Hire Luxury Tempo Traveller for Local Sightseeing

Aug. 29, 2022
Aug. 29, 2022
WELCOME TO AC TEMPO TRAVELLER HIRE IN DELHI
WELCOME TO AC TEMPO TRAVELLER HIRE IN DELHI
Hire Luxury Tempo Traveller for Local Sightseeing

Aug. 29, 2022
Aug. 29, 2022

Travel

We at Delhi Tempo Traveller Hire hereby proudly introduce ourselves as one of the leading tempo traveller rental companies in providing all types of tempo & coach rental services.

https://delhitempotravels.com/

We at Delhi Tempo Traveller Hire hereby proudly introduce ourselves as one of the leading tempo traveller rental companies in providing all types of tempo & coach rental services. Here is the list to get more information.

https://delhitempotravels.com/

Travel

Hire Luxury Tempo Traveller for Local Sightseeing .pptx

  1. 1. Hire Luxury Tempo Traveller For Local Sightseeing https://delhitempotravels.com/
  2. 2. About Us We at Delhi Tempo Traveller Hire hereby proudly introduce ourselves as one of the leading tempo traveller rental companies in providing all types of tempo & coach rental services. We have left a smile on our client's faces with our prompt service and reasonable rates since 1999. Delhi Tempo Traveller is a 5-star rated tempo and coach rental for families, corporate and government institutions housed in and around Delhi. We are offering 12 Seater Tempo Traveller Hire in Delhi to other city and in tour packages. 16 Seater Tempo Traveller in Delhi is also available for a bigger group tour.
  3. 3. India Gate This Secretarial Building which is the All India War Memorial Arch, is now known as the India Gate. The 42 meters high free-standing arch was designed by Lutyens and built in 1931. India Gate was raised in memory of soldiers killed during World War 1. On the arch, it also has inscribed names of the 13,516 British and Indian officers, who died in the North-West Frontier and the third Afghan war. Nowadays, it has become a memorial to the Unknown Soldier and is a popular evening spot.
  4. 4. Qutub Minar Qutub Minar is an excellent example of Afghan architecture, the minar is 72.5 mts. High victory tower, the construction of which began in the final year of the twelth century by Qutubu`d Din-Aibak and was later completed by his successors.
  5. 5. Lakshmi Naryan Temple Popularly Known as Birla Mandir , it is a large Hindu temple built in Orissa style, in 1938, by the renowned Birla family. People of all faith can worship at this temple.
  6. 6. Humayun`s Tomb Built by Humayun`s widow, Queen Haji Begum in the 16th centurary, it is supposed to be prototype of the Taj Mahal at Agra.
  7. 7. Why Choose Us? We provide timely service and affordable prices to our customers who choose to travel with us. Our company offers travellers, vehicles & tour packages. Tempo Traveller rent on Delhi. The Travellers & rental cars provided by us are comfortable, safe & good for excursions with family. Our tour packages offer a diverse journey of places in India. People should choose us for we are passionate for what we do.
  8. 8. +91-9013373931 | +91-9599578439 info@delhitempotravels.com

