Metodos cuantitativos

Bibliografía • Ruiz, Carlos. Métodos Cuantitativos de Investigación Educativa. Programa Interinstitucional Doctorado en Ed...
  1. 1. MÉTODOS CUANTITATIVOS Diego Danilo Guamán López
  2. 2. Enfoque Cuantitativo •Sirve para evaluar, medir con respecto a variables, interpretar, a establecer causalidades y sus implicaciones
  3. 3. Enfoque cuantitativo No experimental Descriptivos Correlacionales Exploratorios Explicativos Experimentales Experimental Cuasi - experimental Pre- experimental
  4. 4. No Experimentales Exploratorios Frecuentemente es el inicio de una investigación Estudia problemas poco o nunca conocidos Identifica conceptos desde otros puntos de vista Fuentes de información Observación Encuestas Entrevistas con expertos, especialistas Registro históricos Descriptivos Cuantifica, analiza conceptos, datos Establece variables Tipos Investigación por encuesta Estudio de Caso Estudio de tendencia Estudio transversal Estudio longitudinal Correlacionales Mide el grado de relacionan entre las variables, conceptos o categorías Permiten establecer predicciones Explicativos Determina la causalidad Interpreta el problema desde los teóricos y variables encontradas
  5. 5. Experimentales Pre- experimentales Control mínimo de los factores Se diseñan para uno o más grupos experimentales pero sin control Tipos Diseño de un solo grupo Diseño de un grupo con pre- prueba y post prueba Diseño de dos grupos intactos Cuasi- experimentales Implica grupos intactos Tiene un control parcial de la varianza Se utiliza en caso s donde no es posible el diseño de la experimentación como tal Tipos de Diseño Serie Cronológica Muestras ecológicas equivalentes Compensado Grupo Control Muestras separadas con pre y post prueba Ciclo institucional recurrente Experimentales Determina las relaciones de causa – efecto de manera controlada Trabaja con muestras y operaciones estadísticas que validan los resultados Tipos de Diseño experimentales Grupo control postprueba Grupo control pre y post prueba Grupos de Solomon Diseño factorial
  6. 6. Estadísticas Aplicadas Estadística General Tendencia central Se prestan para dar un resumen general de como están distribuidos los datos media, media aritmética y moda Variabilidad Indican cuánto los datos están alejados de la media aritmética Intervalo, varianza, desviación estándar, coeficiente de variación Posición Se utilizan para dividir a los datos en diferentes grupos cuantiles, percentiles, cuartiles Inferencial Paramétricas Los datos se distribuyen normalmente prueba t, prueba z, análisis de varianza, Correlación lineal No-paramétricas No se tiene clara la distribución de los datos prueba Chi, binomial, Wilcoxon, Mann-Whitney
  7. 7. Bibliografía • Ruiz, Carlos. Métodos Cuantitativos de Investigación Educativa. Programa Interinstitucional Doctorado en Educación • Investigación Tipos y Diseños: Investigación Cuantitativa, link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d5Di- DT_OyY&t=197s • Ponencia: Diseños de investigación, Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OLp0QCLj5ug • Uso de métodos estadísticos para la investigación cuantitativa, Link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J6i0-JZctA8

