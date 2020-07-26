Prinsip kepemimpinan islam new

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Prinsip-prinsip Dasar Kepemimpinan Dedy Setyo Afrianto Disampaikan dalam LDK SMA Islam Nurul Fikri 3 September 2016
Menjadi Driver atau Passenger ?* *Istilah ini diambil dari Buku Self Driving karya Prof. Rhenald Kasali
Peran sebagai mandataris kehidupan Dikaruniai oleh Allah “Self” atau diri “Self” ini semula dipegang orang tua hingga kita...
Masalahnya, apakah kita sadar bahwa kita adalah pengemudi bagi hidup kita?
Perbedaan Driver dan Passenger Driver Passenger Mengemudikan “kendaraan” sampai titik tertentu Hanya menumpang Mutlak haru...
Self Driver Organizational Driver Regional Driver Nation Driver
Pada suatu hari murid bertanya kepada gurunya, “Guru, apa yang harus kulakukan agar aku menjadi pemenang dalam kehidupan i...
Sang guru menjawab, “Pelajari perbedaan antara keduanya.”
Jika pecundang selalu menjadi bagian dari masalah, Pemenang selalu menjadi bagian dari solusi. Jika pecundang akan selalu ...
Jika pecundang berkata : Itu bukan pekerjaanku !, Pemenang akan berkata : Biar aku yang mengerjakan itu. Bila pecundang me...
Kalau kamu mau melakukan seluruh ciri-ciri pemenang, kaulah yang akan menjadi pemenang.
Menjadi Pemenang atau Pecundang ?
Karena pemenang, tidak hanya tentang kemampuan, tapi juga tentang sikap mental
Siapkah menerima tantangan kepemimpinan ?
Kepemimpinan diartikan sebagai : Orang yang memiliki kemampuan mempengaruhi (karena wibawa, pengetahuan atau dapat melakuk...
Bekal Pemimpin Motivasi Visi Pengikut Komunikasi Manajerial
Prinsip dasar operasional kepemimpinan • Musyawarah • Adil • Kebebasan berpikir • Bekerja sama
Studi Kasus : Sebuah SMA di Anyer yang terdiri dari 417 siswa, sekolah ini memiliki program studi wisata ke suatu tempat y...
Selamat Menjadi Pemimpin !
×