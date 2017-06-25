ROCASROCAS
DEFINICION:DEFINICION: Masa solida de materia mineral que se presenta en forma natural. Agregado de mineral natural.  a...
¿Qué SON LOS MINERALES?¿Qué SON LOS MINERALES? Sólidos inorgánicos con una estructura interna ordenada y composición quím...
TIPO DE ROCASTIPO DE ROCAS Se clasifican las rocas según su origen en: IGNEAS SEDIMENTARIAS METAMORFICAS
ROCAS IGNEASROCAS IGNEAS se forman cuando el magma (roca fundida) se enfría y se solidifica  Si el enfriamiento se produc...
ROCAS SEDIMENTARIASROCAS SEDIMENTARIAS  se forman por acumulación de sedimentos  Conformada por partículas de diversos t...
ROCAS METAMÒRFICASROCAS METAMÒRFICAS   se forman a partir de otras rocas mediante un  proceso llamado metamorfismo. Rocas...
CICLO DE LAS ROCASCICLO DE LAS ROCAS O CICLO LITOLÒGICOO CICLO LITOLÒGICO
Rocas

×