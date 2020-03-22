Successfully reported this slideshow.
Patologija digestivnog sistema
Patologija digestivnog sistema • Proces probave počinje od trenutka kada hrana uđe u usta, gdje se pretvara u energiju, da...
• Crijevni kanal sačinjavaju: • -usna duplja; • -ždrelo; • -jednjak; • -želudac; • -tanko crevo; • - debelo crevo; • - ana...
Zapaljenje želuca-gastritis -Akutni- uzrok pokvarena hrana Sluzokoža hiperemična,edematozna sa defektom epitela -Hronični ...
GASTRITIS
AKUTNI ENTERITIS • Počinje kao kataralni • Otok sluzokože koja postaje difuzno išarana crvenim pjegama • Hronični enteriti...
COLITIS ULCEROZA • Po cjeloj dubini sluzokoža nekrotiše i nastaju ulceracije-defekti koji krvare
Zapaljenje slijepog crijeva appendicitis • Pocinje kao sitna nekroza u sluzokoži koju prožimaju leukociti i fibrinski eksu...
Ulcus pepticum ventriculi et duodeni • -gubitak dijela sluzokože kružnog oblika • -u predjelu pilorusa i male krivine • pr...
  1. 1. Patologija digestivnog sistema
  2. 2. Patologija digestivnog sistema • Proces probave počinje od trenutka kada hrana uđe u usta, gdje se pretvara u energiju, dajući tjelu gorivo. Probava se dešava u probavnom kanalu, jednoj cijevi dugoj 9 m koja se proteže od usta do rektuma. Dok hrana putuje ovim kanalom, što traje dan ili duže, enzimi - materije, koje se proizvode u živim ćelijama i podstiču hemijske promene - teku kroz zidove i mješaju se sa hranom, ubrzavajući njeno razlaganje. Tek kada je hrana potpuno razložena, tijelo može da je koristi. Dakle, sistem organa za varenje (digestivni sistem ili crijevni sistem) se sastoji iz niza uzastopnih dijelova u kojima se odvijaju pojedine faze varenja i apsorpcije. Crijevo je pričvršćeno za tjelesni zid trbušnom maramicom – mezenterom.
  3. 3. • Crijevni kanal sačinjavaju: • -usna duplja; • -ždrelo; • -jednjak; • -želudac; • -tanko crevo; • - debelo crevo; • - analni otvor (rektum)
  4. 4. Zapaljenje želuca-gastritis -Akutni- uzrok pokvarena hrana Sluzokoža hiperemična,edematozna sa defektom epitela -Hronični gastritis nastaje dugim dejstvom štetnih materija npr.neredovna ishrana -dolazi do trajnih promjena na sluzokoži koja može biti zadebljala(hipertrofčna) ili istanjena (atrofična), što dovodi do poremećaja varenja.
  5. 5. GASTRITIS
  6. 6. AKUTNI ENTERITIS • Počinje kao kataralni • Otok sluzokože koja postaje difuzno išarana crvenim pjegama • Hronični enteritis se manifestuje dugotrajnim prolivima • Kronova bolest zahvata pojedine dijelove tankog crijeva • Sluzokoža je oštećena u vidu fisura- naprslina
  7. 7. COLITIS ULCEROZA • Po cjeloj dubini sluzokoža nekrotiše i nastaju ulceracije-defekti koji krvare
  8. 8. Zapaljenje slijepog crijeva appendicitis • Pocinje kao sitna nekroza u sluzokoži koju prožimaju leukociti i fibrinski eksudat • Ako se nekroza sluzokože ne smiri dolazi do nekroze cijelog zida –appendicitis gangrenosa te može nastati difuzni peritonitis
  9. 9. Ulcus pepticum ventriculi et duodeni • -gubitak dijela sluzokože kružnog oblika • -u predjelu pilorusa i male krivine • prema dubini se stepenasto sužava • Pracen je jakim bolovima • Može doci do perforacije ako probije sve slojeve zida želuca • Može dovesti do krvarenja-melena i hematemeza

