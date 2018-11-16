Can I Get a VA Loan if I’m Self Employed

Successfully reported this slideshow.
VA LOANCAN I GET A if I’m Self Employed?
BUSINESSPRO Do you own a business and want to buy your own house?
BUSINESSPRO Self-employment can pose unique challenges when purchasing a house using a VA Loan.
BUSINESSPRO The income of self-employed veterans can be less consistent compared to individuals receiving fixed monthly sa...
BUSINESSPRO Because of the inconsistency, lenders often scrutinize the application of self-employed individuals.
BUSINESSPRO Applicants are required to submit at least 2 years of income tax returns and business documents to get a VA lo...
BUSINESS Page 7PRO You are considered a self-employed when you meet the following criteria: You are the sole owner of the ...
BUSINESSPRO Lending policies and guidelines of VA loans for self-employed veterans are different for each lender.
FAMILY BUSINESS AND VA LOANS
BUSINESSPRO If you are working for a family-owned business, you will not be considered as self-employed unless you own 25%...
BUSINESSPRO This ownership should be confirmed by a third-party figure.
BUSINESSPRO In addition, you are required to submit tax returns for 2 years and the business should have been active for a...
BUSINESSPRO Self-employed individuals should also understand that lenders only consider the income which you pay in tax.
BUSINESSPRO Any amounts that are not documented are not counted.
FREELANCE WORKERS AND VA LOANS
BUSINESSPRO It is possible for freelance workers to get a VA loan.
BUSINESSPRO With modified paperwork requirements, lenders can give you a positive feedback.
BUSINESSPRO Individual tax returns and all applicable income documents for 2 years should be submitted.
BUSINESSPRO In self-employment, stability is only considered if the business has been operating for at least 2 years.
BUSINESSPRO In addition, a profit and loss statement for the current year is required if the taxes have not been filed.
DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR SELF-EMPLOYED INDIVIDUALS
BUSINESSPRO The challenge is being able to show the lender that your business is on a solid financial ground.
BUSINESSPRO For self-employed qualified military borrowers, heavy paperwork is required to process your VA loan.
BUSINESSPRO To gauge your income trajectory, lenders will look to at the two-year income documents.
BUSINESSPRO This will determine if you have the ability to repay the loan.
BUSINESSPRO A major red flag in your application is when your income decreases each year.
BUSINESSPRO In most cases, the lender will require you a written explanation of the drop.
BUSINESSPRO If the descent is huge, your application will be declined.
BUSINESSPRO Lenders need a healthy amount of information to decide to give you the loan in addition to the usual requireme...
BUSINESS Page 30PRO To apply as a self-employed veteran, you need to dig up these required documents: Current financial st...
BUSINESSPRO Collecting the required documents may sound exhausting but it is reasonable for lenders to get this to show yo...
BUSINESSPRO If you need help with your VA loan application, Jimmy Vercellino and his team can assist you.
BUSINESSPRO Mortgage Originator Jimmy Vercellino, specializing in VA loans, helps veterans use their VA loan benefit to th...
BUSINESSPRO Be a proud homeowner today. For more details call 480-351-5904.
Can I Get a VA Loan if I’m Self Employed
Mortgage Originator Jimmy Vercellino, specializing in VA loans, helps veterans use their VA loan benefit to their greatest advantage. For more details call us at 480-351-5904 or visit our site http://www.valoansforvets.com/

The views expressed here are those of the individual author and do not necessarily represent those of First Choice Bank (NMLS #: 177877) and First Choice Loan Services Inc. (NMLS #: 210764), 7600 E. Doubletree Ranch Road, Scottsdale AZ 85258. Equal Housing Lender. www.fcloans.com/disclaimer/
www.fcbhomeloans.com/privacy

7600 E. Doubletree Ranch Road #200
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
(480) 351-5904
jimmyv@fcbmtg.com

Can I Get a VA Loan if I'm Self Employed

×