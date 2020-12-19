PDF Download Obama: An Intimate Portrait: The Historic Presidency in Photographs Online PDF. Epub Download Obama: An Intimate Portrait: The Historic Presidency in Photographs Full Pages.

Ebook PDF Obama: An Intimate Portrait: The Historic Presidency in Photographs Free PDF Online. Ebook Epub Obama: An Intimate Portrait: The Historic Presidency in Photographs Free Epub Online By #A(Author)

Description:

This is the definitive visual biography of Barack Obama's presidency, captured in intimate, unprecedented detail by his official White House photographer.Pete Souza began photographing President Obama on his first day as a U.S. senator, in January 2005, and served as the chief official White House photographer for the President's full two terms. Souza was with President Obama more often, and at more crucial moments, than any friend or staff member, or even the First Lady--and he photographed it all. Souza captured nearly 2 million photographs of Obama, in moments ranging from classified to disarmingly candid.This large-format (12"x10"), exquisitely produced book presents more than 300 of Souza's favorite and most iconic images from these historic years; many have never been seen before. This seminal work on the Obama presidency documents moments of national importance--including the historic image of the President and his advisors watching tensely in the Situation Room as the Bin

