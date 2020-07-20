Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ecuación patrimonial

  1. 1. 1 C�tedra CONTABILIDAD ECUACI�N PATRIMONIAL LCDO. DELVIS ANDRADE
  2. 2. Ecuaci�n Patrimonial Esta Conformada por las Cuentas: Activos, Pasivos y Patrimonio . Esta Cuentas Representa la Situaci�n Financiera de una Organizaci�n. Ecuaci�n Patrimonial Formula Activos: Pasivos + Patrimonio Activos: Se refiere al Total de Los Activos Corriente, es decir a Corto Plazo y Los Activos No Corriente. Ambos se sumaran para dar el Total de Activos.
  3. 3. ECUACI�N PATRIMONIAL Pasivos: Se refiere al Total de Los Pasivos Corriente, es decir a Corto Plazo y Los Pasivos No Corriente. Ambos se sumaran para dar el Total de Pasivos. Patrimonio: Se tomaran Las cuentas relacionada al financiamiento interno, dando resultado del total de Patrimonio. Pasivo y Patrimonio: Se refiere al Total de Pasivos sumado al Total de Patrimonio. Esta suma de ambos dar� el mismo resultado del Total de Activos y Cumplira con el Equilibro de la Ecuaci�n Patrimonial.
  4. 4. ECUACI�N PATRIMONIAL Parte I Determine con las Siguientes las Cuentas la Ecuaci�n Patrimonial: CUENTAS EFECTOS POR COBRAR 1,500,000.00 TERRERNO 5,000,000.00 SUELDO Y SALARIO POR PAGAR 25,000.00 CUENTAS POR PAGAR 2,500.00 SEGURO PAGADO POR ANTICIPADO 150,000.00 UTILIDADES NO RECLAMADAS 350,000.00 CUENTA POR COBRAR ACCIONISTAS 200,000.00 CUENTAS POR PAGAR ACCIONISTAS 20,750.00 CAPITAL SOCIAL 8,000,000.00 RESERVA LEGAL 300,000.00 SOBREGIRO BANCARIO 2,500,000.00 EFECTOS POR PAGAR (24 MESES) 1,500,000.00 SSO POR PAGAR 1,500.00 INCES POR PAGAR 750.00 CAJA CHICA 35,000.00 BANCO 3,500,000.00 SEGUROS PRECOBRADOS 207,000.00 ALQUILERES POR COBRAR 2,500.00 BONOS POR PAGAR 350,000.00 PRESTAMO BANCARIO 1,200,000.00 CAJA PRINCIPAL 350,000.00 CUENTA POR COBRAR EMPLEADO 800,000.00 HIPOTECA POR PAGAR 3,580,000.00 MAQUINARIA 6,500,000.00 Nota: Debe Clasificar el Activo Corriente, No Corriente y El Pasivo Corriente y no Corriente.
  5. 5. ACTIVO CORRIENTE EFECTOS POR COBRAR 1.500.000,00 CUENTA POR COBRAR ACCIONISTAS 200.000,00 CAJA CHICA 35.000,00 BANCO 3.500.000,00 CAJA PRINCIPAL 350.000,00 CUENTA POR COBRAR EMPLEADO 800.000,00 SEGURO PAGADO POR ANTICIPADO 150.000,00 ALQUILERES POR COBRAR 2.500,00 TOTAL ACTIVO CORRIENTE 6.537.500,00 NOTA: SE TOMARON LAS CUENTAS DE ACTIVO CORRIENTE, ES DECIR A CORTO PLAZO. ESTAS CUENTAS SON DE SALDO DEUDOR Y PERTENECE AL ESTADO DE SITUACION FINANCIERA. ECUACI�N PATRIMONIAL
  6. 6. ACTIVO CORRIENTE TERRENO 5.000.000,00 MAQUINARIA 6.500.000,00 TOTAL ACTIVO NO CORRIENTE 11.500.000,00 NOTA: SE TOMARON LAS CUENTAS DE ACTIVO NO CORRIENTE, ES DECIR A LARGO PLAZO. ESTAS CUENTAS SON DE SALDO DEUDOR Y PERTENECE AL ESTADO DE SITUACION FINANCIERA. ECUACI�N PATRIMONIAL
  7. 7. TOTAL ACTIVO TOTAL DE ACTIVO CORRIENTE 6.537.500,00 TOTAL DE ACTIVO NO CORRIENTE 11.500.000,00 TOTAL ACTIVOS 18.037.500,00 NOTA: SE SUMAN EL TOTAL DE ACTIVO CORRIENTE Y NO CORRIENTE, DANDO COMO RESULTADO EL TOTAL DE ACTIVOS. ECUACI�N PATRIMONIAL
  8. 8. PASIVO CORRIENTE SUELDO Y SALARIO POR PAGAR 25.000,00 CUENTAS POR PAGAR 2.500,00 CUENTAS POR PAGAR ACCIONISTAS 20.750,00 SSO POR PAGAR 1.500,00 INCES POR PAGAR 750,00 SEGUROS PRECOBRADOS 207.000,00 PRESTAMO BANCARIO 1.200.000,00 SOBREGIRO BANCARIO 2.500.000,00 UTILIDADES NO RECLAMADAS 350.000,00 TOTAL PASIVO CORRIENTE 4.307.500,00 NOTA: SE TOMARON LAS CUENTAS DE PASIVO CORRIENTE, ES DECIR A CORTO PLAZO. ESTAS CUENTAS SON DE SALDO ACREEDOR Y PERTENECE AL ESTADO DE SITUACION FINANCIERA. ECUACI�N PATRIMONIAL
  9. 9. PASIVO NO CORRIENTE EFECTOS POR PAGAR (24 MESES) 1.500.000,00 BONOS POR PAGAR (36 MESES) 350.000,00 HIPOTECA POR PAGAR (12 MESES) 3.580.000,00 TOTAL ACTIVO NO CORRIENTE 5.430.000,00 NOTA: SE TOMARON LAS CUENTAS DE PASIVO NO CORRIENTE, ES DECIR A LARGO PLAZO. ESTAS CUENTAS SON DE SALDO ACREEDOR Y PERTENECE AL ESTADO DE SITUACION FINANCIERA. ECUACI�N PATRIMONIAL
  10. 10. TOTAL PASIVOS TOTAL DE PASIVO CORRIENTE 4.307.500,00 TOTAL DE PASIVO NO CORRIENTE 5.430.000,00 TOTAL PASIVOS 9.737.500,00 NOTA: SE SUMAN EL TOTAL DE PASIVO CORRIENTE Y NO CORRIENTE, DANDO COMO RESULTADO EL TOTAL DE PASIVOS. ECUACI�N PATRIMONIAL
  11. 11. PATRIMONIO CAPITAL SOCIAL 8.000.000,00 RESERVA LEGAL 300.000,00 TOTAL PATRIMONIO 8.300.000,00 NOTA: SE TOMARON LAS CUENTAS; CAPITAL SOCIAL Y RESERVA LEGAL, LO CUAL REPRESENTA EL TOTAL DE PATRIOMIO. ECUACI�N PATRIMONIAL
  12. 12. PASIVO Y PATRIMONIO TOTAL DE PASIVOS 9.737.500,00 TOTAL DE PATRIMONIO 8.300.000,00 TOTAL PASIVOS Y PATRIMONIO 18.037.500,00 ECUACION PATRIMONIAL 18.037.500,00 9.737.500,00 8.300.000,00 ACTIVOS TOTAL DE PASIVOS PATRIMONIO NOTA: SE SUMAN EL TOTAL DE PASIVOS + EL TOTAL DE PATRIMONIO. DANDO EL MISMO MONTO DEL TOTAL ACTIVO. DE ESTA FORMA SE CUMPLE EL EQUILIBRO CON LA ECUACION PATRIMONIAL ECUACI�N PATRIMONIAL

