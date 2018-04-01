Sore throat, diagnosis and management for Pharmacist

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SORE THROAT ITS DIAGNOSIS AND TREATMENT FOR PHARMACIST Phr. Lok Raj Bhandari
Introduction • Most sore throat which present in the pharmacy will be caused by viral infection, with only one in ten bein...
I- Information to be collected 1. Age • Establishing who the patient is will influence the choice of treatment and whether...
3. Severity • If the sore throat is being extremely painful, especially in the absence of cold, cough and catarrhal sympto...
5. Previous history • Recurrent bouts of infection (tonsillitis) would mean that referral is best. • If the patient is dia...
7.Present medication • The pharmacist should establish whether any medication has been tried already to treat the symptoms...
• Steroid inhalers (beclomethasone or budesonide) can cause hoarseness and candidal infections of the throat and the mouth...
• Any patient taking carbimazole and presenting with a sore throat should be referred. A rare side effect of carbimazole i...
II- Symptoms for direct referral 1 .Hoarseness • This is caused when there is inflammation of the vocal cords in the laryn...
• When this infection occurs in babies, infants or small children it can cause croup and present with difficulty in breath...
• Difficulty in swallowing can occur in severe throat infections. • • It can happen when an abscess develops in the region...
• 3 Appearance of throat • It is commonly thought that the presence of white spots, exudates or pus on the tonsils is an i...
• A) Thrush • An exception not to be forgotten is candidal (thrush) infection which produces white plaques. • However, the...
• B) Glandular fever • This is a viral infection caused by Epstein-Barr virus. • It is well known because of its tendency ...
• The throat may become very inflamed with creamy exudates present. • There may be difficulty in swallowing because of the...
III- Treatment timescale • If the sore throat has not improved within 5 days, the patient should see the doctor
IV- Management A Mouthwashes and sprays 1. Antiseptics • A range of antiseptic mouthwashes is available over the counter, ...
• 2. Anti-inflammatory • Benzydamine is an anti-inflammatory agent which is absorbed through the skin and mucosa and has b...
3. Local anaesthetic • Phenol has a local anaesthetic effect when applied to the mucosa and can be effective in reducing p...
B. Lozenges and pastilles 1- Antiseptic (cetylpyridinium chloride) 2- Antifungal (dequalinium) • Lozenges and pastilles ar...
3- Local anaesthetic (Benzocaine) • Local anaesthetic lozenges will numb the tongue and throat and can help to ease sorene...
V- Practical Points 1. Diabetics • Mouthwashes and gargles are suitable, and can be recommended. • Sugar-free pastilles ar...
• 2. Mouthwashes and gargles • Patients should be reminded that mouthwashes and gargles should not be swallowed. • The pot...
