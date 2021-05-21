pdf✔(read online)❤ Forever My Thug

Link Download : https://reader.ebookexprees.com/scooper/B08X4Y55LW/Forever-My-Thug.html Dame, Denim, and Kase run the streets, and their names ring bells. For Dame, the rules he set out for his team are simple. Deliver his money on time. Never short-change him. And above all else, his twin sister, Denim, is completely off limits. As long as those rules are followed, all is good. Denim loves sitting pretty at the top, so she outwardly follows Dame& ;s rule of remaining off limits. However, she wants someone to love and hold her down, but Dame always dead any situation involving her entertaining a man. When Denim decides to take control over her own love life, things began to quickly spiral. It& ;s Kase& ;s job to make sure Dame and Denim are safe in the streets. He always have their back and he knows the twins also have his. Kase prefers to play the background so he can see all the moving pieces of the puzzle and keep things in check. But there& ;s some things that cant be checked or controlled. Like falling for his best friend& ;s twin. Dame is on top of the world, and nothing could bring him down off his high. Ready to take the next step in his love life, he wasn& ;t expecting things to take a tragic twist. Tearing the city up in order to find out who betrayed him, the last thing he thought he would find is love with another woman. Running the largest drug operation is never easy. When bad decisions are made and hearts are toyed with, chaos erupts around Dame, Denim, and Kase. The three only hope that there& ;s pieces to salvage when the dust settles.

