Why men don't listen..Women can't read maps..

Presenting By:- Deepak Kr. Sharma
2
 Australia's most successful publishing team  The Definitive Book Of Body Language  Why Men Don't Listen & Women Can't ...
4  ALLEN PEASE:-  International speaker and best-selling author  one of the world’s leading authorities on Body Languag...
 To help you learn about both yourself and opposite sex.  To make relationship enjoyable and satisfaction able. 5
 Vision of male and female eyes ?  Why men should drive at night ?  Who hear better :- male or female & why ?  Human B...
Book Summary  Emotion in the Brain  Why Men are Aggressive ?  Why men attract to the men & women attract to the women ?...
 Women have wider peripheral vision, men have tunnel vision.  Male : 45 degree &  Female :- 180 degree vision  In UK 1...
 B,coz men’s eyes allow for better long-distance vision over a narrower field.  spatial ability On long trips, men shoul...
REASON :- Male use only left brain for listening but female use both brains. EXAMPLES :- 10
4.Human Brain Left hemisphere •Right hemisphere • Left side of the body • Creative • Artistic • Ideas • Imagination • Tune...
5.Why Women are better connected? Corpus Callosum 12
6.WhyMen Can do only one thingat a Time  because of fewer connecting fibers b/w the left & right hemispheres. 13
7.Why Males can’t Talk Proper ? Location of MEN Speech & language Location of women Speech & language REASON :-Male have f...
Why Males can’t Talk Proper ? SOME REAL FACTS :-  Mothers , daughters , and older sisters often speak on behalf of the ma...
8. Why Women Are Great Talkers ?  Speech is a specific area located primarily in front left hemisphere with another, smal...
9. SPATIAL ABILITY :-  MEANING:- special ability means being able to picture in the mind  the shape of things  their di...
10. Why Women can’t read Maps Location of Special Ability:-  In Men :-Right side of brain  In Women :- both side but doe...
19 Subject No. of teachers % men % women Physics 4400 82 18 Info Technology 10700 69 31 Sciences 28900 65 35 Chemistry 460...
Emotion in Men Emotion in Women  Located in 2 areas in the right hemisphere  Located throughout both hemisphere 11. Emot...
12. Why Men are more Aggressive  Testosterone hormone ‘Ninety percent of the people in prison are men’. 21
13. Why Men ATTRACT TO THE MEN & WOMEN ATTRACTTO THE WOMEN22
Why Men ATTRACT TO THE MEN & WOMENATTRACT TO THE WOMEN23 Mating Centre :- located in hypothalamus In males, it needs to...
14. Why Women HateReverse Parking ?  in women less testosterone less spatial ability so not great reverse parker or map r...
15. Why Men can’t say “I LOVE YOU” ? Woman’s Brain:- full of filling, emotions, communications & words But men’s mind is c...
26  Deal in facts & reality  Scientific research & surveys  Sold 11 million books throughout the world.  Deal with “So...
27  use of scientific terms so it is difficult to understand
28 It help in :-  looking male and female relationship  explain the why men or women behavior is affected by hormones. ...
29
