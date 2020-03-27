Successfully reported this slideshow.
Редни бр. Наставне јединице 55 / 56
 Припрема за час: 1. Шта су мутације? 2. Шта су мутагени? 3. Шта све утиче на појаву мутација? Фактори који доводе до мут...
Дејство јонизујућег зрачења на живе организме састоји се у разбијању молекула у ћелијама и стварању великог броја високоре...
 Биолошки мутагени У биолошке мутагене спадају вируси и хемијски продукти неких биљака и нижих животињских организама. Ви...
Типови насљеђивања особина код биљака и животиња
 Припрема за час: 1. Поновите основна правила насљеђивања! Од интеракције одређеног типа на пару одговарајућих хромозома ...
Интермедијарно насљеђивање је тип насљеђивања при ком хетерозиготи не испољавају ни једну од особина родитеља, већ особину...
 Доминантно – рецесивно насљеђивање - Потпуно доминантно насљеђивање показује доминантан алел који се исто испољава и у х...
 Кодоминантно насљеђивање - је појава када се у хетерозиготном стању потпуно изражавају оба доминантна алела. Тако се нас...
 Корелативно ( везано ) насљеђивање Код корелативног насљеђивања, фенотипске особине се заједно испољавају. Први разлог ј...
Mutageni faktori sredine
Mutageni faktori sredine

Mutageni faktori sredine

Mutageni faktori sredine

  1. 1. Редни бр. Наставне јединице 55 / 56
  2. 2.  Припрема за час: 1. Шта су мутације? 2. Шта су мутагени? 3. Шта све утиче на појаву мутација? Фактори који доводе до мутација називају се мутагени фактори. Ови фактори се сврставају у три групе: физичке, хемијске и биолошке мутагене. У физичке мутагене спадају температура и јонизујуће зрачење. Ако се организам излаже температурним шоковима може доћи до повећане учесталости мутација. Под јонизујућим зрачењем подразумјева се свако зрачење које у току интеракције са материјом кроз коју пролази може да врши јонизацију атома и молекула. Након излагања зрачењу , апсорбована енергија може изазвати промјене у макромолекулима ћелије,што може да доведе до тзв. радијационе повреде које могу бити штетне па и смртоносне.
  3. 3. Дејство јонизујућег зрачења на живе организме састоји се у разбијању молекула у ћелијама и стварању великог броја високореактивних јона . Како су молеки воде пропорционално најзаступљенији у живим системима , то је њихова јонизација и најчешћа. Молекули воде могу бити разбијени на H+ и OH- јоне. Ови јони ступају у реакције са молекулом ДНК изазивајући промјене у његовом саставу или грађи. Међутим, најопаснији извор зрачења за човјека је претјерана употреба јонизујућег зрачења у медицинске сврхе. Зрачење у медицини може имати позитивну сврху ( зауставља неконтролисани раст ћелија тумора у одређеним дијеловима обољелог организма).  Хемијски мутагени Дјелују на три начина: 1. Реагују са ДНК и трансформишу базе, 2. Дјелују само при репликацији,када се на мјесту одређене базе у новонасталом ланцу ДНК уграђује молекул хемијске супстанце који је по грађи сличан бази на чије је мјесто дошао, 3. Трећи тип су нпр. акридинске боје ( могу да се уметну у молекул ДНК и да изазову делецију).
  4. 4.  Биолошки мутагени У биолошке мутагене спадају вируси и хемијски продукти неких биљака и нижих животињских организама. Вируси дају посебну специфичност овој групи мутагених фактора. Посебно вриједна пажње је чињеница да неки вируси који су изазивачи инфективних болести код човјека могу изазвати прекиде на хромозомима , што говори о њиховој мутагеној потенцији. Тај податак је важан са аспекта производње и употребе вакцина за спречавање одређених вирусних обољења.
  5. 5. Типови насљеђивања особина код биљака и животиња
  6. 6.  Припрема за час: 1. Поновите основна правила насљеђивања! Од интеракције одређеног типа на пару одговарајућих хромозома зависи како ће се изразити особина коју тај ген детерминише. Интеракција генских алела може бити : интермедијарна , доминантно - рецесивна и кодоминантна.  Интермедијарно насљеђивање - може се приказати на примјеру јагорчевине. ( Укрштањем црвеног и бијелог цвијета, добиће се потомство са комбинацијом алела А1А2, код кога ће цвјетови бити ружичасти ).
  7. 7. Интермедијарно насљеђивање је тип насљеђивања при ком хетерозиготи не испољавају ни једну од особина родитеља, већ особину која је средња вриједност особина родитеља
  8. 8.  Доминантно – рецесивно насљеђивање - Потпуно доминантно насљеђивање показује доминантан алел који се исто испољава и у хомозиготном (АА) и у хетерозиготном стању (Аа). Исто испољава значи да је фенотипска особина, коју он одређује, иста код јединки које имају различит генотип. Доминантно се насљеђују:  особине баштенског грашка на којима је радио Мендел, округло,жуто сјеме итд  слободне ушне ресице,  плод парадајза са петељком и др Рецесивно се насљеђују алтернативне особине претходно набројаним.
  9. 9.  Кодоминантно насљеђивање - је појава када се у хетерозиготном стању потпуно изражавају оба доминантна алела. Тако се насљеују крвне групе. - Нпр. ген који код човјека одређује стварање протеина ,који улази у грађу антигена од кога зависи да ли ће тај човјек имати А, Б ,О, или АБ крвну групу, има најмање три алелна облика. Један детерминише стварање А – антигена , други Б- антигена, а трећи је углавном нефункционалан ( 0- алел). Од комбинације пара оваквих алела зависи коју ће крвну групу имати њихов носилац. Ако се на оба хромозома нађу 0 –алели ( хомозигот ), у крви те особе неће се стварати ни А ни Б антигени, она ће имати нулту крвну групу. Особе А крвне групе могу бити АА или А0, а оне Б крвне групе имају ББ или Б0 алеле. Ако пар хомологих хромозома садржи А и Б алеле (хетерозигот ), у крви те особе ће се стварати обје врсте антигена и она ће имати АБ крвну групу.
  10. 10.  Корелативно ( везано ) насљеђивање Код корелативног насљеђивања, фенотипске особине се заједно испољавају. Први разлог је када се два или више гена који управљају развићем датих особинa налазе на истом хромозому. Када потомци насљеде такав хромозом, код њих ће се испољити иста комбинација особина, које се називају корелативним или везаним. Нпр. Код парадајза дугуљаст плод и жути цвјетови, или округао плод и шарени цвјетови. Други разлог је када један ген контролише развиће више особина. Када се деси мутација, уочава се промјена у свим тим особинама. Нпр. код мачке, поремећај у једном гену може изазвати промјене у боји длаке, очију и поремећај чула слуха. Дарвин је запазио да су бијеле мачке са плавим очима скоро увијек глуве.

