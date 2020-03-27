Successfully reported this slideshow.
Druga sedmica Hemija-drugi razred Cas 51/52 Hemijske osobine aldehida I ketona
5. Aldolna adicija Aldehid + aldehid → aldol
Aromatični aldehidi i ketoni
Hemijske osobine aldehida I ketona

Hemijske osobine aldehida I ketona

Hemijske osobine aldehida I ketona

  1. 1. Druga sedmica Hemija-drugi razred Cas 51/52 Hemijske osobine aldehida I ketona Raditi po udžbeniku!!! Ponoviti prirodu karbonilne grupe. A) Hidrogenovanje karbonilne grupe -ponoviti hidrogenovanje alkena -prikazati, hemijskim jednačinom ,hidrogenovanje etanala, propanala i propanona i 2- pentenala. B) Nukleofilne adicije na karbonilnu grupu (ponoviti vrste reagenasa) 1. Adicija vode Prikazati reakciju između etanala i vode. Zašto je reakcija povratna? 2. Reakcija sa alkoholima aldehid + alkohol → poluacetal aldehid + 2alkohol → acetal Prikazati nastajanje poluacetala na primjerima: propanal +metanol; propanal +etanol. Prikazati nastajanje acetala na primjeru propanal + 2 metanol (stepen po stepen). Kada nastaje ciklični poluacetal? Navedi primjer. b) Građenje ketala Uporedi sa nastajanjem acetala. 3. Redukcija sa hidridnim jonom Prikažite, hemijskom jednačinama, redukciju hidridnim jonom etanala i propanona. 4. Reakcija sa amonijakom Napišite reakciju butanon + amonijak. Koja jedinjenja su stabilnija imini ili amini? Šta nastaje hidrogenovanjem imina?
  2. 2. 5. Aldolna adicija Aldehid + aldehid → aldol Pažljivo analizirati reakciju aldolne adicije na primjeru propanal + propanal. Koji uslov treba da bude ispunjen da dođe do reakcije aldolne adicije? Šta se dešava u prvom stepenu? Šta u drugom? Ako dođe do reakcije između molekula propanala u nastalom aldolu najduži niz C-atoma je pet C-atoma. Koliki je najduži niz C-atoma ako reaguju dvije molekule butanala? 6. Grinjarova reakcija Kako nastaje Grinjarov reagens? Prikaži adiciju Grinjarovog reagensa na aldehid. Napiši sljedeće Grinjarove reakcije: propanon + metilmagnezijumbromid propanal + metilmagnezijumbromid metanal + metilmagmezijumbromid Kad nastaje tercijarni, kad sekundarni, a kad primarni alkohol? OKSIDACIJA Oksidacija na karbonilnom C-atomu aldehida se vrši i u prisustvu blagih oksidacionih sredstava. Oksidacijom aldehida nastaju karboksilne kiseline sa istim brojem C-atoma. Oksidacija ketona se dešava u prisustvu jakih oksidacionih sredstava pri čemu dolazi do kidanja C-C veze i nastaju karboksilne kiseline sa manjim brojem C-atoma. Informišite se o Tolensovoj reakciji i Felingovoj reakciji INDUSTRIJSKI VAŽNI ALDEHIDI I KETONI Metanal Etanal Propanon
  3. 3. Aromatični aldehidi i ketoni Uradite 3-ći zadatak na str.132. Sve bilježite. Uredite svoje sveske. Na času ćemo sve ovo još jednom preći korak po korak. Nada Trišić, prof.

