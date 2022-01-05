Successfully reported this slideshow.
BOTOX TREATMENT Botox- the anti wrinkle, anti-perspiration and migraine treatment WHAT IS BOTOX TREATMENT? Botulinum toxin...
Botulinum toxin is also used for jaw slimming, excessive sweating in the palms, soles and armpits, shoulder slimming, calf...
HOW LONG DOES BOTOX LAST? Botox obtains its optimum results usually after 2 weeks. Botox will last for approximately 3-6 m...
According to the subtypes mentioned above, patients with the kinetic subtype may only require 1 to 2 sessions yearly, wher...
Jan. 05, 2022
Botox Treatment In Malaysia

https://brightclinic.com.my/botox/ - Botox Treatment In Malaysia

Botox treatment has been used in the field of medicine since the 1970s. In the 1990s, cosmetic effects of the toxin were noted and in the 2002, it got FDA approval to treat frown lines. It has a broad margin of safety and is safe to use.

Botox Treatment In Malaysia

  1. 1. BOTOX TREATMENT Botox- the anti wrinkle, anti-perspiration and migraine treatment WHAT IS BOTOX TREATMENT? Botulinum toxins are produced by Gram positive bacteria, Clostridium Botulinum. It works by temporarily paralyzing muscles as it blocks the pathway of communication between the nerve and the muscle. There are a few brands of botulinum toxins type A that are available in the market like Botox, Dysport and Xeomin. WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS OF GETTING BOTOX TREATMENT? The primary job of botulinum toxin in the field of aesthetics is to reduce wrinkles at rest, or better yet, to eliminate them. It also gives patients the ability to make natural expressions and emotions with minimal wrinkling and movement, to prevent further furrowing of the skin. Wrinkles are formed partly due to repeated facial expressions. Over time as the skin ages, there is loss of the elasticity in our skin. As such, the skin is less able to spring back, leading to the formation of wrinkles.
  2. 2. Botulinum toxin is also used for jaw slimming, excessive sweating in the palms, soles and armpits, shoulder slimming, calf slimming and chronic migraine. In addition to these, another benefit that Botox has is that it can improve your mood. It is correlated with a better mood when it is injected to reduce frown lines. Once done, you express less negative emotion, thus sending signals to your brain that you are happier. IS BOTOX TREATMENT SAFE? Botox treatment has been used in the field of medicine since the 1970s. In the 1990s, cosmetic effects of the toxin were noted and in the 2002, it got FDA approval to treat frown lines. It has a broad margin of safety and is safe to use. WHEN IS IT BEST TO START BOTOX TREATMENT? The best time to start treatment is before lines even start to appear while at rest. This varies for different people and can range from late-20s to 30s. Preventative Botox is when it is used for preventing wrinkles from forming in the future, as it relaxes the muscles. This is rather than attempting to fix the wrinkles after it has developed. When to start Botox treatment is a personal decision, so it is difficult to give a one size fits all recommendation. We will be more than happy to provide a detailed consultation to enable you to make an informed decision. WHERE CAN I HAVE BOTOX TREATMENT DONE?
  3. 3. HOW LONG DOES BOTOX LAST? Botox obtains its optimum results usually after 2 weeks. Botox will last for approximately 3-6 months. HOW MANY SESSIONS DO I REQUIRE IN BOTOX TREATMENT? Number of treatment sessions of Botox depends on the assessment of the strength of the facial muscle and the severity of the lines or wrinkles. There are mainly 3 subtypes of muscle contractions, 1. Kinetic – when a patient has normal muscle contraction and facial wrinkle only occurs with facial movements and not when it is at rest. 2. Hyperkinetic – when there is a significant amount of wrinkles with normal facial emotion. 3. Hypertonic – when facial muscle is constantly contracted even without any facial emotions and wrinkles are present even at rest.
  4. 4. According to the subtypes mentioned above, patients with the kinetic subtype may only require 1 to 2 sessions yearly, whereas hyperkinetic and hypertonic will require a couple of extra sessions to achieve similar result. In hypertonic subtypes, combination treatment with dermal filler may give a better result. WHAT IS MESO-BOTOX/ MICRO-BOTOX? Mesobotox is when botox is injected into the dermis layer of the skin instead of the muscle. It will result in smoothening of the skin, reduction in pore size and reduced sweating. MISCONCEPTIONS SURROUNDING BOTOX There is this misconception that Botox will make you look plastic or “frozen”. It’s a worry that many people have that actually stops them from getting Botox. But, if you inject an appropriate dose, you’ll be able to achieve good results and look natural. For a natural look, Botox shouldn’t completely take away your expression. Botox only affects the muscles and not the sensory nerves, so you’ll still be able to feel wherever you have been injected. Everyone has their own reasons for getting Botox. If you feel like you need it for medical or cosmetic purposes, don’t let the stigma surrounding it get to you. The benefits of Botox are hard to ignore, so don’t let stigma make you miss out on it.

×