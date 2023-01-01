9 Steps for Creating Powerful Affirmations.pptx

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Using positive affirmations every day is a powerful way of switching up your mindset and set you on the path to success. More and more people, from sports stars to entrepreneurs, are using affirmations to change their mindsets to concentrate on achieving their goals and creating the life they really want. You’ll be surprised at how easy it is to create your own, powerful, positive affirmations focused on what you want.
Using positive affirmations every day is a powerful way of switching up your mindset and set you on the path to success. More and more people, from sports stars to entrepreneurs, are using affirmations to change their mindsets to concentrate on achieving their goals and creating the life they really want. You’ll be surprised at how easy it is to create your own, powerful, positive affirmations focused on what you want.