Picture this. You are a forward-thinking product manager with a clear product vision, a value-driven prioritization framework, and a context-rich roadmap. You make it a point to listen to customer needs and incorporate feedback from many different perspectives. Yet, throughout the product management process, stakeholders come to the table with unvalidated requests. “This must be built,” they insist, “and right away.” How do we avoid having our vision & strategy stampeded by such stakeholders & situations? In this webinar, Dean Peters will offer helpful insights and approaches to identifying and taming these dangerous animals who might otherwise trample your carefully planned product vision and strategy.