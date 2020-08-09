Dist tnae203

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA PARTICULAR DE LOJA VICERRECTORADO MODALIDAD ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA 1 A. Datos básicos de la asignatura:...
UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA PARTICULAR DE LOJA VICERRECTORADO MODALIDAD ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA 2 B. Datos básicos del profesor auto...
UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA PARTICULAR DE LOJA VICERRECTORADO MODALIDAD ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA 3 C. Competencias a desarrollar Comp...
UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA PARTICULAR DE LOJA VICERRECTORADO MODALIDAD ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA 4 Contribuye al desarrollo del proce...
UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA PARTICULAR DE LOJA VICERRECTORADO MODALIDAD ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA 5 • Relaciona lo aprendido con la ma...
UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA PARTICULAR DE LOJA VICERRECTORADO MODALIDAD ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA 6 Culmina el desarrollo de la Ficha ...
UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA PARTICULAR DE LOJA VICERRECTORADO MODALIDAD ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA 7 Foro: Vamos a conversar sobre ODS ...
UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA PARTICULAR DE LOJA VICERRECTORADO MODALIDAD ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA 8 producto o servicio determinado qu...
UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA PARTICULAR DE LOJA VICERRECTORADO MODALIDAD ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA 9 SEGUNDO BIMESTRE: Competencias del...
UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA PARTICULAR DE LOJA VICERRECTORADO MODALIDAD ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA 10 Demuestra su capacidad de síntesi...
UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA PARTICULAR DE LOJA VICERRECTORADO MODALIDAD ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA 11 el docente en el EVA. Demuestra s...
UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA PARTICULAR DE LOJA VICERRECTORADO MODALIDAD ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA 12 Total de horas de trabajo del seg...
UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA PARTICULAR DE LOJA VICERRECTORADO MODALIDAD ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA 13 Competencia a la que aporta la ac...
UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA PARTICULAR DE LOJA VICERRECTORADO MODALIDAD ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA 14 F. Evaluación final Evaluación fi...
UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA PARTICULAR DE LOJA VICERRECTORADO MODALIDAD ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA 15 BIBLIOGRAFÍA COMPLEMENTARIA: a) N...
UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA PARTICULAR DE LOJA VICERRECTORADO MODALIDAD ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA 16 Otros recursos Es importante la l...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA PARTICULAR DE LOJA VICERRECTORADO MODALIDAD ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA 1 A. Datos básicos de la asignatura: PLAN DOCENTE DE LA ASIGNATURA Asignatura Prácticas Pre Profesionales y Vinculación con la Colectividad. (Prácticum 3.1) Ciclo: Octavo. Carrera: Administración de Empresas. Área Académica: Administrativa. Departamento: Ciencias Empresariales. Sección Departamental: Organización y Gestión Empresarial. Número de créditos: 7 Número de horas: CD: Docencia: 32 CAE: Prácticas de aplicación y experimentación de los aprendizajes: 48 CAA: Aprendizaje autónomo: 144 Bloque de componentes académicos: Formación básica Troncales Genéricas Complementarias Libre configuración Prácticum X Período académico: Abril – Agosto 2019. Conocimientos previos recomendados: El estudiante debe tener aprobado: • Prácticum 1 y 2 • Inglés I y II. El profesional en formación para matricularse en este componente debe contar con los siguientes conocimientos previos: • Administración. • Matemáticas. • Contabilidad General. • Cálculo. • Finanzas. • Estadística. • Proyectos. • Investigación de mercados.
  2. 2. UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA PARTICULAR DE LOJA VICERRECTORADO MODALIDAD ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA 2 B. Datos básicos del profesor autor Importancia del componente académico dentro del perfil de egreso de la titulación: Este componente tiene 7 créditos y se cursa en el octavo ciclo, permite dinamizar la participación efectiva de los estudiantes de Prácticum 3.1 de forma activa, solidaria y comprometida a través del proyecto de servicio a la comunidad. Los estudiantes deberán realizar interacción directa con el grupo prioritario seleccionado en este caso: emprendimientos socio productivos comunitarios que se encuentren organizados para ofertar un producto o servicio con el fin de mejorar la situación del grupo que se reunió para dicho fin. Para identificar los emprendimientos se puede seleccionar los que se encuentran apoyados por las Juntas Parroquiales Rurales del Ecuador más cercana al lugar de su residencia o cualquiera de las instituciones del Estado como Instituto Ecuatoriano de Economía Popular y Solidaria IEPS, Ban Ecuador, Ministerio de Inclusión Social MIES y que se encuentren ubicados en el área rural o sub urbana cercana a la ciudad de residencia del estudiante con el fin de que el entorno más cercano sea el beneficiado con su aporte. Otra opción de participación en instituciones de servicio gratuito, que requieran de la interacción y apoyo de la academia y de los diferentes protagonistas del cambio y desarrollo. Considerándose como institución de servicio gratuito a albergues de niños, mujeres, asilos de adultos mayores. Con el objetivo ayudar a fortalecer la estructura organizativa, conseguir voluntarios para fortalecer el trabajo, organizar formas claras y bien estructuradas que les permitan a los ciudadanos de la zona conocer el trabajo que realizan y apoyar activamente. Es importante que el desarrollo del prácticum es la oportunidad para que los estudiantes puedan revertir lo aprendido en el transcurso y preparación como profesionales en el área administrativa con el fin de interiorizar y poner al servicio de la comunidad sus conocimientos y su tiempo. Nombre: Sandra Elizabeth Ramón Jaramillo. Título académico: Magister en Gestión y Desarrollo Social. Departamento: Ciencias Empresariales. Sección Departamental: Organización y Gestión Empresarial. Currículo profesional resumido: Magister en Gestión y Desarrollo Social, Economista, graduada en la "Universidad Técnica Particular de Loja" (UTPL), especializada en Gestión Estratégica de negocios en el Instituto Tecnológico de Monterrey (TEC), Diplomado en gerencia y mercadeo, Diplomado en Intervención Social, Facilitadora de Emprendimiento certificada por GFA (Alemania), INCREA (Chile). Experiencia en docencia (11 años): Matemáticas Financieras, Administración Financiera, Finanzas, Administración, Cuentas Nacionales, Nuevas Tendencias, Emprendimiento. Experiencia laboral (13 años): ADE Loja Competitiva S.A, Fundación Agencia de Desarrollo Empresarial, asesora de emprendedores en Incubadora de Empresa Loja Valle de Tecnología ahora Prendho, Facilitadora en programas de Emprendedores con CN: Siembra Futuro (2008-2010) e Instituto de la Cerveza para Cervecería Nacional (2017). Ha formado parte de proyectos de investigación y vinculación de la UTPL planteados en beneficio de diferentes comunidades del Ecuador. Información sobre tutorías Paralelo Día Horario Sala Teléfono Extensión M101 Martes 17h00 a 19h00 C 23701444 2837 • Por ser un prácticum posee más de un docente y se divide en varios paralelos de allí la importancia de que revisen en el Entorno Virtual de Aprendizaje (EVA) el nombre de su docente. Los estudiantes que se encuentren en otro paralelo distinto al A tendrán un docente distinto al que aparece en el plan. Es importante revisen el nombre para que puedan ubicarlos en los horarios de tutoría y en las diferentes actividades propuestas a lo largo del componente académico.
  3. 3. UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA PARTICULAR DE LOJA VICERRECTORADO MODALIDAD ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA 3 C. Competencias a desarrollar Competencias genéricas (CG) de la UTPL: • Vivencia de los valores universales del humanismo de Cristo. • Comunicación oral y escrita. • Orientación a la innovación y a la investigación. • Pensamiento crítico y reflexivo. • Trabajo en equipo. • Compromiso e implicación social. • Comportamiento ético. • Organización y planificación del tiempo. Competencias específicas (CE) de la titulación: o Aplica la innovación y la responsabilidad social en las organizaciones. o Desarrolla el fortalecimiento empresarial en las organizaciones. o Desarrolla estrategias corporativas generadoras de valor D. Planificación general del componente académico. PRIMER BIMESTRE Competencias del Componente Académico Resultados de aprendizaje Contenidos Actividades de aprendizaje Recursos de aprendizaje Compo nentes( CD- CAE- CAA) Semana /horas Instrumentos de evaluación Calificaci ón • Relaciona lo aprendido con la manera de aplicarse para resolver problemas o necesidades reales. Reconoce la realidad de su entorno con el fin de distinguir las diferentes necesidades de la comunidad y su relación con el mundo. Reconoce el entorno rural más cercano al lugar de su residencia.do. Semana 1: 17 Objetivos del Desarrollo Sostenible propuestos por la ONU con el fin de cumplir con la agenda mundial 2030 Elabore un mapa mental de los ODS con las principales características de cada uno. - Entorno virtual. - Documento Manual de ODS. CAE 4 horas Elaborar un mapa mental con los ODS que más se relacionan a la titulación. Uso de programa gratuito. Link de ingreso: mindMaister. https://www.mindm eister.com/es?gad _campaign=World &gclid=Cj0KCQjwn NvaBRCmARIsAOf Zq- 04oCg_uhOfJoIiplz eXM4y3OEY0D8T qDUIrCkkQacKRJ RDfx- na9waAkTJEALw_ wcB CAE 4 horas Investigue sobre grupos organizados de derecho y de hecho que operen en la zona o cerca de la zona de su residencia. Identifique: ¿Cuál es la junta parroquial rural más cercana al lugar de residencia, Institución de servicio gratuito, organización o asociación que oferte un producto o servicio. Revisar las páginas web disponibles o redes sociales. Páginas web. Bases de datos de organismos que se relacionan. Redes sociales. Visita de campo al área rural, o suburbana cercana a la zona de residencia. Revisar el link con los datos: https://goo.gl/forms /oPZZ2IRpDI87Hj9 z1 CAA 6 hora
  4. 4. UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA PARTICULAR DE LOJA VICERRECTORADO MODALIDAD ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA 4 Contribuye al desarrollo del proceso de aprendizaje promoviendo la creación de escenarios reales referentes a su profesión. Comprende la importancia del desarrollo de un proyecto de servicio comunitario. Identifica la forma de aplicar lo aprendido a lo largo de la formación universitaria. Semana 2: Proyecto de Servicio de Fortalecimiento a Emprendimientos Socio Productivos, mediante conocimientos en Administración de Empresas. Objetivo General. Objetivos Específicos. Expone dudas y necesidades académicas Entorno virtual CD Semana 2 0,25 hora Revisión del objetivo del proyecto y de los objetivos generales. Revisar la tarea para comprender de que se trata el proyecto de servicio comunitario a ejecutarse.. CD 3,5 hora Revisa anuncios académicos Chat de consultas y consultas telefónicas CD 1 hora Conoce sobre los proyectos de servicio a la comunidad socializados por el docente. Revisa ejemplos de proyectos de servicio a la comunidad de ciclos anteriores. CD 0,5 hora Identifica las opciones de involucramiento en un proyecto de servicio comunitario. Ejemplos disponibles de experiencias anteriores. Visita página de Youtube: https://www.youtub e.com/channel/UCj 9lk1ZUQHbw4IWw XPvcWDQ Padlet de Póster de Servicio Comunitario: https://padlet.com/ empresasmodalida ddistancia/g9sfrzyy 1rib Llenar el link con los datos: https://goo.gl/forms /oPZZ2IRpDI87Hj9 z1 CAA 6 horas Rúbrica 1 punto. - Analiza la información existente previo a la intervención con el emprendimiento socio productivo. Clasifica la información, sintetiza los conocimientos necesarios para aplicar en el proyecto de servicio comunitario. Semana 3 Principios de una acción participativa. Técnicas para servicio comunitario. Expone dudas y necesidades académicas Entorno virtual CD Semana 3 0,25 hora Revisa anuncios académicos Explicación del proyecto y forma de ejecución. Video colaboración o salida. CD 2 hora Rúbrica de evaluación. 2 puntos Selección de sitio para desarrollar la práctica de servicio a la comunidad. Revisar en la ficha dos en la parte de anexo. CD 0,5 hora Preparación de información básica para el inicio del PSC. Carta compromiso (Anexo 2 de acuerdo al formato proporcionado). CAE 2 horas Repaso de ODS y material básico sobre ¿Cómo realizar capacitaciones y asesorías? Desarrollar un resumen para repasar e irlos recordando. CAE 4 horas . Revisión de información relacionada al proyecto planteado y reunión presencial en los principales centros del País. Revisar el Manual denominado “Como la sal en la sopa” Investigación en páginas relacionadas al tema, revisar proyectos en otros países. CAA 6 horas
  5. 5. UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA PARTICULAR DE LOJA VICERRECTORADO MODALIDAD ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA 5 • Relaciona lo aprendido con la manera de aplicarse para resolver problemas o necesidades reales Identifica la problemática existente en el ámbito de su profesión. Semana 4. Importancia de los ODS para cumplir con el proyecto de servicio comunitario. Expone dudas y necesidades académicas Entorno virtual CD Semana 4 1 hora Conversemos sobre ODS. Realizar el resumen del manual de ODS. CD 1 hora Revisa anuncios académicos Chat de consultas y consultas telefónicas CD 1 hora Trabajo de campo Desarrollo de la práctica. CAA 6 horas Revisión de videos de EPS. Preparación de ficha 1. CAA 6 horas Relaciona lo aprendido con la manera de aplicarse para resolver problemas o necesidades reales Identifica la problemática existente en el ámbito de su profesión. Semana 5: Importancia de selección de un emprendimiento socio productivo para desarrollar la práctica. Expone dudas y necesidades académicas Entorno virtual CD Semana 5 1 hora Revisa lo aprendido para aplicarlo. Chat sobre el lugar en el que desarrollará la práctica de servicio comunitario.. CD 1 hora Rubrica de Evaluación. 1 punto Trabajo de campo Desarrollo de la práctica CAA 6 Horas Prepara material de apoyo para la ejecución de la práctica Desarrollo de la práctica y entrega de la ficha 1 completa. CAE 6 horas Forma parte de la tarea del primer bimestre. Pero debe subirse en el link del EVA.. 4 puntos. Continúa con desarrollo de la práctica para conocer mejor al grupo. Desarrolla documento final de análisis organizacional del emprendimiento socio productivo para planificar. CAA 6 horas Relaciona lo aprendido con la manera de aplicarse para resolver problemas o necesidades reales Identifica la problemática existente en el ámbito de su profesión. Semana 6 Importancia de planificar previo al desarrollo de la práctica. Expone dudas y necesidades académicas Entorno virtual CD Semana 6 1 horas Revisa anuncios académicos y desarrollar la ficha dos. Identificar as principales fechas y actividades en el cronograma. Foro: Conversando sobre ODS. CD 1 hora Rubrica de Evaluación. 1 punto Trabajo de campo: Desarrollara las visitas según agenda establecida previamente con la asociación en la que se colaborará. Desarrollo de la práctica CAA 6 Horas Prepara material de apoyo para la ejecución de la practica Desarrollo de la práctica CAE 2 horas
  6. 6. UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA PARTICULAR DE LOJA VICERRECTORADO MODALIDAD ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA 6 Culmina el desarrollo de la Ficha 2. Ficha lista para ser revisada detalles y cuadres de fechas según tiempos. CAA 6 horas Relaciona lo aprendido con la manera de aplicarse para resolver problemas o necesidades reales Identifica la problemática existente en el ámbito de su profesión. Semana 7 Matriz de Marco Lógico. Resultados Expone dudas y necesidades académicas Entorno virtual CD Semana 0,25 hora Revisa anuncios académicos Chat de consultas y consultas telefónicas CD 0,25 hora Trabajo de campo Desarrollo de la práctica CAA 6 Horas Prepara material de apoyo para la ejecución de la practica Desarrollo de la práctica CAE 2 horas Entrega de ficha 2. Ficha de vinculación CAA 4 horas Tarea del primer bimestre. 7 puntos • Demuestra su capacidad de síntesis para aplicar lo aprendido a la realidad. Identifica la problemática existente en el ámbito de su profesión. Semana 8 Importancia de los informes. Expone dudas y necesidades académicas Entorno virtual CD Semana 8 0,5 horas Tarea del primer bimestre. 2 puntos Revisa anuncios académicos Entrega de informe de actividades y resultados alcanzados Chat de consultas y consultas telefónicas CD 1 hora Trabajo de campo Desarrollo de la práctica CAA 4 Horas Ingresa al link para desarrollar el mapeo de los emprendimientos socio productivos. Diapositivas CAA 2 horas Tarea del primer bimestre. 2 puntos Total 20 puntos Total de horas de trabajo del primer bimestre CD: Docencia: 16 CAE: Prácticas de aplicación y experimentación de los aprendizajes: 24 CAA: Aprendizaje autónomo: 72 Total: 112 Actividades académicas Recursos de aprendizaje Nota. Fechas importantes Ingreso de datos del entorno. Llenar link en google docs. Revisar enlace en el EVA. 1 Del 8 al 14 de abril del 2019. Actividad síncrona: Video colaboración o asistencia a jornada presencial en los principales centros del País. 2 Del 15 al 21 de abril del 2019. Entrega de ficha 1 Revisar en el EVA el formato de la tarea. Se encuentra disponible en pdf o Word. 4 Del 29 de abril al 05 de mayo de 2019. Chat: Conversatorio sobre el lugar en el que desarrollará cada uno de los estudiantes el prácticum. Ingresar a la sala de video chat e interactuar de manera organizada según las instrucciones del tutor. 1 30 de abril del 2019 en el horario de 19h00 a 20h00.
  7. 7. UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA PARTICULAR DE LOJA VICERRECTORADO MODALIDAD ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA 7 Foro: Vamos a conversar sobre ODS e indicar a cuál o cuáles de los 17 aporta el proyecto seleccionado. Responder en entorno virtual de aprendizaje, ir revisando respuestas de los compañeros. 1 Del 6 al 12 de mayo del 2019. Entrega de ficha 2 Revisar en el EVA el formato de la tarea. Se encuentra disponible en pdf o Word. 7 Del 20 al 26 de mayo del 2019. Entrega de informe de actividades por semana del Primer Bimestre. Archivo en Excel disponible en el entorno virtual de aprendizaje se recomienda ir llenando desde el inicio. 2 Del 20 al 26 de mayo del 2019. Registro de información de mapeo de los emprendimientos socio productivos en los que realiza la práctica de servicio comunitario. Ingresar al link y llenar el formato, luego subir al Eva la respuesta como constancia de cumplimiento de la actividad. 2 Del 20 al 26 de mayo del 2019. Ingreso de notas del primer bimestre El docente revisará las fichas en cada uno de los links. Se ingresará las notas según el calendario académico de MAD para el primer bimestre. Planificación de las actividades síncronas y asíncronas Actividad de aprendizaje Socialización presencial de metodología para el desarrollo de la asignatura y explicación de formatos a utilizar en el desarrollo del Prácticum. Tipo de recurso Reunión Presencial en los centros universitarios que indique UTPL. Tema Forma de realizar el prácticum 3.1 y socialización de las diferentes fichas y documentos a utilizar durante la práctica. Competencia a la que aporta la actividad Aplica la innovación y la responsabilidad social en las organizaciones. Orientación metodológica Revisar el plan académico que se encuentra disponible en el EVA si es posible y para mayor facilidad imprimirlo o llevarlo grabado en un dispositivo electrónico para su revisión. Llevar una o dos preguntas de algún tema que no esté claro. Rúbrica de evaluación Calificación total: 3 puntos Conocimientos y revisión de fichas. 1 Claridad y precisión en las actividades 0,5 Participación e interacción en la asesoría. 1 Buena presentación y expresión al momento de exponer sus ideas. 0,5 Calificación de la rúbrica de evaluación Calificación total: 2 puntos Actividad de aprendizaje Entrega de ficha 1, en la que explica el grupo vulnerable. Tipo de recurso Tarea para subir en línea. Tema Presentar al grupo vulnerable identificado por el estudiante y justificar la idoneidad del mismo para desarrollar el prácticum 3.1 y explicar la manera como se va a aplicar los conocimientos de Administración de Empresas. Competencia a la que aporta la actividad Desarrolla estrategias corporativas generadoras de valor. Orientación metodológica Para la correcta identificación de identificación de los grupos vulnerables o de emprendedores el estudiante tiene varias opciones: Revisar y reconocer el entorno cercano con el fin de identificar grupos de personas que se hayan unido formal o informalmente para desarrollar un
  8. 8. UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA PARTICULAR DE LOJA VICERRECTORADO MODALIDAD ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA 8 producto o servicio determinado que les genere un ingreso económico que les permita mejorar su actual situación económica. Puede acudir a las Juntas Parroquiales de cada Parroquia en la que resida para consultar con los presidentes el apoyo que hacen a grupos de emprendedores. Existen algunos proyectos productivos apoyados por la iglesia en cada parroquia. Acercarse a los sacerdotes y conversar. Se puede acercar a patronatos, secciones que apoyan a emprendedores en Gobiernos Locales en cada cantón, Gobiernos Provinciales. Conversar con directivos barriales, presidentes de clubs en los diferentes lugares que apoyan a proyectos de desarrollo socio productivo. Rúbrica de Evaluación: Calificación total: 4 puntos. Selección correcta del grupo. 1 Comprensión sobre el uso y fin de la herramienta 1 Justifica de manera correcta la intervención para aplicar conocimientos. 1 Buena presentación y ortografía 1 Calificación de la rúbrica de evaluación Calificación total: 4 puntos Actividad de aprendizaje Chat académico: Conversemos sobre su proyecto de servicio a la comunidad. Tipo de recurso Chat evaluado. Tema Permitir la interacción entre los estudiantes y docente para conocer de qué se trata el proyecto de servicio a la comunidad que se encuentran planteando con el fin de que la interacción genere mayores ideas para ejecutarlo de mejor manera. Competencia a la que aporta la actividad Desarrolla el fortalecimiento empresarial en las organizaciones. Orientación metodológica Cada estudiante relata lo que se encuentra desarrollando y elige al proyecto que más le guste de los compañeros y pregunta o recomienda alguna sugerencia para fortalecer el trabajo que se desarrolla. Rubrica de Evaluación. Calificada por: 1 punto. Claridad en la redacción para presentar el proyecto de servicio a la comunidad. 0,5 Pregunta bien planteada sobre el proyecto de servicio a la comunidad que le interesó o le pareció de impacto. 0,5 Calificación de la rúbrica de evaluación Calificación total: 1 punto.
  9. 9. UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA PARTICULAR DE LOJA VICERRECTORADO MODALIDAD ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA 9 SEGUNDO BIMESTRE: Competencias del Componente Académico Resultados de aprendizaje Contenidos Actividades de aprendizaje Recursos de aprendizaje Compo nentes(CD- CAE-CAA) Semana /horas Instrume ntos de evaluaci ón Calificac ión Demuestra su capacidad de síntesis para aplicar lo aprendido a la realidad. Propone actividades a desarrollarse para el logro de los objetivos Semana 1 Resultados verificables de la práctica. Expone dudas y necesidades académicas Asistir a reunión para explicación de forma como se entrega el proyecto final. Revisar los anuncios académicos. CD Semana 1 30 minutos Revisa anuncios académicos Desarrollo de la práctica según el objetivo que se encuentre desarrollando. Chat de consultas y consultas telefónicas. Comparte e intercambia criterios con sus pares de estudios. CD 1:30 minutos Trabajo de campo y asistencia a reunión presencial para conocer sobre tips y parámetros finales. Desarrollo de la práctica Avance con elaboración de informes de actividades y avance de dtos de la práctica. CAA 12 Horas Demuestra su capacidad de síntesis para aplicar lo aprendido a la realidad. Propone actividades a desarrollarse para el logro de los objetivos Semana 2: Partes importantes de un emprendimiento. Organización de un emprendimiento. Expone dudas y necesidades académicas Entorno virtual CD Semana 2 1 hora Revisa anuncios académicos Chat de consultas y consultas telefónicas CD 1 hora Trabajo de campo Desarrollo de la práctica CAA 5 Horas Desarrollo de actividades para lograr los objetivos propuestos. Revisión de ficha dos para verificar el avance de lo planificado. CAA 3 horas Preparar el manual. Revisar en la tarea la rúbrica y explicaciones para el desarrollo del manual “Como organizar mi emprendimiento” Desarrollo de la práctica CAE 6 horas Demuestra su capacidad de síntesis para aplicar lo aprendido a la realidad. Aplica conocimientos del ámbito de su profesión Semana 3: Análisis de parámetros de importancia para organizar un emprendimiento. Expone dudas y necesidades académica. Entorno virtual Video colaboración o reunión presencial. CD Semana 3 30 minutos 2 puntos. Revisa anuncios académicos Chat de consultas y consultas telefónicas CD 30 minutos Trabajo de campo Desarrollo de la práctica CAA 5 Horas Prepara la segunda parte del manual y define portadas, contraportadas, revisión del documento. Desarrollo de la práctica CAE 6 horas Desarrollo de las actividades para lograr el segundo objetivo/componente. Ficha de vinculación CAA 3 hora
  10. 10. UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA PARTICULAR DE LOJA VICERRECTORADO MODALIDAD ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA 10 Demuestra su capacidad de síntesis para aplicar lo aprendido a la realidad. Aplica conocimientos del ámbito de su profesión Semana 4: Características básicas de un manual. Intercambio de experiencias o actividades que han dado resultados positivos al momento de elaborar el manual. . Foro: Tips para elaborar el manual. CD Semana 4 5 horas. Rúbrica de evaluació n. 2 puntos. Expone dudas y necesidades académicas Entorno virtual CD Semana 4 1 horas Revisa anuncios académicos Chat de consultas y consultas telefónicas CD 1 hora Trabajo de campo Desarrollo de la práctica CAA 5 Horas Prepara material de apoyo para la ejecución de la práctica Desarrollo de la práctica CAE 6 horas Desarrollo de las actividades para lograr el tercer objetivo/componente. Ficha de vinculación CAA 3 hora Demuestra su capacidad de síntesis para aplicar lo aprendido a la realidad. Aplica conocimientos del ámbito de su profesión Semana 5: Portada y contraportada del manual. Expone dudas y necesidades académicas Entorno virtual CD Semana 5 1 hora Revisa anuncios académicos Pulir últimos detalles del manual previo a la entrega del mismo. Chat de consultas y consultas telefónicas CD 30 minutos. Trabajo de campo Desarrollo de la práctica CAA 5 Horas Revisión final del manual y subida del documento al EVA para revisión. Desarrollo de la práctica CAE 6 horas 3 puntos. . Demuestra su capacidad de síntesis para aplicar lo aprendido a la realidad. Aplica conocimientos del ámbito de su profesión Semana 6: Importancia de presentar resultados del proyecto realizado. Expone dudas y necesidades académicas Entorno virtual CD Semana 6 30 minutos. Revisa anuncios académicos Elaboración y entrega de póster de resultados alcanzados con el proyecto de fortalecimiento. Chat de consultas y consultas telefónicas CD 30 minutos. Trabajo de campo Desarrollo de la práctica CAA 5 Horas Prepara el póster. Obligatorio cumplir con el formato e incluir las evidencias para registrar la nota final. Considerar las indicaciones y lineamientos proporcionados por CAA 8 horas Tarea segundo bimestre. 4 puntos
  11. 11. UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA PARTICULAR DE LOJA VICERRECTORADO MODALIDAD ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA 11 el docente en el EVA. Demuestra su capacidad de síntesis para aplicar lo aprendido a la realidad. Aplica conocimientos del ámbito de su profesión Semana 7: El uso de medios digitales como medio de difusión de resultados del proyecto ejecutado por el estudiante. Expone dudas y necesidades académicas Entorno virtual CD Semana 7 30 minutos. Revisa anuncios académicos Edición y elaboración del video resumen como evidencia de la práctica desarrollada. Chat de consultas y consultas telefónicas CD 30 minutos. Elaboración del video revisar la rúbrica que se encuentra en la Tarea y revisar las indicaciones correspondientes para la elaboración y subida del mismo para socialización con la comunidad en generarl. Desarrollo del video y socialización con los emprendedores. CAA 6 Horas Demuestra su capacidad de síntesis para aplicar lo aprendido a la realidad. Desarrolla proyectos desde el ámbito de su profesión, que generen aporte de la sociedad. Semana 8 Importancia de presentar evidencias. Expone dudas y necesidades académicas Entorno virtual CD Semana 8 1 hora Importancia de resumir información para la presentación de resultados. Revisa anuncios académicos Informe de Cierre e informe de actividades y resultados. Chat de consultas y consultas telefónicas CD 30 minutos. Entrega el informe de cierre con las evidencias. Obligatorio cumplir con el formato e incluir las evidencias para registrar la nota final (Todos los anexos) Revisar las indicaciones proporcionadas en el Entorno Virtual de Aprendizaje. CAA 6 horas Tarea segundo bimestre. 7 puntos Prepara y entrega del informe de actividades y resultados por semana. Considerar los lineamientos establecidos por el docente en el EVA. CAA 6 Horas Tarea de segundo bimestre. 2 puntos Total 20 puntos .
  12. 12. UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA PARTICULAR DE LOJA VICERRECTORADO MODALIDAD ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA 12 Total de horas de trabajo del segundo bimestre CD: Docencia: 16 CAE: Prácticas de aplicación y experimentación de los aprendizajes: 24 CAA: Aprendizaje autónomo: 72 Total: 112 Actividades académicas Recursos de aprendizaje Nota Fechas importantes Actividad síncrona: Video colaboración o salida presencial 2 3 al 9 de junio del 2019. Foro: Interacción entre pares de estudiantes y docente con el fin de socializar tips para elaborar de mejor manera el manual. Link habilitado 1 17 al 23 de junio del 2019. Entrega del Manual “Como organizar mi emprendimiento” En el entorno virtual registrar el trabajo final en el link habilitado. 3 24 al 30 de junio del 2019. Entrega de póster Póster 2 1 al 7 de julio del 2019. Chat 1 8 al 14 de julio del 2019. Video de socialización del proyecto de servicio comunitario. 2 8 al 14 de julio del 2019. Entrega del informe de cierre en el EVA. Informe de cierre. 2 15 al 21 de julio subir al link del EVA. Envío del informe de cierre a la Matriz se la debe dejar en el centro Universitario al que pertenece para el envío a Loja. Informe en físico con las evidencias. (CD debidamente etiquetado y verificar que se encuentre bien grabado) 7 22 al 26 de julio del 2019. Ingreso de notas Acta de notas Semana del 19 al 23 de agosto luego de la revisión del informe de cierre en físico y verificación de evidencias. Planificación de las actividades síncronas y asíncronas Actividad de aprendizaje Foro académico: ¿Vamos a conversar sobre ODS? Tipo de recurso Foro ( Duración dos semanas) Tema Conversando sobre ODS. Competencia a la que aporta la actividad Desarrolla estrategias corporativas generadoras de valor Orientación metodológica Indicar cuál de los 17 ODS aporta al proyecto de servicio comunitario que se desarrolla . Rúbrica de evaluación Calificación total: 2 puntos Conocimientos 0,5 Claridad y precisión al resumir 0,5 Calificación de la rúbrica de evaluación Calificación total: 1 punto. Actividad de aprendizaje Reunión Presencial en Centros Universitarios indicados por la universidad. Tipo de recurso Sesión presencial en los principales centros del País o Video colaboración Tema Explicar mediante un ejemplo la forma como cerrar los proyectos de servicio a la comunidad presentado por cada estudiante y aclaración de algún formato o documento que no sea de total comprensión por parte de los estudiantes.
  13. 13. UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA PARTICULAR DE LOJA VICERRECTORADO MODALIDAD ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA 13 Competencia a la que aporta la actividad Desarrolla el fortalecimiento empresarial en las organizaciones. Orientación metodológica Revisar previamente los formatos y si es posible ir llenando ya con la información que se tenga disponible para en la reunión presencial ir aclarando dudas y puliendo la información para la presentación final. Rúbrica de Evaluación: Calificación total: 2 puntos. Comprensión sobre el uso y fin de los formatos. (Se valida mediante preguntas) 1 punto. Presentación de fichas que solicite el docente. 0.5 punto. Participación activa en la reunión presencial 0.5 punto. Calificación de la rúbrica de evaluación Calificación total: 2 puntos EVALUACIÓN FINAL En el Prácticum 3.1 se califica el avance por bimestre de los trabajos y no existe una evaluación final. Aclarando que para la aprobación deben enviar al final del segundo bimestre el informe de cierre en físico y el CD tal como se detalla en la tarea. Actividad que es requisito para aprobar puesto que allí reposan las evidencias que permiten saber que cada uno de los estudiantes realizó la práctica de servicio comunitario. E. Evaluación del componente académico Primero y Segundo Bimestre COMPONENTE ACTIVIDADES RECURSOS PESO CALIFICACIÓN Primer Bimestre Segundo Bimestre Docencia Actividades en línea asíncronas Foro, wiki, etc. 10% 2 2 Actividades en línea síncronas video colaboración, chat, videoconferencia 10% 2 2 Prácticas de aplicación y experimentación Tareas (Ensayos, investigaciones, análisis de casos, actividades en laboratorios virtuales, mundos virtuales, etc.) Definidos en la planificación micro curricular 80% 16 16 TOTAL 100% 20 20 IMPORTANTE En caso de plagio los estudiantes serán penalizados de acuerdo al Reglamento de Ética y Régimen Disciplinario de la Universidad Técnica Particular de Loja. https://procuraduria.utpl.edu.ec/sitios/documentos/NormativasPublicas/GOBIERNO/Reglamento%20de%20% C3%A9tica%20y%20r%C3%A9gimen%20disciplinario.pdf
  14. 14. UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA PARTICULAR DE LOJA VICERRECTORADO MODALIDAD ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA 14 F. Evaluación final Evaluación final: No aplica por tratarse de un prácticum de servicio comunitario. Pero es importante realizar en el segundo bimestre el informe de cierre tal como se lo indica en la tarea, caso contrario no se procede a la aprobación. G. Recursos a utilizar para el desarrollo del componente académico BIBLIOGRAFÍA BÁSICA a) Nombre del texto básico (texto – guía) En el Prácticum GP 3.1 no tiene texto base por ser un componente que recopila los conocimientos de varios libros y asignaturas revisadas por el alumno en su formación académica. b) Información general del texto No aplica. c) Nombre la guía didáctica En el presente ciclo no se utilizará una guía didáctica por tratarse de un proyecto de servicio comunitario, todo se encuentra organizado mediante formatos con el fin de recopilar las evidencias que demuestren el correcto desarrollo del mismo y según lo dispone la Ley de Educación Superior. En el documento llamado tarea el estudiante cuenta con los formatos, explicación y forma de como calificar el mismo cumpliendo con las normas solicitadas por el Vicerrectorado Académico de MAD. • Ficha 1. • Ficha 2. • Informe de diapositivas para presentar a la comunidad. • Video. • Póster. • Padlet del Póster de práctica de servicio comunitario. • Informe de Cierre (Digital y en físico) más CD. (Documento final y de carácter obligatorio puesto que aquí el estudiante envía dtos. con firmas originales y los respectivos anexos que dan el aval a la práctica. Considerado como evidencia de que se realizó o no la misma) (El CD debe estar debidamente etiquetado y debe ser comprobado que se encuentre bien grabado y registrada la información solicitada) • Sin la presentación del informe de cierre acompañado con las evidencias en físico no se puede aprobar el prácticum 3.1, el informe de cierre constituye la única evidencia de haber cumplido lo estipulado en la ley de Educación Superior previo la obtención de su título de tercer nivel. Por lo tanto, su presentación es obligatoria. d) Breve descripción general de la guía didáctica No existe en este componente el uso de una guía por el presente semestre puesto que no utiliza un texto básico y es necesario ir realizando un seguimiento continuo de actividades y avances durante el ciclo académico.
  15. 15. UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA PARTICULAR DE LOJA VICERRECTORADO MODALIDAD ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA 15 BIBLIOGRAFÍA COMPLEMENTARIA: a) Nombre del texto No se utiliza un texto complementario puesto que es una materia de Prácticum o Proyecto de Servicio Comunitario, pero si se recomienda a los estudiantes utilizar todos los libros físicos o en línea utilizados en cada uno de los componentes de lo aprendido durante la titulación. b) Breve descripción del texto No se utiliza texto complementario por lo indicado en el literarl a. c) ¿El texto está disponible en la biblioteca general física o virtual de la UTPL? Física Virtual BIBLIOTECA VIRTUAL RECURSOS EDUCATIVOS ABIERTOS (REAs) para investigar sobre información científica. Nombre de la base de datos Emerald Scopus. Link http://www.emeraldinsight.com/ https://www.scopus.com Para el ingreso a las bases de datos lo primero que debe realizar es ingresar a la página de UTPL y luego ir a biblioteca, luego elegir bases de datos y tendrá un acceso especial, el correo que ingrese en cada parte es el de la UTPL para que se pueda beneficiar de todo lo que se oferta en estas bases. Los siguientes links: Link Instituto Nacional de Estadísticas y Censos del Ecuador. http://www.ecuadorencifras.gob.ec/institucional/home/ Modelo de negocios de CANVAS. http://innokabi.com/canvas-de-modelo-de-negocio/ Para la búsqueda de información secundaria, es muy importante la utilización de páginas oficiales. Enlaces web http://www.revistalideres.ec/ http://www.ekosnegocios.com/negocios/ x d e l T e x t o B á s i c o ( U t i l i c e e l f o r m a t o d
  16. 16. UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA PARTICULAR DE LOJA VICERRECTORADO MODALIDAD ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA 16 Otros recursos Es importante la lectura de revistas de negocios, libros, documentos de revistas científicas, relacionados a los temas o emprendimientos que apoyen para el desarrollo del proyecto de servicio a la comunidad. El uso constante de herramientas electrónicas, bases de datos, páginas oficiales y otras fuentes de información adecuada y relacionada con el área empresarial. Elaborado por: Sandra Elizabeth Ramón Jaramillo. Mgtr. Revisado por: María Fernanda Zumba. Mgtr. Glenda Edith Ponce Espinosa. Mgs. Responsable de Sección Departamental . Aprobado por el Consejo de Departamento, según acta Nro.______________ de fecha: __________________

