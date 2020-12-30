A must-have children's reference source with more than 35,000 words and 3,000 full-color illustrations specially created by DK's celebrated design team and Merriam-Webster's renowned language experts. DK's Merriam-Webster Children's Dictionary is a must-have project companion for use at home and in school. This book combines color-coded page borders for each letter of the alphabet with modern photography and crystal-clear diagrams to enhance the learning experience.Entries include a clear definition, notes on spelling and punctuation, and examples on how to use the word in a sentence. In the reference section, updated maps highlight countries, cities, borders, flags, and the US presidents and vice presidents.Accessible yet comprehensive, Merriam-Webster Children's Dictionary is the ultimate visual dictionary for kids to have on-hand as they learn important research skills and work through school assignments from home. .

