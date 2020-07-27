Compras, ventas e inventario

Successfully reported this slideshow.
COMPRA Y VENTA DE MERCANCIA LCDO. DELVIS ANDRADE
COMPRAS: Se utiliza para contabilizar todas las adquisiciones de mercancía que posteriormente será vendida. Por lo que for...
EJEMPLO DE COMPRA AL CONTADO CUENTAS Y EXPLICACION REF DEBE HABER 1 -1 2 DICIEMBRE 18 COMPRAS 600.000,00 3 CREDITO FISCAL ...
EJEMPLO DE COMPRA A CRÉDITO Compra mercancías a crédito por Bs. 350.000,00 más IVA, según factura 6789 CUENTAS Y EXPLICACI...
FLETES EN COMPRAS Son gastos pagados por el comprador sobre mercancías adquiridas por concepto de traslado. Se clasifica c...
FLETES EN COMPRAS La empresa pago el flete de la compra por Bs. 1.000,00, todo se pago con cheque 4578 CUENTAS Y EXPLICACI...
DEVOLUCIONES EN COMPRAS La empresa devolvió Bs. 4.500,00 de la mercancía comprada con la factura 6789 CUENTAS Y EXPLICACIO...
VENTAS Son Ingresos que se obtienen por concepto de la venta de bienes y servicios o productos. Se clasifica como una cuen...
EJEMPLO DE VENTA AL CONTADO Vende mercancías al contado por Bs. 850.000,00 más IVA, recibiendo cheque CUENTAS Y EXPLICACIO...
EJEMPLO DE VENTA A CRÉDITO Vende mercancías a crédito por Bs. 1.500.000,00 más IVA, según factura 2468 CUENTAS Y EXPLICACI...
Los Sistemas de Inventarios • Las empresas comerciales y manufacturas se caracterizan por poseer actividades de compra y v...
Sistema de Inventario Periódico • Según Horngren (1998) exponen que en el sistema de inventario periódico, el negocio no m...
Compras de mercancía por Bs. 560.000,00 a crédito según factura CUENTAS YEXPLICACION REF DEBE HABER 1 -1 2 DICIEMBRE 28 CO...
Determinación Bajo el Sistema de Registro Periódico Ejemplos Venta a crédito según factura bs. 900.000,00 mercancías cuyo ...
Sistema de Inventario Perpetuo • Según Horngren (1998) en el sistema de inventario perpetuo, el negocio mantiene un regist...
• Bajo este sistema de inventario perpetuo, el negocio registra las compras de inventario cargando a la cuenta inventario ...
Compras de mercancía por Bs. 560.000,00 a crédito según factura CUENTAS Y EXPLICACION REF DEBE HABER 1 -1 2 DICIEMBRE 28 I...
CUENTAS Y EXPLICACION REF DEBE HABER 1 -1 2 DICIEMBRE 28 CUENTAS POR COBRAR 1.008.000,00 3 VENTAS 900.000,00 4 IVA DEBITO ...
  1. 1. COMPRA Y VENTA DE MERCANCIA LCDO. DELVIS ANDRADE
  2. 2. COMPRAS: Se utiliza para contabilizar todas las adquisiciones de mercancía que posteriormente será vendida. Por lo que forman parte del costo de venta de la mercancía vendida, debido a que el valor de dicha compra ira incluido dentro del precio de venta de la mercancía. Se clasifica como cuenta nominal de egreso, costos de venta con saldo deudor, perteneciente al estado de resultado.
  3. 3. EJEMPLO DE COMPRA AL CONTADO CUENTAS Y EXPLICACION REF DEBE HABER 1 -1 2 DICIEMBRE 18 COMPRAS 600.000,00 3 CREDITO FISCAL 72.000,00 4 BANCO 672.000,00 5 P/R compra de mercancia al contado s/cheq 1234 FECHA 2016 FOLIO Nº 2 Compra mercancías al contado por Bs. 600.000,00 más IVA, cancelando según cheque 1234
  4. 4. EJEMPLO DE COMPRA A CRÉDITO Compra mercancías a crédito por Bs. 350.000,00 más IVA, según factura 6789 CUENTAS Y EXPLICACION REF DEBE HABER 1 -2 2 DICIEMBRE 19 COMPRAS 350.000,00 3 CREDITO FISCAL 42.000,00 4 CUENTAS POR PAGAR 392.000,00 5 P/R compra de mercancia a crédito s/fact 6789 FECHA 2016 FOLIO Nº 2
  5. 5. FLETES EN COMPRAS Son gastos pagados por el comprador sobre mercancías adquiridas por concepto de traslado. Se clasifica como una cuenta nominal de egreso, costos de venta, saldo deudor perteneciente al estado de resultado. DEVOLUCIONES EN COMPRAS Registran todas las mercancías que devuelven la empresa a sus proveedores después de haberla comprado, por la que representa una disminución del valor de la cuenta compra. Se clasifica como cuenta complementaria de egreso, costo de venta, con saldo acreedor, perteneciente al estado de resultado.
  6. 6. FLETES EN COMPRAS La empresa pago el flete de la compra por Bs. 1.000,00, todo se pago con cheque 4578 CUENTAS Y EXPLICACION REF DEBE HABER 1 -7 2 DICIEMBRE 23 FLETES SOBRE COMPRAS 1.000,00 3 IVA CREDITO FISCAL 120,00 4 BANCO 1.120,00 5 P/R pago de flete de la compra s/ cheq 4 FECHA 2016 FOLIO Nº 2
  7. 7. DEVOLUCIONES EN COMPRAS La empresa devolvió Bs. 4.500,00 de la mercancía comprada con la factura 6789 CUENTAS Y EXPLICACION REF DEBE HABER 1 -8 2 DICIEMBRE 23 CUENTAS POR PAGAR 5.040,00 3 DEVOLUCIONES EN COMPRAS 4.500,00 4 IVA CREDITO FISCAL 540,00 5 P/R devolucion de una parte de la mercancia 6 comprada con la factura 6789 FECHA 2016 FOLIO Nº 2
  8. 8. VENTAS Son Ingresos que se obtienen por concepto de la venta de bienes y servicios o productos. Se clasifica como una cuenta nominal de ingreso principal, normal con saldo acreedor perteneciente al estado de resultado.
  9. 9. EJEMPLO DE VENTA AL CONTADO Vende mercancías al contado por Bs. 850.000,00 más IVA, recibiendo cheque CUENTAS Y EXPLICACION REF DEBE HABER 1 -3 2 DICIEMBRE 20 CAJA PRNCIPAL 952.000,00 3 VENTAS 850.000,00 4 DEBITO FISCAL 102.000,00 5 P/R venta de mercancia al contado recibiendo cheque 6 DICIEMBRE 21 -4 7 BANCO 952.000,00 8 CAJA PRINCIPAL 952.000,00 9 P/R deposito de vta del dia anterior FECHA 2016 FOLIO Nº 2
  10. 10. EJEMPLO DE VENTA A CRÉDITO Vende mercancías a crédito por Bs. 1.500.000,00 más IVA, según factura 2468 CUENTAS Y EXPLICACION REF DEBE HABER 1 -5 2 DICIEMBRE 22 CUENTAS POR COBRAR 1.680.000,00 3 VENTAS 1.500.000,00 4 DEBITO FISCAL 180.000,00 5 P/R venta de mercancia a crédito según fact 2468 6 DICIEMBRE 27 -6 7 BANCO 1.680.000,00 8 CUENTAS POR COBRAR 1.680.000,00 9 P/R cancelacion de factura 2468 FECHA 2016 FOLIO Nº 2
  11. 11. Los Sistemas de Inventarios • Las empresas comerciales y manufacturas se caracterizan por poseer actividades de compra y ventas de mercancías (comerciales) y producción y ventas de artículos terminados (manufacturas). Estas entidades hacen uso de los inventarios de mercancías. Los Inventarios esta formados por todo los bienes que aduiere una empresa comercializadora en los que se debe incorporar todas los costos relacionados con la compra o adquisición de dichos bienes. • Existen dos sistemas de inventarios importantes, los cuales son: • El sistema de inventario Periódico • El sistema de inventario Permanente, Perpetuo o continuo
  12. 12. Sistema de Inventario Periódico • Según Horngren (1998) exponen que en el sistema de inventario periódico, el negocio no mantiene un registro continuo del inventario disponible. Más bien al final del periodo, el negocio hace un conteo físico del inventario disponible y aplica los costos unitarios para determinar el costo del inventario final. Estas es la cifra del inventario que aparece en el estado de situación financiera. Se utiliza para calcular el costo de las mercancías vendidas. El sistema periódico es conocido también sistema físico, porque se apoya en el conteo físico del inventario.
  13. 13. Compras de mercancía por Bs. 560.000,00 a crédito según factura CUENTAS YEXPLICACION REF DEBE HABER 1 -1 2 DICIEMBRE 28 COMPRAS 560.000,00 3 IVA CREDITO FISCAL 67.200,00 4 CUENTAS POR PAGAR 627.200,00 5 P/R COMPRA A CREDITO SEGÚN FACTD48UTILIZANDO 6 ELSISTEMA DEREGISTRO PERIODICO FECHA 2016 FOLIO Nº 2 Determinación Bajo el Sistema de Registro Periódico Ejemplos
  14. 14. Determinación Bajo el Sistema de Registro Periódico Ejemplos Venta a crédito según factura bs. 900.000,00 mercancías cuyo costo de venta es de Bs. 540.000,00 corresponden a nuevas compras del periodo. CUENTAS Y EXPLICACION REF DEBE HABER 1 -1 2 DICIEMBRE 28 CUENTAS POR PAGAR 1.008.000,00 3 VENTAS 900.000,00 4 IVA DEBITO FISCAL 108.000,00 5 P/R VENTA A CREDITO SEGÚN FACT D48UTILIZANDO 6 EL SISTEMA DE REGISTRO PERIODICO FECHA 2016 FOLIO Nº 2
  15. 15. Sistema de Inventario Perpetuo • Según Horngren (1998) en el sistema de inventario perpetuo, el negocio mantiene un registro continuo para cada artículo del inventario. Los registros muestran por lo tanto el inventario disponible todo el tiempo. Los registros perpetuos son útiles para preparar los estados financieros mensuales, trimestral o provisionalmente. El negocio puede determinar el costo del inventario final y el costo de las mercancías vendidas directamente de las cuentas sin tener que actualizar el inventario al final del periodo.
  16. 16. • Bajo este sistema de inventario perpetuo, el negocio registra las compras de inventario cargando a la cuenta inventario de mercancía. Cuando el negocio realiza una venta, se necesitan dos asientos: • En el primer asiento, la compañía registra la venta de manera mensual usual, carga a efectivo o a cuenta por cobrar y abona a ingresos por ventas el precio de la mercancía vendida. • En el segundo asiento, la compañía carga a costo de mercancía vendada y abono el costo a inventario. El cargo a inventarios por las compras sirve para llegar un registro actualizado del inventario disponible. La cuenta inventario y la cuenta costo de mercancía vendidas llevan saldo actualizado durante el periodo. Sistema de Inventario Perpetuo
  17. 17. Compras de mercancía por Bs. 560.000,00 a crédito según factura CUENTAS Y EXPLICACION REF DEBE HABER 1 -1 2 DICIEMBRE 28 INVENTARIO DE MERCANCIAS 560.000,00 3 IVA CREDITO FISCAL 67.200,00 4 CUENTAS POR PAGAR 627.200,00 5 P/R COMPRA A CREDITO SEGÚN FACT D48UTILIZANDO 6 EL SISTEMA DE REGISTRO PERPETUO FECHA 2016 FOLIO Nº 2 Determinación Bajo el Sistema de Registro Perpetuo Ejemplos
  18. 18. CUENTAS Y EXPLICACION REF DEBE HABER 1 -1 2 DICIEMBRE 28 CUENTAS POR COBRAR 1.008.000,00 3 VENTAS 900.000,00 4 IVA DEBITO FISCAL 108.000,00 5 COSTO DE VENTAS 540.000,00 6 INVENTARIO DE MERCANCIAS 540.000,00 7 P/R VENTA A CREDITO SEGÚN FACT D48UTILIZANDO 8 EL SISTEMA DE REGISTRO PERPETUO FECHA 2016 FOLIO Nº 2 Venta a crédito según factura bs. 900.000,00 mercancías cuyo costo de venta es de Bs. 540.000,00 corresponden a nuevas compras del periodo. Determinación Bajo el Sistema de Registro Perpetuo Ejemplos

