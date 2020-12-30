DOWNLOAD! Bob Ross by the Numbers

Discover the joy of painting, just like Bob Ross himself, with this one-of-a-kind mini art set! Kit includes:Three pre-printed canvases with numbered sections -- 2 landscapes and 1 of Bob's famous face. Each canvas in around 3-1/8 x 2-3/4 inches.7 paint potsMini paint brushMini easel for displaying finished paintingsFull-color, fold-out sheets with detailed painting instructions32-page book on Bob Ross, including painting tips .

