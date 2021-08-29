Successfully reported this slideshow.
1. in a free body diagram principle of Transmissibility state that the force acting on a body is a a) Wedging vector b) Ro...
3. A cantilever beam of length 100 mm is subjected to an end load of 150 N. if young’s modulus is 200Gpa and moment of ine...
5. when a fluid flows through various cross-sections, the Cavitation occurs because of: a) High pressure b) Low pressure c...
7. The Heat transfer takes place due to a) Change in entropy b) Change of pressure c) Mass transfer d) Change of temperatu...
11. When a material solidify due to latent heat of fusion is known as a) Thermal arrest b) Thermometry c) Under cooling d)...
14. Knock in a diesel engine occurs due to: A. reduction of delay period B. delayed burning of the first part of the charg...
For the reduction of knocking in diesel engine 1. Supercharging 2. Increasing injection pressure 3. Increasing turbulence
17. An imaginary circle on a gear which gives a rolling action, as same as the motion as the actual gear, is called: a) Pi...
20. In deep drawing of sheets, the value of limiting draw ratio depends on: a) thickness of a sheet b) yield strength of s...
23. In GTAW, the material coated on pure tungsten electrode to enhance its current capacity is: a) Radium b) Thorium c) Ma...
26. slow plastic deformation of a material under constant stress is: a) Creep b) Gradual deformation c) Proof deformation ...
29. In a locomotive, the effect of “hammer blow” can be reduced by: a) increasing the speed b) uncoupling the pairs of whe...
32. In case of Izod test, the specimen is kept as: a) Overhanging beam b) Fixed ended beam c) Cantilever beam d) Simply su...
35. A Wheatstone bridge is used for electrical strain gauges, because it has: a) high sensitivity b) infinite sensitivity ...
38. A circular disc is rolling on a straight path, then the instantaneous center of rotation is at: a) the centre of the d...
Mechanical Previous Year questions 2021
Mechanical Previous Year questions 2021

  1. 1. 1. in a free body diagram principle of Transmissibility state that the force acting on a body is a a) Wedging vector b) Rolling vector c) Sliding vector d) Unit vector ( c) 2. oscillations of a floating body are small when the metacentric height is: a) Zero b) Large c) Negative d) Small ( b )
  2. 2. 3. A cantilever beam of length 100 mm is subjected to an end load of 150 N. if young’s modulus is 200Gpa and moment of inertia is 5000 mm^4. the maximum deflection is a) 0.05 mm b) 0.5 mm c) 0.01 mm d) 5 mm ( a) 4. Ratio of indicated thermal efficiency to the corresponding air standard cycle efficiency is: a) Net efficiency b) Relative efficiency c) Indicated efficiency d) Overall efficiency ( b )
  3. 3. 5. when a fluid flows through various cross-sections, the Cavitation occurs because of: a) High pressure b) Low pressure c) High velocity d) Low viscosity ( b ) 6. In a 4-stroke petrol engine, the actual volume of fresh charge admitted is: a) Less than stroke volume b) More than stroke volume c) Equal to stroke volume d) Equal to clearance volume ( a )
  4. 4. 7. The Heat transfer takes place due to a) Change in entropy b) Change of pressure c) Mass transfer d) Change of temperature ( a ) 8. A constituent makes the steel soft and less strength: a) Ferrite b) Pearlite c) Cementite d) Austenite ( a ) 9. The value of Poison’s ratio depends upon: a) Dimension of Test specimen b) Material of test specimen c) Magnitude of load d) Nature of load, tensile or compression ( b ) 10. In electric discharge machining, better surface finish is obtained at: a) High frequency and low discharge current b) Low frequency and low discharge current c) High frequency and high discharge current d) Low frequency and high discharge current ( a )
  5. 5. 11. When a material solidify due to latent heat of fusion is known as a) Thermal arrest b) Thermometry c) Under cooling d) Super cooling ( a ) 12. In chemical machining, the etch factor is expressed as: a) undercut/depth of cut b) Tool wear/work-piece wear c) Depth of cut/ under cut d) Work-piece wear/tool wear (a) 13. A point at which the extension of steel material is faster than the load increment is: a) Ultimate point b) Yield point c) Proportional point d) Breaking point ( b )
  6. 6. 14. Knock in a diesel engine occurs due to: A. reduction of delay period B. delayed burning of the first part of the charge C. instantaneous burning of the first part of the charge D. instantaneous auto ignition of last part of charge ( c ) 15. In forced vibration, the ratio of the maximum displacement to deflection due to static force is: A. Magnification factor B. Logarithmic decrement C. Damping factor D. Damping coefficient ( a ) 16. Heat exchange takes place, in which the product of pressure and volume remains constant, is known as: a) Isentropic process b) Isothermal process c) Adiabatic process d) Hyperbolic process ( b )
  7. 7. For the reduction of knocking in diesel engine 1. Supercharging 2. Increasing injection pressure 3. Increasing turbulence
  8. 8. 17. An imaginary circle on a gear which gives a rolling action, as same as the motion as the actual gear, is called: a) Pitch circle b) Dedendum circle c) Clearance circle d) Addendum circle ( a ) 18. Atmospheric pressure head is equal to: a) 2.5 m head of water b) 7.8 m head of water c) 10.3 m head of water d) 5.3 m head of water ( c ) 19. In carbon dioxide molding process, the binder used is: a) Sodium bentonite b) Phenol formaldehyde c) Sodium silicate d) Calcium bentonite ( c )
  9. 9. 20. In deep drawing of sheets, the value of limiting draw ratio depends on: a) thickness of a sheet b) yield strength of sheet metal c) percentage elongation of sheet metal d) type of press used ( a ) 21. A line joining yield stress on mean stress ration and endurance stress on amplitude stress ration is called a) Gerber line b) Soderberg line c) Goodman line d) Langer line ( b ) 22. The lowest temperature occur in vapour compression cycle is: a) Evaporator b) compressor c) condenser d) expansion valve ( a )
  10. 10. 23. In GTAW, the material coated on pure tungsten electrode to enhance its current capacity is: a) Radium b) Thorium c) Manganese d) Titanium ( b ) 24. A column has an effective length twice the actual length, then the ends of column are: a) hinged at both the ends b) fixed at one end and free at the other end c) fixed at one end and hinged at the other end d) fixed at both the ends ( b ) 25. Torsional-sectional-modulus of a shaft is also called as: a) Torsional rigidity b) Sectional modulus c) Polar modulus d) Torsion modulus ( c )
  11. 11. 26. slow plastic deformation of a material under constant stress is: a) Creep b) Gradual deformation c) Proof deformation d) Fatigue ( a ) 27. CNC machines allow the machine operator to set the zero point at any position on the machine table. This feature is called: a) Machine zero b) fixed zero c) floating zero d) fixed origin ( c ) 28. Petrol engine carburetors are manufactured by: a) Sand casting b) Centrifugal casting c) Shell casting d) Die casting ( d )
  12. 12. 29. In a locomotive, the effect of “hammer blow” can be reduced by: a) increasing the speed b) uncoupling the pairs of wheels c) balancing whole of the reciprocating parts d) decreasing the speed and having pairs of wheels coupled together ( d ) 30. Austempering heat treatment process is practiced to improve: a) toughness b) ductility c) brittleness d) hardness ( a ) 31. For power measurement, the following dynamometer is used when the speed is high and the viscous force is small: a) Amsler dynamometer b) Rope brake dynamometer c) Telsa fluid friction dynamometer d) Froude water vortex dynamometer ( c )
  13. 13. 32. In case of Izod test, the specimen is kept as: a) Overhanging beam b) Fixed ended beam c) Cantilever beam d) Simply supported beam ( c ) 33. The product of Kinematic Viscosity and mass density is: a) Coefficient of Viscosity b) absolute viscosity c) Specific viscosity d) Viscosity index ( b ) 34. The foundry crucible is made with: a) Lead b) Cast iron c) Graphite d) Steel ( c )
  14. 14. 35. A Wheatstone bridge is used for electrical strain gauges, because it has: a) high sensitivity b) infinite sensitivity c) low sensitivity d) zero sensitivity ( a ) 36. Two cubical castings of the same metal and sizes of 2 cm side and 4 cm side are molded in green sand. If the smaller casting solidifies in 2 mins, the expected time of solidification of larger casting will be: a) 16 mins b) 4 mins c) 8 mins d) 2 mins ( c ) 37. High-speed compression engines operate on: a) Diesel cycle b) Carnot cycle c) Otto cycle d) Dual cycle ( d )
  15. 15. 38. A circular disc is rolling on a straight path, then the instantaneous center of rotation is at: a) the centre of the disc b) the centre of gravity of the disc c) their point of contact d) Infinity ( c ) 39. Spherical metal powders are produced by: a) Electrolytic process b) Oxidation c) Reduction d) Automization ( d ) 40. A control system that measures certain output process variables and uses these to control speed and feed is called: a) in-process control b) operator control c) adaptive control d) feed-back control ( c )

