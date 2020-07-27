Successfully reported this slideshow.
Basic Turkish Reading Turkish Easy Reading Books For Early Beginners
I am Ali Akpınar, a Turkish language teacher offering Turkish language learning materials for self-study and Turkish language classes & courses online.
Basic Turkish Reading includes easy texts for learners who want to practice Turkish through easy texts with exercises and learn new Turkish words and phrases while studying.
How It Works 1. Learn the new words 2. Read the text (with English translations) 3. Listen to the text 4. Do the exercises 5. Listen to the text again.
1.1 Learn and match the new words. 1. Ad a. Friend 2. Arkadaş b. My 3. Benim c. Because 4. Çünkü d. Name . . . 1.2 Fill in...
Merhaba. Benim adım Can, benim soyadım Deniz. Ben bir öğrenciyim. Ben 20 yaşındayım. Ben evli değilim, çünkü ben bir öğren...
Bu benim arkadaşım. Onun adı Murat, onun soyadı Aksoy. O da bir öğrenci. O da 20 yaşında. O da evli değil, çünkü o da bir ...
Sen? Senin adın ne? Senin soyadın ne? Senin işin ne? Sen kaç yaşındasın? Sen evli misin? Sen nerelisin? You? What’s your n...
1.6 Answer the questions. 1. Onun adı ne? 4. O kaç yaşında? 2. Onun soyadı ne? 5. O evli mi? 3. Onun işi ne? 6. O nereli?
1.7 Read and fill in the blanks with the (grammatical) words below. benim bir bu da değil değilim kaç ne nereli onun Merha...
Turkish Basic Reading

Learn and improve your Turkish with basic Turkish reading.

Turkish Basic Reading

