Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[BOOK] My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No-Knead Method #KINDLE$ My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No-Knead Method ...
BOOK DETAILS: Author : Jim Lahey Publisher : W. W. Norton & Company ISBN : 0393066304 Publication Date : 2009-10-5 Languag...
DESCRIPTION: When he wrote about Jim Laheyâ€™s bread in the New York Times, Mark Bittmanâ€™s excitement was palpable: â€œT...
if you want to download or read My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No-Knead Method, click link or button download in the...
Download or read My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No-Knead Method by click link below http://happyreadingebook.club/?b...
My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
When he wrote about Jim Laheyâ€™s bread in the New York Times, Mark Bittmanâ€™s excitement was palpable: â€œThe loaf is in...
make bread, and so now, in this eagerly anticipated collection of recipes, Jim shares his one-of-a-kind method for baking ...
inspiring. My Bread devotes chapters to Jimâ€™s variations on the basic loaf, including an olive loaf, pecorino cheese bre...
Biancaâ€”light, crispy flatbread with olive oil and rosemary that Jim has made even better than that of Italyâ€™s finest b...
BOOK DETAILS: Author : Jim Lahey Publisher : W. W. Norton & Company ISBN : 0393066304 Publication Date : 2009-10-5 Languag...
Download or read My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No-Knead Method by click link below http://happyreadingebook.club/?b...
[BOOK] My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No-Knead Method #KINDLE$ My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method...
Bittmanâ€™s initial piece unleashed worldwide among bakers experienced and beginner alike, Jim grew convinced that home co...
Company ISBN : 0393066304 Publication Date : 2009-10-5 Language : eng Pages : 224
My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
BOOK DETAILS: Author : Jim Lahey Publisher : W. W. Norton & Company ISBN : 0393066304 Publication Date : 2009-10-5 Languag...
DESCRIPTION: When he wrote about Jim Laheyâ€™s bread in the New York Times, Mark Bittmanâ€™s excitement was palpable: â€œT...
if you want to download or read My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No-Knead Method, click link or button download in the...
Download or read My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No-Knead Method by click link below http://happyreadingebook.club/?b...
My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
When he wrote about Jim Laheyâ€™s bread in the New York Times, Mark Bittmanâ€™s excitement was palpable: â€œThe loaf is in...
make bread, and so now, in this eagerly anticipated collection of recipes, Jim shares his one-of-a-kind method for baking ...
inspiring. My Bread devotes chapters to Jimâ€™s variations on the basic loaf, including an olive loaf, pecorino cheese bre...
Biancaâ€”light, crispy flatbread with olive oil and rosemary that Jim has made even better than that of Italyâ€™s finest b...
BOOK DETAILS: Author : Jim Lahey Publisher : W. W. Norton & Company ISBN : 0393066304 Publication Date : 2009-10-5 Languag...
Download or read My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No-Knead Method by click link below http://happyreadingebook.club/?b...
[BOOK] My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No-Knead Method #KINDLE$ My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method...
Bittmanâ€™s initial piece unleashed worldwide among bakers experienced and beginner alike, Jim grew convinced that home co...
Company ISBN : 0393066304 Publication Date : 2009-10-5 Language : eng Pages : 224
My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
[BOOK] My Bread The Revolutionary No-Work No-Knead Method #KINDLE$
[BOOK] My Bread The Revolutionary No-Work No-Knead Method #KINDLE$
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[BOOK] My Bread The Revolutionary No-Work No-Knead Method #KINDLE$

8 views

Published on

[PDF] Download My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No-Knead Method Ebook | READ ONLINE

Download at: http://happyreadingebook.club/?book=0393066304
Download My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No-Knead Method read ebook Online PDF EPUB KINDLE

My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No-Knead Method pdf download
My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No-Knead Method read online
My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No-Knead Method epub
My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No-Knead Method vk
My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No-Knead Method pdf
My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No-Knead Method amazon
My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No-Knead Method free download pdf
My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No-Knead Method pdf free
My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No-Knead Method pdf My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No-Knead Method
My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No-Knead Method epub download
My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No-Knead Method online
My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No-Knead Method epub download
My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No-Knead Method epub vk
My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No-Knead Method mobi

Download or Read Online My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No-Knead Method =>
Sign up now for download this book: http://happyreadingebook.club/?book=0393066304

#downloadbook #book #readonline #readbookonline #ebookcollection #ebookdownload #pdf #ebook #epub #kindle

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[BOOK] My Bread The Revolutionary No-Work No-Knead Method #KINDLE$

  1. 1. [BOOK] My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No-Knead Method #KINDLE$ My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No-Knead Method DOWNLOAD FREE, PDF, ??Download EBOoK@?, Read, DOWNLOAD DOWNLOAD, [R.E.A.D], #KINDLE$,
  2. 2. BOOK DETAILS: Author : Jim Lahey Publisher : W. W. Norton & Company ISBN : 0393066304 Publication Date : 2009-10-5 Language : eng Pages : 224
  3. 3. DESCRIPTION: When he wrote about Jim Laheyâ€™s bread in the New York Times, Mark Bittmanâ€™s excitement was palpable: â€œThe loaf is incredible, a fine-bakery quality, European-style boule that is produced more easily than by any other technique Iâ€™ve used, and it will blow your mind.â€• Here, thanks to Jim Lahey, New Yorkâ€™s premier baker, is a way to make bread at home that doesnâ€™t rely on a fancy bread machine or complicated kneading techniques. Witnessing the excitement that Bittmanâ€™s initial piece unleashed worldwide among bakers experienced and beginner alike, Jim grew convinced that home cooks were eager for a no-fuss way to make bread, and so now, in this eagerly anticipated collection of recipes, Jim shares his one-of-a-kind method for baking rustic, deep-flavored bread in your own oven.The secret to Jim Laheyâ€™s bread is slow-rise fermentation. As Jim shows in My Bread, with step-by-step instructions followed by step-by-step pictures, the amount of labor you put in amounts to 5 minutes: mix water, flour, yeast, and salt, and then let time work its magicâ€”no kneading necessary. Wait 12 to 18 hours for the bread to rise, developing structure and flavor; then, after another short rise, briefly bake the bread in a covered cast-iron pot.The process couldnâ€™t be more simple, or the results more inspiring. My Bread devotes chapters to Jimâ€™s variations on the basic loaf, including an olive loaf, pecorino cheese bread, pancetta rolls, the classic Italian baguette (stirato), and the stunning bread stick studded with tomatoes, olives, or garlic (stecca). He gets even more creative with loaves like Peanut Butter and Jelly Bread, others that use juice instead of water, and his Irish Brown Bread, which calls for Guinness stout. For any leftover loaves, Jim includes what to do with old bread (try bread soup or a chocolate torte) and how to make truly special sandwiches. And no book by Jim Lahey would be complete without his Sullivan Street Bakery signature, pizza Biancaâ€”light, crispy flatbread with olive oil and rosemary that Jim has made even better than that of Italyâ€™s finest bakeries. Other pizza recipes, like a pomodoro (tomato), only require you to spread the risen dough across a baking sheet and add toppings before baking. Hereâ€”finallyâ€”Jim Lahey gives us a cookbook that enables us to fit quality bread into our lives at home.
  4. 4. if you want to download or read My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No-Knead Method, click link or button download in the next page
  5. 5. Download or read My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No-Knead Method by click link below http://happyreadingebook.club/?book=0393066304 OR
  6. 6. My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
  7. 7. When he wrote about Jim Laheyâ€™s bread in the New York Times, Mark Bittmanâ€™s excitement was palpable: â€œThe loaf is incredible, a fine-bakery quality, European-style boule that is produced more easily than by any other technique Iâ€™ve used, and it will blow your mind.â€• Here, thanks to Jim Lahey, New Yorkâ€™s premier baker, is a way to make bread at home that doesnâ€™t rely on a fancy bread machine or complicated kneading techniques. Witnessing the excitement that Bittmanâ€™s initial piece unleashed worldwide among bakers experienced and beginner alike, Jim grew convinced that home cooks were eager for a no-fuss way to
  8. 8. make bread, and so now, in this eagerly anticipated collection of recipes, Jim shares his one-of-a-kind method for baking rustic, deep- flavored bread in your own oven.The secret to Jim Laheyâ€™s bread is slow-rise fermentation. As Jim shows in My Bread, with step- by-step instructions followed by step-by-step pictures, the amount of labor you put in amounts to 5 minutes: mix water, flour, yeast, and salt, and then let time work its magicâ€”no kneading necessary. Wait 12 to 18 hours for the bread to rise, developing structure and flavor; then, after another short rise, briefly bake the bread in a covered cast-iron pot.The process couldnâ€™t be more simple, or the results more
  9. 9. inspiring. My Bread devotes chapters to Jimâ€™s variations on the basic loaf, including an olive loaf, pecorino cheese bread, pancetta rolls, the classic Italian baguette (stirato), and the stunning bread stick studded with tomatoes, olives, or garlic (stecca). He gets even more creative with loaves like Peanut Butter and Jelly Bread, others that use juice instead of water, and his Irish Brown Bread, which calls for Guinness stout. For any leftover loaves, Jim includes what to do with old bread (try bread soup or a chocolate torte) and how to make truly special sandwiches. And no book by Jim Lahey would be complete without his Sullivan Street Bakery signature, pizza
  10. 10. Biancaâ€”light, crispy flatbread with olive oil and rosemary that Jim has made even better than that of Italyâ€™s finest bakeries. Other pizza recipes, like a pomodoro (tomato), only require you to spread the risen dough across a baking sheet and add toppings before baking. Hereâ€”finallyâ€”Jim Lahey gives us a cookbook that enables us to fit quality bread into our lives at home.
  11. 11. BOOK DETAILS: Author : Jim Lahey Publisher : W. W. Norton & Company ISBN : 0393066304 Publication Date : 2009-10-5 Language : eng Pages : 224
  12. 12. Download or read My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No-Knead Method by click link below http://happyreadingebook.club/?book=0393066304 OR
  13. 13. [BOOK] My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No-Knead Method #KINDLE$ My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method Download and Read online, DOWNLOAD EBOOK,[PDF EBOOK EPUB],Ebooks download, Read EBook/EPUB/KINDLE,Download Book Format PDF. When he wrote about Jim Laheyâ€™s bread in the New York Times, Mark Bittmanâ€™s excitement was palpable: â€œThe loaf is incredible, a fine-bakery quality, European-style boule that is produced more easily than by any other technique Iâ€™ve used, and it will blow your mind.â€• Here, thanks to Jim Lahey, New Yorkâ€™s premier baker, is a way to make bread at home that doesnâ€™t rely on a fancy bread machine or complicated kneading techniques. Witnessing the excitement that
  14. 14. Bittmanâ€™s initial piece unleashed worldwide among bakers experienced and beginner alike, Jim grew convinced that home cooks were eager for a no-fuss way to make bread, and so now, in this eagerly anticipated collection of recipes, Jim shares his one-of-a-kind method for baking rustic, deep-flavored bread in your own oven.The secret to Jim Laheyâ€™s bread is slow-rise fermentation. As Jim shows in My Bread, with step-by-step instructions followed by step-by-step pictures, the amount of labor you put in amounts to 5 minutes: mix water, flour, yeast, and salt, and then let time work its magicâ€”no kneading necessary. Wait 12 to 18 hours for the bread to rise, developing structure and flavor; then, after another short rise, briefly bake the bread in a covered cast-iron pot.The process couldnâ€™t be more simple, or the results more inspiring. My Bread devotes chapters to Jimâ€™s variations on the basic loaf, including an olive loaf, pecorino cheese bread, pancetta rolls, the classic Italian baguette (stirato), and the stunning bread stick studded with tomatoes, olives, or garlic (stecca). He gets even more creative with loaves like Peanut Butter and Jelly Bread, others that use juice instead of water, and his Irish Brown Bread, which calls for Guinness stout. For any leftover loaves, Jim includes what to do with old bread (try bread soup or a chocolate torte) and how to make truly special sandwiches. And no book by Jim Lahey would be complete without his Sullivan Street Bakery signature, pizza Biancaâ€”light, crispy flatbread with olive oil and rosemary that Jim has made even better than that of Italyâ€™s finest bakeries. Other pizza recipes, like a pomodoro (tomato), only require you to spread the risen dough across a baking sheet and add toppings before baking. Hereâ€”finallyâ€”Jim Lahey gives us a cookbook that enables us to fit quality bread into our lives at home. BOOK DETAILS: Author : Jim Lahey Publisher : W. W. Norton &
  15. 15. Company ISBN : 0393066304 Publication Date : 2009-10-5 Language : eng Pages : 224
  16. 16. My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
  17. 17. BOOK DETAILS: Author : Jim Lahey Publisher : W. W. Norton & Company ISBN : 0393066304 Publication Date : 2009-10-5 Language : eng Pages : 224
  18. 18. DESCRIPTION: When he wrote about Jim Laheyâ€™s bread in the New York Times, Mark Bittmanâ€™s excitement was palpable: â€œThe loaf is incredible, a fine-bakery quality, European-style boule that is produced more easily than by any other technique Iâ€™ve used, and it will blow your mind.â€• Here, thanks to Jim Lahey, New Yorkâ€™s premier baker, is a way to make bread at home that doesnâ€™t rely on a fancy bread machine or complicated kneading techniques. Witnessing the excitement that Bittmanâ€™s initial piece unleashed worldwide among bakers experienced and beginner alike, Jim grew convinced that home cooks were eager for a no-fuss way to make bread, and so now, in this eagerly anticipated collection of recipes, Jim shares his one-of-a-kind method for baking rustic, deep-flavored bread in your own oven.The secret to Jim Laheyâ€™s bread is slow-rise fermentation. As Jim shows in My Bread, with step-by-step instructions followed by step-by-step pictures, the amount of labor you put in amounts to 5 minutes: mix water, flour, yeast, and salt, and then let time work its magicâ€”no kneading necessary. Wait 12 to 18 hours for the bread to rise, developing structure and flavor; then, after another short rise, briefly bake the bread in a covered cast-iron pot.The process couldnâ€™t be more simple, or the results more inspiring. My Bread devotes chapters to Jimâ€™s variations on the basic loaf, including an olive loaf, pecorino cheese bread, pancetta rolls, the classic Italian baguette (stirato), and the stunning bread stick studded with tomatoes, olives, or garlic (stecca). He gets even more creative with loaves like Peanut Butter and Jelly Bread, others that use juice instead of water, and his Irish Brown Bread, which calls for Guinness stout. For any leftover loaves, Jim includes what to do with old bread (try bread soup or a chocolate torte) and how to make truly special sandwiches. And no book by Jim Lahey would be complete without his Sullivan Street Bakery signature, pizza Biancaâ€”light, crispy flatbread with olive oil and rosemary that Jim has made even better than that of Italyâ€™s finest bakeries. Other pizza recipes, like a pomodoro (tomato), only require you to spread the risen dough across a baking sheet and add toppings before baking. Hereâ€”finallyâ€”Jim Lahey gives us a cookbook that enables us to fit quality bread into our lives at home.
  19. 19. if you want to download or read My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No-Knead Method, click link or button download in the next page
  20. 20. Download or read My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No-Knead Method by click link below http://happyreadingebook.club/?book=0393066304 OR
  21. 21. My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
  22. 22. When he wrote about Jim Laheyâ€™s bread in the New York Times, Mark Bittmanâ€™s excitement was palpable: â€œThe loaf is incredible, a fine-bakery quality, European-style boule that is produced more easily than by any other technique Iâ€™ve used, and it will blow your mind.â€• Here, thanks to Jim Lahey, New Yorkâ€™s premier baker, is a way to make bread at home that doesnâ€™t rely on a fancy bread machine or complicated kneading techniques. Witnessing the excitement that Bittmanâ€™s initial piece unleashed worldwide among bakers experienced and beginner alike, Jim grew convinced that home cooks were eager for a no-fuss way to
  23. 23. make bread, and so now, in this eagerly anticipated collection of recipes, Jim shares his one-of-a-kind method for baking rustic, deep- flavored bread in your own oven.The secret to Jim Laheyâ€™s bread is slow-rise fermentation. As Jim shows in My Bread, with step- by-step instructions followed by step-by-step pictures, the amount of labor you put in amounts to 5 minutes: mix water, flour, yeast, and salt, and then let time work its magicâ€”no kneading necessary. Wait 12 to 18 hours for the bread to rise, developing structure and flavor; then, after another short rise, briefly bake the bread in a covered cast-iron pot.The process couldnâ€™t be more simple, or the results more
  24. 24. inspiring. My Bread devotes chapters to Jimâ€™s variations on the basic loaf, including an olive loaf, pecorino cheese bread, pancetta rolls, the classic Italian baguette (stirato), and the stunning bread stick studded with tomatoes, olives, or garlic (stecca). He gets even more creative with loaves like Peanut Butter and Jelly Bread, others that use juice instead of water, and his Irish Brown Bread, which calls for Guinness stout. For any leftover loaves, Jim includes what to do with old bread (try bread soup or a chocolate torte) and how to make truly special sandwiches. And no book by Jim Lahey would be complete without his Sullivan Street Bakery signature, pizza
  25. 25. Biancaâ€”light, crispy flatbread with olive oil and rosemary that Jim has made even better than that of Italyâ€™s finest bakeries. Other pizza recipes, like a pomodoro (tomato), only require you to spread the risen dough across a baking sheet and add toppings before baking. Hereâ€”finallyâ€”Jim Lahey gives us a cookbook that enables us to fit quality bread into our lives at home.
  26. 26. BOOK DETAILS: Author : Jim Lahey Publisher : W. W. Norton & Company ISBN : 0393066304 Publication Date : 2009-10-5 Language : eng Pages : 224
  27. 27. Download or read My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No-Knead Method by click link below http://happyreadingebook.club/?book=0393066304 OR
  28. 28. [BOOK] My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No-Knead Method #KINDLE$ My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method Download and Read online, DOWNLOAD EBOOK,[PDF EBOOK EPUB],Ebooks download, Read EBook/EPUB/KINDLE,Download Book Format PDF. When he wrote about Jim Laheyâ€™s bread in the New York Times, Mark Bittmanâ€™s excitement was palpable: â€œThe loaf is incredible, a fine-bakery quality, European-style boule that is produced more easily than by any other technique Iâ€™ve used, and it will blow your mind.â€• Here, thanks to Jim Lahey, New Yorkâ€™s premier baker, is a way to make bread at home that doesnâ€™t rely on a fancy bread machine or complicated kneading techniques. Witnessing the excitement that
  29. 29. Bittmanâ€™s initial piece unleashed worldwide among bakers experienced and beginner alike, Jim grew convinced that home cooks were eager for a no-fuss way to make bread, and so now, in this eagerly anticipated collection of recipes, Jim shares his one-of-a-kind method for baking rustic, deep-flavored bread in your own oven.The secret to Jim Laheyâ€™s bread is slow-rise fermentation. As Jim shows in My Bread, with step-by-step instructions followed by step-by-step pictures, the amount of labor you put in amounts to 5 minutes: mix water, flour, yeast, and salt, and then let time work its magicâ€”no kneading necessary. Wait 12 to 18 hours for the bread to rise, developing structure and flavor; then, after another short rise, briefly bake the bread in a covered cast-iron pot.The process couldnâ€™t be more simple, or the results more inspiring. My Bread devotes chapters to Jimâ€™s variations on the basic loaf, including an olive loaf, pecorino cheese bread, pancetta rolls, the classic Italian baguette (stirato), and the stunning bread stick studded with tomatoes, olives, or garlic (stecca). He gets even more creative with loaves like Peanut Butter and Jelly Bread, others that use juice instead of water, and his Irish Brown Bread, which calls for Guinness stout. For any leftover loaves, Jim includes what to do with old bread (try bread soup or a chocolate torte) and how to make truly special sandwiches. And no book by Jim Lahey would be complete without his Sullivan Street Bakery signature, pizza Biancaâ€”light, crispy flatbread with olive oil and rosemary that Jim has made even better than that of Italyâ€™s finest bakeries. Other pizza recipes, like a pomodoro (tomato), only require you to spread the risen dough across a baking sheet and add toppings before baking. Hereâ€”finallyâ€”Jim Lahey gives us a cookbook that enables us to fit quality bread into our lives at home. BOOK DETAILS: Author : Jim Lahey Publisher : W. W. Norton &
  30. 30. Company ISBN : 0393066304 Publication Date : 2009-10-5 Language : eng Pages : 224
  31. 31. My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
  32. 32. My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
  33. 33. My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
  34. 34. My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
  35. 35. My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
  36. 36. My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
  37. 37. My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
  38. 38. My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
  39. 39. My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
  40. 40. My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
  41. 41. My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
  42. 42. My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
  43. 43. My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
  44. 44. My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
  45. 45. My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
  46. 46. My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
  47. 47. My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
  48. 48. My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
  49. 49. My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
  50. 50. My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
  51. 51. My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
  52. 52. My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
  53. 53. My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
  54. 54. My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
  55. 55. My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
  56. 56. My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
  57. 57. My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
  58. 58. My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
  59. 59. My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
  60. 60. My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
  61. 61. My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method
  62. 62. My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No- Knead Method

×