Turkish Lessons 1 (A1) - Introducing Yourself

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Introducing Yourself Self-study Turkish Lessons For Early Beginners
Thank you for your interest! I am Ali Akpınar, a Turkish language teacher offering Turkish language learning materials for...
Self-study Turkish Lessons 1: Introducing Yourself (A1) Self-study Turkish lesson 1 is a bundle of worksheets including a ...
The Structure Of The Lessons All the worksheets are categorized as: 1. LEARN 2. IMPROVE 3. PRACTICE Preview a sample from ...
1. Do you know these words? Translate them into your language. Ad İş Soyadı Şehir Yaş Ülke
Check your answers. Ad name İş job, work, business Soyadı surname Şehir city Yaş age Ülke country
2. Learn the question «Ne demek?» for unknown words & expressions. Ne demek? What does it mean? «Ad» ne demek? What does «...
3. Look up the words in the dictionary and ask and answer. 1. «Ad» ne demek? «Ad» «name» demek. 2. «Soyadı» ne demek? 3. «...
Check your answers. 1. «Ad» ne demek? «Ad» «name» demek. 2. «Soyadı» ne demek? «Soyadı» «surname» demek. 3. «Yaş» ne demek...
4. Fill in the blanks with your information. Ad : İş : Soyadı : Şehir : Yaş : Ülke : Listen to the teachers information.
5. Grammar. Learn the words & suffixes below. 1. Ben - (y) im / üm / ım / um I am 2. Benim adım My name (is) 3. Sen - sin ...
6. What’s your name? Learn how to ask and answer names. 1. Benim adım Ali. My name is Ali. 2. Benim adım Ali. * My name is...
7. Read, listen and answer the questions. You are B: A Merhaba. Benim adım Ali. Senin adın ne? B Benim adım …
16. Can is introducing himself. Read who Can is. Merhaba! Benim adım Can. Benim soyadım Özkan. Ben 20 yaşındayım. Ben bir ...
Peki ya sen? Senin adın ne? Senin soyadın ne? Sen kaç yaşındasın? Senin işin ne? Sen nerelisin? And you? What’s your name?...
17. Introduce yourself. First fill in the blanks with your informaon. Then read loudly and introduce yourself. Merhaba! Be...
18. Getting to know each other. You are B. Listen to the questions and give answers. A Merhaba! Benim adım Ali. Senin adın...
Download self-study Turkish lessons with audios & answer keys and learn Turkish language yourself! Visit Dem Turkish Cente...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Turkish Lessons 1 (A1) - Introducing Yourself

13 views

Published on

Learn Turkish language yourself with self-study Turkish language lessons with audios and answer keys. Learn introducing yourself with this Turkish language lesson for early beginners (A1).

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

Turkish Lessons 1 (A1) - Introducing Yourself

  1. 1. Introducing Yourself Self-study Turkish Lessons For Early Beginners
  2. 2. Thank you for your interest! I am Ali Akpınar, a Turkish language teacher offering Turkish language learning materials for self-study and Turkish language classes & courses online. Please visit www.demturkishcenter.com/a1 for more Turkish language learning materials and courses for early beginners (A1). Read on for the information & preview of this self-study lesson »
  3. 3. Self-study Turkish Lessons 1: Introducing Yourself (A1) Self-study Turkish lesson 1 is a bundle of worksheets including a communicative lesson, grammar worksheet, reading & writing practice worksheet, a vocabulary worksheet and everyday Turkish worksheet. You can use this lesson for self-study or as a supplementary material to your Turkish course. Download as pdf + mp3. See the structure of the lessons »
  4. 4. The Structure Of The Lessons All the worksheets are categorized as: 1. LEARN 2. IMPROVE 3. PRACTICE Preview a sample from the lesson »
  5. 5. 1. Do you know these words? Translate them into your language. Ad İş Soyadı Şehir Yaş Ülke
  6. 6. Check your answers. Ad name İş job, work, business Soyadı surname Şehir city Yaş age Ülke country
  7. 7. 2. Learn the question «Ne demek?» for unknown words & expressions. Ne demek? What does it mean? «Ad» ne demek? What does «ad» mean? «Ad» «name» demek. «Ad» means «name». Listen to the questions.
  8. 8. 3. Look up the words in the dictionary and ask and answer. 1. «Ad» ne demek? «Ad» «name» demek. 2. «Soyadı» ne demek? 3. «Yaş» ne demek? 4. «İş» ne demek?” 5. «Şehir» ne demek? 6. «Ülke» ne demek?
  9. 9. Check your answers. 1. «Ad» ne demek? «Ad» «name» demek. 2. «Soyadı» ne demek? «Soyadı» «surname» demek. 3. «Yaş» ne demek? «Yaş» «age» demek. 4. «İş» ne demek?” «İş» «job» demek. 5. «Şehir» ne demek? «Şehir» «city» demek. 6. «Ülke» ne demek? «Ülke» «country» demek. Listen to the questions and answers.
  10. 10. 4. Fill in the blanks with your information. Ad : İş : Soyadı : Şehir : Yaş : Ülke : Listen to the teachers information.
  11. 11. 5. Grammar. Learn the words & suffixes below. 1. Ben - (y) im / üm / ım / um I am 2. Benim adım My name (is) 3. Sen - sin / sün / sın / sun You are 4. Senin adın Your name (is) 5. Ne What 6. Kaç How many 7. Nereli Where from Listen to the words.
  12. 12. 6. What’s your name? Learn how to ask and answer names. 1. Benim adım Ali. My name is Ali. 2. Benim adım Ali. * My name is Ali. 3. Senin adın ne? What’s your name? 4. Senin adın ne? * What’s your name? * Because pronouns and possessive adjectives have suffixes, you don’t have to use the words like I, my, You, your, He, his etc in Turkish language unless you want to emphasize the person. Listen to the questions and answers.
  13. 13. 7. Read, listen and answer the questions. You are B: A Merhaba. Benim adım Ali. Senin adın ne? B Benim adım …
  14. 14. 16. Can is introducing himself. Read who Can is. Merhaba! Benim adım Can. Benim soyadım Özkan. Ben 20 yaşındayım. Ben bir öğrenciyim. Ben İstanbulluyum. Hello! My name is Can. My surname is Özkan. I am 20 years old. I am a student. I am from Istanbul. >>>
  15. 15. Peki ya sen? Senin adın ne? Senin soyadın ne? Sen kaç yaşındasın? Senin işin ne? Sen nerelisin? And you? What’s your name? What’s your surname? How old are you? What’s your job? Where are you from? Listen to the text.
  16. 16. 17. Introduce yourself. First fill in the blanks with your informaon. Then read loudly and introduce yourself. Merhaba! Benim adım _____ (name). Benim soyadım _____ (surname). Ben _____ (age) yaşındayım. Ben bir _____ (job) - im. Ben _____ (city) - liyim. Peki ya sen? Senin _____ (name) ne? Senin soyadın _____? Sen _____ yaşındasın? Senin _____ (job) ne? _____ nerelisin?
  17. 17. 18. Getting to know each other. You are B. Listen to the questions and give answers. A Merhaba! Benim adım Ali. Senin adın ne? B … A Benim soyadım Akpınar. Senin soyadın ne? B … A Ben 45 yaşındayım. Sen kaç yaşındasın? B … A Ben bir öğretmenim. Senin işin ne? B … A Ben İstanbulluyum. Sen nerelisin? B …
  18. 18. Download self-study Turkish lessons with audios & answer keys and learn Turkish language yourself! Visit Dem Turkish Center for more Turkish Language lessons & books: Visit www.demturkishcenter.com/a1 DEM TURKISH CENTER BOOKSTORE https://demturkishbookstore.com

×