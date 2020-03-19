1. lineamientos fais 19032020 0959

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 19/3/2020 DOF - Diario Oficial de la Federaci�n https://www.dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5589457&fecha=13/03/2020&print=true 1/16 DOF: 13/03/2020 ACUERDO por el que se emiten los Lineamientos del Fondo de Aportaciones para la Infraestructura Social. Al margen un sello con el Escudo Nacional, que dice: Estados Unidos Mexicanos.- BIENESTAR.- Secretar�a de Bienestar. MAR�A LUISA ALBORES GONZ�LEZ, Secretaria de Bienestar, con fundamento en los art�culos 32 de la Ley Org�nica de la Administraci�n P�blica Federal; 4� de la Ley Federal de Procedimiento Administrativo; 75 de la Ley General de Contabilidad Gubernamental; 32, 33, 34, 35 y 48 de la Ley de Coordinaci�n Fiscal; D�cimo Quinto Transitorio del Decreto por el que se reforman, adicionan y derogan diversas disposiciones de la Ley Org�nica de la Administraci�n P�blica Federal, publicado en el Diario Oficial de la Federaci�n el 30 de noviembre de 2018; D�cimo Quinto Transitorio del Decreto de Presupuesto de Egresos de la Federaci�n para el Ejercicio Fiscal 2020, publicado en el Diario Oficial de la Federaci�n el 11 de diciembre de 2019; 1 y 5 del Reglamento Interior de la Secretar�a de Desarrollo Social, y CONSIDERANDO Que el art�culo 39 de la Ley General de Desarrollo Social establece que compete a la Secretar�a de Desarrollo Social (ahora Secretar�a de Bienestar) la coordinaci�n del Sistema Nacional de Desarrollo Social, el cual es un mecanismo permanente de concurrencia, colaboraci�n, coordinaci�n y concertaci�n de los tres �rdenes de gobierno, as� como los sectores social y privado. Asimismo, dispone que la Secretar�a de Desarrollo Social dise�ar� y ejecutar� las pol�ticas generales de desarrollo social y que al efecto coordinar� y promover� la celebraci�n de convenios y acuerdos de desarrollo social; Que a la Secretar�a de Bienestar le corresponde coordinar las acciones que incidan en el bienestar de la poblaci�n, el combate a la pobreza y el desarrollo humano, fomentando un mejor nivel de vida, en lo que el Ejecutivo Federal convenga con los gobiernos estatales y municipales, buscando en todo momento propiciar la simplificaci�n de los procedimientos y el establecimiento de medidas de seguimiento y control, con la intervenci�n de las dependencias y entidades de la Administraci�n P�blica Federal correspondientes, as� como promover la construcci�n de obras de infraestructura y equipamiento para fortalecer el desarrollo e inclusi�n social, en coordinaci�n con los gobiernos de las entidades federativas y municipales y con la participaci�n de los sectores social y privado, conforme a lo establecido en el art�culo 32 de la Ley Org�nica de la Administraci�n P�blica Federal; Que la Secretar�a de Bienestar es la dependencia coordinadora del Fondo de Aportaciones para la Infraestructura Social, de conformidad con los Lineamientos para informar sobre los recursos federales transferidos a las entidades federativas, municipios y Demarcaciones territoriales del Distrito Federal y de operaci�n de los recursos del Ramo General 33, emitidos por la Secretar�a de Hacienda y Cr�dito P�blico, publicados en el Diario Oficial de la Federaci�n el 25 de abril de 2013; Que de conformidad con los art�culos 25 y 26 de la Constituci�n Pol�tica de los Estados Unidos Mexicanos, corresponde al Estado la intervenci�n en la pol�tica econ�mica y establecer la planeaci�n del desarrollo nacional como directriz de las pol�ticas p�blicas que lleva a cabo el Poder Ejecutivo lo cual se encuentra plasmado en el Plan Nacional de Desarrollo 2019-2024, publicado en el Diario Oficial de la Federaci�n el 12 de julio de 2019; Que, el Plan Nacional de Desarrollo 2019-2024 establece que una de las prioridades del Gobierno de M�xico es atender a los sectores m�s vulnerables de la poblaci�n, bajo la premisa "Ante todo, primero los pobres"; por tal motivo se han establecido tres ejes rectores para atender la pobreza; 1) Erradicar la corrupci�n, 2) Construir un pa�s con bienestar y 3) Detonar el crecimiento econ�mico; Que el Gobierno de M�xico est� comprometido a impulsar el desarrollo sostenible como un factor indispensable para el bienestar, el cual versa en la satisfacci�n de necesidades de la generaci�n presente sin comprometer la capacidad de las generaciones futuras para satisfacer sus propias necesidades. Que el Estado Mexicano est� comprometido a dar cumplimiento a los objetivos en materia de desarrollo sostenible establecidos en la Agenda 2030, entre ellos poner fin a la pobreza, luchar contra la desigualdad y la injusticia, y hacer frente al cambio clim�tico. De igual forma, M�xico ratific� el acuerdo de Paris sobre cambio clim�tico (COP 21), instrumento de alcance mundial cuyo objetivo es enfrentar de manera global el cambio clim�tico y reorientar el desarrollo hacia un mundo m�s sostenible con menos emisiones y con capacidad de adaptarse a un clima m�s extremo; Que el Fondo de Aportaciones para la Infraestructura Social tiene como objetivo el financiamiento de obras, acciones sociales b�sicas y a inversiones que beneficien directamente a poblaci�n en pobreza extrema, localidades con alto o muy alto nivel de rezago social conforme a lo previsto en la Ley General de Desarrollo Social, y en las zonas de atenci�n prioritaria; Que el art�culo 75, de la Ley General de Contabilidad Gubernamental, establece que los municipios enviar�n a las entidades federativas informaci�n sobre la aplicaci�n de los recursos del Fondo de Aportaciones para la Infraestructura Social Municipal, en las obras y acciones establecidas en la Ley de Coordinaci�n Fiscal que beneficien directamente a la poblaci�n en rezago social y pobreza extrema para que por su conducto se incluya en los informes trimestrales a que se refiere el art�culo 48 de la Ley de Coordinaci�n Fiscal; Que el art�culo 33, apartado B, fracci�n II, inciso d) de la Ley de Coordinaci�n Fiscal establece que las entidades, municipios y demarcaciones territoriales, deber�n proporcionar a la Secretar�a de Desarrollo Social, la informaci�n que sobre la utilizaci�n del Fondo de Aportaciones para la Infraestructura Social le sea requerida. En el caso de los municipios y de las demarcaciones territoriales lo har�n por conducto de las entidades; Que los recursos del Fondo de Aportaciones para la Infraestructura Social est�n integrados por los recursos del Fondo de Infraestructura Social para las Entidades y del Fondo de Aportaciones para la Infraestructura Social Municipal y de las
  2. 2. 19/3/2020 DOF - Diario Oficial de la Federaci�n https://www.dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5589457&fecha=13/03/2020&print=true 2/16 Demarcaciones Territoriales del Distrito Federal, hoy Ciudad de M�xico; que el direccionamiento de los recursos del Fondo se realizar� conforme a los presentes Lineamientos; que para el seguimiento de los recursos, esta Secretar�a y los gobiernos locales tambi�n deber�n cumplir con las responsabilidades se�aladas en los art�culos 85 de la Ley Federal de Presupuesto y Responsabilidad Hacendaria y 80 de la Ley General de Contabilidad Gubernamental. Que el art�culo D�cimo Quinto Transitorio del Decreto de Presupuesto de Egresos de la Federaci�n para el Ejercicio Fiscal 2020, publicado en el Diario Oficial de la Federaci�n el 11 de diciembre de 2019, establece que la Secretar�a de Bienestar publicar� los Lineamientos del Fondo de Aportaciones para la Infraestructura Social, a m�s tardar el �ltimo d�a del mes de febrero de 2020. Que la Comisi�n Nacional de Mejora Regulatoria, mediante oficio n�mero CONAMER/20/1194 de fecha 9 de marzo de 2020, ha emitido exenci�n de An�lisis de Impacto Regulatorio correspondiente, por lo que he tenido a bien expedir el siguiente: ACUERDO POR EL QUE SE EMITEN LOS LINEAMIENTOS DEL FONDO DE APORTACIONES PARA LA INFRAESTRUCTURA SOCIAL. �nico. - Se emiten los Lineamientos del Fondo de Aportaciones para la Infraestructura Social. TRANSITORIOS PRIMERO. El presente Acuerdo entrar� en vigor el d�a siguiente de su publicaci�n en el Diario Oficial de la Federaci�n. SEGUNDO. Se abroga el "ACUERDO por el que se emiten los Lineamientos Generales para la Operaci�n del Fondo de Aportaciones para la Infraestructura Social", publicado en el Diario Oficial de la Federaci�n el 12 de julio de 2019; as� como todos aquellos Lineamientos y disposiciones que se opongan a los presentes. TERCERO. BIENESTAR, a trav�s de la DGDR, publicar� los Manuales de operaci�n de los ABM; de operaci�n MIDS, de operaci�n Share Point; la gu�a de participaci�n social FISMDF y; el programa de capacitaci�n FAIS, en un plazo de 30 d�as h�biles a partir del d�a siguiente de la publicaci�n de los presentes Lineamientos. CUARTO. BIENESTAR, a trav�s de la DGDR, habilitar� la Matriz de Inversi�n para el Desarrollo Social en un plazo de 30 h�biles a partir del d�a siguiente de la publicaci�n de los presentes Lineamientos. QUINTO. Para el ejercicio fiscal en curso, BIENESTAR, a trav�s de la DGDR, pondr� a disposici�n de los municipios y las demarcaciones territoriales, el proyecto de convenio para formalizar el PRODIMDF, a m�s tardar el d�a 15 de abril de 2020. SEXTO. Los gobiernos locales deber�n nombrar a m�s tardar el �ltimo d�a h�bil del mes de marzo de 2020, al servidor p�blico que fungir� como enlace FAIS, en t�rminos de la fracci�n II del p�rrafo primero del numeral 3.1.2 de los presentes Lineamientos. S�PTIMO. Las referencias a los Agentes de Desarrollo Microrregional establecidas en otros ordenamientos jur�dicos, se entender�n para los Agentes de Bienestar Microrregional. Ciudad de M�xico, a 13 de marzo de 2020.- La Secretaria de Bienestar, Mar�a Luisa Albores Gonz�lez.- R�brica. LINEAMIENTOS DEL FONDO DE APORTACIONES PARA LA INFRAESTRUCTURA SOCIAL TITULO PRIMERO LINEAMIENTOS GENERALES 1.1. Objeto Establecer los mecanismos, procedimientos y responsabilidades que deben observar los gobiernos de las entidades federativas, municipios y demarcaciones territoriales para la eficaz y eficiente planeaci�n, operaci�n, seguimiento, verificaci�n y evaluaci�n del Fondo de Aportaciones para la Infraestructura Social (FAIS), en sus dos componentes, Fondo para la Infraestructura Social de las Entidades (FISE) y Fondo para la Infraestructura Social Municipal y de las Demarcaciones Territoriales del Distrito Federal (FISMDF), as� como su alineaci�n a los objetivos se�alados en el Plan Nacional de Desarrollo 2019-2024, en la Ley de Coordinaci�n Fiscal, en la Ley General de Desarrollo Social y en la Agenda para el Desarrollo Sostenible (Agenda 2030), atendiendo a los compromisos celebrados por el Estado Mexicano. 1.2. Principios generales para la operaci�n del FAIS Los recursos del FAIS, en sus dos componentes, FISE y FISMDF, deber�n ser administrados bajo los principios de eficiencia, eficacia, econom�a, transparencia y honradez para satisfacer los objetivos a que est�n destinados, como lo estipula el art�culo 134 de la Constituci�n Pol�tica de los Estados Unidos Mexicanos. Los recursos del FAIS, en sus dos componentes, FISE y FISMDF, deber�n ejercerse bajo los criterios generales de responsabilidad hacendaria y financiera, de contabilidad gubernamental y de fiscalizaci�n y rendici�n de cuentas, que establece la Ley de Federal de Presupuesto y Responsabilidad Hacendaria, la Ley de Disciplina Financiera de las Entidades Federativas y los Municipios, la Ley General de Contabilidad Gubernamental, la Ley Federal de Austeridad Republicana y la Ley de Fiscalizaci�n y Rendici�n de Cuentas de la Federaci�n. 1.3. Definiciones Para efectos de los presentes Lineamientos se entender� por: Acciones Sociales B�sicas: Son aquellas tendientes a mejorar las condiciones de vida de la poblaci�n en pobreza extrema, localidades con alto o muy alto nivel de rezago social y en las Zonas de Atenci�n Prioritaria, para satisfacer sus necesidades b�sicas y alcanzar un nivel digno de bienestar social y humano.
  3. 3. 19/3/2020 DOF - Diario Oficial de la Federaci�n https://www.dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5589457&fecha=13/03/2020&print=true 3/16 Agenda 2030: Agenda de desarrollo sostenible aprobada por la Organizaci�n de las Naciones Unidas y adoptada por el Estado mexicano. ABM: Agentes de Bienestar Microrregional, personas f�sicas y/o morales contratadas por los gobiernos locales en t�rminos de los presentes Lineamientos, de los convenios de coordinaci�n que los gobiernos locales podr�n celebrar con BIENESTAR, a trav�s de la DGDR, y del Manual de Operaci�n de los ABM, para llevar a cabo acciones para el seguimiento y verificaci�n del uso de los recursos del FAIS. Estos no deber�n ser servidores p�blicos de ning�n orden de gobierno. ASF: Auditor�a Superior de la Federaci�n. BIENESTAR: Secretar�a de Bienestar Federal. Cat�logo del FAIS: Listado de proyectos de infraestructura social b�sica y de acciones sociales b�sicas, relacionados con los rubros generales enunciados en la fracci�n I del apartado A del art�culo 33 de la Ley de Coordinaci�n Fiscal y conforme a lo se�alado en los presentes Lineamientos, mismos que se pueden llevar a cabo con recursos del FAIS identificando la incidencia de �stos en los indicadores de carencia sociales que define el CONEVAL para la medici�n multidimensional de la pobreza y del rezago social. CFE: Comisi�n Federal de Electricidad. CONEVAL: Consejo Nacional de Evaluaci�n de la Pol�tica de Desarrollo Social. Convenio de concurrencia: Convenio de coordinaci�n y/o concertaci�n que suscriben los gobiernos de las entidades federativas, de los municipios y/o de las demarcaciones territoriales con entes de la administraci�n p�blica y/o privados que participan en la realizaci�n de proyectos de infraestructura social b�sica en los que se ejercer�n de forma concurrente recursos provenientes del FAIS, en sus dos componentes, FISE y FISMDF, con otros recursos de naturaleza federal, estatal, municipal, de las demarcaciones territoriales y/o privada, respectivamente, de conformidad con la normatividad aplicable. DGAP: Direcci�n General de An�lisis y Prospectiva de la Secretar�a de Bienestar. DGDR: Direcci�n General de Desarrollo Regional de la Secretar�a de Bienestar. DGEMPS: Direcci�n General de Evaluaci�n y Monitoreo de los Programas Sociales de la Secretar�a de Bienestar. DGGPB: Direcci�n General de Geoestad�stica y Padrones de Beneficiarios de la Secretar�a de Bienestar. Demarcaciones Territoriales: Son la base de la divisi�n territorial y de la organizaci�n pol�tico administrativa de la Ciudad de M�xico. EFSL: Entidades de Fiscalizaci�n Superior Locales. Entes de la administraci�n p�blica: Dependencias y entidades de la administraci�n p�blica del poder ejecutivo federal, de las entidades federativas, de los municipios y de las demarcaciones territoriales de la Ciudad de M�xico. Entidades Federativas: Los Estados y la Ciudad de M�xico. FAIS: Fondo de Aportaciones para la Infraestructura Social. Firma electr�nica avanzada: El conjunto de datos y caracteres que permite la identificaci�n del firmante, que ha sido creada por medios electr�nicos bajo su exclusivo control, de manera que est� vinculada �nicamente al mismo y a los datos a los que se refiere, lo que permite que sea detectable cualquier modificaci�n ulterior de �stos, la cual produce los mismos efectos jur�dicos que la firma aut�grafa, conforme a la fracci�n XIII del art�culo 2 de la Ley de Firma Electr�nica Avanzada. FISE: Fondo de Infraestructura Social para las Entidades. FISMDF: Fondo de Aportaciones para la Infraestructura Social Municipal y de las Demarcaciones Territoriales del Distrito Federal. F�rmula: Expresi�n aritm�tica aplicada para efectuar el c�lculo de la distribuci�n de los recursos del FAIS, en sus dos componentes FISE y FISMDF, establecida en el Art�culo 34 de la LCF. Gastos indirectos: Erogaciones, con cargo al FAIS, en sus dos componentes FISE y FISMDF, vinculadas a los rubros generales de verificaci�n y seguimiento de las obras y acciones que se realicen, as� como para la realizaci�n de estudios y la evaluaci�n de proyectos que cumplan con los fines espec�ficos del FAIS, en sus dos componentes a que se refiere el p�rrafo cuarto del apartado A del art�culo 33 de la LCF. Gobiernos locales: Gobiernos de las entidades federativas, municipios y demarcaciones territoriales de la Ciudad de M�xico. Gu�a de participaci�n social FAIS: Documento para la constituci�n, operaci�n, registro, atenci�n y seguimiento de la participaci�n social del FISMDF, para apoyar a los gobiernos locales a establecer los mecanismos de participaci�n social en las comunidades beneficiarias del FAIS, a efecto de que participen en el destino, aplicaci�n, y vigilancia, as� como en la programaci�n, ejecuci�n, control, seguimiento y evaluaci�n de la obras y acciones que se vayan a realizar; mismo que BIENESTAR, a trav�s de la DGDR, publicar� en su normateca interna. INEGI: Instituto Nacional de Estad�stica y Geograf�a. Informe anual: Informe Anual de Pobreza y Rezago Social que elabora BIENESTAR, a trav�s de la DGAP, en el que se informa sobre la situaci�n de pobreza y rezago social, siguiendo los lineamientos y criterios establecidos por el CONEVAL, para la definici�n, identificaci�n y medici�n de la pobreza en las entidades federativas, municipios y demarcaciones territoriales, que deber� publicarse en el Diario Oficial de la Federaci�n a m�s tardar el �ltimo d�a h�bil de enero del ejercicio fiscal correspondiente.
  4. 4. 19/3/2020 DOF - Diario Oficial de la Federaci�n https://www.dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5589457&fecha=13/03/2020&print=true 4/16 Infraestructura Social B�sica: Obras y acciones de infraestructura relacionadas con los rubros de gasto se�alados en el art�culo 33 de la LCF para el FISE y el FISMDF. LCF: Ley de Coordinaci�n Fiscal. LDFEFM: Ley de Disciplina Financiera de las Entidades Federativas y los Municipios. LFAR: Ley Federal de Austeridad Republicana. LFPRH: Ley Federal de Presupuesto y Responsabilidad Hacendaria. LFRCF: Ley de Fiscalizaci�n y Rendici�n de Cuentas de la Federaci�n. LGAHOTDU: Ley General de Asentamientos Humanos, Ordenamiento Territorial y Desarrollo Urbano. LGCC: Ley General de Cambio Clim�tico. LGCG: Ley General de Contabilidad Gubernamental. LGDEEyPA: Ley General del Equilibrio Ecol�gico y la Protecci�n al Ambiente. LGDS: Ley General de Desarrollo Social. LGS: Ley General de Salud. Lineamientos: Lineamientos del Fondo de Aportaciones para la Infraestructura Social, incluyendo sus anexos. LOAPF: Ley Org�nica de la Administraci�n P�blica Federal. Localidad rural: Poblaci�n con menos de 2,500 habitantes de acuerdo con el INEGI. Localidad urbana: Poblaci�n con 2,500 habitantes o m�s de acuerdo con el INEGI. Manifestaci�n de procedencia: La validaci�n que emite la DGDR a las obras y acciones planeadas en la MIDS, que cumplan con lo se�alado en la LCF, los presentes Lineamientos y el Manual de operaci�n MIDS. Manual de operaci�n de los ABM: Manual de Operaci�n de los ABM, que establece las funciones de los ABM en materia de seguimiento y verificaci�n del uso de los recursos del FAIS, que BIENESTAR, publicar� en el Diario Oficial de la Federaci�n, de conformidad con lo dispuesto en el art�culo 4 de la Ley Federal de Procedimiento Administrativo. Manual de operaci�n MIDS: Manual de Usuario y Operaci�n de la Matriz de Inversi�n para el Desarrollo Social, que establece el proceso y los mecanismos para la planeaci�n de los recursos del FAIS, a trav�s del correcto registro de informaci�n en la Matriz de inversi�n para el Desarrollo Social, que BIENESTAR, publicar� en el Diario Oficial de la Federaci�n, de conformidad con lo dispuesto en el art�culo 4 de la Ley Federal de Procedimiento Administrativo. Manual de operaci�n Share Point: Manual de usuario y operaci�n de la Plataforma Share Point, que establece una gu�a para la correcta integraci�n y resguardo de informaci�n inherente a la operaci�n del FAIS que BIENESTAR, a trav�s de la DGDR, publicar� en su normateca interna. MIDS: Matriz de Inversi�n para el Desarrollo Social, herramienta utilizada por los gobiernos locales para reportar la planeaci�n de proyectos de obras y acciones con recursos del FAIS conforme al proceso y mecanismos establecidos en el Manual de operaci�n MIDS e identificar la incidencia de los proyectos que realicen los gobiernos locales en los indicadores de situaci�n de pobreza y rezago social que se se�alan en el Informe Anual, en cumplimiento a los fines y objetivos establecidos en la Ley de Coordinaci�n Fiscal y los presentes Lineamientos. Esta herramienta generar� de manera autom�tica la manifestaci�n de procedencia siempre que dichos proyectos cumplan con los fines y objetivos establecidos en la Ley de Coordinaci�n Fiscal y los presentes Lineamientos, en t�rminos de lo se�alado en el p�rrafo anterior. En el caso de que se requiera acreditaci�n de pobreza extrema, la manifestaci�n de procedencia podr� emitirse de manera posterior al registro de los proyectos y ser� responsabilidad del gobierno local finalizar la acreditaci�n. MIR: Matriz de Indicadores para Resultados que permite vincular los distintos instrumentos para el dise�o, organizaci�n, ejecuci�n, seguimiento, evaluaci�n y mejora de los programas, resultado de un proceso de planeaci�n realizado con base en la Metodolog�a de Marco L�gico, conforme a lo se�alado en la Gu�a para la Construcci�n de la Matriz de Indicadores para Resultados. Plataforma Share Point: Sitio destinado para compartir, integrar y resguardar informaci�n sobre las acciones de pol�tica social que lleva a cabo BIENESTAR. PRODIMDF: Programa de Desarrollo Institucional Municipal y de las Demarcaciones Territoriales del Distrito Federal, que ser� convenido entre el Ejecutivo Federal, a trav�s de BIENESTAR, el Gobierno de la entidad federativa correspondiente y el municipio o demarcaciones territoriales de que se trate, para la elaboraci�n de proyectos con la finalidad de fortalecer las capacidades de gesti�n del municipio o demarcaci�n territorial de acuerdo a los rubros generales de los presentes Lineamientos, que cumplan con los fines espec�ficos del FISMDF a que se refiere el p�rrafo tercero del apartado A del art�culo 33 de la LCF. Programa de capacitaci�n FAIS: Documento publicado en la p�gina electr�nica https://www.gob.mx/ bienestar dirigida a los servidores p�blicos de los gobiernos locales, con el objetivo de proporcionar los conocimientos necesarios para la operaci�n del FAIS, as� como las estrategias conjuntas con otras pol�ticas p�blicas y programas federales. Recursos FAIS: Se refiere a los recursos federales transferidos a los gobiernos locales correspondientes al FISE y al FISMDF.
  5. 5. 19/3/2020 DOF - Diario Oficial de la Federaci�n https://www.dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5589457&fecha=13/03/2020&print=true 5/16 SFP: Secretar�a de la Funci�n P�blica. SHCP: Secretar�a de Hacienda y Cr�dito P�blico. SRFT: Sistema de Recursos Federales Transferidos, que es el sistema establecido por la SHCP en t�rminos del art�culo 85 de la LFPRH, mediante el cual se reporta el ejercicio, destino y los resultados obtenidos de los recursos federales transferidos a los gobiernos locales. UAGCT: Unidad del Abogado General y Comisionado para la Transparencia de la Secretar�a de Bienestar. UED: Unidad de Evaluaci�n del Desempe�o de la SHCP. ZAP: Zonas de Atenci�n Prioritaria conforme a la definici�n establecida en el art�culo 29 de la LGDS. ZAP rural: Las listadas en el ANEXO A del Decreto por el que se formula la Declaratoria de las Zonas de Atenci�n Prioritaria para el ejercicio fiscal vigente. ZAP urbana: �reas Geoestad�sticas B�sicas listadas en el ANEXO B del Decreto por el que se formula la Declaratoria de las Zonas de Atenci�n Prioritaria para el ejercicio fiscal vigente. 1.4. �mbito de aplicaci�n Los presentes Lineamientos son de observancia obligatoria para los gobiernos locales que reciban y ejerzan recursos del FAIS, en sus dos componentes, FISE y FISMDF, para los entes de la administraci�n p�blica y privados que participen en la concurrencia de dichos recursos, as� como para BIENESTAR en el �mbito de su competencia. 1.5. Interpretaci�n BIENESTAR interpretar� los casos no previstos en los presentes Lineamientos a trav�s de la DGDR, en los t�rminos de las disposiciones aplicables y en su caso, podr� consultar a las instancias federales competentes para resolver, con la finalidad de atender las solicitudes y consultas que al respecto realicen los gobiernos locales en relaci�n con la operaci�n del FAIS, en sus dos componentes, FISE y FISMDF. TITULO SEGUNDO OPERACI�N DEL FAIS 2.1. Poblaci�n objetivo del FAIS Conforme a lo se�alado en el art�culo 33 de la LCF, los recursos del FAIS deber�n beneficiar directamente a poblaci�n en pobreza extrema, localidades con alto o muy alto nivel de rezago social conforme a lo previsto en la LGDS, y en las ZAP. 2.2. Uso de los recursos del FAIS Los gobiernos locales deben utilizar los recursos del FAIS para el financiamiento y realizaci�n de obras, acciones sociales b�sicas e inversiones que beneficien directamente a poblaci�n en pobreza extrema, localidades con alto o muy alto nivel de rezago social conforme a lo previsto en la LGDS, y en ZAP. Las obras y acciones que se realicen, deber�n atender prioritariamente las carencias y rezago social identificadas en el Informe Anual, procurando que sean compatibles con la preservaci�n y protecci�n del medio ambiente y que impulsen el desarrollo sostenible. Para ello, los gobiernos locales deben incorporar en su plan de desarrollo estatal, municipal o de las demarcaciones territoriales, la informaci�n contenida en el Informe Anual, el cual permite identificar qu� indicadores de situaci�n de pobreza y rezago social son prioritarios de atender para mejorar el bienestar de las comunidades. Dichos planes de desarrollo deber�n de publicarse en las p�ginas oficiales de internet de los gobiernos locales. En los casos que los municipios no cuenten con p�gina oficial de internet, convendr�n con el Gobierno de la entidad federativa, para que �ste publique la informaci�n correspondiente al municipio. Para incidir en los indicadores de situaci�n de pobreza y rezago social, los gobiernos locales deber�n realizar los proyectos previstos en el cat�logo del FAIS de los presentes Lineamientos. Dichos proyectos deber�n de realizarse atendiendo a los objetivos del Plan Nacional de Desarrollo y la Agenda 2030, principalmente, a trav�s de acciones que fortalezcan la econom�a y el consumo de productos locales, as� como la preservaci�n y protecci�n al medio ambiente. Durante el proceso de planeaci�n, los gobiernos locales deber�n de priorizar los proyectos del cat�logo FAIS, conforme al manual de operaci�n MIDS. Dichos proyectos, deber�n obtener la manifestaci�n de procedencia de la DGDR, a trav�s de la MIDS. 2.2.1. Cat�logo FAIS El Cat�logo del FAIS incluye los siguientes rubros generales: I. Agua potable: Proyectos relacionados prioritariamente a la ampliaci�n, construcci�n, equipamiento, mantenimiento y rehabilitaci�n, seg�n sea el caso, de redes o sistemas de agua potable, c�rcamos, dep�sitos o tanques de agua potable, l�neas de conducci�n, norias, ollas o colectores de captaci�n pluvial, pozo profundo de agua potable, pozo artesiano y pozos de absorci�n, incluyendo tambi�n las plantas potabilizadoras de agua. II. Alcantarillado: Proyectos vinculados a la ampliaci�n, construcci�n, mantenimiento y rehabilitaci�n de la red de alcantarillado. III. Drenaje y letrinas: Proyectos relacionados prioritariamente con la ampliaci�n, construcci�n, mantenimiento y rehabilitaci�n, seg�n sea el caso, de obras de drenaje pluvial, drenaje sanitario y desazolve, l�neas de conducci�n, pozos de absorci�n y plantas de tratamiento de aguas residuales, incluyendo aquellos proyectos que tengan como fin la
  6. 6. 19/3/2020 DOF - Diario Oficial de la Federaci�n https://www.dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5589457&fecha=13/03/2020&print=true 6/16 conexi�n a la red de drenaje o fosa s�ptica de las descargas dom�sticas, as� como a la construcci�n de sanitarios secos y sanitario con biodigestores. IV. Electrificaci�n: Proyectos que se refieren prioritariamente a la ampliaci�n, construcci�n y mantenimiento, seg�n sea el caso, de redes el�ctricas cuyo fin sea la provisi�n de electricidad a las viviendas, as� como la electrificaci�n no convencional. V. Infraestructura b�sica del sector educativo: Proyectos relacionados prioritariamente con la ampliaci�n, construcci�n, mantenimiento y rehabilitaci�n, seg�n sea el caso, de aulas, sanitarios, canchas deportivas, techados para realizar actividades f�sicas en instalaciones de las escuelas, bibliotecas y bebederos, as� como aquellos relativos a la dotaci�n de servicios b�sicos como agua, electricidad y drenaje, en escuelas de nivel b�sico y media superior. Tambi�n podr�n realizarse proyectos integrales en participaci�n con programas federales, estatales y municipales que otorguen subsidios y financiamientos para este fin. VI. Infraestructura b�sica del sector salud: Proyectos destinados prioritariamente al equipamiento, mantenimiento y rehabilitaci�n, seg�n sea el caso, de hospitales, centros de salud o unidades m�dicas y dispensarios m�dicos. VII. Mejoramiento de vivienda: Proyectos que se refieren prioritariamente a la consolidaci�n de la calidad y espacios de las viviendas deterioradas f�sica o funcionalmente, con el fin de disminuir el hacinamiento, incluyendo cuarto para ba�o, cuarto para cocina, cuarto dormitorio, muro firme y techo firme sin incluir el material de desecho, ni l�mina de cart�n. Prioritariamente, podr�n realizarse proyectos integrales. Los proyectos a que se refiere este rubro general, podr�n realizarse en participaci�n con programas federales y estatales que otorguen subsidios y financiamientos para este fin, siempre y cuando se trate de mejoramiento de vivienda, as� como para mejorar el acceso a los servicios b�sicos de la vivienda, como agua, drenaje y electricidad. VIII. Urbanizaci�n: Proyectos que se refieren prioritariamente a la ampliaci�n, construcci�n, equipamiento, mantenimiento y rehabilitaci�n, seg�n sea el caso, de caminos rurales, carreteras y pavimentaci�n, as� como calles, guarniciones y banquetas, puentes e infraestructura para personas con discapacidad y caminos sacacosechas. Tambi�n incluye obras de alumbrado p�blico y mercados p�blicos. En cuanto a los proyectos relacionados con agua potable, deber� garantizarse que su operaci�n y mantenimiento quede a cargo de los organismos operadores de los gobiernos locales, o bien, de las comunidades beneficiarias. Por lo que respecta a los proyectos de infraestructura b�sica del sector salud, deber� garantizarse que se cuenta con los recursos humanos para su operaci�n, al igual que el suministro de medicamentos, conforme a la instancia normativa federal o de las entidades federativas, en t�rminos de la normatividad aplicable. Para el caso de proyectos de infraestructura b�sica del sector educativo, deber� garantizarse que se cuenta con los recursos humanos, materiales y financieros para su operaci�n, conforme a la normativa federal o de los gobiernos locales que resulte aplicable. Dichos gastos no podr�n cubrirse con recursos del FAIS. 2.2.2. Concurrencia de recursos del FAIS Para la realizaci�n de obras y acciones previstas en el cat�logo del FAIS, los gobiernos de las entidades federativas, los municipios y las demarcaciones territoriales podr�n ejercer los recursos del FAIS, en sus dos componentes, FISE y FISMDF, respectivamente, en concurrencia con recursos de naturaleza federal, estatal, municipal, de las demarcaciones territoriales y/o privada, siempre que impacten directamente en la reducci�n de la pobreza extrema y el rezago social, sujet�ndose al efecto a las disposiciones en materia de ejercicio, control, contabilidad, comprobaci�n de gasto, evaluaci�n, transparencia, rendici�n de cuentas, fiscalizaci�n y dem�s disposiciones aplicables. Los convenios de concurrencia que sean celebrados para el ejercicio de los recursos del FAIS deber�n acompa�arse del Anexo I que forma parte integra de los presentes Lineamientos. En el caso de los proyectos de electrificaci�n, los gobiernos locales deber�n contar con la participaci�n de la CFE a trav�s de su Unidad de Electrificaci�n. Cuando los gobiernos locales realicen concurrencia con recursos del FAIS, en sus dos componentes FISE y FISMDF, deber� reportarlo en el m�dulo especifico contenido en la MIDS y conforme a las dem�s disposiciones aplicables. En todos los casos, los recursos del FAIS deber�n ser ejercidos directamente por los gobiernos locales. 2.2.3. Del informe anual El Informe Anual es la herramienta para orientar la planeaci�n de los recursos que ejercen los gobiernos locales para el mejoramiento de los indicadores de situaci�n de pobreza y rezago social, con base en lo que establece la LGDS, para la medici�n de la pobreza, y deber� contener al menos los siguientes elementos: I. Principales indicadores sociodemogr�ficos de los gobiernos locales generados a partir de la informaci�n contenida en los reportes que al respecto emitan el CONEVAL. II. Principales indicadores de situaci�n de pobreza, carencias sociales, acceso a servicios y derechos sociales, y cohesi�n social con base en la informaci�n contenida en los reportes que al respecto emita el CONEVAL. III. Indicadores asociados con el �ndice de rezago social, destacando aqu�llos en los que se incide con la aplicaci�n de los recursos del FAIS, con base en la informaci�n contenida en los reportes que al respecto emitan el CONEVAL.
  7. 7. 19/3/2020 DOF - Diario Oficial de la Federaci�n https://www.dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5589457&fecha=13/03/2020&print=true 7/16 IV. Indicadores de rezago social por tama�o de localidad, resaltando aquellas que presenten el mayor n�mero de personas o viviendas por tipo de rezago. Los gobiernos locales usar�n los instrumentos vigentes para conocer los principales indicadores sociodemogr�ficos en t�rminos de rezago social conforme a lo que publique el CONEVAL, as� como la informaci�n sobre los programas federales que llevan a cabo proyectos y acciones vinculadas con el FAIS con el objeto de potenciar los alcances de �ste en la disminuci�n de la pobreza extrema y carencias sociales. 2.3. Proyectos FAIS Previa identificaci�n de la demanda social de obras y acciones, los gobiernos locales planear�n y ejecutar�n los recursos provenientes del FAIS con base en los siguientes criterios: A. Para la realizaci�n de proyectos con recursos del FISE: I. Al menos el 30% de los recursos del FISE deber�n invertirse en las ZAP, ya sean urbanas o rurales. II. El resto de los recursos se invertir� en los municipios o demarcaciones territoriales con los dos mayores grados de rezago social, o bien, utilizando el criterio de pobreza extrema. B. Para la realizaci�n de proyectos con recursos del FISMDF: I. Si el municipio o demarcaci�n territorial es ZAP rural y no tiene ZAP urbanas, deber� invertir los recursos en beneficio de la poblaci�n que habita en las localidades que presentan los dos mayores grados de rezago social, o bien, de la poblaci�n en pobreza extrema. II. Si el municipio o demarcaci�n territorial tiene ZAP urbanas, deber� invertir en �stas, por lo menos un porcentaje de los recursos del FISMDF, igual a: D�nde: PIZUi = Porcentaje de Inversi�n en las ZAP urbanas del municipio o demarcaci�n territorial i. PZUij = Poblaci�n que habita en la ZAP urbana j del municipio o demarcaci�n territorial i. j = ZAP urbana. n = N�mero de ZAP urbanas en el municipio o demarcaci�n territorial i. PPMi = Poblaci�n en pobreza del municipio o demarcaci�n territorial i. Los municipios o demarcaciones territoriales deber�n invertir al menos el 30% de los recursos para la atenci�n de las ZAP urbanas cuando el PIZUi sea mayor a este porcentaje. El resto de los recursos podr� invertirse en beneficio de la poblaci�n que vive en las localidades que presentan los dos mayores grados de rezago social, o bien, en donde exista poblaci�n en pobreza extrema. III. Si el municipio o demarcaci�n territorial no tiene ZAP, entonces deber� invertir los recursos del FISMDF en beneficio de la poblaci�n que habita en las localidades que presentan los dos mayores grados de rezago social, o bien, donde haya poblaci�n en pobreza extrema. Para la Acreditaci�n de Beneficio a Poblaci�n en Pobreza Extrema, los gobiernos locales deber�n hacer uso de los procedimientos, que BIENESTAR publicar� en su Normateca Interna a trav�s de la DGGPB, mismos que ser�n analizados por la DGGPB, para su evaluaci�n y procedencia de la acreditaci�n correspondiente. Los siguientes casos quedar�n exentos de Acreditaci�n de Beneficio a Poblaci�n en pobreza extrema: I. Las inversiones que se realicen dentro de las localidades rurales en ZAP rurales. II. Las inversiones que se realicen dentro de las localidades sin clasificaci�n de rezago social. Lo anterior, en el marco de aplicaci�n de la nueva pol�tica social establecida en el Plan Nacional de Desarrollo. Para la realizaci�n de las obras y acciones del FAIS, los gobiernos locales deber�n dar cumplimiento a lo establecido en la LCF, la LGDS, la LFPRH, la LDFEFM, la LGCG y la LFRCF, la LGAHOTDU, la LGCC, la LGDEEyPA, la LGS y, dem�s normatividad federal y estatal aplicable vigente. 2.3.1. Clasificaci�n de los proyectos FAIS De acuerdo con su contribuci�n al mejoramiento de los indicadores de pobreza y rezago social y con base en lo se�alado en el art�culo 33 de la LCF, los recursos del FAIS se orientar�n a la realizaci�n de proyectos en t�rminos del manual de operaci�n MIDS y priorizarse de acuerdo a las necesidades de los gobiernos locales. Cuando se realicen proyectos de infraestructura, se deber� acreditar la existencia previa de obra b�sica necesaria para su funcionamiento, con la finalidad de que �stas sean bienes finales y funcionales. Los gobiernos locales deber�n priorizar y podr�n disponer de hasta el 70% de los recursos que reciban del FISE o FISMDF, respectivamente, para la realizaci�n de obras y acciones previstos en el cat�logo FAIS, cuando la infraestructura social b�sica se
  8. 8. 19/3/2020 DOF - Diario Oficial de la Federaci�n https://www.dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5589457&fecha=13/03/2020&print=true 8/16 haya da�ado o afectado por un desastre ocasionado por un fen�meno natural, con motivo del cual se cuente con una Declaratoria de Desastre Natural emitida por la Coordinaci�n Nacional de Protecci�n Civil o en su caso, del dictamen de protecci�n civil que realice la dependencia de la entidad federativa que corresponda y que avale dicha situaci�n, misma que se publicar� en su �rgano oficial de difusi�n. La realizaci�n de los proyectos bajo esta modalidad deber� ejecutarse posterior a la publicaci�n de la declaratoria o dictamen respectivo. En ambos casos, se deber� contar con la manifestaci�n de procedencia de la DGDR. Los gobiernos locales deber�n priorizar la realizaci�n de proyectos, obras y acciones que permitan disminuir la pobreza y el rezago social que mide el CONEVAL y de conformidad con la normatividad aplicable. Los recursos provenientes de financiamiento, en t�rminos del art�culo 50 de la LCF, y que den origen a las obligaciones con cargo al FAIS a que hace referencia dicha disposici�n, �nicamente podr�n destinarse a los fines establecidos en el art�culo 33 de dicho ordenamiento y deber�n por tanto sujetarse al cumplimiento de estos Lineamientos y, las obligaciones que contraigan deber�n sujetarse a lo establecido en la LDFEFM y las disposiciones aplicables en la materia. Cuando un gobierno local solicite financiamiento respaldado con los recursos FAIS deber� reportarlo en el m�dulo espec�fico contenido en la MIDS y conforme a las dem�s disposiciones aplicables. Para solicitar un financiamiento es necesario cubrir las siguientes condicionantes: a) Que exista una necesidad urgente de las obras o acciones a realizar y su justificaci�n quede documentada. b) Que antes de solicitar el financiamiento haya una definici�n exacta de las obras o acciones a realizar, mismas que deben cumplir con las metas y objetivos del FAIS, precisando cu�les de ellas se amortizar�n cada a�o. Por otra parte, los rendimientos financieros que provengan de los recursos FAIS deber�n destinarse a los fines establecidos en el art�culo 33 de la LCF, de conformidad con lo que establece el art�culo 49 de dicho ordenamiento y con base en los presentes Lineamientos. 2.4. Gastos Indirectos Los gobiernos locales podr�n destinar una parte proporcional equivalente hasta el 3% de los recursos asignados al FAIS, en sus dos componentes FISE y FISMDF, para ser aplicados como gastos indirectos en los rubros generales de verificaci�n y seguimiento de las obras y acciones que se realicen, as� como para la realizaci�n de estudios y la evaluaci�n de proyectos, conforme a las acciones que se se�alan en el manual de operaci�n MIDS. Dichas acciones, deber�n obtener la manifestaci�n de procedencia de la DGDR, a trav�s de la MIDS. Para la contrataci�n de servicios profesionales, cient�ficos, t�cnicos y otros servicios, se deber� observar el concepto de gasto y partidas previstas en el manual de operaci�n MIDS. Asimismo, se deber� cumplir con lo establecido en el Anexo II de los presentes Lineamientos. Los gobiernos locales podr�n convenir con BIENESTAR, a trav�s de la DGDR, un porcentaje para financiar la contrataci�n de los ABM haciendo uso de hasta 3% de los gastos indirectos, atendiendo a los mecanismos que establezca BIENESTAR, a trav�s de la DGDR, bajo las siguientes modalidades: a) Contrataci�n de personas f�sicas por honorarios, bajo la modalidad de contrataci�n directa a trav�s de la partida espec�fica 33901 "Subcontrataci�n de Servicios con Terceros", en t�rminos del manual de operaci�n MIDS, previo convenio con BIENESTAR, a trav�s de la DGDR, y conforme a lo establecido en el Anexo II; o, b) Contrataci�n de personas morales, para lo cual los gobiernos locales deber�n sujetarse a los procedimientos de contrataci�n, establecidos en la legislaci�n vigente en materia de prestaci�n de servicios de las entidades federativas. La contrataci�n se realizar� bajo la partida espec�fica 33901 "Subcontrataci�n de Servicios con Terceros", en t�rminos del manual de operaci�n MIDS, previo convenio con BIENESTAR, a trav�s de la DGDR, y conforme a lo establecido en el Anexo II. Los gobiernos locales proporcionar�n a BIENESTAR, a trav�s de la DGDR, la informaci�n que sobre la utilizaci�n de los recursos del FAIS les sea requerida a trav�s de los ABM, para la verificaci�n y el seguimiento de dichos recursos, con el fin de dar cumplimiento a la obligaci�n establecida en el art�culo 33, apartado B, fracci�n II, incisos d y f de la LCF en cada una de las entidades, municipios o demarcaciones territoriales. 2.5. PRODIMDF Los municipios y demarcaciones territoriales podr�n disponer de hasta un 2% del total de los recursos del FISMDF que les correspondan para la realizaci�n de un PRODIMDF, conforme a lo se�alado en el art�culo 33 de la LCF, con la finalidad de fortalecer las capacidades de gesti�n del municipio o demarcaci�n territorial, conforme a los rubros generales enunciados en el p�rrafo primero del numeral 2.5.1 de los presentes Lineamientos. El PRODIMDF ser� convenido entre BIENESTAR, a trav�s de la DGDR, el Gobierno de la entidad federativa correspondiente y el municipio o demarcaci�n territorial de que se trate. Una vez revisado el convenio, y en su caso, aprobado por la DGDR, ser� signado por las partes mediante firma electr�nica avanzada, a trav�s de la plataforma habilitada en el sitio oficial de BIENESTAR. 2.5.1. Tipos de proyectos Los proyectos que podr�n realizarse con el PRODIMDF, tienen la finalidad de fortalecer el marco jur�dico y organizacional, la operatividad del municipio o demarcaci�n territorial, as� como la promoci�n de la participaci�n ciudadana. Dichos proyectos y acciones se encuentran contenidos en el manual de operaci�n MIDS, relacionados con la instalaci�n y habilitaci�n de estaciones tecnol�gicas interactivas (kioskos digitales), acondicionamiento de espacios f�sicos, actualizaci�n de catastro municipal, padr�n de contribuyentes y/o tarifas, creaci�n y actualizaci�n de la normatividad municipal y adquisici�n de
  9. 9. 19/3/2020 DOF - Diario Oficial de la Federaci�n https://www.dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5589457&fecha=13/03/2020&print=true 9/16 equipo de c�mputo, programas, equipo de internet satelital rural y sistemas operativos e inform�ticos, construcci�n, rehabilitaci�n, mantenimiento, ampliaci�n, reconstrucci�n y equipamiento de centros integradores del desarrollo, creaci�n de m�dulos de participaci�n y consulta ciudadana para el seguimiento de los planes y programas de gobierno, creaci�n y actualizaci�n de la normatividad municipal y de las demarcaciones territoriales del distrito federal, cursos de capacitaci�n y actualizaci�n que fomenten la formaci�n de los servidores p�blicos municipales (no incluye estudios universitarios y de posgrado) y elaboraci�n e implementaci�n de un programa para el desarrollo institucional municipal. Con la finalidad de que los municipios o demarcaciones territoriales puedan llevar a cabo el PRODIMDF, BIENESTAR, por conducto de la DGDR, pondr� a su disposici�n el proyecto de convenio en la plataforma habilitada en el sitio oficial de BIENESTAR, previamente enviado para validaci�n por parte de la UAGCT, a m�s tardar el �ltimo d�a h�bil de marzo del ejercicio fiscal correspondiente. Una vez que el municipio o demarcaci�n territorial incorpore los datos pertinentes en el proyecto de convenio y expediente t�cnico, �stos deber�n ser revisados, y en su caso aprobados por la DGDR, a trav�s de la plataforma habilitada en el sitio oficial de BIENESTAR, a m�s tardar el �ltimo d�a h�bil de agosto del ejercicio fiscal de que se trate. En caso de existir observaciones, �stas deber�n ser atendidas previamente al plazo establecido para la suscripci�n. De considerarse aprobado el PRODIMDF, deber� ser suscrito por las partes mediante firma electr�nica avanzada, a trav�s de la plataforma habilitada en el sitio oficial de BIENESTAR. La DGDR deber� remitir el convenio y su expediente t�cnico debidamente firmados a la UAGCT, para registro. 2.5.2. Criterios para convenir PRODIMDF Para la implementaci�n y aplicaci�n de los recursos del PRODIMDF se observar� lo siguiente: I. Los recursos destinados no podr�n exceder el 2% del total de los recursos FISMDF ministrados a los municipios y demarcaciones territoriales. II. El PRODIMDF s�lo podr� ejercerse por los municipios y las demarcaciones territoriales. III. Las entidades federativas no deber�n solicitar o retener los recursos del FISMDF que los municipios o demarcaciones territoriales pueden utilizar para el PRODIMDF. Asimismo, no deber�n ejercer los recursos para su beneficio creando programas que sustituyan a �ste. IV. El PRODIMDF �nicamente se podr� llevar a cabo por medio de la suscripci�n de un convenio entre BIENESTAR, por conducto de la DGDR, el Gobierno de la entidad federativa y el municipio o la demarcaci�n territorial. V. Los municipios y demarcaciones territoriales deber�n llenar el expediente t�cnico, disponible en la MIDS. VI. El expediente t�cnico del convenio deber� contener al menos la siguiente informaci�n: a) Diagn�stico de la situaci�n actual. b) Problem�tica. c) Objetivo. d) Justificaci�n. e) Calendario de ejecuci�n. f) Descripci�n. g) Unidad de medida y costo unitario de los bienes o servicios que se adquirir�n. h) N�mero de beneficiarios por tipo de proyecto. VII. El convenio y su expediente t�cnico deber�n ser revisados y contar con la aprobaci�n de BIENESTAR, por conducto de la DGDR. VIII. El convenio y su expediente t�cnico deber�n estar debidamente firmados electr�nicamente por las partes que lo suscriben. La DGDR deber� enviar para registro a la UAGCT un tanto del convenio y del expediente t�cnico. IX. BIENESTAR, por conducto de la DGDR, ser� responsable de que el convenio y su expediente t�cnico satisfagan el contenido de los Lineamientos y de integrar una base de datos con el estatus de los convenios PRODIMDF, misma que deber� publicarse en la p�gina electr�nica de BIENESTAR y contener al menos los siguientes campos: a) Nombre del municipio o demarcaci�n territorial. b) Monto FISMDF total transferido en el ejercicio fiscal correspondiente. c) Nombre del programa. d) Objetivo del programa. e) Monto convenido. 2.6. Criterios para convenir la distribuci�n del FISMDF Con el objetivo de dar cumplimiento a lo establecido en el art�culo 35 de la LCF, las entidades federativas, previo convenio con BIENESTAR, calcular�n las distribuciones FISMDF, mismas que deber�n publicarse en sus respectivos �rganos oficiales de
  10. 10. 19/3/2020 DOF - Diario Oficial de la Federaci�n https://www.dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5589457&fecha=13/03/2020&print=true 10/16 difusi�n, a m�s tardar el 31 de enero del ejercicio fiscal aplicable, as� como la f�rmula y su respectiva metodolog�a, justificando cada elemento. El procedimiento para convenir la distribuci�n FISMDF ser� el siguiente: I. La DGDR enviar� a las entidades federativas por medio electr�nico el convenio y el anexo metodol�gico, previamente enviado para validaci�n por parte de la UAGCT. II. La DGDR informar� a las entidades federativas las acciones necesarias para su suscripci�n, a m�s tardar los primeros 15 d�as h�biles de enero. III. Las entidades federativas podr�n solicitar a la DGDR, la asesor�a necesaria para llevar a cabo el c�lculo de la distribuci�n del FISMDF con base en la f�rmula establecida en el art�culo 34 de la LCF. IV. Las entidades federativas enviar�n a la DGDR, la propuesta de metodolog�a y los resultados del c�lculo de la distribuci�n del FISMDF para su revisi�n y validaci�n. V. La DGDR revisar� la propuesta de la entidad federativas, y en su caso, emitir� los comentarios para su validaci�n. De no existir comentarios, o en su caso, que los mismos hayan sido solventados, la DGDR validar� la propuesta. VI. Las entidades federativas enviar�n a la DGDR, el convenio y el anexo metodol�gico firmado por los representantes del gobierno en la entidad federativas con el fin de recabar la firma de la persona titular de BIENESTAR y de la DGDR, a m�s tardar el 25 de enero del ejercicio aplicable. VII. La DGDR enviar� un ejemplar original del convenio y del anexo metodol�gico firmado por las partes, al representante de la entidad federativa para su resguardo. VIII. La DGDR enviar� un ejemplar original del convenio y del anexo metodol�gico firmado por las partes, a la UAGCT para su registro y resguardo. IX. La DGDR publicar� en la p�gina electr�nica de BIENESTAR, los convenios y anexos metodol�gicos convenidos con las entidades federativas. X. Las entidades enviar�n a la DGDR, un ejemplar de la publicaci�n en su �rgano oficial de difusi�n de la distribuci�n del FISMDF del ejercicio fiscal de que se trate, a m�s tardar el 15 de febrero del ejercicio fiscal correspondiente. XI. La DGDR publicar� en la p�gina electr�nica de BIENESTAR, las publicaciones de la distribuci�n del FISMDF de las entidades federativas del ejercicio fiscal correspondiente. TITULO TERCERO SEGUIMIENTO SOBRE EL USO DE LOS RECURSOS BIENESTAR y los gobiernos locales deber�n cumplir con las responsabilidades se�aladas en los art�culos 33, 48 y 49 de la LCF, 85 de la LFPRH, 75 y 80 de la LGCG, 17 de la LDFEFM, la LFAR y dem�s disposiciones aplicables en materia de responsabilidad hacendaria y financiera, de contabilidad gubernamental, de transparencia, de fiscalizaci�n y rendici�n de cuentas, as� como de seguimiento sobre el uso de los recursos del FAIS. Asimismo, BIENESTAR a trav�s de la DGDR, solicitar� a los gobiernos locales y a los ABM, la informaci�n que requiera para revisar la correcta aplicaci�n de los recursos del FAIS, de conformidad a lo previsto en los presentes Lineamientos y los instrumentos jur�dicos que se suscriban. Por su parte, la MIDS y el SRFT deber�n proporcionar datos que permitan identificar la incidencia de los proyectos que realicen los gobiernos locales en los indicadores de situaci�n de pobreza y rezago social. Con base en dicha informaci�n se evitar� incidir en localidades con alto o muy alto nivel de rezago social y en ZAP que ya hayan sido atendidas. 3.1. Informes sobre el ejercicio y destino de los recursos FAIS 3.1.1. Responsabilidades de BIENESTAR BIENESTAR por conducto de la DGDR, tendr� las siguientes responsabilidades: I. Revisar y en su caso aprobar los convenios de distribuci�n del FISMDF, PRODIMDF y de verificaci�n y seguimiento de las obras y acciones. II. Durante el proceso de planeaci�n, emitir manifestaci�n de procedencia de los proyectos de obras y acciones a trav�s de la MIDS. III. Coordinarse con las Entidades Federativas para identificar las necesidades de capacitaci�n. IV. Dar capacitaci�n a los gobiernos locales y a los ABM, sobre la operaci�n del FAIS, con el fin de que los proyectos que se realicen con los recursos FAIS incidan en los indicadores de carencias sociales y de rezago social identificados en el Informe Anual, conforme al Cat�logo del FAIS. V. Dar seguimiento al uso de los recursos FAIS, con base en la informaci�n sobre la planeaci�n de los proyectos de obras y acciones que reporten los gobiernos locales en la MIDS y en el SRFT. VI. Informar trimestralmente a la UED de la SHCP, la planeaci�n de los recursos del FAIS que los gobiernos locales reporten en la MIDS, a m�s tardar 10 d�as naturales antes del inicio del per�odo de registro de avances en el SRFT. VII. Solicitar a los gobiernos locales, la informaci�n adicional que se requiera para el seguimiento sobre el uso de los recursos del FAIS, que no est� contenida en el SRFT.
  11. 11. 19/3/2020 DOF - Diario Oficial de la Federaci�n https://www.dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5589457&fecha=13/03/2020&print=true 11/16 VIII. Elaborar y enviar el informe trimestral a la Comisi�n de Desarrollo Social de la C�mara de Diputados del Congreso de la Uni�n, el cual deber� contener el avance f�sico financiero sobre el uso de los recursos, por entidad federativa, municipio o demarcaci�n territorial, fondo y proyecto, a m�s tardar 45 d�as naturales posteriores a la conclusi�n del trimestre, de conformidad con el art�culo 75 de la LCG. IX. Publicar los informes trimestrales en su p�gina electr�nica, en la fecha en la que env�e la informaci�n a la C�mara de Diputados del Congreso de la Uni�n. X. Dar seguimiento trimestral sobre el uso de los recursos FAIS y su incidencia en los indicadores de situaci�n de pobreza y rezago social se�alados en el Informe Anual a trav�s de la MIDS. La MIDS deber� contener informaci�n al menos sobre el tipo de proyectos, grado de avance de los proyectos e incidencia en las carencias sociales. XI. Informar a los gobiernos locales sobre los resultados de los informes trimestrales, con el fin de coordinar e implementar acciones de mejora que permitan el uso eficiente y eficaz de los recursos FAIS. XII. Impulsar que los municipios o demarcaciones territoriales lleven a cabo acciones para fomentar la participaci�n social en la planeaci�n, que registren y establezcan mecanismos de control y seguimiento de los proyectos que se realicen con los recursos del FAIS a trav�s de las formas de organizaci�n con las que cuente el municipio o demarcaci�n territorial para promover la participaci�n social. XIII. Coordinarse con los gobiernos locales para el cumplimiento de las acciones de verificaci�n y seguimiento de los proyectos financiados con recursos del FAIS, conforme a los convenios para la contrataci�n de los ABM, en t�rminos del numeral 2.4 de estos Lineamientos. 3.1.2 Responsabilidades de los Gobiernos Locales Los gobiernos locales, tendr�n las siguientes responsabilidades: I. Hacer del conocimiento de sus habitantes, a trav�s de su p�gina oficial de internet, los recursos asignados por FISE y FISMDF, respectivamente. En los casos que los municipios no cuenten con p�gina oficial de internet, convendr�n con el Gobierno de la entidad federativa, para que �ste publique la informaci�n correspondiente al municipio. II. Nombrar a m�s tardar el �ltimo d�a h�bil de febrero del ejercicio fiscal correspondiente, un servidor p�blico con nivel m�nimo de director de �rea o equivalente, que fungir� como enlace FAIS, el cual se coordinar� con la DGDR. Dicha designaci�n deber� hacerse mediante oficio enviado a la DGDR, atendiendo a los requisitos establecidos en el Manual MIDS. III. Llevar a cabo la planeaci�n y seguimiento de los proyectos que se realicen con los recursos FAIS, con base en los indicadores de carencias sociales y de rezago social identificados en el Informe Anual y conforme al Cat�logo del FAIS. IV. A trav�s de la MIDS, georreferenciar los proyectos de obras y acciones financiadas con recursos del FAIS; identificar su incidencia en los indicadores de situaci�n de pobreza y rezago social; y proporcionar la informaci�n para la conformaci�n del padr�n de beneficiarios. V. Participar en las acciones de capacitaci�n que lleve a cabo BIENESTAR, a trav�s de la DGDR, referentes a la operaci�n del FAIS. VI. Reportar trimestralmente la planeaci�n de los recursos FAIS en la MIDS, a m�s tardar 10 d�as naturales antes de concluir el trimestre. La planeaci�n de los recursos deber� realizarse estrictamente conforme a lo establecido en los presentes Lineamientos, los instrumentos jur�dicos que se suscriban y el Manual de Operaci�n MIDS. Para que los gobiernos locales puedan reportar avances de los proyectos en el SRFT, estos deber�n estar registrados previamente en la MIDS. VII. Reportar la informaci�n sobre el uso de los recursos del FAIS en el SRFT, las metas y avances de los indicadores de la MIR, as� como aquella a que se refiere la fracci�n III del art�culo 33 de la LCF relacionada con las obras financiadas con recursos provenientes del FAIS, en los t�rminos que disponga la SHCP, dentro del plazo al que hace referencia el segundo p�rrafo del art�culo 48 de la LCF. El reporte al que hace referencia el p�rrafo anterior se deber� realizar con base en la informaci�n de la MIDS, que la SHCP incorpore en el SRFT. VIII. Atender las observaciones que BIENESTAR, a trav�s de la DGDR, emita a la informaci�n que se reporte en el SRFT, conforme al calendario establecido para tal fin por la SHCP. IX. Proporcionar a BIENESTAR, a trav�s de la DGDR, la informaci�n adicional que �sta requiera para el seguimiento sobre el uso de los recursos y la elaboraci�n del Informe trimestral a la Comisi�n de Desarrollo Social de la C�mara de Diputados del Congreso de la Uni�n. X. Publicar en su p�gina oficial de internet los informes trimestrales de los avances de los proyectos que se realicen con los recursos del FAIS, y en su caso, evidencias de conclusi�n, en los t�rminos establecidos en el art�culo 33 de la LCF. XI. Proporcionar a BIENESTAR, a trav�s de la DGDR, la informaci�n adicional que �sta requiera para la integraci�n de las MIDS, con el fin de contar con elementos para el an�lisis de incidencia de los proyectos realizados con los recursos FAIS en los indicadores de situaci�n de pobreza y de rezago social identificados en el Informe Anual, conforme al Cat�logo del FAIS.
  12. 12. 19/3/2020 DOF - Diario Oficial de la Federaci�n https://www.dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5589457&fecha=13/03/2020&print=true 12/16 XII. Informar a BIENESTAR, por conducto de la DGDR, sobre los resultados de los informes trimestrales, con el fin de coordinar e implementar acciones de mejora que permitan el uso eficiente y eficaz de los recursos del FAIS. XIII. Mantener registros espec�ficos del FAIS, en sus dos componentes, FISE y FISMDF, debidamente actualizados, as� como la documentaci�n original que justifique y compruebe el gasto incurrido, conforme a lo establecido por la LGCG, la Ley General de Transparencia y Acceso a la Informaci�n P�blica y la Ley Federal de Transparencia y Acceso a la Informaci�n P�blica respecto del ejercicio de los recursos federales. XIV. Proporcionar a BIENESTAR, por conducto de la DGDR y la DGEMPS toda la informaci�n que se requiera para la realizaci�n de la evaluaci�n del FAIS. XV. Promover la participaci�n comunitaria en la planeaci�n, registro y establecimiento de mecanismos de control y seguimiento de los proyectos que se realicen con los recursos del FAIS a trav�s de los comit�s de participaci�n social o de las formas de organizaci�n con las que cuente el municipio o demarcaci�n territorial para promover la participaci�n social. XVI. Los municipios y demarcaciones territoriales deber�n guardar evidencias del registro sobre la integraci�n y operaci�n de las figuras de participaci�n social en el FISMDF. XVII. Los gobiernos locales deber�n informar a la poblaci�n sobre la conclusi�n de una obra o acci�n realizada parcial o totalmente con recursos del FAIS mediante la colocaci�n en un lugar visible de una placa que contenga al menos la siguiente frase: "Esta obra se realiz� con recursos federales del FAIS del ejercicio fiscal _(a�o)", o bien, "Esta obra se realiz� parcialmente con recursos federales del FAIS del ejercicio fiscal _(A�o)". Cuando se trate de obras de mejoramiento de vivienda, los gobiernos locales deber�n colocar una etiqueta en un lugar visible que se�ale al menos lo siguiente: "Esta vivienda fue mejorada con recursos federales del FAIS del ejercicio fiscal _(A�o)". XVIII. En materia de verificaci�n y seguimiento los gobiernos locales deber�n, al menos: a. Colaborar con la DGDR y con los ABM, en las acciones de verificaci�n y seguimiento de las obras registradas en el SRFT. b. Reportar trimestralmente a BIENESTAR, a trav�s de la DGDR, las acciones de verificaci�n de las obras registradas en el SRFT, mediante la c�dula de verificaci�n y seguimiento de obras del FAIS, que estar� a disposici�n en la plataforma habilitada en el sitio oficial de BIENESTAR. Las c�dulas de verificaci�n y seguimiento de obra del FAIS deber�n contar con la firma del enlace FAIS y de los ABM. c. Elaborar y remitir a la DGDR, a trav�s de la plataforma habilitada en el sitio oficial de BIENESTAR, el reporte de incidencias encontradas en el registro de avances en el SRFT y la verificaci�n. Para las acciones de verificaci�n y seguimiento de las obras y acciones que se realicen, los gobiernos locales podr�n establecer un porcentaje de hasta 3% del FAIS, en sus dos componentes, FISE y FISMDF, para ser aplicados como gastos indirectos. Las acciones de verificaci�n y seguimiento que conforman este numeral se llevar�n a cabo por los ABM que podr�n ser contratados por los gobiernos locales en t�rminos de los presentes Lineamientos y de los convenios de coordinaci�n que se celebren con BIENESTAR, por conducto de la DGDR y el Manual de Operaci�n de los ABM. XIX. En materia de los proyectos que se financien con los recursos del FAIS, se deber�: a. Asegurarse de contar con el respectivo convenio de concurrencia y dar cumplimiento a las Reglas de Operaci�n y/o Lineamientos de los Programas, cuya fuente de financiamiento participe en la realizaci�n del proyecto de obra y acciones. Este deber� contener el Anexo I que forma parte de estos Lineamientos, para facilitar la comprobaci�n de los recursos del FAIS. b. Verificar que los recursos del FAIS en concurrencia est�n beneficiando a la poblaci�n que habita las ZAP, los dos grados m�s altos de rezago social o en pobreza extrema. TITULO CUARTO EVALUACI�N El ejercicio de los recursos del FAIS estar� sujeto a la evaluaci�n del desempe�o, en t�rminos de lo que establece el art�culo 49, fracci�n V, de la LCF. Lo anterior, sin menoscabo de las evaluaciones que, en ejercicio de sus facultades y atribuciones, realicen los gobiernos locales. BIENESTAR, por conducto de la DGEMPS y en coordinaci�n con la DGDR, podr� proponer a la UED y al CONEVAL, esquemas espec�ficos y una agenda para la evaluaci�n del FAIS a partir de un enfoque agregado con alcance nacional, en concordancia con los programas anuales de evaluaci�n a los que hace referencia el art�culo 110 de la LFPRH. La DGEMPS se encargar� de coordinar la realizaci�n de las evaluaciones nacionales del FAIS que realice o coordine BIENESTAR, tareas en las que participar� la DGDR, verificando que �stas se lleven a cabo por organismos gubernamentales especializados, de car�cter nacional o internacional que cuenten con reconocimiento y experiencia en la materia, con apego a la normatividad aplicable, debiendo publicar los documentos y resultados de las evaluaciones en la p�gina electr�nica de BIENESTAR, y enviarlos al CONEVAL a la UED, a la C�mara de Diputados, a la ASF y dem�s instancias competentes, en los t�rminos de los numerales vig�simo sexto y vig�simo noveno de los Lineamientos Generales para la Evaluaci�n de los Programas Federales de la Administraci�n P�blica Federal, y dem�s disposiciones normativas aplicables.
  13. 13. 19/3/2020 DOF - Diario Oficial de la Federaci�n https://www.dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5589457&fecha=13/03/2020&print=true 13/16 Los gobiernos locales deber�n coadyuvar con BIENESTAR y, en su caso, con la SHCP y el CONEVAL, en la realizaci�n de las evaluaciones del FAIS en t�rminos de lo dispuesto por los art�culos 56 y 71 de la LGCG, as� como el apartado B de los art�culos 33 y 49 de la LCF. TITULO QUINTO CAPACITACI�N Y COORDINACI�N PARA PROMOVER LA PLANEACI�N, SEGUIMIENTO Y EVALUACI�N DEL FAIS 5.1. Capacitaci�n del FAIS BIENESTAR, por medio de la DGDR, pondr� en marcha el Programa de Capacitaci�n FAIS, con el objetivo de fortalecer el conocimiento de los servidores p�blicos de los gobiernos locales sobre la planeaci�n del FAIS, operaci�n de la MIDS, participaci�n social y c�lculo de la distribuci�n para la asignaci�n de los recursos de las aportaciones federales para entidades federativas, municipios y demarcaciones territoriales de la Ciudad de M�xico. Para tal efecto, podr� contar con la participaci�n de dependencias de la administraci�n p�blica, as� como con instituciones sociales, educativas y de investigaci�n expertas en la materia, quienes podr�n replicar, a solicitud de la DGDR, el Programa de Capacitaci�n FAIS en las entidades federativas. 5.1.1. Objetivo La capacitaci�n tiene como objetivo proporcionar los conocimientos necesarios a los servidores p�blicos de los gobiernos locales sobre los presentes Lineamientos y la normatividad aplicable para la operaci�n del FAIS, as� como sobre las estrategias conjuntas con otras pol�ticas p�blicas y programas federales. Las capacitaciones se realizar�n preferentemente presenciales, o a trav�s de videoconferencias o plataformas electr�nicas, en apego a la pol�tica de austeridad y de conformidad con las restricciones normativas aplicables. 5.1.2. Criterios para la capacitaci�n BIENESTAR, por conducto de la DGDR, se coordinar� con los gobiernos locales, para la realizaci�n de las capacitaciones, bajo los siguientes criterios: I. El enlace responsable del FAIS en los gobiernos locales se coordinar� con la DGDR, con el objeto de manifestar las necesidades de informaci�n para capacitar a servidores p�blicos. II. Las entidades federativas, a solicitud de la DGDR, podr�n replicar el Programa de Capacitaci�n a sus municipios o demarcaciones territoriales, siempre y cuando se apeguen estrictamente a dicho programa. III. La DGDR podr� invitar a las capacitaciones a los representantes de las instituciones gubernamentales expertas en los temas de inter�s de los gobiernos locales. Lo anterior, en apego a la pol�tica de austeridad y de conformidad con las restricciones normativas aplicables. IV. En las capacitaciones presenciales, las entidades federativas apoyar�n a sus municipios o demarcaciones territoriales en la concertaci�n de las sedes para la realizaci�n de la capacitaci�n, emitir las convocatorias, y asegurar la asistencia de los servidores p�blicos responsables de la operaci�n del FAIS. V. En las capacitaciones por videoconferencia, las entidades federativas apoyar�n en a sus municipios o demarcaciones territoriales en la concertaci�n de las sedes para la realizaci�n de la capacitaci�n, emitir las convocatorias y asegurar la asistencia de los servidores p�blicos responsables de la operaci�n del FAIS en los gobiernos locales. VI. BIENESTAR, por medio de la DGDR, publicar� en la p�gina electr�nica https://www.gob.mx/bienestar/documentos/fondo-de-aportaciones-para-la-infraestructura-social-fais, el alcance de cada una de las capacitaciones incluyendo informaci�n sobre la asistencia de los servidores p�blicos a nivel entidad y municipal o demarcaci�n territorial, as� como las metas y logros alcanzados. VII. BIENESTAR, por medio de la DGDR, difundir� los materiales necesarios para la impartici�n de las capacitaciones en la p�gina electr�nica https://www.gob.mx/bienestar/documentos/fondo-de-aportaciones-para-la-infraestructura-social-fais. Las entidades deber�n difundir dichos materiales a los municipios y demarcaciones territoriales para que �stos los apliquen, debiendo informar a la DGDR, los resultados trimestralmente. 5.2. Coordinaci�n del FAIS Para coadyuvar en el seguimiento sobre el uso de los recursos del FAIS, BIENESTAR podr� contar con el apoyo de las entidades federativas y los ABM. 5.2.1Funciones a cargo de las entidades federativas Las entidades federativas, deber�n informar y difundir a los gobiernos locales, normas, lineamientos, criterios, convenios, gu�as, programas, comunicados y dem�s instrumentos jur�dicos emitidos por BIENESTAR, a trav�s de la DGDR, y otras instancias para la operaci�n del FAIS, debiendo informar a la DGDR su cumplimiento, a trav�s de la Plataforma Share Point. 5.2.2 Responsabilidades de los ABM Para el cumplimiento de lo dispuesto en la fracci�n XVIII del numeral 3.1.2 de estos Lineamientos, los gobiernos locales se coordinar�n y comunicar�n con la DGDR, para el seguimiento y reporte de las actividades que llevar�n a cabo los ABM, con base en lo convenido con BIENESTAR. Los gobiernos locales podr�n llevar a cabo las actividades de verificaci�n y seguimiento de los recursos FAIS, con el apoyo de los ABM, mismos que deber�n contar con la capacitaci�n previa y en su momento, cumplir con los requisitos establecidos en el Manual de Operaci�n de ABM, en los t�rminos de los presentes Lineamentos, los convenios de coordinaci�n que podr�n celebrar
  14. 14. 19/3/2020 DOF - Diario Oficial de la Federaci�n https://www.dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5589457&fecha=13/03/2020&print=true 14/16 los gobiernos locales con BIENESTAR, por conducto de la DGDR, y los mecanismos que �sta establezca para ellos, en cuyo caso los gobiernos locales convendr�n con BIENESTAR, a trav�s de la DGDR, haciendo uso de hasta 3% de los gastos indirectos del FISE y FISMDF, atendiendo a los mecanismos que establezca BIENESTAR, a trav�s de la DGDR. 5.2.2.1. De los ABM Las actividades que llevar�n a cabo los ABM se precisar�n en el Manual de Operaci�n de los ABM y no podr�n ser realizadas por servidores p�blicos de ning�n orden de gobierno. Los convenios de coordinaci�n a que se refiere el segundo p�rrafo del numeral 5.2.2, podr�n ser celebrados por los gobiernos de las entidades federativas y BIENESTAR, a trav�s de la DGDR. Por lo que respecta a los gobiernos municipales o de las demarcaciones territoriales, �stos podr�n adherirse al convenio celebrado con la entidad federativa. En t�rminos de los convenios de coordinaci�n que al efecto se celebren, los ABM deber�n: I. Reportar trimestralmente a BIENESTAR, a trav�s de la DGDR, las acciones de verificaci�n de las obras registradas en el SRFT, mediante la c�dula de verificaci�n y seguimiento de obras del FAIS, que estar� a disposici�n en la plataforma habilitada en el sitio oficial de BIENESTAR. Las c�dulas de verificaci�n y seguimiento de obra del FAIS deber�n contar con la firma del enlace FAIS y de los ABM. II. Dar seguimiento a la MIDS y al SRFT, a trav�s de las c�dulas de verificaci�n. III. Verificar las obras y acciones en los t�rminos que defina BIENESTAR a trav�s de la DGDR. IV. Apoyar a los gobiernos locales en la implementaci�n de mecanismos de rendici�n de cuentas y la participaci�n social en la verificaci�n y seguimiento de obras y acciones. 5.2.2.2. Actividades para la verificaci�n y seguimiento de los recursos FAIS Los gobiernos locales proporcionar�n la informaci�n que BIENESTAR requiera para la supervisi�n y el seguimiento de los recursos del FAIS, en t�rminos del art�culo 33, fracci�n II, Apartado B, incisos d) y f) de la LCF. Para el cumplimiento de lo dispuesto en la fracci�n XVIII del numeral 3.1.2 de estos Lineamientos, los ABM deber�n realizar al menos las siguientes acciones: I. Reforzar el seguimiento de los proyectos en la MIDS y el SRFT, a trav�s de las c�dulas de verificaci�n; II. Promover acciones para la verificaci�n de obras en campo; y, III. Atender a las solicitudes de informaci�n emitidas por la DGDR al respecto de sus actividades. 5.3. Participaci�n Social del FISMDF Los gobiernos locales, deber�n promover la participaci�n de las comunidades beneficiarias en el destino, aplicaci�n y vigilancia, as� como en la programaci�n, ejecuci�n, control, seguimiento y evaluaci�n de las obras y acciones que se vayan a realizar con el FAIS, conforme al art�culo 33, apartado B, fracci�n II, inciso b) de la Ley de Coordinaci�n Fiscal. En este sentido, BIENESTAR, a trav�s de la DGDR, difundir� por medio de oficio circular la Gu�a de participaci�n social FISMDF, que formar� parte de estos Lineamientos. Para que la DGDR lleve a cabo un eficiente seguimiento al cumplimiento, los municipios deber�n reportar trimestralmente las actividades de los Comit�s de Participaci�n Social, conforme a lo establecido en la Gu�a de participaci�n social FISMDF. Dichas actividades deber�n contener los resultados alcanzados por las figuras de participaci�n social del FISMDF en la planeaci�n y seguimiento de los proyectos que se realicen. 5.4. Coordinaci�n con los �rganos responsables del control interno y fiscalizaci�n superior de los recursos federales del FAIS Con el fin de promover la transparencia, fiscalizaci�n y rendici�n de cuentas de los recursos del FAIS, BIENESTAR se coordinar� a efecto de establecer mecanismos de intercambio de informaci�n relacionada con el seguimiento y supervisi�n de las obras y acciones realizadas con recursos del FAIS; asimismo, celebrar� convenios de colaboraci�n con la SFP, la ASF, las EFSL y �rganos internos de control de los gobiernos locales, en materia de control y fiscalizaci�n, sin menoscabo de las acciones que en la materia prev� la LCF, la LFPRH, la LDFEFM y la LGCG. TITULO SEXTO SANCIONES Las entidades y los municipios o demarcaciones territoriales deber�n dar cumplimiento a lo se�alado en la LCF, las contenidas en los convenios, los presentes Lineamientos y dem�s normativa aplicable. Los actos u omisiones que impliquen el incumplimiento de dicha Ley y las dem�s disposiciones aplicables en la materia, ser�n sancionados de conformidad con la legislaci�n general aplicable en materia de responsabilidades administrativas, civiles y penales; las leyes equivalentes de las entidades federativas, y las dem�s disposiciones aplicables en t�rminos del T�tulo Cuarto de la Constituci�n Pol�tica de los Estados Unidos Mexicanos; de las Constituciones de los Estados y de la Constituci�n Pol�tica de la Ciudad de M�xico. Anexo I. Anexo del Convenio de Concurrencia Anexo I
  15. 15. 19/3/2020 DOF - Diario Oficial de la Federaci�n https://www.dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5589457&fecha=13/03/2020&print=true 15/16 Secci�n I Datos de Identificaci�n Convenio de ejecuci�n Anexo Contiguo 1 Ficha T�cnica: Conceptos Financiados con recursos del FAIS (FISE y/o FISEMDF) Datos de identificaci�n Convenio No. Fecha de convenio: / / Participantes Monto Convenido (pesos) 1 2 3 4 ... Municipio participante: Clave INEGI: Ejercicio fiscal: Monto FISMDF (pesos): Monto FISE (pesos): Monto convenido (pesos) (A): Secci�n II: Detalle de Proyectos Proyectos No. Nombre del Proyecto Detalle Inversi�n FISE y/o FISMDF (pesos) 1 2 3 ... Suma inversi�n FAIS = A Secci�n III: Detalle de Conceptos Conceptos de pago (conformidad con cat�logo FAIS) Consecutivo No. De Proyecto Concepto Unidad de Medida Cantidad Costo Unitario Inversi�n Total FISE y/o FISMDF (pesos) 1 2 3 ... Suma Inversi�n FAIS = A Secci�n IV: Identificaci�n de Responsables Responsable �rea responsable de la Elaboraci�n Titular del �rea Fecha de la elaboraci�n ____________________________ Firma de Titular del �rea Anexo II. Requisitos para la subcontrataci�n de servicios con terceros En la aplicaci�n de gastos indirectos y los recursos aplicados para el PRODIMDF, se podr�n contratar a terceros para: 1. Asesor�a, realizaci�n de estudios y evaluaci�n de proyectos. 2. Verificaci�n y seguimiento de las obras y acciones que se realicen. Para lo anterior, podr�n recurrir a c�maras especializadas, instituciones de educaci�n media superior y superior, o personas f�sicas o morales especializadas en las funciones para las que ser�n contratados.
  16. 16. 19/3/2020 DOF - Diario Oficial de la Federaci�n https://www.dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5589457&fecha=13/03/2020&print=true 16/16 Para la contrataci�n de terceros, el Gobierno local deber� conformar un expediente que acredite la capacidad t�cnica y experiencia del tercero contratado, para lo cual los terceros a fin de ser sujetos de contrataci�n deber�n exhibir lo siguiente: 1. Identificaci�n Oficial de la persona f�sica o del representante legal de la empresa a contratar. 2. Registro Federal de Contribuyentes, y en los casos en los que lo requiera la legislaci�n, comprobante de alta en el IMSS y en el INFONAVIT. 3. Para personas morales, original o copia certificada de escrituras p�blicas en las que conste el acta constitutiva acreditando que el giro de la empresa est� relacionado con el trabajo por el que ser� contratado y que tenga una antig�edad de al menos dos a�os, sin cambios en los fines de la empresa durante dicho periodo. En el caso de personas f�sicas, C�dula Profesional expedida al menos dos a�os atr�s. 4. Opini�n de Cumplimiento de Obligaciones Fiscales del Sistema de Administraci�n Tributaria. 5. Curr�culum de la empresa acompa�ado de la documentaci�n que acredite la veracidad del mismo. Asimismo, el Gobierno local deber� entregar para su llenado a los terceros que deseen ser sujetos de contrataci�n: - Formato con solicitud en la que se especifique que tienen especialidad en la materia para la que ser�n contratados; - Formato con escrito en el que manifieste, bajo protesta de decir verdad, que se abstendr� de participar en contrataciones en las que pueda existir conflicto de intereses. Los gobiernos locales deber�n verificar la veracidad de la documentaci�n. La totalidad de los documentos antes descritos formar�n parte del expediente antes citado, el cual deber� ser resguardado por el Gobierno correspondiente y puesto a disposici�n de las autoridades de control y fiscalizaci�n competentes. La autoridad competente del Gobierno local, deber� certificar que el contenido del expediente sea copia fiel de los documentos exhibidos, as� como los formatos llenados. Una vez integrados los expedientes correspondientes, el Gobierno local deber� seleccionar entre sus solicitantes a aquel que asegure las mejores condiciones disponibles en cuanto a calidad, precio, experiencia, oportunidad y dem�s circunstancias pertinentes, conforme a lo establecido por el art�culo 134 de la Constituci�n General de la Rep�blica. El fallo deber� ser avalado por la figura de participaci�n social del municipio acreditando el cumplimiento de las leyes y reglamentos asumiendo las consecuencias legales en caso de incumplimiento. Una vez cumplidos estos requisitos se proceder� a firmar el contrato que deber� cumplir, por lo menos, con los siguientes: I. Definir el contratante y al contratista; II. Acreditaci�n de la existencia y personalidad de la persona que realizar� el trabajo; III. Descripci�n de trabajos a ejecutar y entregables del proyecto; IV. Precio a pagar por los trabajos objeto del contrato; V. Los plazos, forma y lugar de pago y ajustes de costos; VI. Plazo de ejecuci�n de los trabajos; VII. Los plazos para verificar la terminaci�n de los trabajos y la elaboraci�n del finiquito; VIII. Porcentajes, n�meros y fechas de las exhibiciones, de los anticipos otorgados; IX. Formas, o t�rminos y porcentajes de garantizar la correcta inversi�n de anticipos y el cumplimiento del contrato; X. Evidencia peri�dica y objetiva que acredite el cumplimiento del contrato; XI. T�rminos, condiciones y el procedimiento para la aplicaci�n de penas convencionales, retenciones y/o descuentos; XII. Causales para la rescisi�n del contrato. __________________________

