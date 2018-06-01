About Books Buy Books The Global Consultant: How to Make Seven Figures Across Borders by Alan Weiss Unlimited :

In today s global economy, there are no borders or impediments to the import and export of knowledge. Modern consultants are no longer constrained by their local markets and can sell their expertise anywhere on the planet.

Creator : Alan Weiss

Best Sellers Rank : #5 Paid in Kindle Store

Link Download News : https://sarkomodada090.blogspot.co.uk/?book=0470823860

