2. lineamientos fortaseg 2020

  1. 1. 18/4/2020 DOF - Diario Oficial de la Federaci�n https://www.dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5584605&fecha=23/01/2020&print=true 1/44 DOF: 23/01/2020 LINEAMIENTOS para el otorgamiento del subsidio para el fortalecimiento del desempe�o en materia de seguridad p�blica a los municipios y demarcaciones territoriales de la Ciudad de M�xico y, en su caso, a las entidades federativas que ejerzan de manera directa o coordinada la funci�n para el ejercicio fiscal 2020. Al margen un sello con el Escudo Nacional, que dice: Estados Unidos Mexicanos.- SEGURIDAD.- Secretar�a de Seguridad y Protecci�n Ciudadana.- Secretariado Ejecutivo del Sistema Nacional de Seguridad P�blica. LEONEL EFRAIN COTA MONTA�O, Secretario Ejecutivo del Sistema Nacional de Seguridad P�blica, con fundamento en los art�culos 21, p�rrafos noveno y d�cimo de la Constituci�n Pol�tica de los Estados Unidos Mexicanos; 2, 3, 4, 17 y 18, fracciones VII, XXIII y XXV de la Ley General del Sistema Nacional de Seguridad P�blica; 74 de la Ley Federal de Presupuesto y Responsabilidad Hacendaria; 9 del Presupuesto de Egresos de la Federaci�n para el Ejercicio Fiscal 2020, y 5, 6, fracci�n I, y 8, fracci�n XVI del Reglamento del Secretariado Ejecutivo del Sistema Nacional de Seguridad P�blica, y CONSIDERANDO Que el art�culo 21 de la Constituci�n Pol�tica de los Estados Unidos Mexicanos dispone que la seguridad p�blica es una funci�n de Estado a cargo de la Federaci�n, las entidades federativas y los Municipios, que comprende la prevenci�n de los delitos; la investigaci�n y persecuci�n para hacerla efectiva, as� como la sanci�n de las infracciones administrativas en los t�rminos de la ley, en las respectivas competencias que la propia Constituci�n prev�, y que el Ministerio P�blico y las instituciones policiales de los tres �rdenes de gobierno deber�n coordinarse entre s� para cumplir los objetivos de la seguridad p�blica y conformar el Sistema Nacional de Seguridad P�blica; Que el art�culo 2 de la Ley General del Sistema Nacional de Seguridad P�blica establece que la seguridad p�blica es una funci�n a cargo de la Federaci�n, las entidades federativas y municipios, que tiene como fines salvaguardar la integridad y derechos de las personas, as� como preservar las libertades, el orden y la paz p�blicos y comprende la prevenci�n especial y general de los delitos, la sanci�n de las infracciones administrativas, as� como la investigaci�n y la persecuci�n de los delitos y la reinserci�n social del sentenciado; Que el art�culo 9 del Presupuesto de Egresos de la Federaci�n para el Ejercicio Fiscal 2020, publicado en el Diario Oficial de la Federaci�n el 11 de diciembre de 2019, prev� la cantidad de $4,000,000,000.00 (CUATRO MIL MILLONES DE PESOS 00/100 M.N.), para el otorgamiento del subsidio para el fortalecimiento del desempe�o en materia de seguridad p�blica a los municipios y demarcaciones territoriales de la Ciudad de M�xico y, en su caso, a las entidades federativas que ejerzan de manera directa o coordinada la funci�n, que realicen un fortalecimiento destacado del desempe�o en seguridad p�blica, de sus capacidades institucionales y policiales, a fin de destinarlos para los conceptos y conforme a los lineamientos que establezca el Secretariado Ejecutivo del Sistema Nacional de Seguridad P�blica en alineaci�n con los Programas con Prioridad Nacional definidos por el Consejo Nacional de Seguridad P�blica, con el objeto de apoyar la profesionalizaci�n, la certificaci�n y el equipamiento de los elementos policiales de las instituciones de seguridad p�blica, as� como al fortalecimiento tecnol�gico, de equipo e infraestructura de las instituciones de seguridad p�blica y a la prevenci�n social de la violencia y la delincuencia; Que el art�culo referido en el p�rrafo anterior, establece que los lineamientos incluir�n los requisitos y procedimientos para la gesti�n, administraci�n y evaluaci�n de los recursos, mismos que establecer�n, entre otros, los plazos para la solicitud y entrega de recursos, as� como el porcentaje de participaci�n que deber�n cubrir los Beneficiarios como aportaci�n; la f�rmula de elegibilidad y distribuci�n de recursos, y la lista de municipios y demarcaciones territoriales beneficiarios del subsidio y el monto de asignaci�n correspondiente a cada uno; Que el Consejo Nacional de Seguridad P�blica, en su Cuadrag�sima Quinta Sesi�n Ordinaria celebrada el 18 de diciembre de 2019, mediante Acuerdo 04/XLV/19, aprob� los Ejes Estrat�gicos del Sistema Nacional de Seguridad P�blica y su estructura, as� como los Programas con Prioridad Nacional y Subprogramas para alcanzarlos, vinculados al ejercicio del fondo, subsidios y dem�s recursos de car�cter federal que se otorguen a las Entidades Federativas, los Municipios y Demarcaciones Territoriales del Distrito Federal, en materia de seguridad p�blica; Que el Secretariado Ejecutivo del Sistema Nacional de Seguridad P�blica deber� suscribir convenios espec�ficos de adhesi�n y sus anexos t�cnicos, con las entidades federativas y con los Beneficiarios del subsidio; Que los Beneficiarios del subsidio, en el manejo de los recursos referidos, deber�n observar las disposiciones establecidas en la Ley General de Transparencia y Acceso a la Informaci�n P�blica y en la Ley Federal de Transparencia y Acceso a la Informaci�n P�blica. Los ejecutores de gasto, en el manejo de los recursos p�blicos federales, deber�n observar las disposiciones establecidas en la Ley General de Transparencia y Acceso a la Informaci�n P�blica y en la Ley Federal de Transparencia y Acceso a la Informaci�n P�blica. Que el citado art�culo, tambi�n dispone que en los convenios se podr� establecer la posibilidad de realizar compras en forma consolidada y la transferencia de recursos en especie por parte de la Federaci�n a los beneficiarios, as� como otros mecanismos que faciliten el ejercicio de los subsidios, y Que por lo anteriormente se�alado, he tenido a bien expedir los siguientes: LINEAMIENTOS PARA EL OTORGAMIENTO DEL SUBSIDIO PARA EL FORTALECIMIENTO DEL DESEMPE�O EN MATERIA DE SEGURIDAD P�BLICA A LOS MUNICIPIOS Y DEMARCACIONES TERRITORIALES DE LA CIUDAD DE M�XICO Y, EN SU CASO, A LAS ENTIDADES FEDERATIVAS QUE EJERZAN DE MANERA DIRECTA O COORDINADA LA FUNCI�N PARA EL EJERCICIO FISCAL 2020.
  2. 2. 18/4/2020 DOF - Diario Oficial de la Federaci�n https://www.dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5584605&fecha=23/01/2020&print=true 2/44 CAP�TULO I DISPOSICIONES GENERALES Art�culo 1. Los Lineamientos tienen por objeto establecer las disposiciones para la gesti�n, otorgamiento, administraci�n, ejercicio, seguimiento, verificaci�n y evaluaci�n de los recursos y metas del Subsidio para el fortalecimiento del desempe�o en materia de seguridad p�blica a los municipios y demarcaciones territoriales de la Ciudad de M�xico y, en su caso, a las entidades federativas que ejerzan de manera directa o coordinada la funci�n, as� como dar a conocer la f�rmula de elegibilidad y de distribuci�n de los recursos, el listado de municipios y demarcaciones territoriales Beneficiarios y el monto de asignaci�n. Art�culo 2. El objetivo del FORTASEG es apoyar a los Beneficiarios mediante la profesionalizaci�n, la certificaci�n y el equipamiento de los elementos policiales de las instituciones de seguridad p�blica, as� como al fortalecimiento tecnol�gico, de equipo e infraestructura de las instituciones de seguridad p�blica y a la prevenci�n social de la violencia y la delincuencia, en alineaci�n con los Ejes, Programas con Prioridad Nacional y Subprogramas aprobados por el Consejo Nacional de Seguridad P�blica. Art�culo 3. Para efectos de estos Lineamientos, adem�s de las definiciones establecidas en la Ley General del Sistema Nacional de Seguridad P�blica y en el Reglamento del Secretariado Ejecutivo del Sistema Nacional de Seguridad P�blica, se entender� por: I. Adecuaci�n.- a las modificaciones de las metas, montos federales y de coparticipaci�n convenidos originalmente en el Anexo T�cnico en raz�n de una reprogramaci�n o reasignaci�n de recursos; II. Ahorro presupuestario.- a los remanentes de recursos del presupuesto modificado, una vez cumplidas las metas contenidas en el Anexo T�cnico; III. �reas T�cnicas.- al Centro Nacional de Informaci�n, al Centro Nacional de Prevenci�n del Delito y Participaci�n Ciudadana, al Centro Nacional de Certificaci�n y Acreditaci�n, y a la Direcci�n General de Apoyo T�cnico del Secretariado Ejecutivo, encargadas del seguimiento al cumplimiento de las metas; IV. Beneficiarios.- a los municipios y demarcaciones territoriales de la Ciudad de M�xico y, en su caso, a las entidades federativas que ejerzan de manera directa o coordinada la funci�n de seguridad p�blica en el �mbito municipal, que hayan sido seleccionados para acceder al FORTASEG conforme a la f�rmula de elegibilidad establecida en el Anexo 01; V. Cat�logo.- al documento que establece los conceptos de gasto autorizados relacionados con bienes, servicios e infraestructura que se podr�n adquirir o contratar con recursos del FORTASEG para atender los prop�sitos de los Programas con Prioridad Nacional y Subprogramas; VI. Clasificador.- al Clasificador por Objeto de Gasto emitido por el Consejo Nacional de Armonizaci�n Contable (CONAC), y que es el instrumento que permite registrar de manera ordenada, sistem�tica y homog�nea las compras, los pagos y las erogaciones autorizados en cap�tulos, conceptos y partidas con base en la clasificaci�n econ�mica del gasto; VII. Conceptos de gasto.- a los bienes, servicios e infraestructura contenidos en el Cat�logo, asociados a los Programas con Prioridad Nacional y, en su caso Subprogramas aplicables al FORTASEG y alineados al Clasificador; VIII. Coparticipaci�n.- a la aportaci�n del Beneficiario, para ser utilizada en la Depuraci�n, la homologaci�n salarial y el mejoramiento de las condiciones laborales de los elementos policiales; IX. Econom�as.- a los remanentes de recursos no devengados de los convenidos o modificados en el Anexo T�cnico; X. Ejes Estrat�gicos.- a las pol�ticas p�blicas aprobadas por el Consejo Nacional mediante Acuerdo 04/XLV/19 aplicables al FORTASEG, para el cumplimiento de los fines de la seguridad p�blica, alineados a los objetivos, estrategias, metas y l�neas de acci�n plasmadas en el Plan Nacional de Desarrollo y en el Programa Nacional de Seguridad P�blica. XI. Elementos Policiales.- al personal operativo en activo de las instituciones de seguridad p�blica, adscritos al Servicio Profesional de Carrera Policial y que se encuentren dados de alta en el Registro Nacional de Personal de Seguridad P�blica; XII. Entidades Federativas.- a las partes integrantes de la Federaci�n a que se refiere el art�culo 44 de la Constituci�n Pol�tica de los Estados Unidos Mexicanos; XIII. Est�mulos Econ�micos.- a los premios econ�micos que se otorguen como reconocimiento a los Elementos Policiales por actos de servicio meritorios o por su trayectoria ejemplar. XIV. FORTASEG.- al subsidio para el fortalecimiento del desempe�o en materia de seguridad p�blica a los municipios y demarcaciones territoriales de la Ciudad de M�xico y, en su caso, a las entidades federativas que ejerzan de manera directa o coordinada la funci�n de seguridad p�blica en el �mbito municipal; XV. Gasto comprometido.- al momento contable del gasto que refleja, a trav�s de un acto administrativo, la formalizaci�n de una relaci�n jur�dica con terceros para la adquisici�n de bienes y servicios o ejecuci�n de obras; XVI. Gasto devengado.- al momento contable del gasto que refleja el reconocimiento de una obligaci�n de pago a favor de terceros por la recepci�n de conformidad de bienes, servicios y obras oportunamente contratados;
  3. 3. 18/4/2020 DOF - Diario Oficial de la Federaci�n https://www.dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5584605&fecha=23/01/2020&print=true 3/44 XVII. Gasto pagado.- al momento contable del gasto que refleja la cancelaci�n total o parcial de las obligaciones de pago, que se concreta mediante el desembolso de efectivo o cualquier otro medio de pago; XVIII. Instrumentos del Servicio Profesional de Carrera Policial.- al reglamento, cat�logo de puestos, manual de organizaci�n, manual de procedimientos y herramienta de seguimiento y control del Servicios Profesional de Carrera; XIX. Lineamientos.- a los presentes Lineamientos; XX. Metas.- a las acciones a realizar para el cumplimiento de los objetivos de los Programas con Prioridad Nacional y Subprogramas, aplicables para el FORTASEG o, en su caso, los bienes, servicios a adquirir o infraestructura a contratar en los plazos convenidos en el Anexo T�cnico; XXI. Presupuesto de Egresos.- al Presupuesto de Egresos de la Federaci�n de cada ejercicio fiscal; XXII. Programas con Prioridad Nacional.- al conjunto de acciones definidas y aprobadas por el Consejo Nacional mediante Acuerdo 04/XLV/19 aplicables para el FORTASEG, que deber�n cumplir los Beneficiarios; XXIII. Programa Rector de Profesionalizaci�n.- al documento ratificado por el Consejo Nacional mediante Acuerdo 06/XXXVI/14, en su Trig�sima Sexta Sesi�n Ordinaria, celebrada el 22 de agosto de 2014 y actualizado por dicho Consejo mediante Acuerdo 03/XLI/16, en su Cuadrag�sima Primera Sesi�n Ordinaria, celebrada el 20 de diciembre de 2016; XXIV. Propuesta de Inversi�n.- al conjunto de proyectos de inversi�n que presente el Beneficiario acorde a los Ejes Estrat�gicos, Programas con Prioridad Nacional y, en su caso, Subprogramas; XXV. Reasignaci�n de Recursos.- al destino que se otorgue a los rendimientos financieros y/o ahorros presupuestarios derivados del cumplimiento de las metas convenidas hacia otras metas pendientes de cumplir, para ampliar metas o incorporar nuevas; XXVI. Reprogramaci�n.- a la adecuaci�n que se realiza a las metas, conceptos y/o montos de los Programas con Prioridad Nacional convenidos en el Anexo T�cnico, derivada de econom�as o por situaciones extraordinarias de alteraci�n del orden y la paz p�blicos o emergencia o desastre natural con declaratoria emitida en t�rminos de la Ley General de Protecci�n Civil que afecte los objetivos y fines del FORTASEG y su coparticipaci�n; XXVII. Revisiones de Gabinete.- son aquellas que se practican en las oficinas del Secretariado Ejecutivo del Sistema Nacional de Seguridad P�blica, para la revisi�n de los documentos, instrumentos y mecanismos inherentes o relativos al ejercicio de los recursos del a�o vigente; XXVIII. Sistema Inform�tico.- a la plataforma inform�tica mediante el cual se realiza el registro de informaci�n por parte de los Beneficiarios y seguimiento del FORTASEG y de su coparticipaci�n por parte del Secretariado Ejecutivo; XXIX. Secretariado Ejecutivo.- al Secretariado Ejecutivo del Sistema Nacional de Seguridad P�blica; XXX. Secretariado Ejecutivo Estatal.- al Secretariado Ejecutivo del Sistema Estatal de Seguridad P�blica o equivalente; XXXI. Subprogramas.- a los proyectos o programas espec�ficos aprobados en el Consejo Nacional de Seguridad P�blica mediante Acuerdo 04/XLV/19, aplicables al FORTASEG; as� como a las modificaciones que se realicen en t�rminos de los Lineamientos para la Implementaci�n de los Programas con Prioridad Nacional, y XXXII. Visitas de Verificaci�n.- son aquellas que se practican a los Beneficiarios para la revisi�n de los documentos, instrumentos y mecanismos inherentes o relativos al ejercicio de los recursos del a�o vigente. Art�culo 4. Los recursos federales del FORTASEG no son regularizables y no pierden su car�cter federal al ser ministrados a los Beneficiarios; por lo tanto, su administraci�n, ejercicio, seguimiento, verificaci�n y evaluaci�n, se sujetar�n a lo dispuesto por el Presupuesto de Egresos de la Federaci�n para el Ejercicio Fiscal 2020, a los Lineamientos y dem�s disposiciones aplicables. Art�culo 5. Los recursos del FORTASEG son adicionales y complementarios a los proporcionados por otros programas federales y locales vigentes, por lo que deber� evitarse la duplicidad de su aplicaci�n con los recursos de otros fondos, subsidios y dem�s recursos de car�cter federal que se otorguen a los Beneficiarios en materia de seguridad p�blica, las limitantes para la ministraci�n de los recursos son, entre otras, la disponibilidad presupuestaria y la calendarizaci�n del gasto que establezca la Secretar�a de Hacienda y Cr�dito P�blico. Art�culo 6. Los recursos federales y sus accesorios a que se refiere este Cap�tulo que reciban los municipios, demarcaciones territoriales de la Ciudad de M�xico y, en su caso, las entidades federativas no ser�n embargables, ni los gobiernos correspondientes podr�n, bajo ninguna circunstancia, gravarlas ni afectarlas en garant�a o destinarse a mecanismos de fuente de pago, salvo por lo dispuesto en los presentes Lineamientos. Art�culo 7. La Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento, con el apoyo de las �reas T�cnicas, en el �mbito de sus respectivas competencias y con apoyo de la Direcci�n General de Asuntos Jur�dicos, ser�n las facultadas para interpretar los Lineamientos y, en su caso, resolver lo no previsto en ellos. La Ley Federal de Procedimiento Administrativo ser� supletoria de los presentes Lineamientos en lo conducente. Art�culo 8. Cualquier comunicado relacionado con los recursos del FORTASEG que realicen los Beneficiarios al Secretariado Ejecutivo, deber� estar dirigido a la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento, quien podr� efectuar notificaciones a los Beneficiarios mediante correo electr�nico cuando as� lo hayan aceptado expresamente los Beneficiarios, en t�rminos del documento que determine el Secretariado Ejecutivo, en el cual deber�n designar el correo para tal efecto, las notificaciones que
  4. 4. 18/4/2020 DOF - Diario Oficial de la Federaci�n https://www.dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5584605&fecha=23/01/2020&print=true 4/44 realice la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento por correo electr�nico, tendr� los mismos efectos que las que realice de manera personal. No ser� necesario recabar el acuse de recepci�n para entender que la notificaci�n se realiz� conforme a derecho. Las solicitudes de los Beneficiarios que requieran validaci�n de las �reas T�cnicas para el ejercicio de los recursos del FORTASEG y de coparticipaci�n, ser�n desechadas por el Secretariado Ejecutivo, cuando con motivo de la fecha de su presentaci�n el plazo para emitir la resoluci�n correspondiente, exceda el ejercicio fiscal 2020. Cuando el plazo para el desahogo de las prevenciones se ubique en el supuesto al que se refiere el presente p�rrafo, tambi�n ser�n desechadas. CAP�TULO II DE LA PLANEACI�N, PROGRAMACI�N Y PRESUPUESTACI�N SECCI�N I De la Planeaci�n Art�culo 9. En la planeaci�n del ejercicio de los recursos del FORTASEG y de coparticipaci�n se deber� considerar el cumplimiento de los Programas con Prioridad Nacional y Subprogramas aprobados por el Consejo Nacional, conforme a lo siguiente: A. Recursos del FORTASEG Eje Estrat�gico Programa con Prioridad Nacional Subprogramas I. Mejorar las condiciones de seguridad p�blica en las regiones del territorio nacional para construir la paz. Impulso al Modelo Nacional de Polic�a y Justicia C�vica. � Modelo Nacional de Polic�a. � Dignificaci�n Policial. � Justicia C�vica. Profesionalizaci�n, certificaci�n y capacitaci�n de los elementos policiales y las Instituciones de Seguridad P�blica. � Fortalecimiento de las Capacidades de Evaluaci�n en Control de Confianza. � Profesionalizaci�n y Capacitaci�n de los elementos policiales de Seguridad P�blica. Equipamiento e Infraestructura de los elementos policiales y las Instituciones de Seguridad P�blica � Equipamiento de las Instituciones de Seguridad P�blica. � Infraestructura de las Instituciones de Seguridad P�blica. II. Fortalecer el dise�o e implementaci�n de pol�tica p�blica en materia de prevenci�n de la violencia y el delito en coordinaci�n con dependencias y entidades de los tres �rdenes de gobierno, sector privado, sociedad civil organizada y no organizada, as� como organismos internacionales con un enfoque diferencial y basado en los derechos humanos Prevenci�n Social de la Violencia y la Delincuencia con Participaci�n Ciudadana � Prevenci�n Social de la Violencia y la Delincuencia con Participaci�n Ciudadana. III. Fortalecer la capacidad tecnol�gica que permita a las instituciones de seguridad de los tres �rdenes de gobierno el intercambio seguro de la informaci�n en la generaci�n de inteligencia, prevenci�n y persecuci�n del delito Sistema Nacional de Informaci�n � Sistema Nacional de Informaci�n, bases de datos del SNSP. � Sistema Nacional de Atenci�n de Llamadas de Emergencias y Denuncias Ciudadanas. � Red Nacional de Radiocomunicaci�n. � Fortalecimiento de los Sistemas de Videovigilancia y Geolocalizaci�n.
  5. 5. 18/4/2020 DOF - Diario Oficial de la Federaci�n https://www.dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5584605&fecha=23/01/2020&print=true 5/44 B. Recursos de COPARTICIPACI�N. Eje Estrat�gico Programa con Prioridad Nacional Subprogramas I. Mejorar las condiciones de seguridad p�blica en las regiones del territorio nacional para construir la paz. Impulso al Modelo Nacional de Polic�a y Justicia C�vica. � Dignificaci�n Policial. Art�culo 10. El monto total de los recursos presupuestarios federales del FORTASEG asciende a la cantidad de $4,000,000,000.00 (CUATRO MIL MILLONES DE PESOS 00/100 M.N.) Del total de recursos federales del FORTASEG, las Unidades Administrativas del Secretariado Ejecutivo dispondr�n de hasta un monto de $78,300,000.00 (Setenta y ocho millones trescientos mil pesos 00/100 M.N.), para ejercerlos en gastos indirectos para la planeaci�n, operaci�n, seguimiento, evaluaci�n, transparencia, rendici�n de cuentas, conforme a lo siguiente: I. Asesor�as, consultor�as, estudios e investigaciones, vinculadas al FORTASEG y/o al cumplimiento de los Acuerdos del Consejo Nacional relacionados con el Subsidio; II. Contrataci�n de servicios profesionales para la concertaci�n, operaci�n, seguimiento, verificaci�n, evaluaci�n, impresi�n, publicaci�n y difusi�n, en el marco de la aplicaci�n de los recursos provenientes del Subsidio, y III. Fortalecimiento tecnol�gico del Secretariado Ejecutivo y del Sistema Nacional de Seguridad P�blica, asociado a los objetivos del Subsidio. Los recursos no ejercidos, devengados o comprometidos para gastos de operaci�n al 22 de septiembre de 2020, se destinar�n a la Bolsa de Recursos Concursables, en t�rminos de los Lineamientos. Art�culo 11. La cantidad de $3,921,700,000.00 (Tres mil novecientos veinti�n millones setecientos mil pesos 00/100 M.N.), se orientar� al cumplimiento de los Programas con Prioridad Nacional, Subprogramas y destinos de gasto establecidos en el art�culo 13 de los presentes Lineamientos, y se distribuir� a los Beneficiarios que hayan sido seleccionados conforme a la f�rmula de elegibilidad y lista de municipios y demarcaciones territoriales de la Ciudad de M�xico, contenida en el Anexo 01, y con el monto de asignaci�n derivado del resultado de la aplicaci�n de la f�rmula de distribuci�n para la asignaci�n del subsidio, se�alada en el Anexo 02 . Art�culo 12. Los Beneficiarios deber�n aportar en una sola exhibici�n una coparticipaci�n que ser� equivalente al veinte (20) por ciento del monto asignado en el Anexo 02, dentro de los veinte (20) d�as h�biles siguientes contados a partir de que reciban la primera ministraci�n. En el caso de la modalidad del ejercicio coordinado de la funci�n de seguridad p�blica entre una entidad federativa y su municipio o demarcaci�n territorial, la aportaci�n del Beneficiario ser� conforme a las condiciones establecidas en el instrumento de coordinaci�n que hayan suscrito. Los Beneficiarios podr�n utilizar un m�ximo de $60,000.00 (SESENTA MIL PESOS 00/100 M.N.) de los recursos correspondientes a la coparticipaci�n, para destinarlos a gastos de operaci�n como env�o de documentaci�n, alimentos, vi�ticos y pasajes de las y los servidores p�blicos que asistan a reuniones de trabajo relacionadas directamente con el FORTASEG. Art�culo 13. El FORTASEG tendr� como destinos de gasto asociados a los recursos, los siguientes: A. Impulso al Modelo Nacional de Polic�a y Justicia C�vica: I. Subprograma de Modelo Nacional de Polic�a a) Vestuario; b) Equipo de c�mputo y tecnolog�as de la informaci�n; c) Mobiliario y equipo educacional recreativo; d) Veh�culos y equipo de transporte, y e) Equipo de defensa y seguridad. II. Subprograma Dignificaci�n Policial: a) Est�mulos Econ�micos; La asignaci�n de este concepto se limitar� al veinte (20) por cierto del monto asignado del FORTASEG al Beneficiario y se sujetar� al procedimiento que para tal efecto emita la Direcci�n General de Apoyo T�cnico, el cual deber� ser publicado en la p�gina de internet del Secretariado Ejecutivo a m�s tardar al �ltimo d�a h�bil del mes de marzo del presente a�o. III. Subprograma Justicia C�vica a) Equipamiento; b) Infraestructura, y
  6. 6. 18/4/2020 DOF - Diario Oficial de la Federaci�n https://www.dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5584605&fecha=23/01/2020&print=true 6/44 c) Servicios profesionales, cient�ficos, t�cnicos y otros servicios. B. En el Programa con Prioridad Nacional nombrado Profesionalizaci�n, certificaci�n y capacitaci�n de los elementos policiales y de las Instituciones de Seguridad P�blica: I. Subprograma de Fortalecimiento de las Capacidades de Evaluaci�n en Control y Confianza: a) Evaluaci�n de Control y Confianza para aspirantes. b) Evaluaci�n de Control y Confianza para personal policial. II. Subprograma Profesionalizaci�n y Capacitaci�n de los elementos Policiales de Seguridad P�blica: a) Instrumentos del Servicio Profesional de Carrera Policial; b) Difusi�n Interna del reglamento del Servicio Profesional de Carrera Policial; c) Difusi�n interna y externa de convocatorias para ingreso y promoci�n; d) Formaci�n Inicial y becas para aspirantes; e) Formaci�n inicial para elementos policiales; f) Formaci�n continua; g) Nivelaci�n acad�mica; h) Evaluaciones de competencias b�sicas, y i) Evaluaciones del desempe�o. C. En el Programa con Prioridad Nacional nombrado Equipamiento e Infraestructura de los elementos policiales y las Instituciones de Seguridad Publica: I. Subprograma Equipamiento de las Instituciones de seguridad p�blica: a) Armamento; b) Uniformes; c) Equipo de protecci�n; d) Veh�culos (patrullas), y e) Equipamiento Institucional; II. Subprograma Infraestructura de las Instituciones de seguridad p�blica. a) Infraestructura Institucional. D. En el Programa con Prioridad Nacional nombrado Prevenci�n Social de la Violencia y la Delincuencia con Participaci�n Ciudadana: I. Subprograma Prevenci�n Social de la Violencia y la Delincuencia con Participaci�n Ciudadana: a) Prevenci�n de Violencia Escolar; b) J�venes en Prevenci�n; c) Prevenci�n de Violencia Familiar y de Genero, y d) Cultura de Paz, Legalidad y Participaci�n Ciudadana. Los destinos de gastos correspondientes al Programa y Subprograma con Prioridad Nacional Prevenci�n Social de la Violencia y la Delincuencia con Participaci�n Ciudadana, se sujetar�n a lo establecido en la Gu�a para el desarrollo de proyectos de prevenci�n social de la violencia y la delincuencia con participaci�n ciudadana que emita el Centro Nacional de Prevenci�n del Delito y Participaci�n Ciudadana, la cual se publicar� en la p�gina del Secretariado Ejecutivo a m�s tardar el �ltimo d�a h�bil de enero de 2020. E. En el Programa con Prioridad Nacional nombrado Sistema Nacional de Informaci�n: I. Subprograma Sistema Nacional de Informaci�n Base de Datos del SNSP: a) Equipamiento Tecnol�gico e Infraestructura del SNSP que permita el resguardo de la informaci�n de seguridad p�blica y equipos de telecomunicaciones para la conectividad a trav�s de la Red Nacional de Telecomunicaciones (Plataforma M�xico), para el suministro, intercambio y consulta permanente de informaci�n contenida en las bases de datos criminal�stica y de su personal. b) Mantenimiento para los equipos tecnol�gicos que resguardan la informaci�n de seguridad p�blica. II. Subprograma Sistema Nacional de Atenci�n de Llamadas de Emergencia y Denuncias Ciudadanas: a) Fortalecimiento tecnol�gico, de Equipo e Infraestructura de los Servicios de Atenci�n de Llamadas de Emergencia y Denuncia Ciudadana, conforme a lo establecido en la Norma T�cnica para la Estandarizaci�n de los Servicios de
  7. 7. 18/4/2020 DOF - Diario Oficial de la Federaci�n https://www.dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5584605&fecha=23/01/2020&print=true 7/44 Atenci�n de Llamadas de Emergencia. III. Subprograma Red Nacional de Radiocomunicaci�n: a) Equipo de Radiocomunicaci�n, y b) Mantenimiento del equipo de Radiocomunicaci�n. IV. Subprograma Fortalecimiento de los Sistemas de Videovigilancia y Geolocalizaci�n: a) Para el establecimiento, operaci�n y/o ampliaci�n de Sistemas de Videovigilancia conforme a lo establecido en la Norma t�cnica para estandarizar las caracter�sticas t�cnicas y de interoperabilidad de los sistemas de videovigilancia para la seguridad p�blica. b) Mantenimiento de los Sistemas de Videovigilancia. Los recursos asignados a los Subprogramas que se encuentran dentro del Programa con Prioridad Nacional Sistema Nacional de Informaci�n deber�n ser ejercidos, hasta contar con la aprobaci�n del Centro Nacional de Informaci�n. Art�culo 14. Los recursos de coparticipaci�n se priorizaran conforme al orden y los destinos de gasto siguientes: A. Impulso al Modelo Nacional de Polic�a y Justicia C�vica: I. Subprograma Dignificaci�n Policial: a) Programa de Apoyo para liquidaciones de los Elementos Policiales; b) Reestructuraci�n y Homologaci�n Salarial de Elementos Policiales. c) Programa de Mejora de las Condiciones Laborales de los Elementos Policiales; podr� destinarse a: i. Seguro de gastos m�dicos mayores; ii. Potencializaci�n del seguro de vida; iii. Atenci�n m�dica para casos de emergencia; iv. Seguro de gastos m�dicos menores, para la contrataci�n de servicio de atenci�n m�dica; v. Fondo de ahorro; vi. Fondo de retiro, y vii. Becas para el c�nyuge, concubina/o , hijas e hijos; viii. Fondo para gastos funerarios de los elementos policiales fallecidos en cumplimiento de su deber; ix. Fondo para apoyo econ�mico a viudas de personal operativo fallecido en cumplimiento de su deber; x. Apoyo para la remodelaci�n construcci�n y adquisici�n de vivienda. xi. Apoyo educativo (�tiles y uniformes escolares), y xii. Vales de despensa. Art�culo 15. El cumplimiento de las metas de los conceptos de gasto previstos en el art�culo anterior, se sujetar� a lo siguiente: I. Programa de Apoyo para Liquidaciones de los Elementos Policiales. a) El Beneficiario podr� utilizar como destino de gasto el Apoyo para Liquidaciones de los Elementos Policiales, cuando el elemento policial incumpla con alguno de los requisitos para obtener o mantener actualizado el Certificado �nico Policial. b) El beneficiario deber� acudir a la concertaci�n con el Listado de elementos a liquidar en formato Excel con sello y firmas del Presidente Municipal y Comisario de la corporaci�n policial. El formato contendr� el nombre completo, CUIP, grado jer�rquico, autoridad jurisdiccional o administrativa que determin� la separaci�n del elemento, fecha de resoluci�n y la cantidad a pagar de cada elemento, a efecto de que el �rea T�cnica verifique la viabilidad de concertar los recursos de la coparticipaci�n para la aplicaci�n de este programa. c) El beneficiario que aplique el recurso de coparticipaci�n en este programa, deber� entregar su proyecto, a fin de que la Direcci�n General de Apoyo T�cnico analice y dictamine su procedencia, al cual deber� de adjuntar la siguiente documentaci�n: i. Listado de los elementos que cuenten con una resoluci�n que determine la separaci�n del elemento; el Beneficiario no deber� incluir en su proyecto a elementos que ya recibieron su liquidaci�n con recursos municipales. ii. Copia certificada de la Sentencia o Resoluci�n de la que no se est� tramitando recurso ordinario o extraordinario que pretenda modificar el contenido de la misma, la cual resuelva la separaci�n definitiva del elemento de la corporaci�n, as� como la cantidad liquida que deber� de entreg�rsele por concepto de liquidaci�n. Para que dicho documento sea tomado en cuenta por la DGAT, este deber� ser emitido por la Comisi�n de Honor y Justicia u �rgano Jurisdiccional Administrativo o Laboral.
  8. 8. 18/4/2020 DOF - Diario Oficial de la Federaci�n https://www.dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5584605&fecha=23/01/2020&print=true 8/44 II. Reestructuraci�n y Homologaci�n Salarial de Elementos Policiales. a) Cualquier Beneficiario podr� utilizar la coparticipaci�n para este concepto a fin de asegurar que los niveles salariales, prestaciones y beneficios institucionales se incrementen conforme se ascienda en la escala de grados, de manera racional y estandarizada, de conformidad con el Servicio Profesional de Carrera Policial. b) Los Beneficiarios deber�n invertir en este concepto cuando se encuentren en alguno de los siguientes supuestos: i. Tener inconcluso el proceso de homologaci�n salarial por la insuficiencia de los recursos de la coparticipaci�n para atender a los Elementos Policiales; ii. Haber incumplido con los criterios relativos a niveles salariales y a las diferencias porcentuales entre grados, jerarqu�as y tabuladores del programa de Reestructuraci�n y Homologaci�n Salarial, o iii. Tener dos a�os o m�s sin haber destinado recursos de coparticipaci�n para el proceso de homologaci�n salarial. III. Programa de Mejora de las Condiciones Laborales de los Elementos Policiales: a) Los Beneficiarios deber�n privilegiar las acciones del programa de mejora de las condiciones laborales, que permitan beneficiar a la totalidad del estado de fuerza, as� como la entrega del recurso al polic�a de manera directa, la cual podr� ser v�a n�mina o cheque nominativo, con la finalidad de que la y el elemento operativo busque las mejores condiciones del mercado en cuanto a precio, calidad y oportunidad. La forma de entrega no podr� realizarse en efectivo o en especie; b) El proyecto de programa de mejora que los Beneficiarios propongan deber� establecer como criterio para su aplicaci�n, que las y los elementos en activo de las instituciones policiales hayan aprobado las evaluaciones de control de confianza y se encuentren vigentes; c) El proyecto del programa de mejora de las condiciones laborales que presente el Beneficiario, deber� integrar al menos los elementos siguientes: i. Denominaci�n o nombre del programa; ii. Antecedentes; iii. Fundamento; iv. Alcance; v. Contenido del programa; vi. Objetivo general; vii. Objetivos espec�ficos; viii. Justificaci�n del programa; ix. N�mero de beneficiarios; x. Descripci�n del procedimiento y los criterios para la aplicaci�n del programa xi. Monto destinado al programa y desglose por concepto; xii. Metas con cronograma de ejecuci�n de las acciones del programa; xiii. Acciones para el cumplimiento del programa; xiv. Comprobaci�n, y xv. Datos del enlace. Los Beneficiarios deber�n presentar a m�s tardar el 15 de abril de 2020 a la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento, los proyectos establecidos en art�culo 14 de los Lineamientos, mismos que ser�n financiados con los recursos de coparticipaci�n, a fin de que la Direcci�n General de Apoyo T�cnico analice y dictamine su procedencia, dentro de los veinte (20) d�as h�biles siguientes a su presentaci�n. Los proyectos presentados con posterioridad a la fecha se�alada, ser�n desechados, afectando el porcentaje de la segunda ministraci�n del FORTASEG, de acuerdo a la metodolog�a que el Secretariado Ejecutivo establezca para tal efecto. El Beneficiario deber� comprobar la aplicaci�n de proyectos conforme a la procedencia que emita la Direcci�n General de Apoyo T�cnico, a m�s tardar el 21 de agosto del 2020 de acuerdo a la mec�nica que determine la Direcci�n General de Apoyo T�cnico. SECCI�N II De la Programaci�n y Presupuestaci�n Art�culo 16. Los Beneficiarios en coordinaci�n con el Secretariado Ejecutivo del Consejo Estatal de Seguridad P�blica o equivalente en las entidades federativas elaborar�n la propuesta de inversi�n, misma que deber�n presentar al Secretariado Ejecutivo en el proceso de concertaci�n de los recursos. La propuesta deber� contener como m�nimo lo siguiente: I. Inversi�n requerida por Eje Estrat�gico, Programa con Prioridad Nacional y Subprograma
  9. 9. 18/4/2020 DOF - Diario Oficial de la Federaci�n https://www.dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5584605&fecha=23/01/2020&print=true 9/44 II. Proyecto de inversi�n por cada Programa con Prioridad Nacional y Subprograma en que se contemple invertir, el cual contendr� como m�nimo lo siguiente: a) Eje Estrat�gico; b) Programa con Prioridad Nacional.- el nombre del programa; c) Subprograma con Prioridad Nacional.- el nombre del Subprograma d) Objetivo.- el prop�sito general del proyecto que se pretende realizar; e) Metas.- los fines que se pretenden alcanzar con el proyecto. Las metas planteadas estar�n orientadas al cumplimiento del Programa con Prioridad Nacional; f) Monto requerido.- la cantidad de recursos que se destinar� al Eje Estrat�gico y Programa con Prioridad Nacional, y Para el Programa y Subprograma con Prioridad Nacional nombrado Prevenci�n Social de la Violencia y la Delincuencia con Participaci�n Ciudadana, en el proyecto de inversi�n, deber�n plasmarse lo establecido en la Gu�a para el desarrollo de proyectos de prevenci�n social de la violencia y la delincuencia con participaci�n ciudadana, que el Centro Nacional de Prevenci�n del Delito y Participaci�n Ciudadana emitir�. En caso de que en los procesos de concertaci�n y adecuaciones del FORTASEG, el Beneficiario solicite conceptos de gasto distintos a los contenidos en el Cat�logo, deber� justificar la necesidad de su incorporaci�n dentro del formato que para tal efecto emita el Secretariado Ejecutivo, por conducto de la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento, dicha solicitud se turnar� a las �reas T�cnicas competentes, quienes determinar�n sobre su viabilidad, dentro de los plazos aplicables a dichos procedimientos, siempre y cuando los conceptos solicitados, sean acordes con los objetivos y metas de los Programas con Prioridad Nacional y en su caso, Subprogramas. En los convenios se podr� establecer la posibilidad de realizar compras en forma consolidada y la transferencia de recursos en especie por parte de la Federaci�n a los beneficiarios, as� como otros mecanismos que faciliten el ejercicio de FORTASEG, conforme a los procedimientos determinados para tal efecto. El Secretariado Ejecutivo y los Beneficiarios podr�n convenir metas aun y cuando no se hayan asignado recursos del FORTASEG y su avance en el cumplimiento ser� considerado para otorgar la segunda ministraci�n. Aquellos Beneficiarios con alteraci�n grave del orden y la paz p�blicos donde se encuentren participando los tres �rdenes de gobierno, podr�n concertarse recursos para la atenci�n de necesidades generadas por la problem�tica local. CAP�TULO III DEL ACCESO Y MINISTRACI�N DE LOS RECURSOS SECCI�N I Del Acceso al FORTASEG Art�culo 17. Los Beneficiarios interesados en adherirse al FORTASEG, deber�n asistir y presentar en la reuni�n de concertaci�n en la fecha que al efecto se�ale la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento, lo siguiente: I. Escrito libre dirigido a la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento donde manifiesten su aceptaci�n de adherirse al FORTASEG y designe a la o el servidor p�blico que ser� el enlace entre el Beneficiario y el Secretariado Ejecutivo, el cual deber� estar firmado por: a) El/la Titular del Poder Ejecutivo de la entidad federativa o quien cuente con facultades en t�rminos de las disposiciones locales, si la entidad federativa ejerce directamente la funci�n de seguridad p�blica en el municipio o demarcaci�n territorial; b) El/la Presidente/a Municipal o quien cuente con facultades en t�rminos de las disposiciones locales, si el municipio ejerce directamente la funci�n de seguridad p�blica, y c) En caso de que la funci�n de seguridad p�blica se ejerza en forma coordinada, cada orden de gobierno presentar� su escrito de manera independiente, de conformidad con lo dispuesto en los incisos a) y b) de la presente fracci�n. II. En las modalidades descritas en la fracci�n I, incisos a) y c) del presente art�culo, copia certificada del convenio vigente que se haya celebrado. Art�culo 18. Los Beneficiarios podr�n declinar su adhesi�n al FORTASEG mediante un escrito dirigido a la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento, firmado por las o los servidores p�blicos se�alados en la fracci�n I del art�culo anterior. Sin perjuicio de lo anterior, se considerar� que un Beneficiario ha declinado su adhesi�n al FORTASEG, cuando se encuentre en alguno de los supuestos siguientes: I. Por incumplimiento en la presentaci�n de alguno de los documentos referidos en el art�culo anterior o, en su caso, la informaci�n contenida en los mismos se encuentre incompleta; II. Por inasistencia a la reuni�n de concertaci�n, salvo causa justificada debidamente acreditada, y III. Por incumplimiento en la suscripci�n del Convenio y su Anexo T�cnico en los t�rminos y plazos se�alados en los Lineamientos. En el supuesto de que los Beneficiarios declinen su participaci�n en el FORTASEG, los recursos formar�n parte de la Bolsa Concursable.
  10. 10. 18/4/2020 DOF - Diario Oficial de la Federaci�n https://www.dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5584605&fecha=23/01/2020&print=true 10/44 Art�culo 19. En caso de que los Beneficiarios declinen su participaci�n en el FORTASEG en cualquier momento del a�o, deber�n notificarlo por oficio a la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento del Secretariado Ejecutivo, quien dar� por terminado anticipadamente el Convenio y su Anexo T�cnico sin realizar tr�mite alguno. En este supuesto, los Beneficiarios deber�n observar lo se�alado en los art�culos 39 y 42 de los Lineamientos. SECCI�N II De los Convenios y Anexos T�cnicos Art�culo 20. Los Convenios y sus Anexos T�cnicos deber�n estar formalizados a m�s tardar el 13 de marzo de 2020 de acuerdo a las modalidades del ejercicio de la funci�n de seguridad p�blica previstas en el art�culo 9 del Presupuesto de Egresos de la Federaci�n para el Ejercicio Fiscal 2020 y conforme a los modelos de Convenios y Anexos T�cnicos determinados por el Secretariado Ejecutivo. Dichos Convenios ser�n suscritos por el Secretario Ejecutivo, las o los titulares del Poder Ejecutivo de las entidades federativas y de los Beneficiarios, salvo que las leyes locales prevean lo contrario. En el supuesto del ejercicio coordinado de la funci�n de seguridad p�blica entre la entidad federativa y sus municipios o demarcaciones territoriales beneficiadas, se formalizar� un solo Convenio con los Anexos T�cnicos por cada uno de los municipios o demarcaciones territoriales beneficiadas, especificando los montos a ejercer. Los Anexos T�cnicos ser�n suscritos por la o el Secretario Ejecutivo Adjunto del Secretariado Ejecutivo, el o la Director (a) General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento, las y los titulares de las �reas T�cnicas del Secretariado Ejecutivo, las y los Secretarios Ejecutivos de los Consejos Estatales de Seguridad P�blica o sus equivalentes en las entidades federativas y las y los titulares de los Beneficiarios. En dichos Anexos se establecer�n los destinos y conceptos de gasto, cuadros de metas y montos, as� como los dem�s compromisos para atender las Acciones Prioritarias. En el supuesto de que se cambie la modalidad del ejercicio de la funci�n de seguridad p�blica, con posterioridad a que los Beneficiarios formalicen su adhesi�n al FORTASEG, deber�n notificarlo y enviar a la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento la documentaci�n que lo acredite, en un plazo no mayor a diez (10) d�as h�biles, contados a partir de que oficialmente se actualice dicho supuesto, con la finalidad de que se realicen los ajustes pertinentes en el Convenio y su Anexo T�cnico. Art�culo 21. En caso de suspensi�n de las obligaciones y derechos establecidos en los Lineamientos, en el Convenio y su Anexo T�cnico, con motivo de caso fortuito o fuerza mayor, �stas podr�n reanudarse en el momento que desaparezcan las causas que dieron origen a la suspensi�n. No ser� imputable al Secretariado Ejecutivo ni a los Beneficiarios, las consecuencias derivadas con motivo de la suspensi�n. SECCI�N III De la Ministraci�n de Recursos Art�culo 22. La ministraci�n de los recursos se sujetar� a lo siguiente: I. Los Beneficiarios recibir�n dos ministraciones, en una proporci�n de ochenta (80) por ciento la primera y veinte (20) por ciento la segunda, respecto del monto de asignaci�n definido en los Criterios de Distribuci�n previstos en el Anexo 02 de estos Lineamientos y s�lo podr�n ser solicitadas por las o los servidores p�blicos estatales y municipales siguientes: a) En el caso del ejercicio directo de la funci�n de seguridad p�blica en el municipio o demarcaci�n por la entidad federativa, la o el Titular de la Secretar�a de Seguridad P�blica o su equivalente en la entidad federativa o quien cuente con facultades en t�rminos de las disposiciones locales; b) En el caso del ejercicio directo de la funci�n de seguridad p�blica por el municipio, la o el Presidente/a municipal; c) En el caso del ejercicio coordinado de la funci�n de seguridad p�blica entre ambos, cada orden de gobierno presentar� su solicitud de manera independiente, de conformidad con lo dispuesto en los incisos a) y b) del presente art�culo y fracci�n. II. En los supuestos de los incisos a) y c) de la fracci�n que antecede, las entidades federativas deber�n entregar a los municipios o demarcaciones territoriales el monto correspondiente de los recursos asignados conforme a la ministraci�n que se trate, incluyendo sus rendimientos financieros, a m�s tardar dentro de los cinco (5) d�as h�biles posteriores a que aqu�llas reciban los recursos por parte de la Federaci�n, salvo que la administraci�n del mismo corresponda a la entidad federativa en t�rminos del convenio respectivo, y III. Los Beneficiarios deber�n depositar la totalidad de los recursos de la coparticipaci�n en la cuenta bancaria productiva espec�fica, dentro de los veinte (20) d�as h�biles posteriores a la fecha de recepci�n de los recursos federales correspondientes a la primera ministraci�n y deber�n administrarlos en dicha cuenta durante todo el ejercicio fiscal. Art�culo 23. La primera ministraci�n se transferir� a los Beneficiarios que hayan suscrito el Convenio y el Anexo T�cnico, conforme a lo previsto en el art�culo 8, fracciones II y IV inciso b), del Presupuesto de Egresos de la Federaci�n para el Ejercicio Fiscal 2020; por lo que para tal efecto, los Beneficiarios deber�n entregar previamente a la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento, la documentaci�n siguiente: I. Cartas originales de la instituci�n bancaria que acredite la apertura de dos cuentas bancarias productivas espec�ficas destinadas para la recepci�n y administraci�n de los recursos del FORTASEG y de la coparticipaci�n, las cuales deber�n contener como m�nimo nombre del Beneficiario, n�mero de cuenta y Clave Bancaria Estandarizada (CLABE) con 18 posiciones; II. Copia de la C�dula de Identificaci�n Fiscal del Beneficiario, expedida por el Servicio de Administraci�n Tributaria, y
  11. 11. 18/4/2020 DOF - Diario Oficial de la Federaci�n https://www.dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5584605&fecha=23/01/2020&print=true 11/44 III. Constancia de domicilio fiscal del Beneficiario. Art�culo 24. La segunda ministraci�n corresponder� hasta el veinte (20) por ciento del monto total convenido y podr� solicitarse a m�s tardar el 12 de octubre de 2020, de conformidad con lo previsto en el art�culo 26, fracci�n I, p�rrafo primero de los Lineamientos. La ministraci�n estar� condicionada a que los Beneficiarios acrediten el cumplimiento de las metas convenidas al 28 de septiembre de 2020, establecidas en el Anexo T�cnico, conforme a la metodolog�a que se publicar� en la p�gina del Secretariado Ejecutivo el �ltimo d�a h�bil de mayo de 2020, y haber comprometido, devengado y/o pagado los recursos federales y de coparticipaci�n en por lo menos el ochenta (80) por ciento del monto transferido en la primera ministraci�n, lo que deber� acreditar a trav�s del Sistema Inform�tico que determine el Secretariado Ejecutivo. Con excepci�n de los casos de reprogramaci�n por situaciones extraordinarias de alteraci�n al orden y la paz p�blicos, o emergencia o desastre natural con declaratoria emitida en t�rminos de la Ley General de Protecci�n Civil que afecte los objetivos y fines del FORTASEG, o por disminuci�n del estado de fuerza policial a evaluar, previsto en el listado de personal en activo convenido, exista el inicio de procedimientos administrativos de baja ante los �rganos competentes o dificultad para reclutar a las y los aspirantes necesarios para las evaluaciones de control de confianza y formaci�n inicial debidamente acreditados, cuando los Beneficiarios cumplan parcialmente las metas establecidas en el Anexo T�cnico, se ministrar� la parte proporcional de los recursos del FORTASEG de la segunda ministraci�n que corresponda al porcentaje del cumplimiento determinado por las �reas T�cnicas competentes, conforme a la metodolog�a se�alada en el presente art�culo. Los Beneficiarios que no presenten la solicitud de acceso a la segunda ministraci�n o la presenten fuera del plazo establecido, perder�n su derecho a recibirla, debiendo dar cumplimiento al Anexo T�cnico, con sus recursos propios. Los recursos de la segunda ministraci�n que no hayan sido transferidos a los Beneficiarios, ser�n destinados a la Bolsa de Recursos Concursables. En caso de que exista una reducci�n presupuestaria al FORTASEG o una disminuci�n en la ministraci�n de los recursos por causas imputables a los Beneficiarios, el Secretariado Ejecutivo les har� la notificaci�n correspondiente, a efecto de que �stos soliciten al Secretariado Ejecutivo, dentro de los plazos establecidos en el art�culo 35 de los presentes Lineamientos, los montos que, derivados de ahorros presupuestarios o rendimientos financieros, ser�n destinados a dar suficiencia a las partidas originalmente convenidas para dar cumplimiento a las metas establecidas en el Anexo T�cnico. Art�culo 25. Previo al vencimiento de la fecha establecida en el p�rrafo primero del art�culo 24 de los Lineamientos, el Secretariado Ejecutivo podr� convocar a los Beneficiarios a reuniones de trabajo para verificar el avance del cumplimiento de metas establecidas en el Anexo T�cnico para el acceso a la segunda ministraci�n. Art�culo 26. El procedimiento para autorizar la segunda ministraci�n, se sujetar� a lo siguiente: I. Los Beneficiarios deber�n presentar la documentaci�n que acredite el avance en el cumplimiento de metas a la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento, en el per�odo comprendido del 1 al 12 de octubre de 2020, de conformidad con la convocatoria que se les notifique para tal efecto. La documentaci�n ser� analizada conjuntamente con las �reas T�cnicas, para que, en su caso, por �nica ocasi�n se emita el requerimiento de la informaci�n faltante respecto del avance en el cumplimiento de metas, a fin de que el Beneficiario en un plazo no mayor a cinco (5) d�as h�biles siguientes de haberse notificado la misma, subsane el requerimiento. II. Concluido el plazo a que se refiere el p�rrafo segundo de la fracci�n anterior, la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento remitir� a las �reas T�cnicas la documentaci�n que haya presentado el Beneficiario, a fin de que dentro del plazo de cinco (5) d�as h�biles siguientes, en el �mbito de su competencia, emitan el dictamen respecto del porcentaje de avance en el cumplimiento de las metas referidas en el Anexo T�cnico, y III. La Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento, con base en los dict�menes proporcionados por las �reas T�cnicas, mismos que ser�n firmes e inapelables, notificar� a los Beneficiarios el resultado obtenido, en un plazo no mayor a cinco (5) d�as h�biles siguientes a la recepci�n del �ltimo dictamen, e iniciar� los tr�mites para la transferencia de los recursos por conducto de la Direcci�n General de Administraci�n del Secretariado Ejecutivo. Art�culo 27. Los rendimientos financieros generados en las cuentas bancarias productivas espec�ficas, ser�n utilizados para alcanzar y/o ampliar las metas programadas y acciones previstas en el Anexo T�cnico, as� como a los destinos de gasto establecidos en los Lineamientos que no hayan sido considerados en el Anexo T�cnico, observando lo previsto en la secci�n V del presente Cap�tulo de los Lineamientos. SECCI�N IV De los Recursos Concursables Art�culo 28. La bolsa de los recursos concursables se conforma por los recursos a que se refieren los art�culos 10, �ltimo p�rrafo, 18, �ltimo p�rrafo y 24, pen�ltimo p�rrafo de los Lineamientos, as� como de los recursos derivados de una terminaci�n anticipada del Convenio y su Anexo T�cnico antes de la segunda ministraci�n. La bolsa de recursos concursables se publicara en dos ocasiones. Art�culo 29. El Secretariado Ejecutivo, por conducto de la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento, publicar� en su p�gina de Internet, el monto de la bolsa de recursos concursables de la siguiente manera: a) A m�s tardar el 30 de septiembre de 2020, trat�ndose de los recursos a los que se refiere el art�culo 10, �ltimo p�rrafo de los Lineamientos, con la informaci�n que tenga disponible al 22 de septiembre del mismo a�o, y
  12. 12. 18/4/2020 DOF - Diario Oficial de la Federaci�n https://www.dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5584605&fecha=23/01/2020&print=true 12/44 b) A m�s tardar el 26 de octubre de 2020, cuando se trate de los recursos a los que se refieren los art�culos 18, �ltimo p�rrafo y 24, pen�ltimo p�rrafo de los Lineamientos. Lo referido en el inciso b), servir� como parte complementaria de acuerdo a lo establecido en los Criterios que emita el Secretariado Ejecutivo, para dicho fin. Las fechas referidas en los incisos a) y b), ser�n las �nicas aplicables a los casos referidos en el art�culo 19 de los presentes Lineamientos. La bolsa de los recursos concursables se sujetar� a la disponibilidad presupuestaria y a la calendarizaci�n del gasto que establezca la Secretar�a de Hacienda y Cr�dito P�blico. Art�culo 30. El acceso a los recursos de la bolsa concursable se sujetara a lo establecido en los Criterios que emita el Secretariado Ejecutivo, los cuales ser�n publicados en la p�gina de internet www.gob.mx/sesnsp a m�s tardar el 30 de septiembre de 2020. Las solicitudes para el acceso a la bolsa de recursos concursables deber�n presentarse a la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento, a partir de la fecha de publicaci�n y hasta el 13 de octubre de 2020. Art�culo 31. Los Beneficiarios presentar�n a la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento, el oficio de solicitud para acceder a la bolsa de recursos concursables, suscrito por las o los servidores p�blicos a que se refiere el art�culo 22, fracci�n I de los Lineamientos, adjuntando lo siguiente: I. El formato que dar� a conocer el Secretariado Ejecutivo en la p�gina de Internet, y II. El proyecto a que se refiere el art�culo 16, fracci�n II, de los Lineamientos. Art�culo 32. El procedimiento para emitir el dictamen sobre la procedencia de las solicitudes para el acceso a la bolsa de recursos concursables es el siguiente: I. La Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento una vez concluido el t�rmino para presentar las solicitudes de acceso a bolsa concursable, revisar� en un plazo de diez (10) d�as h�biles si el Beneficiario cumple con lo establecido en los Criterios de acceso a los recursos de la bolsa concursable. En caso de incumplimiento se desechar� la solicitud, notific�ndose al Beneficiario dentro de los tres (3) d�as h�biles posteriores al plazo se�alado anteriormente; II. Cuando la solicitud cumpla con los requisitos, la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento convocar� al Comit� de FORTASEG dentro del t�rmino de tres (3) d�as h�biles posteriores al primer plazo se�alado en la fracci�n anterior; III. La resoluci�n del Comit� de FORTASEG ser� notificada al Beneficiario por la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento en un plazo no mayor a cinco (5) d�as h�biles siguientes a la fecha en que haya emitido la misma. Las resoluciones que emita el Comit� ser�n firmes e inapelables, y IV. La asignaci�n del recurso concursable deber� formalizarse en un Anexo T�cnico Complementario dentro de los cinco (5) d�as h�biles siguientes a la notificaci�n de la procedencia del otorgamiento del recurso de la bolsa concursable y estar� sujeto a la disponibilidad presupuestal. SECCI�N V De las Adecuaciones Art�culo 33. Ser�n consideradas Adecuaciones, las modificaciones de las metas que impliquen alteraci�n a los montos federales y coparticipaci�n convenidos originalmente en el a Anexo T�cnico en raz�n de una reprogramaci�n o reasignaci�n, para lo siguiente: I. La ampliaci�n y/o disminuci�n de conceptos de gasto que se hayan convenido II. La transferencia de recursos para dar suficiencia presupuestaria a los conceptos de gasto convenidos, y III. La incorporaci�n de nuevos conceptos de gasto que no se hayan convenido. Art�culo 34. Las adecuaciones referidas en el art�culo que antecede estar�n sujetas a lo siguiente: I. Cuando las adecuaciones provengan de ahorros presupuestarios, el Beneficiario deber� acreditar el cumplimiento de las metas establecidas en el Anexo T�cnico, las cuales ser�n verificadas por las �reas T�cnicas en el �mbito de sus respectivas competencias; II. No se autorizar�n reprogramaciones respecto de las metas, conceptos y/o montos relacionados con las evaluaciones de control de confianza, salvo que haya una disminuci�n en el estado de fuerza del beneficiario previsto en el listado de evaluaciones de permanencia concertado; o exista el inicio de procedimientos administrativos de baja ante los �rganos competentes o no se puedan reclutar a los aspirantes necesarios para las evaluaciones de control de confianza de nuevo ingreso convenidas, debidamente acreditado por el beneficiario; III. No ser�n aplicables las reprogramaciones a los recursos obtenidos de la bolsa concursable; IV. Las Adecuaciones a las metas concertadas sin recursos, ser�n dictaminadas �nicamente por �reas T�cnicas y se sujetar� a los plazos establecidos en el art�culo 36 de los presentes Lineamientos, y V. Los ahorros presupuestarios que se obtengan de los Programas con Prioridad Nacional y Subprogramas, as� como los rendimientos financieros, estar�n disponibles para la atenci�n de los supuestos se�alados en las fracciones que anteceden y podr�n destinarse a cualquiera de los
  13. 13. 18/4/2020 DOF - Diario Oficial de la Federaci�n https://www.dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5584605&fecha=23/01/2020&print=true 13/44 Programas con Prioridad Nacional y Subprogramas establecidos en el Anexo T�cnico, priorizando aquellos conceptos que por disminuci�n en la ministraci�n de los recursos por causas imputables a los beneficiarios constituyan un riesgo de incumplimiento, posteriormente podr�n incorporarse en un Programa y Subprograma no contemplado originalmente. Los ahorros presupuestarios y los rendimientos financieros, se ejercer�n conforme a lo previsto en la Ley General, la Ley y dem�s normativa aplicable y deber�n destinarse para el cumplimiento de los objetivos y metas de los Ejes Estrat�gicos, Programas con Prioridad Nacional y Subprogramas. Cualquier incumplimiento dar� lugar a su no registro y se proceder� a solicitar su reintegro. En caso de una reducci�n en el monto de la segunda ministraci�n, no ser� necesaria la autorizaci�n del Comit� para la aplicaci�n de ahorros presupuestarios y/o rendimientos financieros cuando tengan por objeto alcanzar el cumplimiento de las metas relativas a dicha ministraci�n establecidas en el Anexo T�cnico. En este supuesto los Beneficiarios deber�n informar al Secretariado Ejecutivo las metas que ser�n cumplidas en el formato y dentro del plazo referidos en el art�culo 35 de los presentes Lineamientos. Art�culo 35. Las solicitudes de Adecuaciones a las metas y montos del FORTASEG deber�n ser presentadas por el Beneficiario en la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento, �nicamente en los meses de octubre y noviembre de 2020. Las solicitudes deber�n presentarse durante los primeros cinco (5) d�as h�biles de los referidos meses, adjuntando la documentaci�n impresa y en archivo electr�nico que establezca lo siguiente: a) El origen y destino de los recursos objeto de la Adecuaci�n, en los formatos que la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento d� a conocer en la p�gina de Internet del Secretariado Ejecutivo a m�s tardar el �ltimo d�a h�bil del mes de agosto de 2020; b) Justificaci�n de la Adecuaci�n; c) En su caso, documentaci�n que acredite el cumplimiento de las metas sobre las que se solicita la Adecuaci�n, y d) En su caso, la documentaci�n original de la descripci�n t�cnica, en los formatos que para tal efecto emita el del Centro Nacional de Informaci�n, de los conceptos de su competencia, y e) En su caso, la documentaci�n original o copia certificada que acredite la propiedad del predio de las acciones de infraestructura que pretende realizar con los recursos, as� como el expediente t�cnico de cada una. Las solicitudes de Adecuaciones presentadas en la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento con posterioridad a los primeros cinco (5) d�as h�biles de los meses referidos en el primer p�rrafo de este art�culo ser�n desechadas. Art�culo 36. El procedimiento de Adecuaciones a las metas y montos del FORTASEG se sujetar� a lo siguiente: I. La Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento una vez concluido el t�rmino para presentar las solicitudes de Adecuaci�n, revisar� en un plazo de siete (7) d�as h�biles si el Beneficiario cumple con los requisitos previstos en el art�culo anterior. En caso de incumplimiento se desechar� la solicitud, notific�ndose al Beneficiario dentro de los tres (3) d�as h�biles posteriores al plazo se�alado anteriormente; II. Cuando la solicitud cumpla con los requisitos, la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento convocar� al Comit� de FORTASEG dentro del t�rmino de cinco (5) d�as h�biles posteriores al primer plazo se�alado en la fracci�n anterior, y III. La resoluci�n del Comit� de FORTASEG ser� notificada al Beneficiario por la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento en un plazo no mayor a cinco (5) d�as h�biles siguientes a la fecha en que se haya emitido. Las resoluciones que emita el Comit� ser�n firmes e inapelables. Se exceptuar�n de la aplicaci�n del procedimiento establecido en este art�culo, las Adecuaciones con ahorros presupuestarios y/o rendimientos financieros que se destinen para dar suficiencia presupuestaria a los conceptos convenidos en los Anexos T�cnicos, y que por causas de reducci�n presupuestal al FORTASEG o una disminuci�n en la ministraci�n de los recursos por causas imputables a los Beneficiarios, pudieran verse afectadas las metas inicialmente convenidas en el Anexo T�cnico. En el supuesto del p�rrafo anterior, si la solicitud de adecuaci�n no excediera los montos inicialmente convenidos en el Anexo T�cnico, bastara con la respuesta de la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento, para que el Beneficiario pueda aplicar los montos referidos en la solicitud, si la solicitud excediera los montos inicialmente convenidos en el Anexo T�cnico, la solicitud ser� dictaminada previamente por el �rea T�cnica competente. En ambos casos, el Beneficiario deber� apegarse a lo establecido en el art�culo 35 de los presentes Lineamientos, para su registro previo al ejercicio de los recursos e informes correspondientes dentro de los formatos establecidos para dicho fin. Art�culo 37. Las solicitudes de Adecuaci�n a las metas y montos de recursos de coparticipaci�n, ser�n dictaminadas fuera del Comit� de Adecuaciones, �nicamente por la Direcci�n General de Apoyo T�cnico, quien en este caso har� las veces de Comit� de Adecuaciones y se sujetar� a los plazos establecidos en los art�culos 35 y 36 de los Lineamientos. SECCI�N VI Del Comit� del FORTASEG Art�culo 38. El Secretariado Ejecutivo contar� con un Comit� del FORTASEG, cuyas funciones ser�n dictaminar sobre la procedencia de las solicitudes de Adecuaciones y de la bolsa de recursos concursables. El Comit� se regir� por los estatutos de organizaci�n y funcionamiento que �ste determine y estar� conformado por las y los titulares de las Unidades Administrativas siguientes: I. Centro Nacional de Informaci�n; II. Centro Nacional de Certificaci�n y Acreditaci�n;
  14. 14. 18/4/2020 DOF - Diario Oficial de la Federaci�n https://www.dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5584605&fecha=23/01/2020&print=true 14/44 III. Centro Nacional de Prevenci�n del Delito y Participaci�n Ciudadana; IV. Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento, quien lo presidir�; V. Direcci�n General de Apoyo T�cnico, y VI. Direcci�n General de Asuntos Jur�dicos, quien contar� con voz pero sin voto. El Comit� podr� invitar al �rgano de Control Interno, quien contara con voz, pero sin voto. El Comit� contar� con un Secretario T�cnico, que ser� la o el servidor p�blico de la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento, responsable del FORTASEG, cuyo cargo no podr� ser inferior a Director de �rea. CAP�TULO IV DEL CIERRE DEL EJERCICIO SECCI�N I Del Cierre del Ejercicio Presupuestal Art�culo 39. Los Beneficiarios deber�n entregar a la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento, a m�s tardar el �ltimo d�a h�bil de enero de 2021, el acta de cierre con firmas aut�grafas de las servidores p�blicos a que se refiere el art�culo 22, fracci�n I de los Lineamientos, de aquellos recursos que hayan sido devengados y pagados al 31 de diciembre de 2020; y a m�s tardar el �ltimo d�a h�bil de abril de 2021, de aquellos recursos que hayan comprometido o devengado, pero no pagado al 31 de diciembre de 2020. En ambos casos, deber�n remitir en las fechas se�aladas en formato digital a trav�s del medio que establezca el Secretariado Ejecutivo, la documentaci�n siguiente: I. Reporte de la aplicaci�n de los recursos del FORTASEG federales y de coparticipaci�n y del cumplimiento de metas correspondiente al cuarto trimestre del 2020, en los formatos y/o sistema inform�tico establecidos por la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento, este documento deber� entregarse impreso. II. En su caso, comprobantes de reintegro a la Tesorer�a de la Federaci�n, documento impreso o digital, y III. Constancia de cancelaci�n de las cuentas bancarias productivas espec�ficas abiertas en el ejercicio fiscal 2020 para la administraci�n de los recursos del FORTASEG y de la coparticipaci�n. La informaci�n contenida en el citado art�culo, ser� responsabilidad del Beneficiario. En el caso de que los beneficiarios incumplan con las obligaciones referidas en el presente art�culo, se dar� vista a la Auditor�a Superior de la Federaci�n. Art�culo 40. La Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento remitir� a las �rea T�cnicas del Secretariado Ejecutivo dentro de los diez (10) d�as h�biles siguientes a la recepci�n de documentaci�n referida en las facciones I y II del art�culo anterior copia de la misma, con la finalidad de que en un t�rmino no mayor a diez (10) d�as h�biles las �reas T�cnicas remitan a la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento un informe final con el avance en el cumplimiento de metas de los Beneficiarios al cierre del ejercicio. Art�culo 41. La Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento podr� requerir a los Beneficiarios cuando se identifiquen posibles incumplimientos e inconsistencias entre la informaci�n proporcionada por los Beneficiarios y el informe final remitido por las �reas T�cnicas. Los Beneficiarios deber�n desahogar el requerimiento en un plazo no mayor a diez (10) d�as h�biles siguientes a la fecha de notificaci�n del mismo. Cuando el requerimiento no sea atendido o fuera insuficiente, se dar� vista a la Auditor�a Superior de la Federaci�n. SECCI�N II De los Reintegros Art�culo 42. El reintegro de los recursos del FORTASEG se sujetar� a lo siguiente: I. Cuando los recursos del FORTASEG no se encuentren devengados al 31 de diciembre de 2020, deber�n reintegrarse con sus rendimientos financieros no aplicados, a la Tesorer�a de la Federaci�n a m�s tardar el 15 de enero de 2021; II. Sin perjuicio de lo anterior, cuando los recursos del FORTASEG se encuentren comprometidos o devengados pero no pagados al 31 de diciembre de 2020, se deber�n cubrir los pagos respectivos a m�s tardar durante el primer trimestre del ejercicio fiscal 2021, y una vez cumplido el plazo referido, los recursos remanentes con sus rendimientos financieros no aplicados, deber�n reintegrarse a la Tesorer�a de la Federaci�n a m�s tardar dentro de los quince (15) d�as naturales siguientes, y III. Cuando se haya dado por terminado el Convenio y su Anexo T�cnico de forma anticipada por incumplimiento a los Lineamientos, los Beneficiarios que hayan recibido las ministraciones, deber�n reintegrar los recursos con sus rendimientos financieros, que al t�rmino del convenio en comento no hayan sido devengados acreditando que los recursos devengados fueron erogados en los t�rminos convenidos. En caso contrario, estos recursos tambi�n deber�n ser reintegrados y el Beneficiario tendr� la obligaci�n de cubrir las cargas financieras a la Tesorer�a de la Federaci�n, quien las determinar� con base en las disposiciones aplicables. En los casos previstos en las fracciones I, II y III del presente art�culo, los Beneficiarios deber�n solicitar por oficio a la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento la l�nea de captura para el reintegro de recursos federales no aplicados, dentro de los siguientes cinco (5) d�as h�biles a que se den los supuestos previstos en el presente art�culo; as� como el procedimiento para el reintegro de rendimientos financieros no aplicados.
  15. 15. 18/4/2020 DOF - Diario Oficial de la Federaci�n https://www.dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5584605&fecha=23/01/2020&print=true 15/44 CAP�TULO V DEL INCUMPLIMIENTO Art�culo 43. Ser�n motivo del procedimiento previsto en el presente Cap�tulo, los incumplimientos siguientes: I. No destinar los recursos asignados exclusivamente al cumplimiento de los fines previstos en el Convenio y su Anexo T�cnico; II. No realizar el dep�sito o transferencia del recurso de coparticipaci�n; III. No aceptar la realizaci�n de revisiones y visitas de supervisi�n e inspecci�n, y IV. No atender los requerimientos relacionados con el ejercicio de los recursos o cumplimiento de metas efectuados por la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento. Art�culo 44. El procedimiento de incumplimiento se sujetar� a lo siguiente: I. La Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento notificar� al Beneficiario el incumplimiento en que incurri�, en un plazo no mayor a cinco (5) d�as h�biles siguientes a la fecha en que dicha Direcci�n General tuvo conocimiento del mismo. En caso de no haberse entregado la segunda ministraci�n, proceder� la suspensi�n de la ministraci�n de los recursos, hasta en tanto se concluya el presente procedimiento; II. El Beneficiario, en un plazo no mayor a cinco (5) d�as h�biles siguientes a la fecha de notificaci�n, manifestar� lo que a su derecho convenga y aportar�, en su caso, las pruebas que estime pertinentes; III. La Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento enviar� la respuesta a las �reas T�cnicas competentes en un plazo no mayor a cinco (5) d�as h�biles siguientes a la recepci�n de la respuesta del Beneficiario, para que determinen si existe o no incumplimiento, lo cual deber�n dictaminar en un plazo no mayor a cinco (5) d�as h�biles posteriores a la recepci�n de la informaci�n, y IV. La Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento dentro de los diez (10) d�as h�biles siguientes a la recepci�n de los dict�menes resolver�, con base en �stos, lo que en derecho corresponda. En la misma resoluci�n, en caso de incumplimiento, podr� dar por terminado el Convenio y su Anexo T�cnico y, en su caso, cancelar� la transferencia de los recursos y ordenar� el reintegro de los mismos y sus rendimientos financieros; dicha resoluci�n ser� notificada en un plazo no mayor a cinco (5) d�as h�biles. En este supuesto, el Beneficiario deber� entregar a la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento el acta de cierre con corte a la fecha que establezca la resoluci�n, la cancelaci�n de la cuenta bancaria productiva espec�fica y la documentaci�n que acredite los recursos devengados y/o pagados, dentro de los diez (10) d�as h�biles posteriores a la notificaci�n de la resoluci�n. Art�culo 45. El Beneficiario podr� interponer recurso de revisi�n ante la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento, dentro del plazo de quince (15) d�as h�biles, contados a partir de que el Beneficiario haya recibido la notificaci�n a que se refiere el art�culo 44, fracci�n IV, a fin de que sea tramitado en la Direcci�n General de Asuntos Jur�dicos y resuelto por el superior jer�rquico. Si el Beneficiario no recurre a la resoluci�n de la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento dentro del t�rmino antes referido, la misma surtir� todos sus efectos legales. La autoridad del Secretariado Ejecutivo encargada de resolver el recurso, dentro de un plazo de diez (10) d�as h�biles, contados a partir de la recepci�n del escrito del Beneficiario, podr� desecharlo por improcedente o sobreseerlo; confirmar la resoluci�n emitida; declarar la inexistencia, nulidad o anulabilidad del acto impugnado o revocarlo total o parcialmente; modificar u ordenar la modificaci�n del acto impugnado o dictar u ordenar expedir un nuevo acto, seg�n corresponda. Para el caso de que se confirme el incumplimiento en los t�rminos del presente art�culo, la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento dar� vista a las autoridades competentes para los fines a que haya lugar. CAP�TULO VI DE LOS DERECHOS Y OBLIGACIONES SECCI�N I De los Beneficiarios Art�culo 46. Son derechos de los Beneficiarios, los siguientes: I. Acceder a los recursos del FORTASEG una vez que cumplan los requisitos establecidos en los Lineamientos, as� como lo establecido en el Convenio y su Anexo T�cnico; II. Recibir asesor�a, capacitaci�n y asistencia t�cnica de manera continua y permanente de la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento y de las �reas T�cnicas, en raz�n de su competencia para el ejercicio de los recursos del FORTASEG, y III. Solicitar las ministraciones, el acceso a la bolsa de recursos concursables y adecuaciones a las metas y montos del FORTASEG y la coparticipaci�n en los plazos establecidos, siempre y cuando cumpla con lo establecido en la Gu�a metodol�gica para el acceso a la segunda ministraci�n referida en el art�culo 24 de los presentes Lineamientos y con los Criterios para el acceso a los recursos de la bolsa concursable. Art�culo 47. Son obligaciones de los Beneficiarios del FORTASEG, las siguientes: I. Ejercer los recursos del FORTASEG y de coparticipaci�n para el cumplimiento de las metas convenidas, con base en lo establecido en los presentes Lineamientos, los Convenios, Anexos T�cnicos y dem�s normativa aplicable; II. Establecer cuentas bancarias productivas espec�ficas generadoras de rendimientos financieros y abierta por los Beneficiarios para la administraci�n de los recursos, debiendo ser independiente la cuenta bancaria productiva
  16. 16. 18/4/2020 DOF - Diario Oficial de la Federaci�n https://www.dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5584605&fecha=23/01/2020&print=true 16/44 espec�fica en la que se administran los recursos del FORTASEG y en la que se administran los recursos de coparticipaci�n, no pudiendo ser consideradas como tales aquellas cuentas que representen riesgos para los recursos; III. Registrar los avances f�sico-financieros mensuales a trav�s de los formatos o del Sistema Inform�tico que establezca el Secretariado Ejecutivo y presentar el informe trimestral a la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento, en un plazo no mayor a diez (10) d�as h�biles posteriores a la conclusi�n del trimestre correspondiente, conforme a los formatos de avance en la aplicaci�n de los recursos del FORTASEG y de coparticipaci�n correspondientes, debidamente suscritos por las autoridades competentes, los cuales contendr�n como m�nimo la informaci�n siguiente: a) Datos sobre los recursos del FORTASEG y de coparticipaci�n comprometidos, devengados y pagados a la fecha de corte del periodo que corresponda, y b) Disponibilidad presupuestal y financiera del FORTASEG y de la coparticipaci�n con la que cuenten a la fecha de corte del reporte. IV. Atender en tiempo y forma las solicitudes de informaci�n que realice el Secretariado Ejecutivo sobre la administraci�n y avances de los recursos del FORTASEG y de la coparticipaci�n, as� como permitir llevar a cabo las visitas y acciones de verificaci�n sobre su aplicaci�n que estime pertinentes, dando el acceso a equipo, material, informaci�n, registros y documentos requeridos para ejecutar el seguimiento de las acciones realizadas con el FORTASEG; V. Informar al Secretariado Ejecutivo el cambio de administraci�n del Beneficiario que en su caso se realice durante el ejercicio fiscal 2020, para lo cual deber� remitir con quince (15) d�as h�biles de anticipaci�n al cambio, un pre cierre en el que refleje el estado que guarda la aplicaci�n de los recursos del FORTASEG y de coparticipaci�n y el avance en el cumplimiento de metas convenidas; VI. Cancelar la documentaci�n comprobatoria original del gasto con la leyenda "Operado FORTASEG 2020", o como se establezca en las disposiciones locales, identific�ndose con el nombre de FORTASEG y reportarla al Secretariado Ejecutivo a trav�s del medio establecido para este fin; VII. Acreditar, previo al ejercicio de los recursos, la propiedad legal del (de los) predio (s) de las acciones de infraestructura, as� como obtener de la Direcci�n General de Apoyo T�cnico del Secretariado Ejecutivo, la opini�n favorable respecto del expediente t�cnico, mismos que deber�n ser entregados al Secretariado Ejecutivo a m�s tardar el 30 de abril de 2020 para la opini�n respectiva; en caso de que sean presentados con posterioridad a la fecha se�alada, ser�n desechados; VIII. Obtener de la Direcci�n General de Apoyo T�cnico las validaciones de cursos de capacitaci�n, el Beneficiario deber� presentar a la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimientos las solicitudes correspondientes a m�s tardar el 15 de octubre de 2020; en caso de ser presentadas con posterioridad a la fecha se�alada, ser�n desechadas; IX. Informar al Centro Nacional de Prevenci�n del Delito y Participaci�n Ciudadana de manera trimestral el avance sobre la implementaci�n de los proyectos de prevenci�n social de la violencia y la delincuencia en t�rminos de los formatos que para tal efecto se establezcan; X. Remitir a la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento dentro de los siguientes diez (10) d�as h�biles, contados a partir de que el curso haya concluido, la Ficha de Verificaci�n y Seguimiento y el reporte de cumplimiento de metas, as� como los reportes trimestrales de las evaluaciones de competencias b�sicas de la funci�n policial y del desempe�o, debidamente firmados por las autoridades competentes, conforme a los formatos que para dicho fin emita la Direcci�n General de Apoyo T�cnico; XI. Cumplir con los Lineamientos Generales de Evaluaci�n del Desempe�o referidos en el art�culo 59 de los Lineamientos, que para tal efecto emita la Direcci�n General de Planeaci�n del Secretariado Ejecutivo; XII. Remitir los proyectos de Reglamento, Cat�logo de Puestos, Manual de Organizaci�n, Manual de Procedimientos y en su caso la presentaci�n del software denominado Herramienta de Seguimiento y Control, todos del Servicio Profesional de Carrera, para su revisi�n o en su caso acreditaci�n, as� como los documentos que acrediten el cumplimiento de las metas del Servicio Profesional de Carrera, en las fechas establecidas para tal efecto en el Anexo T�cnico correspondiente; XIII. Remitir los Informes Trimestrales del avance de cumplimiento de metas de evaluaci�n de control de confianza, a trav�s los mecanismos, formatos y/o plazos que emita el Centro Nacional de Certificaci�n y Acreditaci�n; XIV. Informar por oficio al Secretariado Ejecutivo, el cambio que realice sobre la designaci�n de la o el servidor p�blico, enlace del FORTASEG; XV. Colaborar y participar en t�rminos de la normativa aplicable, en operativos conjuntos con las autoridades competentes; XVI. Dirigir a la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento toda la documentaci�n que remita al Secretariado Ejecutivo, la cual fungir� como ventanilla �nica; XVII. Remitir las actas de cierre y la documentaci�n conforme y dentro de los plazos establecidos en el art�culo 39 de los presentes Lineamientos; XVIII. Remitir a la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento a m�s tardar el �ltimo d�a h�bil del mes de mayo, los proyectos competencia del Centro Nacional de Informaci�n, para su dictaminaci�n correspondiente, y XIX. Las dem�s establecidas en el Convenio, Anexo T�cnico y las disposiciones aplicables. SECCI�N II De las Entidades Federativas
  17. 17. 18/4/2020 DOF - Diario Oficial de la Federaci�n https://www.dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5584605&fecha=23/01/2020&print=true 17/44 Art�culo 48. Son obligaciones de las entidades federativas las siguientes: I. Entregar a la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento a m�s tardar el d�a de la concertaci�n a que sean convocados sus municipios beneficiarios, los documentos que a continuaci�n se se�alan: a) Carta original de la instituci�n bancaria que acredite la apertura de una cuenta bancaria productiva espec�fica para la recepci�n y administraci�n de los recursos del "FORTASEG", la cual deber� contener como m�nimo nombre del beneficiario, n�mero de cuenta y Clave Bancaria Estandarizada (CLABE) con 18 posiciones; b) Copia de la C�dula de Identificaci�n Fiscal de la entidad federativa, expedida por el Servicio de Administraci�n Tributaria; c) Constancia de domicilio fiscal, y d) Copia del oficio de designaci�n o nombramiento de las o los servidores p�blicos responsables del manejo de la cuenta bancaria productiva espec�fica. II. Transferir los recursos del FORTASEG correspondientes a los Beneficiarios, incluyendo los rendimientos financieros, en los t�rminos de las disposiciones aplicables, en un plazo no mayor a cinco (5) d�as h�biles a partir de su recepci�n, debiendo entregar a la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento copia de los comprobantes de las transferencias, dentro del plazo de cinco (5) d�as h�biles siguientes a la transferencia; III. Coordinarse con los Beneficiarios y las �reas t�cnicas de la entidad federativa para la integraci�n de la Propuesta de Inversi�n; IV. Remitir a la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento el recibo de ministraciones de los recursos del FORTASEG, en los t�rminos que para tal efecto se establezcan; V. Dar cumplimiento a las obligaciones a las que se refiere el art�culo 47 de los Lineamientos cuando se encuentre en los supuestos del art�culo 22, fracci�n I, inciso a) y c), y VI. Las dem�s referidas en el Convenio, Anexo T�cnico y las disposiciones aplicables. SECCI�N III Del Secretariado Ejecutivo Art�culo 49. Son obligaciones del Secretariado Ejecutivo, las siguientes: I. Emitir los criterios y dem�s disposiciones referidas en los Lineamientos; II. Proceder, en los t�rminos de los Lineamientos y dem�s normativa aplicable, en caso de incumplimiento de las obligaciones a que est�n sujetas los Beneficiarios; III. Brindar, a trav�s de las �reas T�cnicas, asesor�a y asistencia t�cnica para el debido ejercicio de los recursos del FORTASEG y de la coparticipaci�n, de manera continua y permanente a los Beneficiarios, y IV. Las dem�s referidas en el Convenio, su Anexo T�cnico y las disposiciones aplicables. Art�culo 50. Son obligaciones de las �reas T�cnicas, las siguientes: I. Dictaminar sobre la procedencia de las solicitudes de incorporaci�n de conceptos al Cat�logo en el �mbito de su competencia; II. Validar las metas y montos de su competencia que ser�n incorporados en el Anexo T�cnico, los cuales deber�n estar alineados a los Ejes, Programas con Prioridad Nacional y, en su caso, Subprogramas, de su competencia y destinos de gasto del FORTASEG; III. Emitir la metodolog�a para dictaminar la medici�n del porcentaje de avance en el cumplimiento de metas a que se refiere el art�culo 24, p�rrafo segundo de los Lineamientos; IV. Dar seguimiento a los compromisos adquiridos por el Beneficiario respecto a lo establecido en los Convenios y sus Anexos T�cnicos, en el �mbito de su competencia; V. Dictaminar las solicitudes y proyectos de su competencia, en los plazos previstos en la Lineamientos y la normatividad aplicable; VI. Emitir opini�n en al �mbito de su competencia respecto del contenido de los programas de capacitaci�n que pretendan realizar los Beneficiarios, dentro de un plazo de cinco (5) d�as h�biles siguientes a la recepci�n del oficio de solicitud de la Direcci�n General de Apoyo T�cnico; VII. Dictaminar sobre los avances en el cumplimiento de las metas de su competencia establecidas en el Anexo T�cnico; VIII. Realizar el seguimiento en el cumplimiento de las metas convenidas por los Beneficiarios, en coordinaci�n con la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento; IX. Apoyar a la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento con el desarrollo del programa de verificaci�n que aplicara en el ejercicio fiscal vigente; X. Acudir a las visitas de verificaci�n y apoyar las revisiones de gabinete que realice la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento a los Beneficiarios, sobre las acciones materia de su competencia; XI. Coordinarse con la Direcci�n General del Planeaci�n para la integraci�n de propuesta de los Lineamientos Generales de Evaluaci�n del Desempe�o del FORTASEG; XII. Elaborar y remitir a la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento los informes del cumplimiento de metas que generen los Beneficiarios atendiendo las obligaciones del cierre del ejercicio referido en el art�culo 40 de los presentes
  18. 18. 18/4/2020 DOF - Diario Oficial de la Federaci�n https://www.dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5584605&fecha=23/01/2020&print=true 18/44 Lineamientos; XIII. Remitir a la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento a m�s tardar el veinte (20) de febrero los formatos que en el �mbito de su competencia, deber�n ser requisitados por los Beneficiarios para la validaci�n, dictaminaci�n de proyectos, seguimiento y cumplimiento de metas. XIV. Las dem�s establecidas en los Lineamientos. Art�culo 51. Son obligaciones de la Direcci�n General de Administraci�n, las siguientes: I. Realizar los registros correspondientes en la cuenta de la Hacienda P�blica Federal; II. Realizar las acciones necesarias para la ministraci�n de los recursos federales a las entidades federativas, en las cuentas bancarias productivas espec�ficas, de acuerdo con lo establecido en los Lineamientos; III. Transferir a las entidades federativas, en un plazo no mayor a cinco (5) d�as h�biles, a que reciba la solicitud de ministraci�n del recurso por parte la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento, conforme a las disponibilidades presupuestarias en el calendario del gasto autorizado, as� como informar la fecha de transferencia de los recursos de las ministraciones se�aladas a m�s tardar al tercer d�a h�bil siguiente de su realizaci�n, debiendo proporcionar copia de la Cuenta por Liquidar Certificada (CLC) correspondiente; IV. Informar peri�dicamente a la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento sobre los reintegros de los recursos federales realizados por los Beneficiarios, e V. Informar a la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento a m�s tardar el 25 de septiembre, el monto de los recursos destinados para gastos de operaci�n que al 22 de septiembre del a�o en curso estuvieran disponibles, es decir, no ejercidos, devengados o comprometidos. Art�culo 52. Son obligaciones de la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento, las siguientes: I. Coordinar con las �reas T�cnicas y los Beneficiarios, la suscripci�n de los Convenios y sus Anexos T�cnicos; II. Verificar el cumplimiento de los requisitos del acceso al FORTASEG; III. Emitir dictamen presupuestal sobre los avances obtenidos respecto del porcentaje del ejercicio de los recursos comprometidos, devengados y/o pagados del FORTASEG y de la coparticipaci�n, para acceder a la segunda ministraci�n determinando el monto a ministrar con base en el dictamen presupuestal y los dict�menes de avance de porcentaje de metas emitidos por las �reas T�cnicas; IV. Autorizar y gestionar ante la Direcci�n General de Administraci�n las ministraciones del FORTASEG otorgado a los Beneficiarios, previo cumplimiento de los requisitos y obligaciones previstos en estos Lineamientos, el Convenio y su Anexo T�cnico, a m�s tardar los d�as 16 de marzo y 09 de noviembre correspondientes a la primera y segunda ministraci�n, respectivamente; V. Realizar las notificaciones y actuaciones necesarias para dar cumplimiento a lo establecido en los Lineamientos mediante correo certificado, correo electr�nico o alg�n medio de validez jur�dica; VI. Notificar a los Beneficiarios sobre las afectaciones presupuestarias, reducci�n en la ministraci�n de los recursos de la segunda ministraci�n y la cancelaci�n del subsidio; VII. Determinar en coordinaci�n con las �reas T�cnicas, el programa de verificaci�n aplicable al ejercicio fiscal; VIII. Realizar Visitas de Verificaci�n y Revisiones de Gabinete en coordinaci�n con las �reas T�cnicas, conforme al programa de verificaci�n que determine el Secretariado Ejecutivo; IX. Solicitar a los Beneficiarios la informaci�n relacionada con la comprobaci�n de la aplicaci�n de los recursos FORTASEG y de la coparticipaci�n, as� como el reintegro de los recursos; X. Suspender y, en su caso, cancelar las ministraciones en los t�rminos previstos en los Lineamientos; XI. Dar seguimiento a la entrega de la informaci�n, por parte de los Beneficiarios, establecida en los Lineamientos Generales de Evaluaci�n del Desempe�o; XII. Coordinarse con la Direcci�n General de Planeaci�n para la integraci�n de propuesta de los Lineamientos Generales de Evaluaci�n del Desempe�o del FORTASEG; XIII. Realizar el seguimiento f�sico-financiero de la aplicaci�n del FORTASEG y el cumplimiento de metas, en coordinaci�n con las �reas T�cnicas; XIV. Dar vista a los �rganos fiscalizadores competentes cuando detecte que los recursos son administrados en instrumentos distintos a las cuentas bancarias productivas espec�ficas; XV. Emitir y publicar el Cat�logo en la p�gina del Secretariado Ejecutivo, previa validaci�n de las �reas T�cnicas y con la opini�n de la Direcci�n General de Asuntos Jur�dicos; XVI. Dar a conocer a los Beneficiarios a m�s tardar el 27 de febrero, los formatos que las �reas T�cnicas hayan enviado a la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n para ser requisitados por los Beneficiarios, y XVII. Revisar la documentaci�n correspondiente al cierre del ejercicio de los Beneficiarios del FORTASEG. Art�culo 53. Son obligaciones de la Direcci�n General de Planeaci�n, las siguientes: I. Emitir y publicar en la p�gina del Secretariado Ejecutivo los Lineamientos Generales de Evaluaci�n del desempe�o del FORTASEG previa validaci�n de las �reas T�cnicas y la Direcci�n General de Vinculaci�n y Seguimiento, con la
  19. 19. 18/4/2020 DOF - Diario Oficial de la Federaci�n https://www.dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5584605&fecha=23/01/2020&print=true 19/44 opini�n de la Direcci�n General de Asuntos Jur�dicos y, II. Emitir y publicar en la p�gina del Secretariado Ejecutivo los formatos aplicables a los Beneficiarios para dar cumplimiento a los Lineamientos Generales de Evaluaci�n del desempe�o del FORTASEG. CAP�TULO VII DE LA TRANSPARENCIA Y RENDICI�N DE CUENTAS Art�culo 54. Los recursos del FORTASEG estar�n sujetos a la fiscalizaci�n y auditor�a de las Secretar�as de Hacienda y Cr�dito P�blico y de la Funci�n P�blica, la Auditor�a Superior de la Federaci�n y dem�s �rganos supervisores, en el �mbito de sus respectivas competencias y en t�rminos de la normativa aplicable. Art�culo 55. Corresponder� al Secretariado Ejecutivo desarrollar los procedimientos y mecanismos tecnol�gicos que permitan trasparentar la asignaci�n, ministraci�n, ejercicio, seguimiento y evaluaci�n de los recursos FORTASEG y de la coparticipaci�n, convenidos en los Programas con Prioridad Nacional, a fin de dar cumplimiento a lo dispuesto en los art�culos 70, fracciones I, XV, XXVI y XXVII de la Ley General de Transparencia y Acceso a la Informaci�n P�blica, 68 de la Ley Federal de Transparencia y Acceso a la Informaci�n P�blica y 85 y 106 de la Ley Federal de Presupuesto y Responsabilidad Hacendaria, as� como el Acuerdo 06/XXXVII/14, aprobado por el Consejo Nacional en su Trig�sima S�ptima Sesi�n Ordinaria. Las entidades federativas y los Beneficiarios, en el �mbito de su competencia, deber�n dar cumplimiento, entre otros, al art�culo 70, fracciones XXVI y XLIII de la Ley General de Transparencia y Acceso a la Informaci�n P�blica. Art�culo 56. El Secretariado Ejecutivo y los Beneficiarios har�n p�blicos los Convenios y sus Anexos T�cnicos, siempre que no se comprometan las acciones en materia de seguridad p�blica. Art�culo 57. El Secretariado Ejecutivo y los Beneficiarios se coordinar�n para determinar la informaci�n que ser� sujeta a la confidencialidad y reserva a que se refiere la Ley General de Transparencia y Acceso a la Informaci�n P�blica y dem�s disposiciones aplicables. Art�culo 58. El ejercicio de los recursos del FORTASEG se sujetar� a la evaluaci�n del desempe�o, contenida en las disposiciones siguientes: I. El art�culo 9, p�rrafo tercero, fracci�n I del Presupuesto de Egresos de la Federaci�n para el Ejercicio Fiscal 2020, en relaci�n con los art�culos 85, fracci�n I y 110 de la Ley Federal de Presupuesto y Responsabilidad Hacendaria; y II. El mecanismo de evaluaci�n de los recursos federales en materia de seguridad p�blica otorgados a las entidades federativas y municipios que en cumplimiento al Acuerdo 05/XXXIX/15, aprobado por el Consejo Nacional en su Trig�sima Novena Sesi�n Ordinaria, que genere el Secretariado Ejecutivo, a trav�s de la Direcci�n General de Planeaci�n. Art�culo 59. Para los efectos del art�culo anterior, los Beneficiarios deber�n apegarse a los Lineamientos Generales de Evaluaci�n del Desempe�o que emita la Direcci�n General de Planeaci�n del Secretariado Ejecutivo en t�rminos del Art�culo Tercero Transitorio de los Lineamientos. Art�culo 60. Los Beneficiarios promover�n la participaci�n de la sociedad civil organizada en el seguimiento del FORTASEG. Art�culo 61. Para efecto de contralor�a social, las y los interesados y la poblaci�n en general podr�n recurrir a la Secretar�a de la Funci�n P�blica y a las instancias equivalentes en las entidades federativas, demarcaciones territoriales y municipios, as� como al Secretariado Ejecutivo a trav�s de la Direcci�n General de Asuntos Jur�dicos, a presentar sus quejas, denuncias, sugerencias o reconocimientos respecto a la operaci�n del FORTASEG. TRANSITORIOS PRIMERO.- Los presentes Lineamientos entrar�n en vigor al d�a siguiente de su publicaci�n en el Diario Oficial de la Federaci�n. SEGUNDO.- El Comit� de FORTASEG previsto en el art�culo 38 de los Lineamientos deber� aprobar en su primera sesi�n ordinaria los estatutos que regir�n su organizaci�n y funcionamiento. TERCERO.- Los Lineamientos Generales de Evaluaci�n del Desempe�o a que se refieren los art�culos 47, fracci�n XI, 50, fracci�n XI, 52, fracci�n XII y 59 de los Lineamientos, deber�n emitirse a m�s tardar el �ltimo d�a h�bil de julio de 2020. Dados en la Ciudad de M�xico, a los diecisiete d�as del mes de enero de dos mil veinte.- El Secretario Ejecutivo del Sistema Nacional de Seguridad P�blica, Leonel Efra�n Cota Monta�o.- R�brica. Anexo 01 F�rmula de elegibilidad y lista de municipios y demarcaciones territoriales de la Ciudad de M�xico elegidos para el otorgamiento del subsidio para el fortalecimiento del desempe�o en materia de seguridad p�blica, con la finalidad de favorecer a los municipios y demarcaciones territoriales de la Ciudad de M�xico y, en su caso, a las entidades federativas que ejerzan de manera directa o coordinada la funci�n, al que se refiere el art�culo 9 del Presupuesto de Egresos de la Federaci�n para el ejercicio fiscal 2020 (FORTASEG). De conformidad con lo establecido en el art�culo 9, tercer p�rrafo, fracciones II y III del Presupuesto de Egresos de la Federaci�n (PEF) para el ejercicio fiscal 2020, el Secretariado Ejecutivo del Sistema Nacional de Seguridad P�blica da a conocer los criterios de elegibilidad y la f�rmula utilizada para la selecci�n de municipios y demarcaciones territoriales de la Ciudad de M�xico, a los que se les otorgar� el subsidio destinado a la seguridad p�blica, considerando los siguientes criterios de selecci�n: I. Criterios de Elegibilidad.
  20. 20. 18/4/2020 DOF - Diario Oficial de la Federaci�n https://www.dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5584605&fecha=23/01/2020&print=true 20/44 Los criterios y variables conforme a los cuales se determin� la selecci�n de los municipios y demarcaciones territoriales de la Ciudad de M�xico seleccionados para ser beneficiados con el subsidio de referencia, son los siguientes: Municipios y demarcaciones territoriales de la Ciudad de M�xico con una poblaci�n en el a�o 2019 mayor o igual a 100 mil habitantes1; y Municipios y demarcaciones territoriales de la Ciudad de M�xico con una poblaci�n en el a�o 2019 mayor o igual a 50 mil habitantes(1), con una tasa de polic�as municipal y estatal destacamentada por cada 1,000 habitantes(2), una disminuci�n porcentual en la incidencia delictiva(3), un avance en el Certificado �nico Policial(4) y un avance en la aprobaci�n de las pruebas en Control de Confianza4 de la polic�a municipal, mayores a los promedios nacionales respectivamente; y Municipios y demarcaciones territoriales de la Ciudad de M�xico con una poblaci�n en el a�o 2019 mayor o igual a 50 mil habitantes1, que son considerados tur�sticos(5) y con una incidencia delictiva3 mayor o igual al promedio nacional en dos periodos de doce meses correspondientes a octubre 2017 a septiembre 2018 y de octubre 2018 a septiembre 2019); y Municipios y demarcaciones territoriales de la Ciudad de M�xico con una poblaci�n en el a�o 2019 mayor o igual a 50 mil habitantes1, considerados fronterizos(6) y con una incidencia delictiva3 mayor o igual al promedio nacional Municipios y demarcaciones territoriales de la Ciudad de M�xico con una poblaci�n en el a�o 2019 mayor o igual a 50 mil habitantes1, que son considerados conurbados(7) y afectados por su proximidad geogr�fica a municipios o demarcaciones territoriales con alta incidencia3 delictiva(8) de alto impacto; y Municipios considerados capital de la entidad federativa(9). Conjunto de municipios y demarcaciones territoriales de la Ciudad de M�xico resultantes de la aplicaci�n de los criterios anteriores de acuerdo a la siguiente ecuaci�n. Los beneficiarios para el otorgamiento del FORTASEG se seleccionan con base en los resultados obtenidos en la aplicaci�n de la f�rmula de elegibilidad a trav�s de la uni�n de subconjuntos definidos en la misma, descartando aquellos que se encuentren fuera de las definiciones establecidas en este apartado. II. Resultados de Elegibilidad. Como resultado de la aplicaci�n de la f�rmula y de los supuestos referidos, el Secretariado Ejecutivo del Sistema Nacional de Seguridad P�blica da a conocer la lista de los doscientos ochenta y seis (286) municipios y demarcaciones territoriales de la Ciudad de M�xico beneficiarios del FORTASEG para el ejercicio fiscal 2020: No. Entidad Federativa Beneficiario (Municipio/Demarcaci�n Territorial) 1 Aguascalientes Aguascalientes 2 Aguascalientes Calvillo 3 Aguascalientes Jes�s Mar�a 4 Aguascalientes San Francisco de los Romo 5 Baja California Ensenada 6 Baja California Mexicali 7 Baja California Tecate 8 Baja California Tijuana 9 Baja California Playas de Rosarito 10 Baja California Sur Comond� 11 Baja California Sur Muleg� 12 Baja California Sur La Paz 13 Baja California Sur Los Cabos 14 Campeche Campeche 15 Campeche Carmen 16 Coahuila de Zaragoza Acu�a 17 Coahuila de Zaragoza Matamoros

