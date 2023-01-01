Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 01, 2023
Using positive affirmations every day is a powerful way of switching up your mindset and set you on the path to success. More and more people, from sports stars to entrepreneurs, are using affirmations to change their mindsets to concentrate on achieving their goals and creating the life they really want. You’ll be surprised at how easy it is to create your own, powerful, positive affirmations focused on what you want.

9 Steps for Creating Powerful Affirmations.pptx

  1. 1. 9 STEPS FOR CREATING POWERFUL AFFIRMATIONS
  2. 2. Take Control With “I Am” Statements 9 STEPS FOR CREATING POWERFUL AFFIRMATIONS
  3. 3. Keep It In The Present 9 STEPS FOR CREATING POWERFUL AFFIRMATIONS
  4. 4. Keep It Positive 9 STEPS FOR CREATING POWERFUL AFFIRMATIONS
  5. 5. Keep It Brief 9 STEPS FOR CREATING POWERFUL AFFIRMATIONS
  6. 6. Keep It Specific 9 STEPS FOR CREATING POWERFUL AFFIRMATIONS
  7. 7. Include An Action 9 STEPS FOR CREATING POWERFUL AFFIRMATIONS
  8. 8. Include A Positive Emotion 9 STEPS FOR CREATING POWERFUL AFFIRMATIONS
  9. 9. Stay Attentive To Yourself 9 STEPS FOR CREATING POWERFUL AFFIRMATIONS
  10. 10. Create An Affirmation Habit 9 STEPS FOR CREATING POWERFUL AFFIRMATIONS
  11. 11. 9 STEPS FOR CREATING POWERFUL AFFIRMATIONS
  12. 12. THANK YOU FOR WATCHING https://www.FreeYouUpVA.com

