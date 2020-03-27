Osnovni principi nasljeđivanja

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. НАСТАВНА ЈЕДИНИЦА БР. 57 ОСНОВНИ ПРИНЦИПИ НАСЉЕЂИВАЊА МОНОХИБРИДНО И ДИХИБРИДНО УКРШТАЊЕ
  2. 2.  Припрема за час : 1. Ко је поставио основне принципе насљеђивања? 2. На чему је експериментисао Грегор Мендел? 3. Шта су алели? 4. Како се означавају алели? Генетика проучава процесе и законе биолошког насљеђивања. Централно питање генетике је како се преносе генетске информације са родитеља на потомство.Особине сваког живог бића одређене су његовим генима. Основне принципе насљеђивања поставио је Грегор Мендел. Његова открића су поставила темеље савраеменој генетици.
  3. 3.  Све особине су под контролом гена.  Алели се представљају словима ( АА, Аа, аа ).  АА – доминантни хомозигот  Аа – хетерозигот  аа – рецесивни хомозигот Монохибридно насљеђивање је насљеђивање кроз које пратимо само један пар насљедних особина на принципу доминантно – рецесивног типа насљеђивања. Током насљеђивања не преносе се насљедне особине већ насљедне предиспозиције. Дихибридно насљеђивање је насљеђивање гдје пратимо двије двије особине.
  4. 4.  P: AA x aa P: Aa x Aa G : A a F1 : Aa, Aa, Aa, Aa F2: AA, Aa, Aa, aa Пр. особине облик зрна грашка - Доминантна собина А – округло зрно - Рецесивна особина а наборано зрно - У F1 генерацији потомака сва зрна су округла, а у F2 генерацији су 75% округла и 25% наборана.
  5. 5.  Доминантно се насљеђују: ушни режањ слободан, бијели прамен у коси код мушкараца,ћелавост код мушкараца,тамна коса,,равна коса,рупица на бради, маљавост, полидактилија...  Рецесивно се насљеђују : ушни режањ везан,бијели прамен у коси код жена, проријеђеност косе код жена, црвена коса,коврџава коса,плаве очи,,албинизам,урођена глухонијемост...

