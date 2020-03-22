Successfully reported this slideshow.
GIRL GENIUS, UNIVERSITY STUDENT AT 15
ENGLISH IN MIND 2, SECOND EDITION, PAGE 72 •WARM-UP ACTIVITY: TRY TO THINK ABOUT FAMOUS PEOPLE THAT YOU THINK ARE GENIUSES...
• YOUR NEXT TASK IS EXERCISE 9C, PAGE 72. READ THE STORY AND CHOOSE THE BEST TITLE FOR EACH PARAGRAPH • YOU CAN FIND RECOR...
English Word Part of speech IPA Serbian* Srpski* Definition Example sentence accept v əkˈsept prihvatiti to allow someone ...
English Word Part of speech IPA Serbian* Srpski* Definition Example sentence female n ˈfiːmeɪl ženka a person or animal th...
•READ THE QUESTIONS IN EXERCISE 9D, PAGE 72 •WRITE THE ANSWERS AND SEND FEEDBACK TO YOUR TEACHER •DO THE EXERCISE 9E, PAGE...
THANK YOU! #stayhome
  4. 4. English Word Part of speech IPA Serbian* Srpski* Definition Example sentence accept v əkˈsept prihvatiti to allow someone to join an organization or become part of a group They accepted me for the job. baccalaureate n ˌbækəˈlɔːriət bakalaureat the International Baccalaureate; the two-year educational programme before university for students aged sixteen to nineteen I'm studying for the International Baccalaureate. bedtime n ˈbedtaɪm vreme spavanja the time at which you usually get into your bed in order to sleep My mum read me a bedtime story every night. browse v braʊz pretraživati to look at information on the Internet She spends a lot of time browsing the Internet. daughter n ˈdɔːtə ćerka your female child My daughter is three years old. delay v dɪˈleɪ odložiti to make something happen at a later time than originally planned or expected I always delay things until the last minute. design n dɪˈzaɪn dizajn a drawing which shows how an object, machine, or building will be made This is one of my favourite designs. VOCABULARY
