  1. 1. Kochen oder nicht kochen? Leseverstehen Fach: Deutsch als Fremdsprache Klasse: 1 Nr.: 63 Lehrkraft: Dejana Maličević JU MEDICINSKA ŠKOLA BANJA LUKA- 2019/20 Ziel: Die Schüler verstehen einfache Texte zum Thema Kochen.
  2. 2. Kochen oder nicht kochen?- Leseverstehen 1) Lies die Forumsbeiträge zum Thema Kochen oder nicht kochen? Im Kursbuch auf der Seite 60.
  3. 3. Kochen oder nicht kochen?- Leseverstehen 2) Lerne den Wortschatz- Teil 1 -einfach <->kompliziert -das Nudelgericht, -e: -unterwegs=nicht zu Hause -kalte Küche=nicht gekochtes Essen -die Wurst, -``e: -lecker sein=gut schmecken -selten<->oft, häufig -ein Praktikum machenein Teil einer Ausbildung, den man in einer Firma macht, um dort praktische Erfahrungen zu sammeln
  4. 4. Kochen oder nicht kochen?- Leseverstehen 2) Lerne den Wortschatz- Teil 2 -das Fleisch: Schweinefleisch Rindfleisch Kalbfleisch Hänchen -vegetarisch essen-kein Fleisch und keine Fleischprodukte essen -furchtbar=schrecklich, blöd -etwas wählen=sich für etwas entscheiden, z.B.
  5. 5. Kochen oder nicht kochen?- Leseverstehen 3) Lös die Aufgaben B2 und B3 im Kursbuch auf der Seite 60 Das war alles für diese Stunde.

