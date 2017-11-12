A Hero’s Journey By: Raymond Carver audiobook downloads mp3

An adaptation of the prose & poetry of author Raymond Carver and his wife Tess Gallagher. The story chronicles the final y...
GO TO PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD ●Written By: Raymond Carver ●Narrated By: John Mahoney, Kelly Nespor ●Publisher: L.A. T...
  An adaptation of the prose & poetry of author Raymond Carver and his wife Tess Gallagher. The story chronicles the final year of Carver's life when he was struggling to finish his final book. This two-person play is a co- production with Chicago's City Lit Theater.
  ●Written By: Raymond Carver ●Narrated By: John Mahoney, Kelly Nespor ●Publisher: L.A. Theatre Works ●Date: January 2016 ●Duration: 1 hours 16 minutes
