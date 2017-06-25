Ecologia presentacion

ECOLOGIA
ECOLOGIA Definicion: Ciencia integrante de la biología. Estudia las interrelaciones entre seres vivos y entre estos y el...
ECOSISTEMAS  Conjunto de: -Factores bioticos: seres vivos -Factores abioticos: elementos inertes (no vivos) que rodean al...
INTERACCIÓN ENTRE SERES VIVOS  Flujo de materia y energia - cadena trofica-
INTERACCIÓN ENTRE SERES VIVOS Y EL AMBIENTE :  Factor biotico-abiotico:
 ¿Hasta que extension definimos el ambiente? La tierra es un extenso ambiente donde todos los organismos estan en interac...
MÉTODOLOGIA: LOS ECÓLOGOS LLEVAN ADELANTE EXPERIMENTOS BASADOS EN:  Observaciones de campo: observan situaciones en el lu...
 Ej: se observa q una especie de ave el machoc canta en una época particular. Surge la pregunta ¿Por qué lo machos cantan...
ANTECEDENTES HISTORICOS  1859 Interés por comprender las relaciones entre organismos y su ambiente.-Charles Darwin  1870...
IMPORTANCIA ACTUAL DE LA ECOLOGIA El estudio de la ecología nos permite conocer :  como funciona el mundo que nos rodea ...
"LA TIERRA NO ES HERENCIA DE NUESTROS PADRES SINO PRÉSTAMO DE NUESTROS HIJOS" PENSAMIENTO INDOAMERICANO
  1. 1. ECOLOGIA
  2. 2. ECOLOGIA Definicion: Ciencia integrante de la biología. Estudia las interrelaciones entre seres vivos y entre estos y el ambiente – ecosistema-
  3. 3. ECOSISTEMAS  Conjunto de: -Factores bioticos: seres vivos -Factores abioticos: elementos inertes (no vivos) que rodean al sistema viviente. “ambos componentes en permanente interaccion”
  4. 4. INTERACCIÓN ENTRE SERES VIVOS  Flujo de materia y energia - cadena trofica-
  5. 5. INTERACCIÓN ENTRE SERES VIVOS Y EL AMBIENTE :  Factor biotico-abiotico:
  6. 6.  ¿Hasta que extension definimos el ambiente? La tierra es un extenso ambiente donde todos los organismos estan en interaccion BIOSFERA Pero en la naturaleza obseramos relaciones estrechas en un ambiente mas definido ECOSISTEMAS EJ:
  7. 7. MÉTODOLOGIA: LOS ECÓLOGOS LLEVAN ADELANTE EXPERIMENTOS BASADOS EN:  Observaciones de campo: observan situaciones en el lugar en que se producen  Microcosmos: aislar una parte, limitar los factores, manipular condiciones.  Modelos matematicos: definen en forma de ecuaciones las interacciones en el ecosistema.
  8. 8.  Ej: se observa q una especie de ave el machoc canta en una época particular. Surge la pregunta ¿Por qué lo machos cantan en esta época del año? .  Para dar respuesta a esta pregunta Se plante la hipótesis de que los machos cantan para atraer a la hembra.  Se realizan experimentos para comprobar la hipótesis, el investigador podría grabar el canto del macho y observar si atrae a las hembras, en caso de confirmarse la hipótesis se fortalece, sino se rechaza.
  9. 9. ANTECEDENTES HISTORICOS  1859 Interés por comprender las relaciones entre organismos y su ambiente.-Charles Darwin  1870 Ernst Haeckel utiliza por primera vez el termino ECOLOGIA  1900 Aparecen las primeras sociedades y revistas sobre ecologia  1935 Tansley acuña el termino ECOSISTEMA  1940-1960 Lidenman, Odum y otros realizan descripciones mas detalladas de los ecosistemas.
  10. 10. IMPORTANCIA ACTUAL DE LA ECOLOGIA El estudio de la ecología nos permite conocer :  como funciona el mundo que nos rodea  como estamos determinados por el entorno  de que modo afecta la actividad humana al los cambios del ambiente  de que formas podemos reducir los efectos perjudiciales de la act. Humana  formas de usos sostenibles de los recursos.
  11. 11. "LA TIERRA NO ES HERENCIA DE NUESTROS PADRES SINO PRÉSTAMO DE NUESTROS HIJOS" PENSAMIENTO INDOAMERICANO

