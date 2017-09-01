Izinkondlo zika bw vilakazi

Izinkondlo ZikaBW Vilakazi UMLANDO OMFISHANE KAVILAKAZI 1
Umlando ngokuzalwa kwakhe • UBenedict Wallet Vilakazi wabona ilanga mhla ziyi-6 kuMasingana ngo-1906 endaweni yaseGroutvil...
Umlando • Wafundela ubuthishela eMarianhill waphinde wafundisa khona. Wabe esedlula efundisa eXobho kanye nasOhlange. • Wa...
Umlando • Ngo-1937 wathola iziqu ze-MA ngomcwaningo wakhe othi: The conception and development of poetry in Zulu. • Ayiban...
Imisebenzi Yakhe • UVilakazi wayengumuntu okhuthele. Ube ngumuntu wokuqala omnyama ukuthola iqhuzu lobudokotela. Ube ngowo...
Imisebenzi yakhe • Washicilela inoveli lakhe lesibili elithi UDingiswayo KaJobe ngo-1939, kanti elesithathu elithi Nje Nem...
Imisebenzi Yakhe • Ziningi izimbongi ezithathela kuVilakazi uma zihaya. Ziningi futhi ezihaya ngale ngwazi, ngisho nanamuh...
Imisebenzi Yakhe • AYEBHALA NGAKHO: • Kukhona izinkondlo zakhe ezikhuluma ngomlando: • “UShaka kaSenzangakhona” (Inkondlo ...
Imvelo • Kukhona nezinkondlo ezikhuluma ngemvelo: • “Impophoma yeVictoria” (Inkondlo KaZulu) • “KwaDedangendlale” (Amal’ e...
Ugqozi • Ubuye abhale ngezinto ezingabonakali ezifana nogqozi: • “Ugqozi” (Amal’ ezulu) • “Ithongo lokwazi” (Inkondlo KaZu...
Ukufa • Ezinye zezinkondlo zakhe zikhuluma ngokufa: • “Ukufa” (Inkondlo KaZulu) • “Sengiyokholwa-ke” (Inkondlo KaZulu) • “...
Amagugu • Ezinye zilila ngokulahlekelwa kwabantu abamnyama amagugu nomcebo wabo: • “Wo, leli Khehla” (Amal’ ezulu) • “Ukha...
Ubandlululo • Izinkondlo ezikhononda ngokubandlululwa komuntu omnyama ngabamhlophe: • “Wo ngitshele mntanomLungu” (Amal’ e...
Isiphetho • Eqoqweni lakhe Inkondlo KaZulu wazama ukusebenzisa imvumelwano kwase kuthi kwelesibili elithi Amal’ ezulu waye...
IZINKONDLO OKUMELE UZIFUNDE: Inkondlo KaZulu: • Ngephasika • Inkelenkele YakwaXhosa • Ukhamba LukaSonkomose • We Moya • Ma...
IZINKONDLO OKUMELE UZIFUNDE Amal’ ezulu • Ugqozi • Imfundo ephakeme • Wo, ngitshele mntanomLungu! • Nyanga • Ngoba … sewut...
Ukhamba LukaSonkomose Ukhamba LukaSonkomose Babomkhulu! Angikwazi Kodwa ngikhuluma nawe, Ngingenakubona wena Kodwa ngibon’...
• Phambi kwami nant’ ukhamba, • Bath’ ukhamb’ olwaludlela • Wena mfo waseMzwangedwa, • Owashiy’ uhamba wedwa • Wakhohlwa n...
Impindamqondo Umqondo wamagama asemgqeni ongenhla uhambisana nomqondon wamagama asemgqeni ongezansi. Isib. Ithongo Lokwazi...
20
21
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Izinkondlo zika bw vilakazi

31 views

Published on

izinkondlo

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
31
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Izinkondlo zika bw vilakazi

  1. 1. Izinkondlo ZikaBW Vilakazi UMLANDO OMFISHANE KAVILAKAZI 1
  2. 2. Umlando ngokuzalwa kwakhe • UBenedict Wallet Vilakazi wabona ilanga mhla ziyi-6 kuMasingana ngo-1906 endaweni yaseGroutville • Wathola igama lokumteketisa likaBhambatha kaMakhwatha ngoba ezalwe ngonyaka wempi kaKhandampondo ka-1906 eyayiholwa yinkosi uBhambatha KaMancinza wakwaZondi 2
  3. 3. Umlando • Wafundela ubuthishela eMarianhill waphinde wafundisa khona. Wabe esedlula efundisa eXobho kanye nasOhlange. • Waphothula iziqu zakhe ze-BA ne-Unisa ngo- 1934. • Ngo-1936 waqashwa ukuba afundise isiZulu eYunivesithi yaseWits. Ngawo lo nyaka wakwazi ukwenza iziqu ze-BA Hons. 3
  4. 4. Umlando • Ngo-1937 wathola iziqu ze-MA ngomcwaningo wakhe othi: The conception and development of poetry in Zulu. • Ayibanga mihle iminyaka yawo-1940 empilweni kaVilakazi: kwashona umfowabo ngo-1940, kwashona umkakhe uFanny, uMaNxaba ngo-1942. • Nokho wayibamba ngoba ngo-1946 wathola iziqu zobudokotela ngomcwaningo osihloko sithi: The oral and written literature in Nguni • UVilakazi washona ngo-1947 eneminyaka enga-40 4
  5. 5. Imisebenzi Yakhe • UVilakazi wayengumuntu okhuthele. Ube ngumuntu wokuqala omnyama ukuthola iqhuzu lobudokotela. Ube ngowokuqala futhi ukufundisa eYunivesithi yaseWitwatersrand neyayaziwa njengeyunivesithi yabamhlophe. • Iqoqo lokuqala lezinkondlo zesiZulu liphuma osibeni lukaVilakazi: Inkondlo KaZulu nelashicilelwa ngo-1935. • Inoveli yakhe ethi Noma Nini yashicilelwa ngo- 1935 5
  6. 6. Imisebenzi yakhe • Washicilela inoveli lakhe lesibili elithi UDingiswayo KaJobe ngo-1939, kanti elesithathu elithi Nje Nempela laphuma ngo-1943. Iqoqo lakhe lesibili lezinkondlo elithi Amal’ ezulu lalandela ngo-1945. • Omunye umsebenzi obalulekile esiZulwini yisichazamazwi esithi Zulu-English Dictionary awubhala ngokubambisana noClement Doke nowashicilelwa ngo-1948 engasekho emhlabeni. 6
  7. 7. Imisebenzi Yakhe • Ziningi izimbongi ezithathela kuVilakazi uma zihaya. Ziningi futhi ezihaya ngale ngwazi, ngisho nanamuhla. • Ezinye zezinkondlo zakhe njengalezi ezithi: “Ma ngificwa ukufa” kanye nethi “Kwadedangendlale” zaguqulwa nguSolwazi uMzilikazi Khumbalo zaba yizingoma zamakwaya ezaduma kakhulu. 7
  8. 8. Imisebenzi Yakhe • AYEBHALA NGAKHO: • Kukhona izinkondlo zakhe ezikhuluma ngomlando: • “UShaka kaSenzangakhona” (Inkondlo KaZulu) • “Phezu kwethuna likaShaka” (Inkondlo KaZulu) • “NgoMbuyazi eNdondakusuka” (Amal’ ezulu) • “Inkelenkele yakwaXhosa” (Inkondlo KaZulu) 8
  9. 9. Imvelo • Kukhona nezinkondlo ezikhuluma ngemvelo: • “Impophoma yeVictoria” (Inkondlo KaZulu) • “KwaDedangendlale” (Amal’ ezulu) • “Inqomfi” (Inkondlo KaZulu) • “Cula ngizwe” (Inkondlo KaZulu) 9
  10. 10. Ugqozi • Ubuye abhale ngezinto ezingabonakali ezifana nogqozi: • “Ugqozi” (Amal’ ezulu) • “Ithongo lokwazi” (Inkondlo KaZulu) • “Umthandazo wembongi” (Amal’ ezulu) 10
  11. 11. Ukufa • Ezinye zezinkondlo zakhe zikhuluma ngokufa: • “Ukufa” (Inkondlo KaZulu) • “Sengiyokholwa-ke” (Inkondlo KaZulu) • “Sengiyakholwa” (Amal’ ezulu) • “Nayaphi?” (Amal’ ezulu) • “Ma ngificwa ukufa” (Inkondlo KaZulu) 11
  12. 12. Amagugu • Ezinye zilila ngokulahlekelwa kwabantu abamnyama amagugu nomcebo wabo: • “Wo, leli Khehla” (Amal’ ezulu) • “Ukhamba lukaSonkomose” (Inkondlo KaZulu) • “Izinsimbi zesonto” (Amal’ ezulu) 12
  13. 13. Ubandlululo • Izinkondlo ezikhononda ngokubandlululwa komuntu omnyama ngabamhlophe: • “Wo ngitshele mntanomLungu” (Amal’ ezulu) • “Inyanga” (Amal’ ezulu) • “Ngoba … sewuthi” (Amal’ ezulu) • “Ezinkomponi” (Amal’ ezulu) • “Wena-ke uyothini?” (Inkondlo KaZulu) 13
  14. 14. Isiphetho • Eqoqweni lakhe Inkondlo KaZulu wazama ukusebenzisa imvumelwano kwase kuthi kwelesibili elithi Amal’ ezulu wayehla le nqola. 14
  15. 15. IZINKONDLO OKUMELE UZIFUNDE: Inkondlo KaZulu: • Ngephasika • Inkelenkele YakwaXhosa • Ukhamba LukaSonkomose • We Moya • Ma ngificwa ukufa • UShaka KaSenzangakhona • Aggrey we-Afrika • Wena-ke uyothini? • Impophoma YeVictoria 15
  16. 16. IZINKONDLO OKUMELE UZIFUNDE Amal’ ezulu • Ugqozi • Imfundo ephakeme • Wo, ngitshele mntanomLungu! • Nyanga • Ngoba … sewuthi • Ezinkomponi 16
  17. 17. Ukhamba LukaSonkomose Ukhamba LukaSonkomose Babomkhulu! Angikwazi Kodwa ngikhuluma nawe, Ngingenakubona wena Kodwa ngibon’ amabhena, Athe kim’ azalwa nguwe, Anginika lokhu kwazi. 17
  18. 18. • Phambi kwami nant’ ukhamba, • Bath’ ukhamb’ olwaludlela • Wena mfo waseMzwangedwa, • Owashiy’ uhamba wedwa • Wakhohlwa nokukhumbula • Okuphethwe lolu khamba. 18
  19. 19. Impindamqondo Umqondo wamagama asemgqeni ongenhla uhambisana nomqondon wamagama asemgqeni ongezansi. Isib. Ithongo Lokwazi. • Ngabheka phansi eMkambathini wamaXhosa, • Ngabheka phezulu eNtabakusuka yabeSuthu. 19
  20. 20. 20
  21. 21. 21

×