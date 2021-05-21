Successfully reported this slideshow.
Why can't we deliver a Product Increment?
Misunderstanding of What a Product Increment Is
A B C B A C A A B B A C Sprint 1 Sprint 2 Sprint 3 Sprint 1 Sprint 2 Sprint 3 Sprint 4
If you are doing something only once, then you are not iterating If you don't add to what you already have, then you are not incrementing
Lack of Skills
Can't send the entire team to training The team is not interested in this type of training
Siloed Roles
Quality Is An Afterthought
Lack of Automation
Agile Engineering Practices
Test Driven Development (TDD) Think Test Code Refactor
Pair Programming
Ensemble Programming
Collective Code Ownership
Continuous Integration & Continuous Deployment
Why The Push Back?
TDD Is Hard
Pairing is Uncomfortable
Collective Code Ownership is impossible
I already use Jenkins
7 Steps to Technical Excellence
Training Certified Scrum Developer Agile Engineering Practices TDD Workshop Think Test Code Refactor
Aha!
Developer Time
Developer Time Building the Product increment Product Backlog Refinement Continuous Improvement
Definition of Done
With a PBI With a Sprint With a Release
GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE @fadistephan | kaizenko.com All Code Checked-in Unit Tests Passing Help Text Upd...
Dojos
Dojos Dedicated learning hour Every day Re-enforces specific concepts covered in training Safe environment Building up skills Preparing for the future
Sprint Goal
GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE @fadistephan | kaizenko.com “The Sprint Goal is the single objective for the Spr...
Ensemble Programming
Ensemble Programming Mandatory 2 Hours per day Work on your code base Consider ensemble user story candidate in Sprint Planning True vertical slice of end-to-end functionality
Pair Programming
GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE @fadistephan | kaizenko.com Pair Programming Work on your code base Consider can...
CI/CD
CI/CD Done by the team Bring in outside expertise Pair with team member Rotate team members 1 item per Sprint
GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE @fadistephan | kaizenko.com 7 Steps to Technical Excellence 1. Agile Engineering...
Fadi Stephan www.kaizenko.com
GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE @fadistephan | kaizenko.com Contact info@kaizenko.com for in-house customized tr...
Guiding your team to technical excellence

“Continuous attention to technical excellence and good design enhances agility” is one of the twelve principles behind the Agile manifesto.

Are your teams practicing Test Driven Development, Automated Testing, Continuous Integration and Delivery? How about pairing, mobbing, and collective code ownership?

Agile Engineering Practices are key to succeeding with Scrum and realizing its many benefits like faster ROI, reduced risks, increased visibility, high quality, and improved adaptability. Yet many teams struggle with adopting these practices and end up just going through the motions of Planning meetings, Daily Scrums, Reviews, Retros and so forth. They use cool new lingo and tools; they have new roles and titles, yet the overall approach, technical practices, and results are still the same. Sprints usually end up being just for coding and finish with no shippable Product Increment. Teams go through several Sprints without delivering anything. Testing cycles and release cycles are still long, and the delivery of customer value is delayed. The final deliverable suffers from poor quality and does not meet the customer’s needs.

Come to this session to learn how to introduce essential Agile Engineering Practices to your team. We’ll discuss typical transitions teams go through in their Agile adoption along with the challenges, roadblocks and push back to these technical practices. Leave equipped with a continuous improvement action plan to overcome these challenges, make new behaviors stick, and get your teams on their way to technical excellence.

BIO
Fadi Stephan is a technology consultant, Certified Scrum Trainer (CST), and Agile coach with more than twenty years of experience at startups, government agencies, and Fortune500 companies across various sectors including financial, hospitality, and homeland. His focus is on building high performing innovative organizations and teams that deliver value early and maximize ROI. Fadi coaches clients on agility and organizational culture, leadership, product management, user-centered design, Agile engineering practices and DevOps. Find out more at https://www.kaizenko.com

Guiding your team to technical excellence

  1. 1. GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE By Fadi Stephan
  2. 2. GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE @fadistephan | kaizenko.com Requirement Design Code Test Sprint 1 Sprint 2 Sprint 3 Sprint 4 Story 1 Story 2 Story 3 Story 4 Story 5
  3. 3. GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE @fadistephan | kaizenko.com Requirement Requirement Design Requirement Design Coooooooooooooooooooooooooode Test Sprint Story 1 Story 2 Story 3 Story 4 Story 5
  4. 4. GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE @fadistephan | kaizenko.com Code 1 Code 2 Test 1 Test 2 Sprint 1 Sprint 2 Sprint 3 Sprint 4 Code 3 Code 4 Test 3 Story 1 Story 2 Story 3 Story 4 Story 5
  5. 5. GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE @fadistephan | kaizenko.com Sprint Story 1 Story 4 Story 3 Story 2 Day 1 Day 3 Day 6 Day 7 Day 10 Story 5 Story 6 Story 7 Story 8
  6. 6. GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE @fadistephan | kaizenko.com Certified Scrum Trainer (CST®) and Agile Coach Fadi Stephan www.kaizenko.com in/fadistephan KAIZENKO KAIZENKOLLC KAIZENKO KAI.ZEN.KO @FadiStephan
  7. 7. GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE @fadistephan | kaizenko.com Why can’t we deliver a Product Increment?
  8. 8. GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE @fadistephan | kaizenko.com Misunderstanding of What a Product Increment Is
  9. 9. GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE @fadistephan | kaizenko.com A B C B A C A A B B A C Sprint 1 Sprint 2 Sprint 3 Sprint 1 Sprint 2 Sprint 3 Sprint 4
  10. 10. GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE @fadistephan | kaizenko.com If you are doing something only once, then you are not iterating If you don’t add to what you already have, then you are not incrementing
  11. 11. GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE @fadistephan | kaizenko.com Lack of Skills
  12. 12. GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE @fadistephan | kaizenko.com Can’t send the entire team to training The team is not interested in this type of training
  13. 13. GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE @fadistephan | kaizenko.com Siloed Roles
  14. 14. GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE @fadistephan | kaizenko.com Quality Is An Afterthought
  15. 15. GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE @fadistephan | kaizenko.com Lack of Automation
  16. 16. GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE @fadistephan | kaizenko.com Agile Engineering Practices
  17. 17. GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE @fadistephan | kaizenko.com Test Driven Development (TDD) Think Test Code Refactor
  18. 18. GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE @fadistephan | kaizenko.com Pair Programming
  19. 19. GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE @fadistephan | kaizenko.com Ensemble Programming
  20. 20. GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE @fadistephan | kaizenko.com Collective Code Ownership
  21. 21. GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE @fadistephan | kaizenko.com Continuous Integration & Continuous Deployment
  22. 22. GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE @fadistephan | kaizenko.com Why The Push Back?
  23. 23. GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE @fadistephan | kaizenko.com TDD Is Hard
  24. 24. GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE @fadistephan | kaizenko.com Pairing is Uncomfortable
  25. 25. GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE @fadistephan | kaizenko.com Collective Code Ownership is impossible
  26. 26. GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE @fadistephan | kaizenko.com I already use Jenkins
  27. 27. GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE @fadistephan | kaizenko.com 7 Steps to Technical Excellence
  28. 28. GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE @fadistephan | kaizenko.com Training Certified Scrum Developer Agile Engineering Practices TDD Workshop Think Test Code Refactor
  29. 29. GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE @fadistephan | kaizenko.com Aha!
  30. 30. GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE @fadistephan | kaizenko.com Developer Time
  32. 32. GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE @fadistephan | kaizenko.com Developer Time Building the Product increment Product Backlog Refinement Continuous Improvement
  34. 34. GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE @fadistephan | kaizenko.com Definition of Done
  35. 35. GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE @fadistephan | kaizenko.com With a PBI With a Sprint With a Release
  36. 36. GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE @fadistephan | kaizenko.com All Code Checked-in Unit Tests Passing Help Text Updated Meets Acceptance Criteria Integration Tests Passing Performance Tests Passing With a Release Security Audit Passing Regression Tests Passing Stress Tests Passing Acceptance Tests Passing With a PBI With a Sprint Code Reviewed Continuous Improvement
  37. 37. GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE @fadistephan | kaizenko.com Dojos
  38. 38. GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE @fadistephan | kaizenko.com Dojos Dedicated learning hour Every day Re-enforces specific concepts covered in training Safe environment Building up skills Preparing for the future
  39. 39. GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE @fadistephan | kaizenko.com Sprint Goal
  40. 40. GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE @fadistephan | kaizenko.com “The Sprint Goal is the single objective for the Sprint. Although the Sprint Goal is a commitment by the Developers, it provides flexibility in terms of the exact work needed to achieve it.” “The Sprint Goal also creates coherence and focus, encouraging the Scrum Team to work together rather than on separate initiatives.” - The 2020 Scrum Guide
  41. 41. GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE @fadistephan | kaizenko.com Ensemble Programming
  42. 42. GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE @fadistephan | kaizenko.com Ensemble Programming Mandatory 2 Hours per day Work on your code base Consider ensemble user story candidate in Sprint Planning True vertical slice of end-to-end functionality
  43. 43. GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE @fadistephan | kaizenko.com Pair Programming
  44. 44. GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE @fadistephan | kaizenko.com Pair Programming Work on your code base Consider candidate user stories for pairing in Sprint Planning Ask for volunteers Encourage mix of experience level Encourage mix of domain expertise Encourage mix of technical expertise
  45. 45. GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE @fadistephan | kaizenko.com CI/CD
  46. 46. GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE @fadistephan | kaizenko.com CI/CD Done by the team Bring in outside expertise Pair with team member Rotate team members 1 item per Sprint
  47. 47. GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE @fadistephan | kaizenko.com 7 Steps to Technical Excellence 1. Agile Engineering Training 2. Improve on the Definition of Done 3. Daily 1-Hours Dojos 4. Always Have a Sprint Goal 5. Daily 2 Hours Ensemble 6. Daily Voluntary Pairing 7. Own Building CI/CD Pipeline
  50. 50. GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE @fadistephan | kaizenko.com Certified Scrum Trainer (CST®) and Agile Coach Fadi Stephan www.kaizenko.com in/fadistephan KAIZENKO KAIZENKOLLC KAIZENKO KAI.ZEN.KO @FadiStephan
  51. 51. GUIDING YOUR TEAM TO TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE @fadistephan | kaizenko.com Contact info@kaizenko.com for in-house customized training or coaching Check out kaizenko.com public class schedule Certified Scrum Training & Technical Coaching Certified Scrum Developer Agile Engineering Practices Advanced Certified Scrum Developer Agile Engineering Practices

