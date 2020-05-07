Successfully reported this slideshow.
Covid 19 y los Gobiernos locales 07.05.2020 Perspectivas desde Stuttgart Capital del Estado Federado de Badenia-Wurttember...
Stuttgart en tiempos de Covid-19: hoy 07.05.2020 Reto Covid-19: Respuestas locales 2 Fotos:Hofmann
Stuttgart en esencia 07.05.2020 Reto Covid-19: Respuestas locales 3 - Ciudad - Capital del Estado Federado de Badenia- Wur...
Retos ante Covid-19 › Salud pública y contener la pandemia › distanciamiento social › extender la fase de infección para e...
Respuestas locales: ámbito político y comunicativo 07.05.2020 Reto Covid-19: Respuestas locales 5 Objetivos Medidas Manten...
Respuestas locales: sector sanitario 07.05.2020 Reto Covid-19: Respuestas locales 6 Objetivos Medidas Información sanitari...
Respuestas locales: sector sanitario 07.05.2020 Reto Covid-19: Respuestas locales 7 › © https://coronavirus.stuttgart.de l...
Respuestas locales: sector económico 07.05.2020 Reto Covid-19: Respuestas locales 8 Objetivos Medidas Allanar “bache” econ...
Respuestas locales: sector económico 07.05.2020 Reto Covid-19: Respuestas locales 9 Comercio local vs. Amazon y otros… › ©...
Respuestas locales: ámbito (económico-) social 07.05.2020 Reto Covid-19: Respuestas locales 10 Objetivos Medidas Informaci...
Respuestas locales: ámbito (económico-) social 07.05.2020 Reto Covid-19: Respuestas locales 11 › © https://corona-engagier...
Respuestas locales: ámbito cultural 07.05.2020 Reto Covid-19: Respuestas locales 12 Objetivos Medidas Mantener estructura ...
Respuestas locales: ámbito cultural 07.05.2020 Reto Covid-19: Respuestas locales 13 › © https://www.lindenmuseum.de/sehen/...
Respuestas locales: ámbito administrativo 07.05.2020 Reto Covid-19: Respuestas locales 14 Objetivos Medidas Garantizar el ...
Respuestas locales: ámbito administrativo 07.05.2020 Reto Covid-19: Respuestas locales 15› © https://wrs.region-stuttgart....
Gracias por su atención 07.05.2020 Reto Covid-19: Respuestas locales 16© Bildrecht Name Fotograf Dr. Stefan Hofmann Encarg...
Perspectivas desde Stuttgart, Capital del Estado Federado de Badenia-Wurttemberg.
Stefan Hofmann, KAS, Oficina Regional de Badenia-Wurttemberg.

  1. 1. Covid 19 y los Gobiernos locales 07.05.2020 Perspectivas desde Stuttgart Capital del Estado Federado de Badenia-Wurttemberg Stefan Hofmann, KAS, Oficina Regional de Badenia-Wurttemberg www.kas.de
  2. 2. Stuttgart en tiempos de Covid-19: hoy 07.05.2020 Reto Covid-19: Respuestas locales 2 Fotos:Hofmann
  3. 3. Stuttgart en esencia 07.05.2020 Reto Covid-19: Respuestas locales 3 - Ciudad - Capital del Estado Federado de Badenia- Wurttemberg - 635.000 habitantes - Region de Stuttgart - entidad constituida de las ciudades y comarcas de la zona - 4.1 miliones de habitantes - PIB Region de Stuttgart: 150.000 miliones de euros - Grandes empresas: Daimler (75.000 empl.), Bosch (28.000 empl.), Porsche, Allianz etc. © https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stuttgart#/media/Datei:Heslach_und_Karlsh%C3%B6he.jpg
  4. 4. Retos ante Covid-19 › Salud pública y contener la pandemia › distanciamiento social › extender la fase de infección para evitar sobrecarga › mantener la operabilidad del sistema de salud › Limitar los daños económicos › Limitar los daños sociales › Salvar el ordenamiento democrático y la confianza de los ciudadanos › Marcos de actuación: político, económico, sanitario, social, cultural, administrativo 07.05.2020 Reto Covid-19: Respuestas locales
  5. 5. Respuestas locales: ámbito político y comunicativo 07.05.2020 Reto Covid-19: Respuestas locales 5 Objetivos Medidas Mantener confianza entre gobiernos locales y ciudadanía Ofrecer información concisa, fiable y entendible en cada forma de comunicación oficial Coordinación de medidas y criterios entre las ciudades a través de la Asociación de Ciudades Fortalecimiento de las competencias locales al tratar la crisis y su salida Documentación e información para las ciudades de parte de la Asociación de Ciudades de Badenia- Wurttemberg (Städtetag) mediante comunicación interna Mantener la participación democrática Trasladar elecciones locales hacia el voto por correo si legalmente posible (y si no hay competencia pronunciada – es competencia de los parlamentos locales)
  6. 6. Respuestas locales: sector sanitario 07.05.2020 Reto Covid-19: Respuestas locales 6 Objetivos Medidas Información sanitaria y de las medidas legales Página web con consejos (no sólo) sanitarios y con las medidas legales y restricciones vigentes. También en textos fácilmente legibles, no sólo el texto legal. https://coronavirus.stuttgart.de Mayor seguridad para todo el personal del sector de salud Reparto de mascarillas y material desinfectante etc. de parte de la ciudad para residencias de la 3ª edad, hospicios y otros centros similares. Tests de Covid-19 para todo el personal del sector sanitario. Frenar la difusión del virus Declarar cerrado el territorio regional/local
  7. 7. Respuestas locales: sector sanitario 07.05.2020 Reto Covid-19: Respuestas locales 7 › © https://coronavirus.stuttgart.de lenguaje fácil lenguaje de señas
  8. 8. Respuestas locales: sector económico 07.05.2020 Reto Covid-19: Respuestas locales 8 Objetivos Medidas Allanar “bache” económico de empresas locales No recaudación de impuestos locales (posiblemente: cancelación), moratoria de alquileres Apoyo a la economía local Directorio virtual de servicios comerciales locales activos www.stuttgartsindwir.de Asegurar la compra local Campaña pública, Facebook Abastecimiento de la población Coordinación de ayudas p.ej. para hacer la compra a nivel de barrio https://corona-engagiert.stuttgart.de/ Mantener negocios locales Adjudicación simplificada de encargos (de renovación etc. ) por organismos locales, adelantar inversiones en la infraestructura local Incentivar servicios a domicilio Apoyo al comercio local Iniciativa para comprar y regalar cupones de compra en los comercios locales (“medida anti-Amazon”) www.gutscheine-fuer-stuttgart.de
  9. 9. Respuestas locales: sector económico 07.05.2020 Reto Covid-19: Respuestas locales 9 Comercio local vs. Amazon y otros… › © https://www.stuttgartsindwir.de
  10. 10. Respuestas locales: ámbito (económico-) social 07.05.2020 Reto Covid-19: Respuestas locales 10 Objetivos Medidas Información de los ciudadanos Facilitar asistencia telefónica reto: tener personal realmente formado y competente Ayudar/informar negocios locales para el momento de la primera reapertura Teléfono de asistencia, facilitar documentación por web Mantener infraestructura para el momento de la reapertura Subvencionar/no reducir el transporte público Apoyo para padres solteros y familias - Pago adelantado subsidiario de alimentos (caja social es ámbito local) - Teléfonos para asistencia educativa - Teléfonos de asistencia para violencia intrafamiliar La mayor parte de ayuda económica en metálico viene de parte del Estado Federal o de los Estados Federados. El papel de la administración local es ante todo subsidiario y de asistencia informativa.
  11. 11. Respuestas locales: ámbito (económico-) social 07.05.2020 Reto Covid-19: Respuestas locales 11 › © https://corona-engagiert.stuttgart.de/
  12. 12. Respuestas locales: ámbito cultural 07.05.2020 Reto Covid-19: Respuestas locales 12 Objetivos Medidas Mantener estructura cultural Mantener y – según caso – introducir pagos de subvención a asociaciones y entidades culturales y de deporte (clubes, escuelas de música, etc.) Apoyo para el sector de música pop Pago adelantado del fondo específico para el fomento de música pop. www.livemusicfonds-stuttgart.de Mantener oferta cultural Apoyo de medidas sanitarias para museos etc. a la hora de reapertura limitada (primera fase post- corona) Mantener arraigo de instituciones culturales Apoyar ofertas digitalizadas de museos, universidades populares
  13. 13. Respuestas locales: ámbito cultural 07.05.2020 Reto Covid-19: Respuestas locales 13 › © https://www.lindenmuseum.de/sehen/mediathek/azteken-fuehrung/ Visita guiada virtual por la exposición „Aztecas“ ofrecida por la directora del Lindenmuseum, Prof. Dr. Inés de Castro
  14. 14. Respuestas locales: ámbito administrativo 07.05.2020 Reto Covid-19: Respuestas locales 14 Objetivos Medidas Garantizar el cumplimiento del distanciamiento Servidores públicos cumplen funciones de policía/control (pertenecientes al ámbito local) Facilitar el funcionamiento de la formación escolar Apoyo técnico/informativo para la enseñanza virtual Mantener servicios locales Trasladar servicios de presencia a “teleservicios”. P. ej. Envío de documentos (DNI, licencia de conducir) por correo en vez de obligar a la visita en el despacho Bomberos: facilitar material de protección antivirus Mantener los servicios de la administración local Trabajar en turnos extendiendo la apertura de edificios locales reduciendo el contacto personal de funcionarios (ahora 6 a 21 horas) Facilitar el funcionamiento de la formación escolar Asesoría para la higiene escolar
  15. 15. Respuestas locales: ámbito administrativo 07.05.2020 Reto Covid-19: Respuestas locales 15› © https://wrs.region-stuttgart.de/informationen-zu-corona.html Página orientativa sobre subvenciones, ayudas y apoyo del Área de Fomento Económico de la Region de Stuttgart Chatbot
  16. 16. Gracias por su atención 07.05.2020 Reto Covid-19: Respuestas locales 16© Bildrecht Name Fotograf Dr. Stefan Hofmann Encargado Regional Baden-Württemberg Fundación Konrad Adenauer Lange Str. 51 | 70174 Stuttgart t: +49 711 87 03 09-40 m: +49 160 96370495 stefan.hofmann@kas.de home: www.kas.de/bw

