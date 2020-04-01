Praktek ARDUINO

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PRAKTEK PEMROGRAMAN ARDUINO Drs.Dedi Supardi,MM SMK Negeri 4 Jakarta
MODUL TRAINER Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com
Job 1: Blinkingvoid setup() { pinMode(6, OUTPUT); pinMode(7, OUTPUT); pinMode(8, OUTPUT); pinMode(9, OUTPUT); pinMode(10, ...
Job 2: RunLED void setup() { pinMode(6, OUTPUT); pinMode(7, OUTPUT); pinMode(8, OUTPUT); pinMode(9, OUTPUT); pinMode(10, O...
BLINKING LED Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com
BLINKING DENGAN PENGULANGAN Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com
BLINKING DENGAN PENGULANGAN Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com DIULANG 3 X
Job 3: FORulang int i; //variable global void setup() { //pendeklarasian output pinMode(6,OUTPUT); pinMode(7,OUTPUT); pinM...
Job 4: FORulang2 void setup() { pinMode(6, OUTPUT); pinMode(7, OUTPUT); pinMode(8, OUTPUT); pinMode(9, OUTPUT); pinMode(10...
Job 5: Baca Saklar1 const int pinS1 = 2; const int pinLed1 = 11; const int pinLed2 = 10; const int pinLed3 = 9; const int ...
Job 6: Baca Saklar2 const int pinS1 = 2; const int pinLed1 = 11; const int pinLed2 = 10; const int pinLed3 = 9; const int ...
Job 7: Baca 2 Saklar
Job 8: WHILE
SEVEN SEGMENT Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com
SEVEN SEGMENT Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com NO A B C D E F G 0 HIGH HIGH HIGH HIGH HIGH HIGH LOW 1 LOW HIGH HIGH LOW LOW LOW ...
SEVEN SEGMENT Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com
SEVEN SEGMENT Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com
0-9 SEVEN SEGMENT BERKEDIP Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com
SEVEN SEGMENT DENGAN BUZZER Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com
SEVEN SEGMENT DENGAN BUZZER Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com
SEVEN SEGMENT DENGAN ARRAY Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com
MENYALAKAN SEGMENT PER SEGMENT Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com
SEVEN SEGMENT DENGAN SAKLAR Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com
SEVEN SEGMENT DENGAN SAKLAR Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com
SEVEN SEGMENT DENGAN SAKLAR UP/DOWN Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com SEGMENT A B C DOT D E F G PIN 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
SEVEN SEGMENT DENGAN SAKLAR UP/DOWN Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com
SEVEN SEGMENT DENGAN SAKLAR UP/DOWN Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com
2 DIGIT SEVEN SEGMENT Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com
2 DIGIT SEVEN SEGMENT Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com
2 DIGIT SEVEN SEGMENT Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com
2 DIGIT SEVEN SEGMENT Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com
2 DIGIT SEVEN SEGMENT Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com
2 DIGIT SEVEN SEGMENT Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com // Original author: Natalia Fargasch Norman // Dual seven-segment LED Dis...
2 DIGIT SEVEN SEGMENT Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com
IC 7447 (DECODER SEVEN SEGMENT) Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com INPUT OUTPUT D C B A 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 ...
Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com IC 7447 (DECODER SEVEN SEGMENT) void setup(){ pinMode(2,OUTPUT); pinMode(3,OUTPUT); pinMode(4,O...
Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com IC 7447 (DECODER SEVEN SEGMENT) int arrayOne [] = {2,3,4,5}; void setup() { for (int pin = 0; p...
Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com IC 7447 (DECODER SEVEN SEGMENT)
Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com IC 7447 (DECODER SEVEN SEGMENT) int arrayOne [] = {2,3,4,5}; int arrayTwo [] = {6,7,8,9}; void ...
Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com IC 7447 (DECODER SEVEN SEGMENT) void displayBinary1(byte numToShow1) { for (int x = 0; x <4, x+...
Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com IC 7447 (DECODER SEVEN SEGMENT)
Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com IC 7447 (DECODER SEVEN SEGMENT) int arrayOne [] = {2,3,4,5}; int arrayTwo [] = {6,7,8,9}; int a...
Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com IC 7447 (DECODER SEVEN SEGMENT) void displayBinary1(byte numToShow) { for (int i = 0; i < 4; i+...
Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com IC 7447 (DECODER SEVEN SEGMENT) void displayBinary3(byte numToShow1) { for (int y = 0; y < 4; y...
Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com 4 DIGIT SEVEN SEGMENT
Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com 4 DIGIT COUNTER
Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com /* Digital Voltmeter using 4-Digit 7-segment Display */ #include <TimerOne.h> //Define 74HC595 ...
Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com //============================================================= // Setup //====================...
Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com //============================================================= // Loop //=====================...
Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com //============================================================= // Generates Bargraph //=======...
Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com //=================================================================== // TIMER 1 OVERFLOW INTTE...
Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com switch (cc) //Depending on which digit is selcted give output { case 1: digitalWrite(SEG3,HIGH)...
Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com IC 74HC595 (SHIFT REGISTER)
Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com IC 74HC595 (SHIFT REGISTER)
Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com IC 74HC595 (SHIFT REGISTER)
Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com IC 74HC595 (SHIFT REGISTER)
Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com PROGRAM 74HC595 TUGAS 1
Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com TUGAS 1 int latchPin = 12; int clockPin = 11; int dataPin = 13; byte leds = 0; int currentLED =...
Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com TUGAS 1 HASIL PROGRAM 74HC595
Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com TUGAS 2 int latchPin = 12; int clockPin = 11; int dataPin = 13; void setup() { pinMode(latchPin...
Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com TUGAS 2 HASIL PROGRAM 74HC595
Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com TUGAS 3 int latchPin = 12; int clockPin = 11; int dataPin = 13; byte leds = 0; void setup() { p...
Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com TUGAS 3 HASIL PROGRAM 74HC595
Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com TUGAS 4, menggunakan OE
Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com TUGAS 4, menggunakan OEint latchPin = 12; int clockPin = 11; int dataPin = 13; int outputEnable...
Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com TUGAS 4 HASIL PROGRAM 74HC595
Materi Pemrograman Microcontroller ARDUINO untuk siswa TAV SMK Negeri 4 Jakarta

  1. 1. PRAKTEK PEMROGRAMAN ARDUINO Drs.Dedi Supardi,MM SMK Negeri 4 Jakarta 1
  2. 2. MODUL TRAINER Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com
  3. 3. MODUL TRAINER Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com
  4. 4. Job 1: Blinkingvoid setup() { pinMode(6, OUTPUT); pinMode(7, OUTPUT); pinMode(8, OUTPUT); pinMode(9, OUTPUT); pinMode(10, OUTPUT); pinMode(11, OUTPUT); } void loop() { digitalWrite(6, HIGH); digitalWrite(7, HIGH); digitalWrite(8, HIGH); digitalWrite(9, HIGH); digitalWrite(10, HIGH); digitalWrite(11, HIGH); delay(500); digitalWrite(6, LOW); digitalWrite(7, LOW); digitalWrite(8, LOW); digitalWrite(9, LOW); digitalWrite(10, LOW); digitalWrite(11, LOW); delay(500); }
  5. 5. Job 2: RunLED void setup() { pinMode(6, OUTPUT); pinMode(7, OUTPUT); pinMode(8, OUTPUT); pinMode(9, OUTPUT); pinMode(10, OUTPUT); pinMode(11, OUTPUT); } void loop() { digitalWrite(6, HIGH); digitalWrite(7, LOW); digitalWrite(8, LOW); digitalWrite(9, LOW); digitalWrite(10, LOW); digitalWrite(11, HIGH); delay(500); digitalWrite(6, LOW); digitalWrite(7, HIGH); digitalWrite(8, LOW); digitalWrite(9, LOW); digitalWrite(10, HIGH); digitalWrite(11, LOW); delay(500); digitalWrite(6, LOW); digitalWrite(7, LOW); digitalWrite(8, HIGH); digitalWrite(9, HIGH); digitalWrite(10, LOW); digitalWrite(11, LOW); delay(500); digitalWrite(6, LOW); digitalWrite(7, HIGH); digitalWrite(8, LOW); digitalWrite(9, LOW); digitalWrite(10, HIGH); digitalWrite(11, LOW); delay(500); }
  6. 6. BLINKING LED Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com
  7. 7. BLINKING DENGAN PENGULANGAN Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com
  8. 8. BLINKING DENGAN PENGULANGAN Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com DIULANG 3 X
  9. 9. Job 3: FORulang int i; //variable global void setup() { //pendeklarasian output pinMode(6,OUTPUT); pinMode(7,OUTPUT); pinMode(8,OUTPUT); pinMode(9,OUTPUT); pinMode(10,OUTPUT); pinMode(11,OUTPUT); } void loop() { for (i=6; i<=11; i++){ digitalWrite(i,HIGH); delay(500); digitalWrite(i,LOW); } }
  10. 10. Job 4: FORulang2 void setup() { pinMode(6, OUTPUT); pinMode(7, OUTPUT); pinMode(8, OUTPUT); pinMode(9, OUTPUT); pinMode(10, OUTPUT); pinMode(11, OUTPUT); } void loop() { for (int x=0;x<3;x++){ digitalWrite(6, HIGH); digitalWrite(7, HIGH); digitalWrite(8, HIGH); digitalWrite(9, HIGH); digitalWrite(10, HIGH); digitalWrite(11, HIGH); delay(500); digitalWrite(6, LOW); digitalWrite(7, LOW); digitalWrite(8, LOW); digitalWrite(9, LOW); digitalWrite(10, LOW); digitalWrite(11, LOW); delay(500); } delay(5000); }
  11. 11. Job 5: Baca Saklar1 const int pinS1 = 2; const int pinLed1 = 11; const int pinLed2 = 10; const int pinLed3 = 9; const int pinLed4 = 8; const int pinLed5 = 7; const int pinLed6 = 6; int nilaiS1 = 1; void setup() { pinMode(pinS1, INPUT); pinMode(pinLed1, OUTPUT); pinMode(pinLed2, OUTPUT); pinMode(pinLed3, OUTPUT); pinMode(pinLed4, OUTPUT); pinMode(pinLed5, OUTPUT); pinMode(pinLed6, OUTPUT); } void loop() { // baca nilai pin untuk button nilaiS1 = digitalRead(pinS1); // cek apakah button ditekan if (nilaiS1 == LOW) { // nyalakan LED digitalWrite(pinLed1, HIGH); digitalWrite(pinLed2, HIGH); digitalWrite(pinLed3, HIGH); digitalWrite(pinLed4, HIGH); digitalWrite(pinLed5, HIGH); digitalWrite(pinLed6, HIGH); } else { // kalo nilai pin HIGH // matikan LED digitalWrite(pinLed1, LOW); digitalWrite(pinLed2, LOW); digitalWrite(pinLed3, LOW); digitalWrite(pinLed4, LOW); digitalWrite(pinLed5, LOW); digitalWrite(pinLed6, LOW); } }
  12. 12. Job 6: Baca Saklar2 const int pinS1 = 2; const int pinLed1 = 11; const int pinLed2 = 10; const int pinLed3 = 9; const int pinLed4 = 8; const int pinLed5 = 7; const int pinLed6 = 6; int nilaiS1 = 1; void setup() { pinMode(pinS1, INPUT); pinMode(pinLed1, OUTPUT); pinMode(pinLed2, OUTPUT); pinMode(pinLed3, OUTPUT); pinMode(pinLed4, OUTPUT); pinMode(pinLed5, OUTPUT); pinMode(pinLed6, OUTPUT); } void loop() { // baca nilai pin untuk button nilaiS1 = digitalRead(pinS1); // cek apakah button ditekan if (nilaiS1 == LOW) { // nyalakan LED digitalWrite(pinLed1, HIGH); digitalWrite(pinLed2, HIGH); digitalWrite(pinLed3, HIGH); digitalWrite(pinLed4, HIGH); digitalWrite(pinLed5, HIGH); digitalWrite(pinLed6, HIGH); } else { // kalo nilai pin HIGH // matikan LED digitalWrite(pinLed1, LOW); digitalWrite(pinLed2, LOW); digitalWrite(pinLed3, LOW); digitalWrite(pinLed4, LOW); digitalWrite(pinLed5, LOW); digitalWrite(pinLed6, LOW); } } delay(500); digitalWrite(pinLed1, LOW); digitalWrite(pinLed2, LOW); digitalWrite(pinLed3, LOW); digitalWrite(pinLed4, LOW); digitalWrite(pinLed5, LOW); digitalWrite(pinLed6, LOW); delay(500);
  13. 13. Job 7: Baca 2 Saklar
  14. 14. Job 8: WHILE
  15. 15. SEVEN SEGMENT Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com
  16. 16. SEVEN SEGMENT Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com NO A B C D E F G 0 HIGH HIGH HIGH HIGH HIGH HIGH LOW 1 LOW HIGH HIGH LOW LOW LOW LOW 2 HIGH HIGH LOW HIGH HIGH LOW HIGH 3 HIGH HIGH HIGH HIGH LOW LOW HIGH 4 LOW HIGH HIGH LOW LOW HIGH HIGH 5 HIGH LOW HIGH HIGH LOW HIGH HIGH 6 HIGH LOW HIGH HIGH HIGH HIGH HIGH 7 HIGH HIGH HIGH LOW LOW LOW LOW 8 HIGH HIGH HIGH HIGH HIGH HIGH HIGH 9 HIGH HIGH HIGH HIGH LOW HIGH HIGH
  17. 17. SEVEN SEGMENT Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com
  18. 18. SEVEN SEGMENT Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com
  19. 19. 0-9 SEVEN SEGMENT BERKEDIP Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com
  20. 20. SEVEN SEGMENT DENGAN BUZZER Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com
  21. 21. SEVEN SEGMENT DENGAN BUZZER Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com
  22. 22. SEVEN SEGMENT DENGAN ARRAY Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com
  23. 23. MENYALAKAN SEGMENT PER SEGMENT Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com
  24. 24. SEVEN SEGMENT DENGAN SAKLAR Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com
  25. 25. SEVEN SEGMENT DENGAN SAKLAR Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com
  26. 26. SEVEN SEGMENT DENGAN SAKLAR UP/DOWN Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com SEGMENT A B C DOT D E F G PIN 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
  27. 27. SEVEN SEGMENT DENGAN SAKLAR UP/DOWN Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com
  28. 28. SEVEN SEGMENT DENGAN SAKLAR UP/DOWN Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com
  29. 29. 2 DIGIT SEVEN SEGMENT Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com
  30. 30. 2 DIGIT SEVEN SEGMENT Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com
  31. 31. 2 DIGIT SEVEN SEGMENT Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com
  32. 32. 2 DIGIT SEVEN SEGMENT Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com
  33. 33. 2 DIGIT SEVEN SEGMENT Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com
  34. 34. 2 DIGIT SEVEN SEGMENT Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com // Original author: Natalia Fargasch Norman // Dual seven-segment LED Display adapted to fit KPD-3261B // Common Anode digit 1 pin 10 // Common Anode digit 2 pin 5 // Modifications made by: Israel J. Lopez Toledo // CA1 B C E D // | | | | | -> pins and segments they control // --------- --------- // | A | | A | // F| |B F| |B // |---G---| |---G---| // E| |C E| |C // | D | | D | // --------- --------- // | | | | | -> pins and segments they control // G DP A F CA2 // Segments that make each number when lit: // 0 => -FEDCBA // 1 => ----BC- // 2 => G-ED-BA // 3 => G--DCBA // 4 => GF--CB- // 5 => GF-DC-A // 6 => GFEDC-A // 7 => ----CBA // 8 => GFEDCBA // 9 => GF-DCBA // Arduino digital pins used to light up // corresponding segments on the LED display
  35. 35. 2 DIGIT SEVEN SEGMENT Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com
  36. 36. IC 7447 (DECODER SEVEN SEGMENT) Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com INPUT OUTPUT D C B A 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1
  37. 37. Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com IC 7447 (DECODER SEVEN SEGMENT) void setup(){ pinMode(2,OUTPUT); pinMode(3,OUTPUT); pinMode(4,OUTPUT); pinMode(5,OUTPUT); } void loop(){ digitalWrite(2,LOW); digitalWrite(3,LOW); digitalWrite(4,HIGH); digitalWrite(5,HIGH); }
  38. 38. Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com IC 7447 (DECODER SEVEN SEGMENT) int arrayOne [] = {2,3,4,5}; void setup() { for (int pin = 0; pin < 4; pin++) { pinMode(arrayOne[pin], OUTPUT); } } void loop() { for ( int counter1 = 0; counter1 <= 9; counter1++) {displayBinary(counter1); delay (300); } } void displayBinary(byte numToShow) { for (int i = 0; i < 4; i++) { if (bitRead(numToShow, i)==1) { digitalWrite(arrayOne[i], HIGH); } else { digitalWrite(arrayOne[i], LOW); } } }
  39. 39. Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com IC 7447 (DECODER SEVEN SEGMENT)
  40. 40. Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com IC 7447 (DECODER SEVEN SEGMENT) int arrayOne [] = {2,3,4,5}; int arrayTwo [] = {6,7,8,9}; void setup() { for (int pin = 0; pin < 4; pin++) { pinMode(arrayOne[pin], OUTPUT); pinMode(arrayTwo[pin], OUTPUT); } } void loop() { for ( int counter1 = 0; counter1 <= 9; counter1++) { displayBinary1(counter1); for ( int counter2 = 0; counter2 <= 9; counter2++) { displayBinary(counter2); delay(300); } } } void displayBinary(byte numToShow) { for (int i = 0; i < 4; i++) { if (bitRead(numToShow, i)==1) { digitalWrite(arrayOne[i], HIGH); } else { digitalWrite(arrayOne[i], LOW); } } }
  41. 41. Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com IC 7447 (DECODER SEVEN SEGMENT) void displayBinary1(byte numToShow1) { for (int x = 0; x <4, x++); if (bitRead(numToShow1, x)==1); { digitalWrite(arrayTwo[x], HIGH); } else { digitalWrite(arrayTwo[x], LOW); } } }
  42. 42. Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com IC 7447 (DECODER SEVEN SEGMENT)
  43. 43. Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com IC 7447 (DECODER SEVEN SEGMENT) int arrayOne [] = {2,3,4,5}; int arrayTwo [] = {6,7,8,9}; int arrayThree [] = {10,11,12,13}; void setup() { for (int pin = 0; pin < 4; pin++) { pinMode(arrayOne[pin], OUTPUT); pinMode(arrayTwo[pin], OUTPUT); pinMode(arrayThree[pin], OUTPUT); } } void loop() { for ( int counter1 = 0; counter1 <= 9; counter1++) { displayBinary1(counter1); for ( int counter2 = 0; counter2 <= 9; counter2++) { displayBinary2(counter2); for ( int counter3 = 0; counter3 <= 9; counter3++) { displayBinary3(counter3); delay(100); } } } }
  44. 44. Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com IC 7447 (DECODER SEVEN SEGMENT) void displayBinary1(byte numToShow) { for (int i = 0; i < 4; i++) { if (bitRead(numToShow, i)==1) { digitalWrite(arrayOne[i], HIGH); } else { digitalWrite(arrayOne[i], LOW); } } } void displayBinary2(byte numToShow1) { for (int x = 0; x < 4; x++) { if (bitRead(numToShow1, x)==1) { digitalWrite(arrayTwo[x], HIGH); } else { digitalWrite(arrayTwo[x], LOW); } } }
  45. 45. Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com IC 7447 (DECODER SEVEN SEGMENT) void displayBinary3(byte numToShow1) { for (int y = 0; y < 4; y++) { if (bitRead(numToShow1, y)==1) { digitalWrite(arrayThree[y], HIGH); } else { digitalWrite(arrayThree[y], LOW); } } }
  46. 46. Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com 4 DIGIT SEVEN SEGMENT
  47. 47. Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com 4 DIGIT COUNTER
  48. 48. Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com /* Digital Voltmeter using 4-Digit 7-segment Display */ #include <TimerOne.h> //Define 74HC595 Connections with arduino const int Data=7; const int Clock=8; const int Latch=6; const int SEG0=5; const int SEG1=4; const int SEG2=3; const int SEG3=2; int cc=0; char Value[4]; //Refer Table 4.1 7-Segment Decoding const char SegData[]={0x3F,0x06,0x5B,0x4F,0x66,0x6D,0x7D,0x0 7,0x7F,0x6F}; 4 DIGIT COUNTER
  49. 49. Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com //============================================================= // Setup //============================================================= void setup() { // initialize the digital pin as an output. Serial.begin(9600); pinMode(Data, OUTPUT); pinMode(Clock, OUTPUT); pinMode(Latch, OUTPUT); pinMode(SEG0, OUTPUT); pinMode(SEG1, OUTPUT); pinMode(SEG2, OUTPUT); pinMode(SEG3, OUTPUT); //Initialize Display Scanner cc=0; Timer1.initialize(50000); // set a timer of length 100000 microseconds (or 0.1 sec - or 10Hz => the led will blink 5 times, 5 cycles of on-and-off, per second) Timer1.attachInterrupt( timerIsr ); // attach the service routine here } 4 DIGIT COUNTER
  50. 50. Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com //============================================================= // Loop //============================================================= void loop() { char Volt[4]; int Voltage=analogRead(A0); //To get fixed point decimal point we multiply it by 100 Voltage = (500/1024.0) * Voltage; //Scaling of 0 to 5V i.e. 0 to 1023 to 0 to 10 (in 10 steps) //Display Voltage on Segments sprintf(Volt,"%04d",Voltage); //We get ASCII array in Volt Serial.println(Volt); Value[0]=Volt[0] & 0x0F; //Anding with 0x0F to remove upper nibble Value[1]=Volt[1] & 0x0F; //Ex. number 2 in ASCII is 0x32 we want only 2 Value[2]=Volt[2] & 0x0F; Value[3]=Volt[3] & 0x0F; delay(200); } 4 DIGIT COUNTER
  51. 51. Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com //============================================================= // Generates Bargraph //============================================================= void DisplayDigit(char d) { int i; for(i=0;i<8;i++) //Shift bit by bit data in shift register { if((d & 0x80)==0x80) { digitalWrite(Data,HIGH); } else { digitalWrite(Data,LOW); } d=d<<1; //Give Clock pulse digitalWrite(Clock,LOW); digitalWrite(Clock,HIGH); } //Latch the data digitalWrite(Latch,LOW); digitalWrite(Latch,HIGH); } 4 DIGIT COUNTER
  52. 52. Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com //=================================================================== // TIMER 1 OVERFLOW INTTERRUPT FOR DISPALY //=================================================================== void timerIsr() { cc++; if(cc==5) //We have only 4 digits {cc=1;} Scanner(); TCNT0=0xCC; } //=================================================================== // SCAN DISPLAY FUNCTION //=================================================================== void Scanner() { 4 DIGIT COUNTER
  53. 53. Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com switch (cc) //Depending on which digit is selcted give output { case 1: digitalWrite(SEG3,HIGH); DisplayDigit(SegData[Value[0]]); digitalWrite(SEG0,LOW); break; case 2: digitalWrite(SEG0,HIGH); DisplayDigit(SegData[Value[1]] | 0x80); //0x80 to turn on decimal point digitalWrite(SEG1,LOW); break; case 3: digitalWrite(SEG1,HIGH); DisplayDigit(SegData[Value[2]]); digitalWrite(SEG2,LOW); break; case 4: digitalWrite(SEG2,HIGH); DisplayDigit(SegData[Value[3]]); digitalWrite(SEG3,LOW); break; } } //=================================================================== 4 DIGIT COUNTER
  54. 54. Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com IC 74HC595 (SHIFT REGISTER)
  55. 55. Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com IC 74HC595 (SHIFT REGISTER)
  56. 56. Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com IC 74HC595 (SHIFT REGISTER)
  57. 57. Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com IC 74HC595 (SHIFT REGISTER)
  58. 58. Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com PROGRAM 74HC595 TUGAS 1
  59. 59. Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com TUGAS 1 int latchPin = 12; int clockPin = 11; int dataPin = 13; byte leds = 0; int currentLED = 0; void setup() { pinMode(latchPin, OUTPUT); pinMode(dataPin, OUTPUT); pinMode(clockPin, OUTPUT); leds = 0; } void loop() { leds = 0; if (currentLED == 7) { currentLED = 0; } else { currentLED++; } bitSet(leds, currentLED); digitalWrite(latchPin, LOW); shiftOut(dataPin, clockPin, LSBFIRST, leds); digitalWrite(latchPin, HIGH); delay(250); }
  60. 60. Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com TUGAS 1 HASIL PROGRAM 74HC595
  61. 61. Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com TUGAS 2 int latchPin = 12; int clockPin = 11; int dataPin = 13; void setup() { pinMode(latchPin, OUTPUT); pinMode(dataPin, OUTPUT); pinMode(clockPin, OUTPUT); } void loop() { for (int numberToDisplay = 0; numberToDisplay < 256; numberToDisplay++) { digitalWrite(latchPin, LOW); shiftOut(dataPin, clockPin, MSBFIRST, numberToDisplay); digitalWrite(latchPin, HIGH); delay(500); } }
  62. 62. Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com TUGAS 2 HASIL PROGRAM 74HC595
  63. 63. Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com TUGAS 3 int latchPin = 12; int clockPin = 11; int dataPin = 13; byte leds = 0; void setup() { pinMode(latchPin, OUTPUT); pinMode(dataPin, OUTPUT); pinMode(clockPin, OUTPUT); } void loop() { leds = 0; updateShiftRegister(); delay(500); for (int i = 0; i < 8; i++) { bitSet(leds, i); updateShiftRegister(); delay(500); } } void updateShiftRegister() { digitalWrite(latchPin, LOW); shiftOut(dataPin, clockPin, LSBFIRST, leds); digitalWrite(latchPin, HIGH); }
  64. 64. Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com TUGAS 3 HASIL PROGRAM 74HC595
  65. 65. Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com TUGAS 4, menggunakan OE
  66. 66. Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com TUGAS 4, menggunakan OEint latchPin = 12; int clockPin = 11; int dataPin = 13; int outputEnablePin = 10; byte leds = 0; void setup() { pinMode(latchPin, OUTPUT); pinMode(dataPin, OUTPUT); pinMode(clockPin, OUTPUT); pinMode(outputEnablePin, OUTPUT); } void loop() { setBrightness(255); leds = 0; updateShiftRegister(); delay(500); for (int i = 0; i < 8; i++) { bitSet(leds, i); updateShiftRegister(); delay(500); } for (byte b = 255; b > 0; b--) { setBrightness(b); delay(50); } } void updateShiftRegister() { digitalWrite(latchPin, LOW); shiftOut(dataPin, clockPin, LSBFIRST, leds); digitalWrite(latchPin, HIGH); } void setBrightness(byte brightness) { analogWrite(outputEnablePin, 255-brightness); }
  67. 67. Email:dedidudedo@yahoo.com TUGAS 4 HASIL PROGRAM 74HC595

