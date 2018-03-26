Habilidades 2018

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Departamentode Artes y Tecnología Educación Tecnológica Profesora Delia Jofré Chaura Curso Destrezas Habilidades Objetivo
Departamentode Artes y Tecnología Educación Tecnológica Profesora Delia Jofré Chaura Estudiar y conocerel mundonatural y a...
Departamentode Artes y Tecnología Educación Tecnológica Profesora Delia Jofré Chaura calidad y confiabilidad. Crecientemen...
Departamentode Artes y Tecnología Educación Tecnológica Profesora Delia Jofré Chaura y la de los demás, y con ello preveni...
Departamentode Artes y Tecnología Educación Tecnológica Profesora Delia Jofré Chaura 1 ero medio > Respetar al otro y al m...
Departamentode Artes y Tecnología Educación Tecnológica Profesora Delia Jofré Chaura trabajando en formacolaborativa y asu...
  1. 1. Departamentode Artes y Tecnología Educación Tecnológica Profesora Delia Jofré Chaura Curso Destrezas Habilidades Objetivo de aprendizajes 5to Básico a Demostrar curiosidad por el entorno tecnológico ydisposicióna informarse y explorar sus diversos usos, funcionamiento y materiales. b Demostrar disposición a desarrollar su creatividad, experimentando, imaginando y pensando divergentemente. c Demostrar iniciativa personal y emprendimiento en la creación y el diseño de tecnologías innovadoras. d Demostrar disposición a trabajar en equipo, colaborar con otros y aceptar consejos y críticas. e Demostrar un uso seguro y responsable de internet, cumpliendo las reglas entregadas por el profesor y respetando los derechos de autor. Analizar Distinguir y establecer las relaciones entre los principales componentes de un objeto tecnológico, sistemas, servicios y procesos tecnológicos, con la finalidad de comprender su diseño, lógica y funcionamiento. Clasificar Agrupar objetos o servicios concaracterísticas comunes según un criterio tecnológico determinado. Comparar Examinar dos o más objetos, sistemas, servicios o procesos tecnológicos, para identificar similitudes y diferencias entre ellos. Comunicar Intercambiar con otros sus ideas, experiencias, diseños, planes y resultados de su trabajo con objetos y procesos tecnológicos. Se espera que se utilicen una variedadde formatos, incluidas las TIC. Diseñar Crear, dibujar, representar y comunicar un nuevo objeto, sistema o servicio tecnológico, utilizando diversas técnicas y medios, incluidas las TIC. Elaborar Transformar diversos materiales en objetos tecnológicos útiles, con las manos o con herramientas, aplicando diversas técnicas de elaboración y medidas de seguridad. Emprender Identificar una oportunidad para diseñar, producir o mejorar un producto que satisfaga una necesidad, y realizar actividades encaminadas a ello. Evaluar Probar diseños, objetos, servicios, sistemas, procesos o ideas para determinar suprecisión, calidad y confiabilidad. Crecientemente, deberán aplicar criterios definidos. Experimentar Probar materiales, técnicas y procedimientos con el fin de conocer mejorsus características y establecer un uso apropiado en un objeto o sistema tecnológico. Explorar Descubrir y conocer el entorno tecnológico por medio de los sentidos y el contacto directo, tanto en la sala de clases como en terreno. Investigar _Usar software para organizary comunicar los resultados de investigaciones e intercambiar ideas con diferentes propósitos, mediante: › programas de presentación para mostrar imágenes,diagramas y textos,entre otros › hojas de cálculo para elaborar tablas de doble entrada yelaborar gráficos de barra y línea, entre otros (OA 5) _ Usar procesador de textos para crear, editar, dar formato, incorporar elementos de diseño y guardar un documento. (OA 6) _ Usar internet y comunicación en línea para compartir información de diferente carácter con otras personas, considerando la seguridad de la fuente y las normas de privacidad. (OA 7) Crear diseños de objetos o sistemas tecnológicos para resolver problemas o aprovechar oportunidades: › desde diversos ámbitos tecnológicos y tópicos de otras asignaturas › representando sus ideas a través de dibujos a mano alzada, dibujo técnicoo usando TIC › analizando y modificando productos (OA 1) _ Planificar la elaboración de objetos tecnológicos, incorporando la secuencia de acciones, materiales, herramientas, técnicas y medidas de seguridadnecesarias o alternativas para lograr el resultado deseado, discutiendo las implicancias ambientales y sociales de los recursos utilizados. (OA 2) Elaborar un productotecnológicopara resolverproblemas y aprovechar oportunidades, seleccionando y demostrando dominio en el uso de: › técnicas y herramientas para medir, marcar, cortar, unir, pegar, mezclar, lijar, serrar, perforar y pintar, entre otras › materiales como papeles, cartones, maderas, fibras, plásticos, cerámicos, metales, desechos, entre otros (OA 3) _ Probar y evaluar la calidadde los trabajos propios o de otros, de forma individual o en equipos, aplicando criterios de funcionamiento, técnicos,medioambientales, estéticos y de seguridad, y dialogando sobre sus resultados e ideas de mejoramiento. (OA 4) Crear diseños de objetos o sistemas tecnológicos para resolver problemas o aprovechar oportunidades: › desde diversos ámbitos tecnológicos y tópicos de otras asignaturas › representando sus ideas a través de dibujos a mano alzada, dibujo técnicoo usando TIC › analizando y modificando productos (OA 1) _ Planificar la elaboración de objetos tecnológicos, incorporando la secuencia de acciones, materiales, herramientas, técnicas y medidas de seguridadnecesarias o alternativas para lograr el resultado deseado, discutiendo las implicancias ambientales y sociales de los recursos utilizados. (OA 2) _ Elaborar un producto tecnológico para resolver problemas y aprovechar oportunidades, seleccionando y demostrando dominio en el uso de: › técnicas y herramientas para medir, marcar, cortar, unir, pegar, mezclar, lijar, serrar, perforar y pintar, entre otras › materiales como papeles, cartones, maderas, fibras, plásticos, cerámicos, metales, desechos, entre otros (OA 3) _ Probar y evaluarla calidadde los trabajos propios o de otros, de forma individual o en equipos, aplicando criterios de funcionamiento, técnicos,medioambientales, estéticos y de seguridad, y dialogando sobre sus resultados e ideas de mejoramiento. (OA 4)
  2. 2. Departamentode Artes y Tecnología Educación Tecnológica Profesora Delia Jofré Chaura Estudiar y conocerel mundonatural y artificial por medio de la exploración, la indagación, la búsqueda en fuentes y la experimentación. Observar Obtener información de un objeto, sistema, servicio o proceso tecnológico por medio de los sentidos. Planificar Definir y elaborar planes de acción, cursos a seguir y trabajo para la elaboración de productos tecnológicos. Resolver problemas Diseñar soluciones, planificar proyectos o resolver desafíos que den respuesta necesidades o deseos. Trabajar con otros Compartir experiencias con otras personas para colaborar, discutir sobre el rumbo del trabajo, intercambiar roles, obtener ayuda recíproca y generar nuevas ideas. 6 to Básico a Demostrar curiosidad por el entorno tecnológico ydisposicióna informarse y explorar sus diversos usos, funcionamiento y materiales. b Demostrar disposición a desarrollar su creatividad, experimentando, imaginando y pensando divergentemente. c Demostrar iniciativa personal y emprendimiento en la creación y el diseño de tecnologías innovadoras. d Demostrar disposición a trabajar en equipo, colaborar con otros y aceptar consejos y críticas. e Demostrar un uso seguro y responsable de internet, cumpliendo las reglas entregadas por el profesor y respetando los derechos de autor. Analizar Distinguir y establecer las relaciones entre los principales componentes de un objeto tecnológico, sistemas, servicios y procesos tecnológicos, con la finalidad de comprender su diseño, lógica y funcionamiento. Clasificar Agrupar objetos o servicios concaracterísticas comunes según un criterio tecnológico determinado. Comparar Examinar dos o más objetos, sistemas, servicios o procesos tecnológicos, para identificar similitudes y diferencias entre ellos. Comunicar Intercambiar con otros sus ideas, experiencias, diseños, planes y resultados de su trabajo con objetos y procesos tecnológicos. Se espera que se utilicen una variedadde formatos, incluidas las TIC. Diseñar Crear, dibujar, representar y comunicar un nuevo objeto, sistema o servicio tecnológico, utilizando diversas técnicas y medios, incluidas las TIC. Elaborar Transformar diversos materiales en objetos tecnológicos útiles, con las manos o con herramientas, aplicando diversas técnicas de elaboración y medidas de seguridad. Emprender Identificar una oportunidad para diseñar, producir o mejorar un producto que satisfaga una necesidad, y realizar actividades encaminadas a ello. Evaluar Probar diseños, objetos, servicios, sistemas, procesos o ideas para determinar suprecisión, OA1 Crear diseños de objetos o sistemas tecnológicos para resolver problemas o aprovechar oportunidades: › desde diversos ámbitos tecnológicos y tópicos de otras asignaturas › representando sus ideas a través de dibujos a mano alzada, dibujo técnicoo usando TIC › analizando y modificando productos OA2 Planificar la elaboración de objetos tecnológicos, incorporando la secuencia de acciones, materiales, herramientas, técnicas y medidas de seguridadnecesarias o alternativas para lograr el resultado deseado, discutiendo las implicancias ambientales y sociales de los recursos utilizados. OA3 Elaborar un productotecnológicopara resolverproblemas y aprovechar oportunidades, seleccionando y demostrando dominio en el uso de: › técnicas y herramientas para medir,marcar, cortar,unir, pegar, mezclar,lijar, serrar, perforar y pintar, entreotras › materiales como papeles, cartones, maderas, fibras, plásticos, cerámicos, metales, desechos, entre otros OA4 Probar y evaluar la calidad de los trabajos propios o de otros, de forma individual o en equipos, aplicando criterios de funcionamiento, técnicos,medioambientales, estéticos y de seguridad, y dialogando sobre sus resultados e ideas de mejoramiento. OA5 Usar software para organizar y comunicar los resultados de investigaciones e intercambiar ideas con diferentes propósitos, mediante: › programas de presentación para mostrar imágenes, diagramas y textos, entre otros › hojas de cálculo para elaborar tablas de doble entrada y gráficos de barra y línea, entre otros OA6 Usar procesador de textos para crear, editar, dar formato, incorporar elementos de diseño y guardar un documento. OA7 Usar internet y comunicación en línea para compartir información de diferente carácter con otras personas, considerando la seguridad de la fuente y las
  3. 3. Departamentode Artes y Tecnología Educación Tecnológica Profesora Delia Jofré Chaura calidad y confiabilidad. Crecientemente, deberán aplicar criterios definidos. Experimentar Probar materiales, técnicas y procedimientos con el fin de conocer mejorsus características y establecer un uso apropiado en un objeto o sistema tecnológico. Explorar Descubrir y conocer el entorno tecnológico por medio de los sentidos y el contacto directo, tanto en la sala de clases como en terreno. Investigar Estudiar y conocerel mundonatural y artificial por medio de la exploración, la indagación, la búsqueda en fuentes y la experimentación. Observar Obtener información de un objeto, sistema, servicio o proceso tecnológico por medio de los sentidos. Planificar Definir y elaborar planes de acción, cursos a seguir y trabajo para la elaboración de productos tecnológicos. Resolver problemas Diseñar soluciones, planificar proyectos o resolver desafíos que den respuesta necesidades o deseos. Trabajar con otros Compartir experiencias con otras personas para colaborar, discutir sobre el rumbo del trabajo, intercambiar roles, obtener ayuda recíproca y generar nuevas ideas. normas de privacidad. 7mo Básico > Respetar al otroy al medioambiente, lo que se expresa en los requerimientos del trabajo colaborativo que se exige en la producción de soluciones tecnológicas, en la reflexióny el debate sobre el análisis de productos tecnológicos, en la conservación de los recursos y del bien común, entre otros. > Valorar las potencialidades propias y del otro, en relación con el progreso en el dominio de capacidades técnicas y tecnológicas, con los desarrollos tecnológicos referidos a su aporte al mejoramientode la calidadde vida, y en relación con todo lo que su producción requiere. > Trabajar colaborativamente,lo que se refleja en el compromiso con la prosecución de los objetivos del equipo, en el asumir responsabilidades en el grupo y mantener maneras de trabajo eficiente,en aceptarconsejos y críticas, escuchando y respetando al otro para llegar a acuerdos, en tomar conciencia de las dificultades personales y del trabajo y superarlas, en aprender de los errores, y en solicitar y prestar ayuda a sus pares para el cumplimiento de las metas del trabajo. > Demostrar disposición hacia la prevenciónde riesgos y el autocuidado, entendidos como la capacidad progresiva respecto de la valoración de la vida, el cuerpo, el bienestar yla salud, así como el desarrollo de prácticas y hábitos para mejorarla propia seguridad > Búsqueda y análisis de información: Comprendidas como habilidades relacionadas con identificar variados tipos de fuentes, acceder a estas, examinarlas y aceptarlas o rechazadas, y también con el análisis e interpretación de la información que dichas fuentes proveen. > Adaptabilidad y flexibilidad: Relacionadas con un grupo de habilidades que permiten asumir cambios personales frente a las exigencias que imponen la dinámica y rapidez de las transformaciones en el ámbito tecnológico.Estoes, capacidades paragenerar ideas explorandomuchas soluciones posibles y para encontrar nuevas maneras de abordar y resolver problemas y situaciones. > Creación: Vinculada con habilidades para proponer y diseñar un nuevo objeto, sistema o servicio tecnológico como alternativa de solución frente a problemáticas personales o colectivas asociadas a la tecnología, usando lenguajes técnicos. > Emprendimiento: Entendido como la capacidad para resolver y superar situaciones en las que la aplicación o la innovación en tecnología se constituyen en una oportunidad de mejorar la calidad de vida. > Manejo de materiales, recursos energéticos, herramientas, técnicas y tecnología: Referidas al conjunto de habilidades asociadas a la capacidad de transformar y adaptar recursos OA 1 Identificarnecesidades personales o grupales del entorno cercano que impliquen soluciones de reparación, adaptacióno mejora,reflexionando acercade sus posibles aportes. OA 2 Diseñar e implementar soluciones que respondan a las necesidades de reparación, adaptación o mejora de objetos o entornos, haciendo uso eficiente de recursos materiales, energéticos y digitales. OA 3 Evaluar soluciones implementadas como respuesta a las necesidades de reparación, adaptación o mejora de objetos o entornos, aplicando criterios propios y técnicos. OA 4 Comunicar el diseño, la planificación uotros procesos de la resolución de necesidades de reparación, adaptacióno mejora de objetos o entornos, utilizando herramientas TIC, considerando el objetivo, la audiencia y aspectos éticos. OA 5 Contrastar soluciones tecnológicas existentes de reparación, adaptación o mejora, identificando las necesidades a las que respondieron y el contexto en que fueron desarrolladas.
Departamentode Artes y Tecnología Educación Tecnológica Profesora Delia Jofré Chaura y la de los demás, y con ello prevenir riesgos. tangibles e intangibles con el objetivo de producir soluciones tecnológicas. > Trabajo en equipo: Entendido como la capacidad de centrarse en los objetivos y coordinar acciones con otros, gestionar el tiempo, debatir y escuchar para llegar a acuerdos, y solicitar y prestarcooperación para el cumplimiento de tareas habituales o emergentes. > Comunicación: Referida a un conjunto de habilidades asociadas a informar sobre diseños, planes y resultados de su trabajo en procesos tecnológicos; a contribuir productivamente en la discusión o elaboración de ellos; a escuchar, comprender y responder en forma constructiva, y a saber utilizar una variedad de formatos de comunicación. > Reflexión crítica y responsable: Referida a un conjunto de habilidades asociadas a la capacidad de reflexionar sobre los actos tecnológicos propios y ajenos, considerando criterios de impacto social y ambiental, de calidad, de efectividad, de respeto y de ética. OA 6 Caracterizar algunos de los efectos que han tenido las soluciones tecnológicas existentes de reparación, adaptación o mejora, considerando aspectos sociales y ambientales. 8vo Básico > Respetar al otro y al medioambiente, lo que se expresa en los requerimientos del trabajo colaborativo que se exige en la producción de soluciones tecnológicas, en la reflexióny el debate sobre el análisis de productos tecnológicos, en la conservación de los recursos y del bien común, entre otros. > Valorar las potencialidades propias y del otro, en relación con el progreso en el dominio de capacidades técnicas y tecnológicas, con los desarrollos tecnológicos referidos a su aporte al mejoramientode la calidadde vida, y en relación con todo lo que su producción requiere. > Trabajar colaborativamente,lo que se refleja en el compromiso con la prosecución de los objetivos del equipo, en el asumir responsabilidades en el grupo y mantener maneras de trabajo eficiente,en aceptarconsejos y críticas, escuchando y respetando al otro para llegar a acuerdos, en tomar conciencia de las dificultades personales y del trabajo y superarlas, en aprender de los errores, y en solicitar y prestar ayuda a sus pares para el cumplimiento de las metas del trabajo. > Demostrar disposición hacia la prevenciónde riesgos y el autocuidado, entendidos como la capacidad progresiva respecto de la valoración de la vida, el cuerpo, el bienestar yla salud, así como el desarrollo de prácticas y hábitos para mejorarla propia seguridad y la de los demás, y con ello prevenir riesgos. > Búsqueda y análisis de información: Comprendidas como habilidades relacionadas con identificar variados tipos de fuentes, acceder a estas, examinarlas y aceptarlas o rechazarlas, y también con el análisis e interpretación de la información que dichas fuentes proveen. > Adaptabilidad y flexibilidad: Relacionadas con un grupo de habilidades que permiten asumir cambios personales frente a las exigencias que imponen la dinámica y rapidez de las transformaciones en el ámbito tecnológico.Estoes, capacidades paragenerar ideas explorandomuchas soluciones posibles y para encontrar nuevas maneras de abordar y resolver problemas y situaciones. > Creación: Vinculada con habilidades para proponer y diseñar un nuevo objeto, sistema o servicio tecnológico como alternativa de solución frente a problemáticas personales o colectivas asociadas a la tecnología, usando lenguajes técnicos. > Emprendimiento: Entendido como la capacidad para resolver y superar situaciones en las que la aplicación o la innovación en tecnología se constituyen en una oportunidad de mejorar la calidad de vida. > Manejo de materiales, recursos energéticos, herramientas, técnicas y tecnología: Referidas al conjunto de habilidades asociadas a la capacidad de transformar y adaptar recursos tangibles e intangibles con el objetivo de producir soluciones tecnológicas. > Trabajo en equipo: Entendido como la capacidad de centrarse en los objetivos y coordinar acciones con otros, gestionar el tiempo, debatir y escuchar para llegar a acuerdos, y solicitar y prestarcooperación para el cumplimiento de tareas habituales o emergentes. > Comunicación: Referida a un conjunto de habilidades asociadas a informar sobre diseños, planes y resultados de su trabajo en procesos tecnológicos; a contribuir productivamente en la discusión o elaboración de ellos; a escuchar, comprender y responder en forma constructiva, y a saber utilizar una variedad de formatos de comunicación. > Reflexión crítica y responsable: Referida a un conjunto de habilidades asociadas a la capacidad de reflexionar sobre los actos tecnológicos propios y ajenos, considerando criterios de impacto social y ambiental, de calidad, de efectividad, de respeto y de ética. OA 1 Identificar oportunidades o necesidades personales, grupales o locales que impliquen la creación de un producto tecnológico, reflexionando acerca de sus posibles aportes. OA 2 Diseñar y crear un producto tecnológico que atienda a la oportunidado necesidadestablecida, respetando criterios de eficiencia y sustentabilidad, y utilizando herramientas tIC en distintas etapas del proceso. OA 3 Evaluar el producto tecnológico creado, aplicando criterios propios y técnicos, y proponermejoras asociadas tanto a los procesos como al producto final. OA 4 Comunicar el diseño, la planificación uotros procesos de la creación de productos tecnológicos, utilizando herramientas tIC, considerando diferentes tipos de objetivos y audiencias, y teniendo en cuenta aspectos éticos. OA 5 Examinar soluciones tecnológicas existentes que respondan a las oportunidades o necesidades establecidas considerando los destinatarios, aspectos técnicos y funcionales. OA 6 Establecer impactos positivos y/o negativos de las soluciones tecnológicas analizadas considerandoaspectos éticos, ambientales y sociales, entre otros.
Departamentode Artes y Tecnología Educación Tecnológica Profesora Delia Jofré Chaura 1 ero medio > Respetar al otro y al medioambiente, lo que se expresa en los requerimientos del trabajo colaborativo que se exige en la producción de soluciones tecnológicas, en la reflexióny el debate sobre el análisis de productos tecnológicos, en la conservación de los recursos y del bien común, entre otros. > Valorar las potencialidades propias y del otro, en relación con el progreso en el dominio de capacidades técnicas y tecnológicas, con los desarrollos tecnológicos referidos a su aporte al mejoramientode la calidadde vida, y en relación con todo lo que su producción requiere. > Trabajar colaborativamente,lo que se refleja en el compromiso con la prosecución de los objetivos del equipo; en el asumir responsabilidades en el grupo y mantener maneras de trabajo eficiente; en aceptarconsejos y críticas, escuchando y respetando al otro para llegar a acuerdos; en tomar conciencia de las dificultades personales y del trabajo y superarlas; en aprender de los errores; y en solicitar y prestar ayuda a sus pares para el cumplimiento de las metas del trabajo. > Demostrar disposición hacia la prevenciónde riesgos y el autocuidado, entendidos como la capacidad progresiva respecto de la valoración de la vida, el cuerpo, el bienestar yla salud, así como el desarrollo de prácticas y hábitos para mejorarla propia seguridad y la de los demás, y con ello prevenir riesgos. > Búsqueda y análisis de información: Comprendidas como habilidades relacionadas con identificar variados tipos de fuentes, acceder a estas, examinarlas y aceptarlas o rechazarlas, y también con el análisis e interpretación de la información que dichas fuentes proveen. > Adaptabilidad y flexibilidad: Relacionadas con un grupo de habilidades que permiten asumir cambios personales frente a las exigencias que imponen la dinámica y rapidez de las transformaciones en el ámbito tecnológico.Estoes, capacidades paragenerar ideas explorando muchas soluciones posibles, y para encontrarnuevas maneras de abordar y resolver problemas y situaciones. > Creación: Vinculada con habilidades para proponer y diseñar un nuevo objeto, sistema o servicio tecnológico como alternativa de solución frente a problemáticas personales o colectivas asociadas a la tecnología, usando lenguajes técnicos. > Emprendimiento: Entendido como la capacidad para resolver y superar situaciones en las que la aplicación o la innovación en tecnología se constituyen en una oportunidad de mejorar la calidad de vida. > Manejo de materiales, recursos energéticos, herramientas, técnicas y tecnología: Referidas al conjunto de habilidades asociadas a la capacidad de transformar y adaptar recursos tangibles e intangibles con el objetivo de producir soluciones tecnológicas. > Trabajo en equipo: Entendido como la capacidad de centrarse en los objetivos y coordinar acciones con otros, gestionar el tiempo, debatir y escuchar para llegar a acuerdos, y solicitar y prestarcooperación para el cumplimiento de tareas habituales o emergentes. > Comunicación: Referida a un conjunto de habilidades asociadas a informar sobre diseños, planes y resultados de su trabajo en procesos tecnológicos; a contribuir productivamente en la discusión o elaboración de ellos; a escuchar, comprender y responder en forma constructiva, y a saber utilizar una variedad de formatos de comunicación. > Reflexión crítica y responsable: Referida a un conjunto de habilidades asociadas a la capacidad de reflexionar sobre los actos tecnológicos propios y ajenos, considerando criterios de impacto social y ambiental, de calidad, de efectividad, de respeto y de ética. OA 1 Identificar oportunidades o necesidades personales, grupales o locales que impliquen la creación de un servicio, utilizando recursos digitales u otros medios. OA 2 Desarrollar un servicio que implique la utilización de recursos digitales u otros medios, considerando aspectos éticos, sus potenciales impactos y normas de cuidado y seguridad. OA 3 Evaluar el servicio desarrollado considerando criterios propios, técnicos y valóricos, y proponer mejoras asociadas tantoa los procesos como al producto final. OA 4 Comunicar el diseño,la planificaciónuotros procesos del desarrollo de un servicio, utilizando herramientas TIC, considerando diferentes tipos de objetivos y audiencias y teniendo en cuenta aspectos éticos. Analizar las formas en que los productos tecnológicos y los entornos evolucionan, caracterizando los diversos factores que influyen en ese cambio. OA 6 Inferir, basándose en la evolución de los productos tecnológicos y los entornos, los efectos positivos o negativos que estos han tenido en la sociedad. 2do medio Entender que el resultado de un proceso tecnológico está relacionado con las expectativas y necesidades de los usuarios, las restricciones y el contexto, la planificación y ejecución de las tareas, la capacidadorganizacional y de trabajo en equipo. 2. Analizar posibles necesidades de servicios, explorar ideas y proponer diferentes soluciones para escoger la más funcional en un contexto determinado, teniendo presente la calidad de vida de las personas, el cuidado del medio ambiente y aspectos éticos involucrados. Diseñar un servicio y establecer estrategias para su desarrollo y comunicación, empleando criterios de calidady teniendo en cuenta el contexto social y medio ambiental. Usar lenguajes técnicos para interpretar y producir representaciones y descripciones de servicios, así como usar y ejecutar técnicas, herramientas y materiales apropiados, con criterios de seguridad y prevención de riesgos para el cuidado de las personas. 1. Entender que el resultado de un proceso tecnológico está relacionado con las expectativas y necesidades de los usuarios, las restricciones y el contexto, la planificación y ejecución de las tareas, la capacidad organizacional y de trabajo en equipo. 2. Analizar posibles necesidades de servicios, explorar ideas y proponer diferentes soluciones para escoger la más funcional en un contexto determinado, teniendo presente la calidad de vida de las personas, el cuidado del medio ambiente y aspectos éticos involucrados. 3. Diseñar un servicio y establecer estrategias para sudesarrollo y comunicación, empleando criterios de calidad y teniendo en cuenta el contexto social y medioambiental. 4. Usar lenguajes técnicos para interpretar y producir representaciones y descripciones de servicios, así como usar y ejecutar técnicas, herramientas y materiales apropiados con criterios de seguridad y prevención de riesgos para el cuidado de las personas. 5. Organizar el trabajo individual o en equipo, considerando las competencias de las personas, • identifican distintas necesidades del entornoa las cuales se puede responder con un servicio; • seleccionan una necesidad factible de satisfacer (dado un contexto) mediante el desarrollo de un servicio; • identifican las funciones y características que necesita tener el servicio de acuerdo con los requerimientos y características del usuario; • establecen y evalúanalternativas de solución pertinentes al problema, incorporando criterios de: impacto social, medioambiental y éticos; de funcionalidad, calidad y pertinencia con relación a la demanda, confiabilidad y eficiencia del servicio; y de costos; • establecen fuentes y métodos paraobtenerinformación, apropiados a la situación dada; • usan vocabulario técnico adecuado; • usan lenguaje gráfico adecuado en la representación de las soluciones cuando es pertinente. • determinan las actividades necesarias parael desarrollo del servicio considerando recursos humanos y materiales,
  6. 6. Departamentode Artes y Tecnología Educación Tecnológica Profesora Delia Jofré Chaura trabajando en formacolaborativa y asumiendo responsablementelos derechos y los deberes. costos y restricciones, y las planifican en el tiempo; • definen los materiales, herramientas, recursos humanos y financieros en los tiempos y cantidades necesarias; • conocen elementos comunicacionales usados para acercar un servicioa los usuarios y diseñanuna estrategia comunicacional; • distribuyen los roles necesarios para llevar a caboel plan de acción considerando las posibilidades de los distintos miembros del equipo; • definen procedimientos de control en fases claves del desarrollo y revisan la calidad y cumplimiento de las tareas durante la ejecución del proyecto; • demuestran conocimientos básicos prácticos de seguridad en el trabajo.

