GOOD EVENING
SAB KUCH HO SAKTA HAI
Motivation or Inspiration
Inspiration Inspiration has the character that helps you achieve your goal. It is the drive that pushes you to work smart ...
One Day Or day one
SMILE
Always smile 1.Increase your face value 2.You will be able to find yourself this WILL
SEARCH YOUR SELF Searching self is the most difficult task becoz what are you ? what you can do ? what are your potentials...
MEET YOUR SELF are you trying to motivate yourself or are you trying to inspire yourself by motivating what shall be the o...
INVESTIGATE YOUR INSTINCTS what are the capabilities you have what do you think you cannot do what do you think you can do...
LET US WORK ON IT Once you have the answers, now start working on it , BECAUSE now you know what you can do
EXECUTE THE STRENGTH • and finally now you can execute and I am sure, you will • But there is a small catch, possibilities...
smile again simple
Believe in yourself you are the only person in the world who can do anything if you desire to do so.
Desires • The size of desire decides the fire in you, less desire less fire more desire more fire. Desire to do what, is t...
Three ways to follow success path Just do it without having the knowledge which is a sure shot failure When they can, why ...
You have to understand what Is needed the most………… learning or earning So if you want to win it, learn it
LEARNING PROCESS Unconscious – Incompetent Conscious – Incompetent Conscious – Competent Unconscious – Competent Silent – ...
Attitude
THE ICEBERG HOW MUCH DO YOU SEE OF AN ICEBERG?
THE ICEBERG ONLY 10 OF ANY ICEBERG IS VISIBLE. THE REMAINING 90% IS BELOW SEA LEVEL.
THE ICEBERG SEA LEVEL 10 % 90 % VISIBLE ABOVE SEA LEVEL INVISIBLE BELOW SEA LEVEL
• The Iceberg phenomena is also applicable on human beings … THE ICEBERG
THE ICEBERG Base LEVEL KNOWLEDGE & SKILLS ATTITUDE UNKNOWN TO OTHERS KNOWN TO OTHERS
THE ICEBERG Base LEVEL BEHAVIOR VALUES – STANDARDS – JUDGMENTS ATTITUDE MOTIVES – ETHICS - BELIEFS KNOWN TO OTHERS UNKNOWN...
WHAT MAKES YOUR LIFE 100% ? A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 1011 1213141516171819202...
The CAN DO ATTITUDE • You CAN DO everything, but not all at once. • You CAN DO everything, if it’s important enough for yo...
BEST QUOTES ON POSITIVE ATTITUDE • Sooner or later, those who win are those who think they can. • A creative attitude is t...
Forget Everything And Run or Face Everything And Rise
INHIBITIONS • we quit becoz we assume we can not do it • We assume that’s this can not be done We assume we will fail
ASSUME ME ASS U
Can you walk on pieces of Glass Can you break the cement slab Can you walk on Fire
Together We Execute A Mission
Self actualization Esteem motivators Social desires Safety desires Physiological motivation
Physiological Motivation :Good looks, Appearance, voice Safety Desire: To expect environment that is conducive, Easy movem...
Type of people Accepting Objecting Indifferent Skeptical
The 5 C model Competency Courage & confidence Consistency Communication skills
COMPLETE COMMANDING CONSIZE COMPREHENSIVE CALCULATED CRISP CLEAR
Time zone Every one is running in a time zone Let us under stand this Some graduated at the age of 22 and waited for 5 yea...
• Tree story NEIGHBOUR • Three monkeys of Gandhi ji • Experience gives you learning
Deepak Vohra 98292 66085 deepak.vohra@lotusdairy.com Question Answer session for 10 minutes
Thank You
Aasan hai
Aasan hai
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Aasan hai

28 views

Published on

it is a an inspirational presentation for the beginners who need to be educated on early days of starting their carrier.

Published in: Education
0 Comments
1 Like
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

No Downloads
Views
Total views
28
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
1
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Aasan hai

  1. 1. GOOD EVENING
  2. 2. SAB KUCH HO SAKTA HAI
  3. 3. Motivation or Inspiration
  4. 4. Inspiration Inspiration has the character that helps you achieve your goal. It is the drive that pushes you to work smart It is the energy that gives you the strength to get up and keep going - even when things are not going your way.
  5. 5. One Day Or day one
  6. 6. SMILE
  7. 7. Always smile 1.Increase your face value 2.You will be able to find yourself this WILL
  8. 8. SEARCH YOUR SELF Searching self is the most difficult task becoz what are you ? what you can do ? what are your potentials? why are you doing it ? what will you get after it ? will you be after it ?
  9. 9. MEET YOUR SELF are you trying to motivate yourself or are you trying to inspire yourself by motivating what shall be the outcome by inspiring yourself what will you do what is the difference between motivating yourself and inspiring yourself
  10. 10. INVESTIGATE YOUR INSTINCTS what are the capabilities you have what do you think you cannot do what do you think you can do what are your strengths what are your weakness what are the threats you have what are the opportunities you have
  11. 11. LET US WORK ON IT Once you have the answers, now start working on it , BECAUSE now you know what you can do
  12. 12. EXECUTE THE STRENGTH • and finally now you can execute and I am sure, you will • But there is a small catch, possibilities are that your analysis about self is wrong • so in that case what will you do now
  13. 13. smile again simple
  14. 14. Believe in yourself you are the only person in the world who can do anything if you desire to do so.
  15. 15. Desires • The size of desire decides the fire in you, less desire less fire more desire more fire. Desire to do what, is the question, realistic desires, achievable desire, not easily achievable desires, big desires. • We each have a hierarchy of needs that ranges from "lower" to "higher." As lower needs are fulfilled there is a tendency for other, higher needs to emerge.” • According to a theory a person does not feel a higher need until the needs of the current level have been satisfied?
  16. 16. Three ways to follow success path Just do it without having the knowledge which is a sure shot failure When they can, why can’t me , just take a plunge, again sure shot failure Learn , understand, practice and then perform is a sure shot success
  17. 17. You have to understand what Is needed the most………… learning or earning So if you want to win it, learn it
  18. 18. LEARNING PROCESS Unconscious – Incompetent Conscious – Incompetent Conscious – Competent Unconscious – Competent Silent – Listen
  19. 19. Attitude
  20. 20. THE ICEBERG HOW MUCH DO YOU SEE OF AN ICEBERG?
  21. 21. THE ICEBERG ONLY 10 OF ANY ICEBERG IS VISIBLE. THE REMAINING 90% IS BELOW SEA LEVEL.
  22. 22. THE ICEBERG SEA LEVEL 10 % 90 % VISIBLE ABOVE SEA LEVEL INVISIBLE BELOW SEA LEVEL
  23. 23. • The Iceberg phenomena is also applicable on human beings … THE ICEBERG
  24. 24. THE ICEBERG Base LEVEL KNOWLEDGE & SKILLS ATTITUDE UNKNOWN TO OTHERS KNOWN TO OTHERS
  25. 25. THE ICEBERG Base LEVEL BEHAVIOR VALUES – STANDARDS – JUDGMENTS ATTITUDE MOTIVES – ETHICS - BELIEFS KNOWN TO OTHERS UNKNOWN TO OTHERS
  26. 26. WHAT MAKES YOUR LIFE 100% ? A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 1011 121314151617181920212223242526 A T T I T U D E 1 20 20 9 20 21 4 5 K N O W L E D G E 11 14 15 23 12 5 4 7 5 H A R D W O R K 8 1 12 4 23 15 18 11 S K I L L S 19 11 9 12 12 19 = = = = 82 96 98 100 Let each letter of the alphabetic has a value equals to it sequence of the alphabetical order:
  27. 27. The CAN DO ATTITUDE • You CAN DO everything, but not all at once. • You CAN DO everything, if it’s important enough for you to do. • You CAN DO everything, but you may not be the best at everything. • You CAN DO everything, but there will be limitations. • You CAN DO everything, but you’ll need help.
  28. 28. BEST QUOTES ON POSITIVE ATTITUDE • Sooner or later, those who win are those who think they can. • A creative attitude is the fuel of progress and growth. • Either I will find a way, or I will make one. • Be the change you want to see in this world. • Forgive others and you will be forgiven.
  29. 29. Forget Everything And Run or Face Everything And Rise
  30. 30. INHIBITIONS • we quit becoz we assume we can not do it • We assume that’s this can not be done We assume we will fail
  31. 31. ASSUME ME ASS U
  32. 32. Can you walk on pieces of Glass Can you break the cement slab Can you walk on Fire
  33. 33. Together We Execute A Mission
  34. 34. Self actualization Esteem motivators Social desires Safety desires Physiological motivation
  35. 35. Physiological Motivation :Good looks, Appearance, voice Safety Desire: To expect environment that is conducive, Easy movements Social Desire: Generate a feeling of acceptance, belonging by reinforcing team dynamics. Esteem Motivators: Recognize achievements, assign important projects, and provide status to make everyone feel valued and appreciated. Self- Actualization: Offer challenging and meaningful work assignments which enable innovation, creativity, and progress according to long- term goals.
  36. 36. Type of people Accepting Objecting Indifferent Skeptical
  37. 37. The 5 C model Competency Courage & confidence Consistency Communication skills
  38. 38. COMPLETE COMMANDING CONSIZE COMPREHENSIVE CALCULATED CRISP CLEAR
  39. 39. Time zone Every one is running in a time zone Let us under stand this Some graduated at the age of 22 and waited for 5 years for a job , some become CEO at the age of 25 and died at 50 While another become CEO at 50 and lived till 90 Some one is still single ,but some are married Obama retired at 55, trump started at 70 Every one is walking in their time zone some seems ahead of you some seems behind you. Life is about waiting for right time to act so relax, you are not late or you not early You are very much on time in your time zone So enjoy the PRESENT of your life
  40. 40. • Tree story NEIGHBOUR • Three monkeys of Gandhi ji • Experience gives you learning
  41. 41. Deepak Vohra 98292 66085 deepak.vohra@lotusdairy.com Question Answer session for 10 minutes
  42. 42. Thank You

×