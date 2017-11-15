NAOHP 2016

Denise Dumont-Bernier, Director Workplace Health Hospital-based Occupational Medicine October 18, 2016 Course 4
• Client– a person who uses the professional advice of another • Vendor – a person who sells something • Partner – a perso...
• Work together to create new possibilities • Be creative and a resource for each other • Social connection, not just comm...
Employer Forums
» Dr. Tony Mancini, Shoulder injuries » Ryan August, PT, Back Injury Prevention » Nan Bell, Family Violence Project » LeeA...
New Client Welcome message
»Recognize and reward businesses
(Healthy ones!)
“ I want you to succeed, so I want you to know………” HR Manager at local auto dealer
» Know your customers » Relationships are not mechanical » Seize opportunities
Denise Dumont-Bernier, Director MaineGeneral, Workplace Health denise.dumont-bernier@mainegeneral.org 207-242-3924 cell
  • Audience?- hospitals?
  • we are hospital based, no budget for taking clients out to dinner, no budget for free stuff, no sales people, etc.  But what we do have is……
  • How did we move so quickly from being viewed as a trusted partner with this client to a vendor who could easily be replaced?

    It had nothing to do with the quality of our products and services, our price, or our capabilities as an organization.

    It had everything to do with the level of trust in the relationship with our new client contact.
  • Five things came to my mind that differentiate a “vendor” from a “business partner”:
    1. Partnership has mutual vulnerability and risk sharing.  Vendor relationships can be contracted to have this type of dependence, but usually they do not.  Vendors often work to the letter of the agreement, but partners are willing to do what it takes to make the other party whole.
    2. Partnership means you work together to create new possibilities in the future.  Usually, vendor relationships look backward — to what was, not what could be.
    3. Partnership means that you have a social as well as a commercial connection.  In every partnership agreement I have been involved in, there is a mix of personal as well as commercial commitment to each other.
    4. Partnership means that you are willing to leave important things unspecified in the interests of flexibility, and due to trust.  This may be the most important part from the point of view of innovating together.  Those joint ventures or agreements that begin by fighting over the intellectual capital or products that will be created, rarely get off the ground.
    5. Perhaps most importantly partnership means that you live to the spirit of the agreement, not the letter of it.
    Given the cynicism of the current media environment, and the speed with which business is transforming, those firms that are able to create true partnerships will get differential opportunity and customer longevity.  Plus, it’s more fun.

    http://www.sviokla.com/innovation/are-you-a-vendor-or-a-business-partner/
  • Sponsor local HR association meetings
  • Began in January 2014. Held monthly except for July & August
    Attended by 30 – 60 people. Approx. 700 people have attended.
  • Sponsor local HR association meetings
  • Sponsor local HR association meetings
  • Sponsor local HR association meetings
  • ? Needs- LISTEN
    Stop using medical jargon
  • Sponsor local HR association meetings

