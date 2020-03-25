Modul e filing

Successfully reported this slideshow.
33 UNIVERSITAS TEKNOKRAT INDONESIA SECRETARIAL PRACTICE Document storage systems based on number codes instead of people's...
44 UNIVERSITAS TEKNOKRAT INDONESIA SECRETARIAL PRACTICE 3. Filling Supplies 1) Archive folder Archive folder is useful for...
5 Preparations to be made before making Electronic Filing 1) Agenda of Incoming Mail The incoming mail agenda is used to r...
66 UNIVERSITAS TEKNOKRAT INDONESIA SECRETARIAL PRACTICE 2 Perform the following steps for creating Google Sheets files : 1...
77 UNIVERSITAS TEKNOKRAT INDONESIA SECRETARIAL PRACTICE After preparing the incoming mail agenda file using Google Sheets,...
88 UNIVERSITAS TEKNOKRAT INDONESIA SECRETARIAL PRACTICE 1 2 3 Select Get Shareable Link Icon Link which serves to copy the...
99 UNIVERSITAS TEKNOKRAT INDONESIA SECRETARIAL PRACTICE • Make Outgoing Letter Agenda The Outline Agenda function is to re...
1010 UNIVERSITAS TEKNOKRAT INDONESIA SECRETARIAL PRACTICE • Creating a Personnel Data Archive Employee data records in a c...
1111 UNIVERSITAS TEKNOKRAT INDONESIA SECRETARIAL PRACTICE a) Make an electronic filing for archiving of Incoming Letters a...
1212 UNIVERSITAS TEKNOKRAT INDONESIA SECRETARIAL PRACTICE REFERENCE Anthony, J. 2018. Probate Court Electronic Filing Syst...
  1. 1. 1 SECRETARIAL PRACTICE Archiving is the activity of arranging and compiling archives in a systematic and logical order, storing and maintaining records for safe and economical use. Komarudian in Priansa (2014) further states that archiving is the process of compiling and storing original documents (archives), or copies so that the script can be found easily if needed. Electronic Filing UNIT 8 http://freshconsultant.co.id/2017/04/28/arsip-digital/  Understand the concept of filing  Understand the concept of electronic filing  Able to optimize google drive for e-filing  Share archive files to make administrative work easier  Archive Incoming Mail and Outgoing Mail Using Google Drive COURSE OBJECTIVES OUTLINE  Filing Concept  E-Filing Concept  Preparing to Make E- Filing  Creating E-filing using Google Drive  Create an Inbox Letter  Create Outgoing Mail Archive  Other Archive  Exercise Archives according to Priansa (2014: 197) function to: 1) Tool to save script (archive) 2) Tools for leaders and management in making decisions 3) Organization travel recorder 4) Effective and efficient work 5) Tools for solving problems faced by organizations 6) Tools to provide information needed for those who need data 7) Sources of information on events and activities that occur in the office
  2. 2. 2 The Purpose of Structuring the Archive According to Yatimah (2009) structuring archives aims to: 1) Providing services in archival storage. 2) Rediscover the file correctly, complete, accurate, relevant, and timely and efficient. 3) Supporting the compilation of records that are competitive and effective. 2 UNIVERSITAS TEKNOKRAT INDONESIA SECRETARIAL PRACTICE http://probate.cuyahogacounty.us/efiling.aspx 1) Dynamic Archives :namely archives that are still used directly in daily office activities. 2) Static Archives : namely archives that have not been used directly in daily offices. The alphabet system is a document storage system based on the alphabetical order of the catch word (name) of the document concerned. Through this system, documents are stored in alphabetical order, word for word, letter by letter. Geographical system is a document storage system based on grouping according to place name. This system is often called the location system or place name system The Subject System is a document storage system based on the contents of the document concerned. The contents of documents are often also referred to as subject matter, subject matter, problem, problem, subject matter, or subject. This system is a document storage system based on the contents of the document and the interests of the document. In the subject system, a list of subject classification needs to be made. There are 2 types of subject classification lists, namely List of Standard Subject Classifications and List of Homemade Subject Classifications.
  3. 3. 33 UNIVERSITAS TEKNOKRAT INDONESIA SECRETARIAL PRACTICE Document storage systems based on number codes instead of people's names or body names are called numeric filing systems. The number system also stores documents by name, only here is replaced by a number code. Chronology storage system is a storage system based on time. In this system all documents are sorted in date order. month, and year the document was saved. This system is suitable for small offices that use the recording of incoming documents with an agenda book The use of color as a basis for storing documents is actually only the use of symbols or signs to facilitate grouping and searching documents. The use of system colors is usually combined with other systems. For example, use colors for guides in the folder. This system only helps in structuring documents. 1. Vertical file That is the strict storage type of this type commonly used in the management of this type of archive is often referred to as the filing cabinet. Filling Cabinet is divided into 2, namely: a) A filing cabinet with regular folders b) Filling cabinet which contains hanging folders This storage area is used for the size of letters arranged vertically in a row behind. Filing cabinets are useful for storing active files or files. and this filling cabinet can store 5000 pieces of records. Vertical File 2. Rotary This tool can be moved in a rotating manner, so that the placement and reinvention does not consume much energy. This tool is made of strong materials such as metal or iron. Archives are stored later on this device. Rotary
  4. 4. 44 UNIVERSITAS TEKNOKRAT INDONESIA SECRETARIAL PRACTICE 3. Filling Supplies 1) Archive folder Archive folder is useful for storing letters or documents that we archive, archive folders consist of thick paper or plastic folds used to store archives / letters. There are not too many archives stored, ranging from 1 to 50 sheets. There are several kinds of archive folders, including the following. the archive folder also has many types such as: a. Stopmap folio map that has a leaf cover on the side. This closing leaf serves to support the letter in it so as not to fall. In general, folio maps are used to store archives that are still in process, but also for storing active files. b. Map snelhecter map that has a clamp in the middle. This folder is used to store archives that are in active, but can also store active records. Archives placed in it must first be perforated using perforator. c. Folder map without a cover leaf. This folder is in the form of thick / plastic paper folds. Because there is no leaf cover, this folder functions to store archives which will then be inserted into the file box vertically. d. Hanging folder a folder that has a hanging iron, this hanging iron is installed on the goal in the filing cabinet. The hanging folder also has a tab for writing code or index of archives in it. 2) Ordner Ordner is a large map with a back size of about 5 cm in which there is an iron clamp. Archives that will be stored in the ordner are perforated using perforators. 3) Guide Guide can be made with various sizes tailored to the shape of the archive. If the archive is in the form of letters using folio or A4 complete paper, then the guide body will be made according to the saved file, but if the file size is small then the guide size is also small. Electronic filing is the archives are stored and processed in a format in which the only computer that can process (Sugiarto, 2014). Advantages of Using Electronic Filing : 1) The process of discovery and presentation of information can be done quickly and completely. 2) Information storage can be done centrally so there is no duplication of information. 3) Can save paper, storage area and archive space stored in digital form. Electronic Filing Tools : 1) Computer 2) Database 3) Application 4) Network Discussion on this unit for the implementation of electronic filing by utilizing features in Google Drive.
  5. 5. 5 Preparations to be made before making Electronic Filing 1) Agenda of Incoming Mail The incoming mail agenda is used to record all incoming mail and can be used to simplify the incoming mail search process. 2) Agenda of Outgoing Mail The outgoing mail agenda is used to record all outgoing mail and can be used to simplify the process of finding Outgoing mail (Scan). 3) Inbox File (Scan) 4) File Disposition (Scan) 5) File Mail Out (Scan) 5 You must log in using a google account, then enter the Google Drive feature to prepare the folders and files used in making e-filing and then do the next process. UNIVERSITAS TEKNOKRAT INDONESIA SECRETARIAL PRACTICE http://probate.cuyahogacounty.us/efiling.aspx 1
  6. 6. 66 UNIVERSITAS TEKNOKRAT INDONESIA SECRETARIAL PRACTICE 2 Perform the following steps for creating Google Sheets files : 1) Make a file using Google Sheets to record the Inbox and Outgoing Mail Agenda. 2) The Incoming Agenda file is created in the “Agenda Surat Masuk" folder 3) The Outgoing Mail Agenda file is created in the “Agenda Surat Keluar" folder After signing in to Google Drive then create a folder called : “E-Filing”. Go to the E-Filing folder, then create two new folders with the name of “Agenda Surat Masuk” and “Agenda Surat Keluar”. Make the Entry Letter Agenda with the following format then save it with the name: “Agenda Surat Masuk” 1 2 3 3 Create File Google Sheets • Make an Inbox Letter The Letter of Entry agenda serves to record all incoming mail documents, to make the document recording the incoming mail agenda by using Google Sheets. Make a file using Google Sheets with the name “Agenda Surat Masuk" in the “Surat Masuk" folder.
  7. 7. 77 UNIVERSITAS TEKNOKRAT INDONESIA SECRETARIAL PRACTICE After preparing the incoming mail agenda file using Google Sheets, next is to prepare the incoming letter and disposition file in the scanned format (jpg / pdf) then upload the file to Google Drive. 1 2 Catatan : Anda dapat mengunggah file secara bersamaan dengan ketentuan bahwa semua dokumen telah discan dan siap untuk diunggah. Disarankan untuk mengompres file yang akan diunggah terlebih dahulu agar kapasitas penyimpanan menjadi lebih banyak. Fill in the Letter Entry Agenda document according to the file that has been uploaded and then create a Link to the document to connect to each file based on each incoming letter. This will make it easier in the search process if many incoming mail files are archived. To create a link document in the incoming letter can be seen in the following picture.
  8. 8. 88 UNIVERSITAS TEKNOKRAT INDONESIA SECRETARIAL PRACTICE 1 2 3 Select Get Shareable Link Icon Link which serves to copy the address of the destination file in each file. Book back the “Agenda Surat Masuk" file in Google Sheets, then Right-click on the "File Link" column then select "Insert Link" Select the file to link. Type "Download File" in the "Text" Label and Paste (Ctrl + V) on the "Link" Label 4
  9. 9. 99 UNIVERSITAS TEKNOKRAT INDONESIA SECRETARIAL PRACTICE • Make Outgoing Letter Agenda The Outline Agenda function is to record all outgoing mail documents, to make the document recording the letter out agenda the same as the Entry Mail Agenda which is made using Google Sheets. Make a file using Google Sheets with the name “Agenda Surat Keluar" in the "Outgoing Mail" folder as shown below. Make a record of all outgoing mails on the Outgoing Mail Agenda Book in accordance with the column that has been created and then upload the outgoing letter files that have been scanned in jpg or pdf format. The process of recording, uploading files and creating links for searching letter documents is the same as in the process in the Inbox.  Pahami kembali bagaimana membuat Agenda Surat Masuk karena, proses pembuatan Agenda Surat Keluar hampir sama.  Anda dapat berbagi folder yang dibuat untuk E-Filing kepada beberapa pengguna.  Penggunaan Arsip Elektronik atau E-Filing dapat digunakan untuk jenis arsip lainnya, tidak hanya untuk pengarsipan surat masuk dan surat keluar. Catatan :
  10. 10. 1010 UNIVERSITAS TEKNOKRAT INDONESIA SECRETARIAL PRACTICE • Creating a Personnel Data Archive Employee data records in a company are very important, from the start an employee is accepted in the company until the employee resigns or has retired. Personnel data archives can also be easily retrieved when needed. The staffing archive process has steps that are almost similar to the archive of incoming letters and outgoing mail archives, the difference is only at the time of making records of the archives. The steps to create a staffing archive are as follows: Create a new folder on your Google Drive with the name : “Dokumen Kepegawaian” Make a file using the Google Sheet to make staffing archive records with the following formatting examples : Prepare several files that will be uploaded on Google Drive according to the documents to be archived. In the example above the document that you must prepare is : KTP, SK Pengangkatan, Ijazah dan Pas Photo. Please make a few examples to fill in the recording of personnel documents along with some files to upload. Other E-Filing . . . Catatan Penting :  Anda dapat memodifikasi dan menambahkan kolom-kolom input pada Buku Pencatatan Arsip Kepegawaian sesuai dengan kebutuhan  Begitu juga untuk dokumen yang diupload dapat ditambahkan lagi dengan file-file lainnya, misalkan : Sertifikat, Transkrip Nilai dan lain sebagainya yang dianggap penting untuk diarsip
  11. 11. 1111 UNIVERSITAS TEKNOKRAT INDONESIA SECRETARIAL PRACTICE a) Make an electronic filing for archiving of Incoming Letters and Outgoing Letters in a Company. b) Look for 10 examples of incoming and outgoing letters to the company, then scan in pdf or jpg format. c) Make a Folder on Google Drive with the name “Pencatatan Surat Masuk" and “Pencatatan Surat Keluar“. d) Make a note of the Inbox and Outgoing Mail Agenda using Google Sheets. e) Upload all files that have been scanned into each folder. f) Share your task folder to the address : darwisdedi@teknokrat.ac.id EXERCISE 11 2 a) Make electronic-filing for archiving Employee Data on a company. b) Look for 10 examples of employment documents which include: Employee Data (CV), services, certificates and other documents. c) Make a Folder on Google Drive with the name “Data Pegawai" d) Make Employee Data recording using Google Sheets. e) Upload all files that have been scanned into each folder. f) Share your task folder to the address : darwisdedi@teknokrat.ac.id
  12. 12. 1212 UNIVERSITAS TEKNOKRAT INDONESIA SECRETARIAL PRACTICE REFERENCE Anthony, J. 2018. Probate Court Electronic Filing System Home Page. [Online]. http://probate.cuyahogacounty.us/efiling.aspx/ Accesed 02 Agust 2018 Etibocoke. Google Drive. [Online PDF], http://www.trca.on.ca/dotAsset/181628.pdf, Accessed 02 Agust 2018 Fresh Consultant. 2017. Arsip Digital. [Online], http://freshconsultant.co.id/2017/04/28/arsip-digital/. Accessed 02 Agust 2018. Agus Sugiarto, Teguh Wahyono. 2005. Manajemen Kearsipan Modern. Yogyakarta: Gava Media. Durotul Yatimah. 2009. Kesekretarisan Modern dan Administrasi Perkantoran. Bandung: Pustaka Setia. Irra Chrisyanti Dewi. 2011. Manajemen Kearsipan. Jakarta: Prestasi Pustaka. Donni Juni Priansa. 2014. Kesekretarisan. Bandung. Alfabeta Bandung

