How patients heal doctorsIn Patients and Doctors physicians from around the world share stories of the patients they 8217;ll never forget patients who have changed the way they practice medicine. Their thoughtful reflections on a variety of themes 8212;from suffering to humor to death 8212;help us to understand the experience of doctoring in all its ordinary and extraordinary aspects. In settings as diverse as Slovenia and Sweden Cambodia and New Jersey we learn what makes the healer feel graced with insight or scarred with misadventure. In Washington State we anguish with patient and doctor alike when a young resident removes a screw from a little boy 8217Read foot; on the Israeli 8211;Jordanian border a woman goes into labor just as the airraid sirens signal the beginning of the Gulf War. These compelling accounts remind us what is at stake in doctoring reinforcing the value of stories in the teaching and practice of medicine to calm to validate and to illuminate the human experience. 8220;These stories illustrate humane physicians at their best. 8221; 8212;Sharon Kaufman author of The Healer 8217Read Tale