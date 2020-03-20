Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Echte Freunde Lied
  2. 2. Echte Freunde 1. Hör das Lied Echte Freunde (Prinz Pi), 2017
  3. 3. Echte Freunde 2. Lies die Transkription vom Lied. Prinz Pi - Echte Freunde, 2017 Frauen kommen und gehen, nichts als Tränen Denn sie haben mein Herz gefickt Doch du bist immer da für mich Wenn es für mich am schwersten ist Und gab es etwas zu feiern, waren wir immer dabei Auch ohne einen Cent auf der Bank Denn es kommt darauf nicht an Weil man echte Freunde nicht kaufen kann Einen echten Freund erkennst du daran, dass er da ist Wenn du vollkommen am Arsch bist Und nicht daran, dass er nur dann, wenn er was will schreibt Oder ab und zu ein Bild liked (Refrain:)Tausend Kommentare, tausend Likes Dieser ganze Scheiß, von dem gar nichts bleibt Denn am Ende des Tages sind die echten Freunde Unter hunderttausend nur zwei, drei Leute Tausend Partys, Oberflächlichkeit Alles rast vorbei, kaum einer bleibt Denn am Ende des Tages sind die echten Freunde Unter hunderttausend nur zwei, drei Leute Kumpels kommen und gehen, ich vergieß' keine Tränen Denn echte Freunde waren es nicht Die Leute, die man auf Partys trifft Mit Namen, die man am nächsten Tag vergisst Aber wir haben uns immer vertraut, hatten nie Stress wegen Frauen Geschweige denn wegen Geld, Mann Für ein Einzelkind wie mich ist das seltsam Wir sind wie Brüder von verschiedenen Eltern Einen echten Freund erkennst du daran, dass er da ist Wenn du vollkommen am Arsch bist Und nicht daran, dass er dich dann plötzlich vollquatscht Wenn du grade Erfolg hast Refrain Und weißt du, meine Freunde, die kennen mich am besten Wir hab'n so viel erlebt zusammen, das kann man nicht ersetzen Das kann man nur verstehen, wenn man auch dabei war Uns kann niemand scheiden, denn es gab auch keine Heirat Ein paar kenn' ich seit dem Dreirad, ein paar sind weggezogen Doch wo immer wir uns wiedertreffen, da ist dann die Heimat Meine Freunde sind nicht viele, denn gute sind sehr selten All die Partypeople haben bei uns nix zu melden Wenn mich irgendwer kritisiert, geht das vorbei an mei'm Arsch Doch sagt es einer meiner Jungs, ist es leider meist wahr Meine Freunde sind wie gesagt nicht viele Doch die, die ich liebe, sind für mich meine Familie Refrain
  4. 4. Echte Freunde 3. Wortschatz der Song/s= das Lied/er echt=wahr die Träne/nWenn man weint, fließen die Tränen. Es kommt nicht darauf an.= (hier) Das ist nicht wichtig. erkennen an+Dat-Ich habe ihn sofort an seinen langen roten Haaren erkannt. vollkommen=ganz=völlig Die Oberflächlichkeitoberflächlich=nicht gründlich, nicht tüchtig, nicht detalliert, sondern schnell und kurz vorbeirasen=schnell vergehen Der Kumpel= der Freund? vertrauen=glauben Ich habe Vertrauen zu dir. Ich vertraue dir. Vertrauen ist am wichtigsten in der Liebe, in der Freundschaft. wegen Eltern machen alles wegen ihrer Kinder. geschweige (denn)=besonders nicht- Die Frau ist alt. Sie kann nicht laufen, geschweige denn tanzen. seltsam=merkwürdig=komisch plötzlich=unerwartet=auf einmal vollquatschen=ständig auf jemanden einreden ersetzen-Niemand kann einem Kid seine Mutter ersetzen. scheiden=trennen die Heirat=Zeremonie, bei der ein Paar heiratet wo (auch) immer=egal wo- Wo auch immer du bist, denke ich an dich. die Heimat=Land, wo man geboren ist oder wo man sich zuhause fühlt Vulgarismen: der Scheiß=etwas Dummes, Schlechtes am Arsch sein=kaputt sein ficken
  5. 5. Echte Freunde 4. Hör dem Lied Echte Freunde (Prinz Pi) nochmal zu. 5. Schreib einen kurzen (50 Wörter) Kommentar zu diesem Song. Worum geht es? Welche Gefühle hat der Sänger? Wie viele echte Freunde hast du?
  6. 6. Echte Freunde Vielen Dank für eure Aufmerksamkeit.

