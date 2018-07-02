About Books Packaging & Shipping Urological Disorders of the Dog and Cat: Investigation, Diagnosis, Treatment [PDF] :

This book s aim is to provide veterinary practitioners and trainees with a concise, systematic guide to all medical and surgical aspects of urological diseases and disorders affecting dogs and cats. The author focuses first on assessment of the patient and the main investigative techniques used to reach a diagnosis.

Creator : Peter E Holt

