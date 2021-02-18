Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DOWNLOAD FREE Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1) [EPU...
Author : Barry A. Broughton Publisher : ISBN : Publication Date : -- Language : Pages : PDF, [PDF] Download, Read Online, ...
BOOK DETAILS: Author : Barry A. Broughton Publisher : ISBN : Publication Date : -- Language : Pages :
DESCRIPTION: Need self-defense skills Now? Want to enhance your current skillset? Empower yourself! Learn effective techni...
if you want to download or read Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality-Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Se...
Download or read Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality-Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1) by...
Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
Need self-defense skills Now? Want to enhance your current skillset? Empower yourself! Learn effective techniques for stan...
vulnerabilitiesâ€• for target acquisition. â€¢ This personal combatives system provides a seamless transition of defense f...
arrows, Beyond Self-Defense includes valuable personal protection concepts and effective techniques for real-life self-def...
BOOK DETAILS: Author : Barry A. Broughton Publisher : ISBN : Publication Date : -- Language : Pages :
Download or read Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality-Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1) by...
DOWNLOAD FREE Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality-Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1) [EPUB...
create the comprehensive reality-based AKT Combatives system (that goes Beyond Self-Defense). â€¢ Highly effective and pra...
Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
BOOK DETAILS: Author : Barry A. Broughton Publisher : ISBN : Publication Date : -- Language : Pages :
DESCRIPTION: Need self-defense skills Now? Want to enhance your current skillset? Empower yourself! Learn effective techni...
if you want to download or read Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality-Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Se...
Download or read Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality-Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1) by...
Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
Need self-defense skills Now? Want to enhance your current skillset? Empower yourself! Learn effective techniques for stan...
vulnerabilitiesâ€• for target acquisition. â€¢ This personal combatives system provides a seamless transition of defense f...
arrows, Beyond Self-Defense includes valuable personal protection concepts and effective techniques for real-life self-def...
BOOK DETAILS: Author : Barry A. Broughton Publisher : ISBN : Publication Date : -- Language : Pages :
Download or read Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality-Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1) by...
DOWNLOAD FREE Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality-Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1) [EPUB...
create the comprehensive reality-based AKT Combatives system (that goes Beyond Self-Defense). â€¢ Highly effective and pra...
Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
DOWNLOAD FREE Beyond Self-Defense AKT Combatives Reality-Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1) [EPUB]
DOWNLOAD FREE Beyond Self-Defense AKT Combatives Reality-Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1) [EPUB]
DOWNLOAD FREE Beyond Self-Defense AKT Combatives Reality-Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1) [EPUB]
DOWNLOAD FREE Beyond Self-Defense AKT Combatives Reality-Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1) [EPUB]
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

DOWNLOAD FREE Beyond Self-Defense AKT Combatives Reality-Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1) [EPUB]

2 views

Published on

http://happyreadingebook.club/?book=B01BFYBGSO

[PDF] Download Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality-Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1) Ebook | READ ONLINE
Download Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality-Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1) read ebook online PDF EPUB KINDLE
Download Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality-Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1) PDF - KINDLE - EPUB - MOBI

Read [PDF] Download Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality-Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1) review Full
Download [PDF] Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality-Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1) review Full PDF
Download [PDF] Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality-Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1) review Full Kindle
Download [PDF] Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality-Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1) review Full Android
Download [PDF] Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality-Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1) review Full Full Ebook
Download [PDF] Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality-Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1) review Full Free
Read [PDF] Download Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality-Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1) review Full E-Reader
Download [PDF] Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality-Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1) review Full in English

#ebook #full #read #pdf #online #kindle #epub

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

DOWNLOAD FREE Beyond Self-Defense AKT Combatives Reality-Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1) [EPUB]

  1. 1. DOWNLOAD FREE Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1) [EPUB] Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality-Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1) [READ PDF] Kindle, [PDF] Download, [DOWNLOAD^^][PDF], ebook, [READ PDF] Kindle [READ PDF] Kindle, [PDF] Download, [DOWNLOAD^^][PDF], ebook, [READ PDF] Kindle Book Detail Author : Barry A. Broughton Publisher : ISBN : Publication Date : -- Language : Pages : Start your FREE MONTH by clicking button below!
  2. 2. Author : Barry A. Broughton Publisher : ISBN : Publication Date : -- Language : Pages : PDF, [PDF] Download, Read Online, {mobi/ePub}, DOWNLOAD FREE â†“â†“ Download Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1) PDF EPUB Book â†“â†“
  3. 3. BOOK DETAILS: Author : Barry A. Broughton Publisher : ISBN : Publication Date : -- Language : Pages :
  4. 4. DESCRIPTION: Need self-defense skills Now? Want to enhance your current skillset? Empower yourself! Learn effective techniques for stand-up and ground defense with Beyond Self-Defense. Martial Arts Halls of Fame inductee Grandmaster Barry A. Broughton, PhD has applied his extensive training in the martial arts and years of practice in orthopedics and sports medicine to create the comprehensive reality-based AKT Combatives system (that goes Beyond Self- Defense). â€¢ Highly effective and practical techniques provide the novice and seasoned practitioner with simple yet brutally effective methods of self-defense. â€¢ Adaptable techniques for anyone regardless of experience, size or gender. â€¢ Learn your assailantâ€™s â€œanatomic vulnerabilitiesâ€• for target acquisition. â€¢ This personal combatives system provides a seamless transition of defense for all ranges and planes of attack, giving you the tools needed to defend yourself in any situation. â€¢ Covers topics such as, Legalities, Self-defense vs. Personal Protection, Developing a Personal Doctrine, The Mindset Beyond Self-defense, Intent, Awareness and Preparation. â€¢ General Safety Tips, Avoiding Sexual Assault, Home and Vehicle Awareness Guidelines, Controlling the Situation, Physiological response to violence, Proper trainingâ€”proper response, Reflex response, Understanding Reactionary Gap, and much more. With over 325 full color images and diagrams with directional arrows, Beyond Self-Defense includes valuable personal protection concepts and effective techniques for real-life self-defense that will help you prevail during a violent confrontation. Currently being used as a college textbook, Beyond Self-Defense can also be used for self-education for real-world personal protection. The techniques are presented in a logical, progressive and instructional format, as taught in Dr. Broughtonâ€™s self-defense courses and seminars. Educate Yourself! Be Preparedâ€¦Not Paranoid!
  5. 5. if you want to download or read Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality-Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1), click link or button download in the next page
  6. 6. Download or read Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality-Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1) by click link below http://happyreadingebook.club/?book=B01BFYBGSO OR
  7. 7. Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
  8. 8. Need self-defense skills Now? Want to enhance your current skillset? Empower yourself! Learn effective techniques for stand-up and ground defense with Beyond Self-Defense. Martial Arts Halls of Fame inductee Grandmaster Barry A. Broughton, PhD has applied his extensive training in the martial arts and years of practice in orthopedics and sports medicine to create the comprehensive reality-based AKT Combatives system (that goes Beyond Self- Defense). â€¢ Highly effective and practical techniques provide the novice and seasoned practitioner with simple yet brutally effective methods of self-defense. â€¢ Adaptable techniques for anyone regardless of experience, size or gender. â€¢ Learn
  9. 9. vulnerabilitiesâ€• for target acquisition. â€¢ This personal combatives system provides a seamless transition of defense for all ranges and planes of attack, giving you the tools needed to defend yourself in any situation. â€¢ Covers topics such as, Legalities, Self- defense vs. Personal Protection, Developing a Personal Doctrine, The Mindset Beyond Self-defense, Intent, Awareness and Preparation. â€¢ General Safety Tips, Avoiding Sexual Assault, Home and Vehicle Awareness Guidelines, Controlling the Situation, Physiological response to violence, Proper trainingâ€”proper response, Reflex response, Understanding Reactionary Gap, and much more. With over 325 full color
  10. 10. arrows, Beyond Self-Defense includes valuable personal protection concepts and effective techniques for real-life self-defense that will help you prevail during a violent confrontation. Currently being used as a college textbook, Beyond Self- Defense can also be used for self- education for real-world personal protection. The techniques are presented in a logical, progressive and instructional format, as taught in Dr. Broughtonâ€™s self-defense courses and seminars. Educate Yourself! Be Preparedâ€¦Not Paranoid!
  11. 11. BOOK DETAILS: Author : Barry A. Broughton Publisher : ISBN : Publication Date : -- Language : Pages :
  12. 12. Download or read Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality-Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1) by click link below http://happyreadingebook.club/?book=B01BFYBGSO OR
  13. 13. DOWNLOAD FREE Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality-Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1) [EPUB] Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1) Download and Read online, DOWNLOAD EBOOK,[PDF EBOOK EPUB],Ebooks download, Read EBook/EPUB/KINDLE,Download Book Format PDF. Need self-defense skills Now? Want to enhance your current skillset? Empower yourself! Learn effective techniques for stand-up and ground defense with Beyond Self-Defense. Martial Arts Halls of Fame inductee Grandmaster Barry A. Broughton, PhD has applied his extensive training in the martial arts and years of practice in orthopedics and sports medicine to
  14. 14. create the comprehensive reality-based AKT Combatives system (that goes Beyond Self-Defense). â€¢ Highly effective and practical techniques provide the novice and seasoned practitioner with simple yet brutally effective methods of self-defense. â€¢ Adaptable techniques for anyone regardless of experience, size or gender. â€¢ Learn your assailantâ€™s â€œanatomic vulnerabilitiesâ€• for target acquisition. â€¢ This personal combatives system provides a seamless transition of defense for all ranges and planes of attack, giving you the tools needed to defend yourself in any situation. â€¢ Covers topics such as, Legalities, Self-defense vs. Personal Protection, Developing a Personal Doctrine, The Mindset Beyond Self-defense, Intent, Awareness and Preparation. â€¢ General Safety Tips, Avoiding Sexual Assault, Home and Vehicle Awareness Guidelines, Controlling the Situation, Physiological response to violence, Proper trainingâ€”proper response, Reflex response, Understanding Reactionary Gap, and much more. With over 325 full color images and diagrams with directional arrows, Beyond Self-Defense includes valuable personal protection concepts and effective techniques for real-life self-defense that will help you prevail during a violent confrontation. Currently being used as a college textbook, Beyond Self-Defense can also be used for self-education for real-world personal protection. The techniques are presented in a logical, progressive and instructional format, as taught in Dr. Broughtonâ€™s self-defense courses and seminars. Educate Yourself! Be Preparedâ€¦Not Paranoid! BOOK DETAILS: Author : Barry A. Broughton Publisher : ISBN : Publication Date : -- Language : Pages :
  15. 15. Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
  16. 16. BOOK DETAILS: Author : Barry A. Broughton Publisher : ISBN : Publication Date : -- Language : Pages :
  17. 17. DESCRIPTION: Need self-defense skills Now? Want to enhance your current skillset? Empower yourself! Learn effective techniques for stand-up and ground defense with Beyond Self-Defense. Martial Arts Halls of Fame inductee Grandmaster Barry A. Broughton, PhD has applied his extensive training in the martial arts and years of practice in orthopedics and sports medicine to create the comprehensive reality-based AKT Combatives system (that goes Beyond Self- Defense). â€¢ Highly effective and practical techniques provide the novice and seasoned practitioner with simple yet brutally effective methods of self-defense. â€¢ Adaptable techniques for anyone regardless of experience, size or gender. â€¢ Learn your assailantâ€™s â€œanatomic vulnerabilitiesâ€• for target acquisition. â€¢ This personal combatives system provides a seamless transition of defense for all ranges and planes of attack, giving you the tools needed to defend yourself in any situation. â€¢ Covers topics such as, Legalities, Self-defense vs. Personal Protection, Developing a Personal Doctrine, The Mindset Beyond Self-defense, Intent, Awareness and Preparation. â€¢ General Safety Tips, Avoiding Sexual Assault, Home and Vehicle Awareness Guidelines, Controlling the Situation, Physiological response to violence, Proper trainingâ€”proper response, Reflex response, Understanding Reactionary Gap, and much more. With over 325 full color images and diagrams with directional arrows, Beyond Self-Defense includes valuable personal protection concepts and effective techniques for real-life self-defense that will help you prevail during a violent confrontation. Currently being used as a college textbook, Beyond Self-Defense can also be used for self-education for real-world personal protection. The techniques are presented in a logical, progressive and instructional format, as taught in Dr. Broughtonâ€™s self-defense courses and seminars. Educate Yourself! Be Preparedâ€¦Not Paranoid!
  18. 18. if you want to download or read Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality-Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1), click link or button download in the next page
  19. 19. Download or read Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality-Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1) by click link below http://happyreadingebook.club/?book=B01BFYBGSO OR
  20. 20. Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
  21. 21. Need self-defense skills Now? Want to enhance your current skillset? Empower yourself! Learn effective techniques for stand-up and ground defense with Beyond Self-Defense. Martial Arts Halls of Fame inductee Grandmaster Barry A. Broughton, PhD has applied his extensive training in the martial arts and years of practice in orthopedics and sports medicine to create the comprehensive reality-based AKT Combatives system (that goes Beyond Self- Defense). â€¢ Highly effective and practical techniques provide the novice and seasoned practitioner with simple yet brutally effective methods of self-defense. â€¢ Adaptable techniques for anyone regardless of experience, size or gender. â€¢ Learn
  22. 22. vulnerabilitiesâ€• for target acquisition. â€¢ This personal combatives system provides a seamless transition of defense for all ranges and planes of attack, giving you the tools needed to defend yourself in any situation. â€¢ Covers topics such as, Legalities, Self- defense vs. Personal Protection, Developing a Personal Doctrine, The Mindset Beyond Self-defense, Intent, Awareness and Preparation. â€¢ General Safety Tips, Avoiding Sexual Assault, Home and Vehicle Awareness Guidelines, Controlling the Situation, Physiological response to violence, Proper trainingâ€”proper response, Reflex response, Understanding Reactionary Gap, and much more. With over 325 full color
  23. 23. arrows, Beyond Self-Defense includes valuable personal protection concepts and effective techniques for real-life self-defense that will help you prevail during a violent confrontation. Currently being used as a college textbook, Beyond Self- Defense can also be used for self- education for real-world personal protection. The techniques are presented in a logical, progressive and instructional format, as taught in Dr. Broughtonâ€™s self-defense courses and seminars. Educate Yourself! Be Preparedâ€¦Not Paranoid!
  24. 24. BOOK DETAILS: Author : Barry A. Broughton Publisher : ISBN : Publication Date : -- Language : Pages :
  25. 25. Download or read Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality-Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1) by click link below http://happyreadingebook.club/?book=B01BFYBGSO OR
  26. 26. DOWNLOAD FREE Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality-Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1) [EPUB] Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1) Download and Read online, DOWNLOAD EBOOK,[PDF EBOOK EPUB],Ebooks download, Read EBook/EPUB/KINDLE,Download Book Format PDF. Need self-defense skills Now? Want to enhance your current skillset? Empower yourself! Learn effective techniques for stand-up and ground defense with Beyond Self-Defense. Martial Arts Halls of Fame inductee Grandmaster Barry A. Broughton, PhD has applied his extensive training in the martial arts and years of practice in orthopedics and sports medicine to
  27. 27. create the comprehensive reality-based AKT Combatives system (that goes Beyond Self-Defense). â€¢ Highly effective and practical techniques provide the novice and seasoned practitioner with simple yet brutally effective methods of self-defense. â€¢ Adaptable techniques for anyone regardless of experience, size or gender. â€¢ Learn your assailantâ€™s â€œanatomic vulnerabilitiesâ€• for target acquisition. â€¢ This personal combatives system provides a seamless transition of defense for all ranges and planes of attack, giving you the tools needed to defend yourself in any situation. â€¢ Covers topics such as, Legalities, Self-defense vs. Personal Protection, Developing a Personal Doctrine, The Mindset Beyond Self-defense, Intent, Awareness and Preparation. â€¢ General Safety Tips, Avoiding Sexual Assault, Home and Vehicle Awareness Guidelines, Controlling the Situation, Physiological response to violence, Proper trainingâ€”proper response, Reflex response, Understanding Reactionary Gap, and much more. With over 325 full color images and diagrams with directional arrows, Beyond Self-Defense includes valuable personal protection concepts and effective techniques for real-life self-defense that will help you prevail during a violent confrontation. Currently being used as a college textbook, Beyond Self-Defense can also be used for self-education for real-world personal protection. The techniques are presented in a logical, progressive and instructional format, as taught in Dr. Broughtonâ€™s self-defense courses and seminars. Educate Yourself! Be Preparedâ€¦Not Paranoid! BOOK DETAILS: Author : Barry A. Broughton Publisher : ISBN : Publication Date : -- Language : Pages :
  28. 28. Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
  29. 29. Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
  30. 30. Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
  31. 31. Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
  32. 32. Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
  33. 33. Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
  34. 34. Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
  35. 35. Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
  36. 36. Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
  37. 37. Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
  38. 38. Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
  39. 39. Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
  40. 40. Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
  41. 41. Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
  42. 42. Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
  43. 43. Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
  44. 44. Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
  45. 45. Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
  46. 46. Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
  47. 47. Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
  48. 48. Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
  49. 49. Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
  50. 50. Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
  51. 51. Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
  52. 52. Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
  53. 53. Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
  54. 54. Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
  55. 55. Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
  56. 56. Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
  57. 57. Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
  58. 58. Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)
  59. 59. Beyond Self-Defense: AKT Combatives Reality- Based Personal Protection (The Take Ground! Series Book 1)

×