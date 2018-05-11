Pdf download The Seasonal Jewish Kitchen: A Fresh Take on Tradition TXT by Amelia Saltsman

Organised according to the Jewish calendar, The Seasonal Jewish Kitchen combines the modern focus on fresh foods with ancient roots and recipes. These dishes are lighter and brighter, reflective of the flavours of the Jewish Diaspora. It s Jewish cooking for a new generation, featuring everything from traditional brisket, chicken soup, gefilte fish, and the best-ever potato latkes to more unusual fare like the Bulgarian cheese puffs known as bouikos; Simple Farro Soup with Chickpeas and Escarole; Lamb, Butternut Squash, and Quince Tagine; Penne with Zucchini Sauce; Roast Chicken with Tangerines, Green Olives, and Silan; Buckwheat, Bowties, and Brussels Sprouts; and Carob Molasses Ice Cream. Amelia Saltsman s melting-pot approach to flavours and ingredients will win over today s cooks, eager for a new take on Jewish food.

