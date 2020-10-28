[Telecharger] (Epub) Chasing Fortune (Stealth Ops #8)

-

Echo Team has a new addition?a K-9, and he?s in need of training . . .Eight-plus years as Echo Three and Chris Hunter is still as mission-focused as ever, continuing to fight for his country as part of a secretive team of operatives serving the President.When Chris decides to rescue a dog for the team, he soon discovers he and the guys are far from K-9 whisperers, and they need help. When Chris seeks a witty and beautiful woman he once met to train his Belgian Malinois, he winds up tripping all over himself to impress the dog handler as well.After a decade of thrill-seeking, Rory McAdams decides to move to New Orleans and put her adventurous life behind her, hoping to pursue her other passion working with dogs. She never anticipates a gorgeous Navy SEAL to knock on the door and hire her for her first job.Training Chris?s K-9 is one thing. Trying not to fall for the dog?s hilarious and handsome owner . . . quite another.But when a dangerous threat from Rory?s past comes back to haunt .





