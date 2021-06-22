Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
INSIDE OUT BRITANY MERIDA SUMMER ’21 JMC 309 Psychoanalytic Criticism
PSYCHOANALYTIC CRITICISM • Psychoanalytic criticism builds on Freudian theories of psychology • Freud asserted that people...
• Riley is 11 years old, and her parents have decided to move from Minnesota to San Francisco • She has core memories that...
• Happy memories, exciting and ”warm” memories make riley happy • Positive thoughts, ideas and comfort • But what happens ...
• Struggle within the unconscious mind and conscious mind • Stimuli that she experiences isn’t the same as she remembers i...
• Mix of emotions, all emotions at once or different emotions to different stimuli or memories unconsciously that make ril...
• Abnormal behavior begins • Suppression or over intensified emotions and thoughts • Sensitivity and hyperawareness • Loos...
• We see all the emotions panicking, trying to fix riley and then we see the control board start to black out and riley lo...
• Moment of realization when sadness and joy come back to the headquarters and they allow sadness to take over and allow h...
• Emotions must work together to work and have balance • Expanded control console and growth in Riley's psyche • New core ...
• Can't suppress emotions consciously and have it all be buried inside, sometimes we just have to allow them to come out •...
WORKS CITED • https://owl.purdue.edu/owl/subject_specific_writing/writing_ in_literature/literary_theory_and_schools_of_cr...
'Inside Out" Psychoanalysis Criticism
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
50 views
Jun. 22, 2021

'Inside Out" Psychoanalysis Criticism

For JMC 309

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

'Inside Out" Psychoanalysis Criticism

  1. 1. INSIDE OUT BRITANY MERIDA SUMMER ’21 JMC 309 Psychoanalytic Criticism
  2. 2. PSYCHOANALYTIC CRITICISM • Psychoanalytic criticism builds on Freudian theories of psychology • Freud asserted that people's behavior is affected by their unconscious: "...the notion that human beings are motivated, even driven, by desires, fears, needs, and conflicts of which they are unaware...” • Unconscious mind and conscious mind
  3. 3. • Riley is 11 years old, and her parents have decided to move from Minnesota to San Francisco • She has core memories that are then developed and form into islands as well, this is her unconscious psyche • Riley's life is governed by these six emotions, fear, joy , disgust, anger and sadness which reside in “headquarters”- her brain • She has short term memories built every day, and then some will travel into long term memories at the end of the day • Everyday memories shape who she is
  4. 4. • Happy memories, exciting and ”warm” memories make riley happy • Positive thoughts, ideas and comfort • But what happens to riley when she doesn’t feel joy?
  5. 5. • Struggle within the unconscious mind and conscious mind • Stimuli that she experiences isn’t the same as she remembers it to be • Stimuli/ experiences don’t bring the same emotion anymore or lack of emotion towards that experience
  6. 6. • Mix of emotions, all emotions at once or different emotions to different stimuli or memories unconsciously that make riley think consciously about the move • At school she has memories that are usually positive and happy now turn into memories that are sad or mixed with others and she is flooded with these new emotions • All rooted in changes in her life • Unconscious takes over
  7. 7. • Abnormal behavior begins • Suppression or over intensified emotions and thoughts • Sensitivity and hyperawareness • Looses her personalities and islands and becomes “empty” leaving her feeling odd and unnormal
  8. 8. • We see all the emotions panicking, trying to fix riley and then we see the control board start to black out and riley loosing control • She decides to run away from home
  9. 9. • Moment of realization when sadness and joy come back to the headquarters and they allow sadness to take over and allow her to touch those core memories' • We see joy and sadness now work together • There is a moment of growth and acceptance
  10. 10. • Emotions must work together to work and have balance • Expanded control console and growth in Riley's psyche • New core memories are made using a mix of the emotions in a safe and mature way of expression
  11. 11. • Can't suppress emotions consciously and have it all be buried inside, sometimes we just have to allow them to come out • Allowing the unconscious to sometimes ride out and feel those emotions and react accordingly • Overall growth of psyche and great example pf conscious and unconscious mind
  12. 12. WORKS CITED • https://owl.purdue.edu/owl/subject_specific_writing/writing_ in_literature/literary_theory_and_schools_of_criticism/psych oanalytic_criticism.html • https://thereluctantpsychoanalyst.blogspot.com/2015/06/insi de-out-reluctant-psychoanalyst.html • https://www.verywellmind.com/the-conscious-and- unconscious-mind-2795946 • https://www.simplypsychology.org/unconscious-mind.html

×