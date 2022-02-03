Successfully reported this slideshow.
How to boost your credit score by 5 points in one day

If you're feeling frustrated by your current credit score, don't despair just yet. If you want to boost your credit score by 5 points in one day, we've got all the tips and tricks you need right here.

How to boost your credit score by 5 points in one day

  1. 1. DECS - WE KILL DEBT
  2. 2.  If you’re feeling frustrated by your current credit score, don’t despair just yet. If you want to boost your credit score by 5 points in one day, we’ve got all the tips and tricks you need right here. Read on to find out more!
  3. 3. BOOSTING YOUR CREDIT SCORE IS EASY IF YOU KNOW WHAT TO DO  Stop using all credit cards for a week.  Start applying for one small credit card with a $300 limit.  Use that card whenever you have to pay something, but only charge up to 30% of your available credit limit (so if your limit is $300, you can charge up to $90).  Pay off that balance in full and on time every month.  It will be very difficult for you to hurt your score when doing those things, even if it takes awhile to get any positive changes. Even better: after doing that process just once and paying everything off on time and in full, repeat it over again—all while paying off whatever else you’re paying on time as well! You should see some nice results within a few months—if not sooner! In fact, try looking at your score before beginning anything; then again after doing it once; then again after doing it twice…and so forth. Within three months or so, there should be some noticeable improvements; within six months or so (three rounds), I guarantee they will be substantial enough that people around you will start asking what changed! Good luck!
  4. 4. STEP 1  Cancel All Unused Cards or Product Subscriptions : If you have unused credit cards or are still a member of any subscription services, cancel them. No matter how responsible you may be with your spending, a low credit score indicates you’re overextended and that lenders don’t trust you. For immediate help, cancel all of your unused credit cards. Review your current subscriptions; if there is any doubt as to whether you will use a service during its term, get rid of it. Don’t keep anything open that isn’t being used; it hurts your credit rating just like maxed-out lines of credit. Step 2  Remember, you can post to other popular platforms as well. Social media is a good place to start. Platforms like Instagram and Facebook are great places to find current customers who have an interest in your industry. Social posts usually receive more engagement than writing on a personal website, which makes it more likely that you will reach people interested in your niche. This method requires finding new customers and focusing on relationships instead of leads. However, once you do establish these social relationships with prospects, they may turn into loyal followers and eventually purchasers of your products or services. Start early: if possible, begin developing your social media strategy even before you develop a sales process for prospects or have started generating leads online.
  5. 5. STEP 3  Read through your list and see if you can combine similar topics into one topic. For example, I know that blogging often goes hand-in-hand with social media, so I was able to link my last two posts using blogging as a main topic. You may have other words that work for you – feel free to use them! Try not to overdo it though; it’s best not to make all of your titles one long run-on sentence! It’s fine if some topics are very general (e.g., business plans) but there should still be a clear topic sentence when each title is read on its own. On average I tend to use about 2 or 3 of these phrases per post. But don’t worry if you’re just starting out – stick with 1 or 2 initially and then once you get more comfortable, add another one. By consistently sticking to a formula like this, you’ll soon find yourself writing more professionally without even trying!
  6. 6. STEP 4  Create your own winning post. The solution you provide needs to be far superior to anything else out there on Google. It doesn’t matter if someone else already has a similar idea on their business card; what matters is that it’s completely unique and different than everything else. It also needs to be actionable, as in, How can I actually do these things? Give people an easy way out of what they don’t want and help them get where they really do want—it’s not enough for you just to tell them about something, you need step-by-step instructions for how exactly they can accomplish it. Go through all these steps with our example ideas and create your own winning post. Remember: The less competition, the better.
  7. 7. CONTACT US -  Address - 18930 HWY 18STE 101 Apple valley CA 92307  Phone - (866) 342-1062  Email - info@decswekilldebt.com  Website - https://decs-wekilldebt.com/  Blog - https://decs-wekilldebt.com/how-to-boost-your-credit- score-by-5-points-in-one-day/

