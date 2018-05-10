Wifi bluetooth

Successfully reported this slideshow.
WiFi es la abreviatura o el nombre comercial de Wireless Fidelity y, como su nombre lo indica, es un sistema de conexión d...
• Un terminal Wi-Fi. Éste puede tener forma de dispositivo externo Wi-Fi, que se instala en el PC del usuario, o bien pued...
VENTAJAS DESVENTAJAS • Conectividad inalámbrica. • Cero cables. • La comodidad que ofrecen es muy superior a las redes cab...
Bluetooth es una interfaz universal que nos permite la conexión de forma inalámbrica de una serie de dispositivos electrón...
El estándar Bluetooth, del mismo modo que WiFi, utiliza la técnica FHHS (Frequency Hopping Spread Spectrum), que consiste ...
 Ampliamente: Es ampliamente utilizado en todos los países y por casi todos. Pero lo más probable es que será más dominan...
  1. 1. WiFi es la abreviatura o el nombre comercial de Wireless Fidelity y, como su nombre lo indica, es un sistema de conexión de ordenadores completamente inalámbrico, que permite a sus usuarios compartir y transferir información utilizando ondas de radio, es decir, sin utilizar cableado alguno. Las redes WiFi por lo general son de libre acceso, a menos que estén protegidas mediante contraseñas, lo cual, indicaría que son unas redes privadas utilizadas para conexiones con redes locales (LAN).
  2. 2. • Un terminal Wi-Fi. Éste puede tener forma de dispositivo externo Wi-Fi, que se instala en el PC del usuario, o bien puede encontrarse ya integrado, con los ordenadores portátiles. terminales con capacidad de comunicación, como agendas electrónicas (PDA) y teléfonos móviles, que disponen de accesorios (internos o externos) para conectarse a redes Wi-Fi. • El punto de acceso (AP): es la unión entre las redes con cableado y la red Wi-Fi, o entre diversas zonas cubiertas por redes Wi-Fi, que actúa entonces como repetidor de la señal entre estas zonas (celdas). • Unas o más antenas conectadas al punto de acceso.
  3. 3. VENTAJAS DESVENTAJAS • Conectividad inalámbrica. • Cero cables. • La comodidad que ofrecen es muy superior a las redes cableadas porque cualquiera que tenga acceso a la red puede conectarse desde distintos puntos dentro de un rango suficientemente amplio de espacio. • Elección de entre varias señales libres o con seguridad. • Una vez configuradas, las redes Wi-Fi permiten el acceso de múltiples ordenadores sin ningún problema ni gasto en infraestructura, no así en la tecnología por cable. • La Wi-Fi Alliance asegura que la compatibilidad entre dispositivos con la marca Wi-Fi es total, con lo que en cualquier parte del mundo podremos utilizar la tecnología Wi-Fi con una compatibilidad total. • Falla en la conexión. • Distancia limitada para la recepción de la señal. • Facilidad de hackeo de las seguridades. • El consumo de electricidad es bastante alto comparado con otros estándares, haciendo la vida de la batería corta y calentándola también. • El sistema Wi-Fi tiene una menor velocidad en comparación a una conexión con cables, debido a las interferencias y pérdidas de señal que el ambiente puede acarrear. • Hay que señalar que esta tecnología no es compatible con otros tipos de conexiones sin cables como Bluetooth, GPRS, UMTS y otros.
  4. 4. Bluetooth es una interfaz universal que nos permite la conexión de forma inalámbrica de una serie de dispositivos electrónicos y realizar la transmisión de datos y voz entre ellos, todo esto es factible para trasmisiones que requieran poco ancho de banda. Bluetooth nos facilita la vida y nos hace disminuir el uso de cables para la interconexión entre dispositivos. El nombre Bluetooth viene de Harald Blåtand (en inglés Harald Bluetooth), un rey noruego y danés, quien unificó tribus danesas, suecas y noruegas, y las convirtió al cristianismo. Esto serviría de analogía con Bluetooth principalmente porque permitiría la unificación de teléfonos móviles y computadores. Hoy en día siendo usado muchos más dispositivos.
  5. 5. El estándar Bluetooth, del mismo modo que WiFi, utiliza la técnica FHHS (Frequency Hopping Spread Spectrum), que consiste en dividir la banda de frecuencia de 2.402 - 2.480 GHz en 79 canales (denominados saltos) de 1 MHz de ancho cada uno y después, transmitir la señal utilizando una secuencia de canales que sea conocida tanto para la estación emisora como para la receptora.
  6. 6.  Ampliamente: Es ampliamente utilizado en todos los países y por casi todos. Pero lo más probable es que será más dominante.  Característica sencillez: Usted no necesita saber mucho acerca de la tecnología para utilizar Bluetooth.  Gratuito: Lo mejor de todo, es una tecnóloga gratuita. No es un teléfono celular o una cuenta que haya que añadir a su presupuesto.  Inalámbrico: Permite que usted permanezca libre de cables y no tiene que preocuparse por encontrar el lugar correcto para conectar alguna extensión  Su control: A pesar de que son capaces de intercambiar datos a través de sus teléfonos celulares, usted todavía tiene la capacidad para mantener su información privada.  El uso de la batería: Esto ocurre sobre todo en tu teléfono móvil pero también ocurre en otras tecnologías, como reproductores de música. Usted está utilizando más energía de la batería cuando usted deje habilitado su Bluetooth en el teléfono todo el día.  Velocidad de transmisión muy lenta: Ya que para transferencia de archivos pesados su velocidad es de un megabyte por segundo (1 MB/seg.) por lo que hace la transferencia de archivos lenta y tediosa, sin embargo ya están encaminados los esfuerzos para tratar de aumentar su velocidad a cien megabyte por segundo.  Corto alcance: Tiene un Limitado radio de acción entre los periféricos (100 metros entre ellos). Luego de esa distancia no hay garantías de transmisión adecuada de datos

