36 Babies of India • A Quiz where you've to tell just the name of an Indian State or Union Territory. • 36 babies represent 28 States & 8 Union Territories of India!!!
• 1. What would come in between these two?
Ans – Sikkim. • Feature or Documentary Film by Satyajit Ray. Simabadhha was 20th & The Inner Eye (based on Benod Behari Mu...
• 2. Former Indian Test cricketer Kirti Azad’s father Bhagwat Jha Azad was a former Chief Minister of Bihar, while father ...
Ans – Punjab. • Current Punjab’s CM Amarinder Singh’s father Yadavindra Singh, the last Maharaja of Patiala played a singl...
• 3. Hutatma Chowk (Martys’ Square), derives its present name from an incident in 1956 when a peaceful demonstration by th...
Ans – Maharashtra. • Until 30th April, 1960 the state of Bomaby was consisted off both Marathi & Gujarati speaking areas. ...
• 4. During the time of Mahabharata, this kingdom was known as Hidimbapur, meaning the city of Hidimbi who was killed by B...
Ans – Nagaland. • Dimapur has also the state’s only airport.
• 5. Almost all Indian States/UT have their own ‘State Animals’. But X is quite different in this list. Their official sta...
Ans – Lakshadweep.
• 6. A State/UT in India & one of its neighboring district from another state share the border. Both the state & district ...
Ans – Jharkhand. • Since ‘Jhar’ means forests could be found everywhere so the State is named Jharkhand while the one of t...
• 7. In the second Sherlock Holmes novel ‘The Sign Of Four’, the negative protagonist Jonathan Small was involved in a rob...
Ans – Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
• 8. India women's national Ice Hockey team is quite unique among all the national sports team of India. The entire squad ...
Ans – Ladakh.
• 9. In 2016, the assembly of ____ introduced the ‘Ministry of Happiness’, the first of its kind in India. However the min...
Ans – Madhya Pradesh.
• 10. ‘Ima Keithel’ which translates as ‘mother’s market’ is reportedly the largest all-women market in the world. This fe...
Ans – Manipur.
• 11. This ‘Mountain’ State/UT of India receives the first ‘Dawn’ in the country. Hence Sri Bibhabasu Das Shastri renamed ...
Ans – Arunachal Pradesh. • Initially the area was known as NEFTA. Then Mr. Shastri renamed it Arunachal, combining two wor...
• 12. They were ‘Very First’ in a certain list & were exhaustive. However the old scenario has been changed on 31st Octobe...
Ans – Jammu & Kashmir. • Only three Union Territories have Assemblies right now. • Goubert & Brahm were the first Chief Mi...
• 13. Famous santoor player Shivkumar Sharma & flutist Hariprasad Chaurasia teamed up as music composers for eight times i...
Ans – Bihar.
• 14. Within 10 kms, where (State/UT) would you find three different First Class cricket stadiums, belonging permanently t...
Ans – Delhi. • Arun Jaitley (Feroz Shah Kotla) Stadium – Delhi • Karnail Singh Stadium – Railways • Palam Ground - Services
• 15. We’ve heard about fully enclaved countries like Lesotho, surrounded by South Africa. Like this an Indian village, ca...
Ans – Gujarat.
• 16. Connect them with a State/UT
Ans – West Bengal. • Kingfisher Beer – Kingfisher is West Bengal’s State Bird • Cincinnati Bengals, professional American ...
• 17. This State/UT has the highest per capita of alcohol consumption in India, amounting to over 8 litres per person per ...
Ans – Kerala.
• 18. Like Arjuna, Ekalavya Awards are given to the outstanding sportspersons annually. But Arjuna is national while Ekala...
Ans – Karnataka.
• 19. In this State/UT Ramayana is a story of ‘Khena and Rama’. There are various characters in this story such as Khena (...
Ans – Mizoram.
• 20. This Indian State/UT is having probably the most picturesque location for its Rajbhavan or Governor’s house. This 40...
Ans – Goa. • The two rivers are Mandovi & Zuari. They meet at Arabian Sea.
• 21. It’s the main & official language of State/UT ‘X’. The language has a unique feature, it’s considered as a deity in ...
Ans – Tamil Nadu. • Tamil Thai is the deity.
• 22. This team is always considered as a minnows in domestic cricket. Till 2010 the team hadn’t won a single title includ...
Ans – Rajasthan.
• 23. During State’s/UT’s last Assembly Election campaign in 2018, Congress trolled the ruling party by sharing this hilar...
Ans – Telangana. • TRS is the rulling party there.
• 24. Rajarshi is one of the earliest novels, written by Rabindranath Tagore. It depicts how the king of ____ looses every...
Ans – Tripura. • Maharaja Manikyadeva was the king. Later it was adopted as a Drama by the author himself & named it ‘Bisa...
• 25. IAS officer KG Badlani was designated the Prime Minister of ‘X’ for one day, so that, as Head of State, he could sig...
Ans – Y = Daman-Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. • X = Dadra Nagar Haveli
• 26. On February, 2018 this State/UT launched its own logo (not to be confused with emblem). It features five iconic item...
Ans – Odisha.
• 27. King George's Medical University (KGMU) is a state government University, established in 1905. But in last two decad...
Ans – Uttar Pradesh. • The tussle was between SP & BSP.
• 28. Coronavirus may have paused the movement of people completely. But it should work in favour of a State/UT of India a...
Ans – Puducherry.
• 29. This film industry belongs to the State/UT of _______. The first movie of this regional industry was released in 196...
Ans – Chattisgarh. • Thid film industry is known as ‘Chollywood’.
• 30. On March 4, 2020 the ‘Assembly of _____’ passed the bill, hence ______ has become the 4th State/UT of India to have ...
Ans – Uttarakhand. • Gairsain becomes the new Summer Capital of Uttarakhand. Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh & Maharasht...
• 31. The term was already used in our National Anthem by Rabindranath Tagore. But when the great Sanskrit scholar Acharya...
Ans – Himachal Pradesh.
• 32. Coronavirus may have paused the movement of people completely. But it should work in favour of a State/UT of India a...
Ans – Andhra Pradesh.
• 33. X was born out of Y in 1970. But cricketers of X were allowed to play for Y till 2008. Mark Ingty, a fast bowler fro...
Ans – X = Meghalaya, Y = Assam.
34. What should be there in place of these two question marks (chronology is important)?
Ans – Hariyana & Chandigarh. • Ami ‘Hariyana’ theke mele ‘Dana’, hoye ‘Chandigarh’er ‘Rani’...ude ese jude bosi, khete bod...
A quiz on Indian States & United Territories!!!

